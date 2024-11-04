Spain beat France live updates (2024)

Only one who did not look so happy was Morata, who appeared to be limping and hurting.

De la Fuente waited by the tunnel to hug all of his players, one by one, including those who did not feature today; Pedri last.

They showed glimpses of their best in the second half against Spain but lacked composure in the final third. Deschamps will have some serious thinking to do before the World Cup in 2026 if he hopes to recapture former glories.

Having won one World Cup and lost the following final on penalties, his credentials are undeniable. And yet France were poor in this tournament, finishing second in their group and never really coming to life.

The France manager was hoping to become the first man to win the Euros and the World Cup as a player and as a manager by steering France to victory at Euro 2024.

And who does he want in the final: England or Netherlands?

“Then my goal, then the second half how we controlled the game, just a great game from everyone.”

“We had set out the game well. In one move they went ahead. But we kept playing as we do, and Yamine’s spectacular golazo… He played such a spectacular game.

“It didn’t matter if it was a Kounde own-goal or mine; a goal is a goal. It’s for the team, we all score and we are all going through.

💬 “We are very close now, just one more step. We are really happy, the work this team is doing is incredible. We deserve to be in this final. One small step from glory.

Lamine Yamal’s stunning goal will grab all the attention, but Dani Olmo’s winner was pretty good too. And as I say, it was the winner! Here’s Olmo speaking to Spanish TV, La 1:

💬 “My objective was to be able to celebrate my birthday here in Germany. And I am very happy to celebrate it here with the team.”

He will not be 16 come Sunday’s final through. His 17th birthday is on Saturday:

“I just try to enjoy myself and help the team to win. And if it goes for me like that, well I am very happy and with the win.”

“We were in a difficult moment, nobody expected to concede a goal so early. I picked up the ball and I did not think about it. I tried to put it where it went, and I’m just very happy.

💬 “The important thing was to get through to the final, and now the important thing is the trophy.

That’s one goalscorer we’ve heard from. So what about the other? Here’s the man (teenager) of the moment, Lamine Yamal, also on La 1:

Let’s hope the knock is nothing more than some initial pain and shock for Morata.

That was because he was trying to stop a pitch invader from taking a selfie in front of the celebrating Spain players.

A fresh view of the Morata incident at full time has now emerged, with it becoming clear that it was a member of pitch security who slipped on the turf and into the Spain striker.

“We knew very well that they would press any balls going backwards. We didn’t move forward enough.”

“We perhaps had a little less juice, freshness, which led to too much technical waste in the construction of the game.

“They were superior in their control, even if we tried until the end. They’re the team that had left the best impression so far and they showed it again tonight.

💬 “They’re a very good team, we knew that, even if we were lucky enough to open the scoring.

As for France boss Didier Deschamps, here’s his initial thoughts to France’s Euro 2024 exit at the semi-final stage — speaking to TF1:

They had won all six of their previous semis.

This is the first time that has happened to them at a major tournament since Euro 1996, when they lost out to Czech Republic.

So France have been eliminated from Euro 2024 at the semi-final stage.

Not only that. It’s six wins in a row, with their seventh on the way in Sunday’s final in Berlin.

We mentioned ahead of kick-off that this could be on the cards and they’ve done it. Spain have become the first team to win six matches at a single Euros in European Championship history.

Spain have reached their first major tournament final since 2012, and they have done it while achieving history.

Spain’s control of the game was perhaps their most impressive facet tonight.

It was such an absorbing encounter — but it was also quite interesting that both teams went at least 34 minutes without a shot on goal at one point in the match.

There was the odd, brief loss of concentration at the back for Spain — but France were just as culpable with some of their finishing. And that was arguably the telling difference between the two sides.

It was a treat of a first 45 minutes, and a more subtly simmering second half. France made some chances, but Spain kept them under wraps for the most part — and the final numbers show that too…

“I need to rest. Then I’m off for a new life.”

“The competition was a failure. I wanted to be European champion. It’s been a long year and I’m going on holiday to get some rest. I haven’t been good and we’re going home, it’s that simple.

“I asked the doctor if I could (playing without the mask) and he told me I could do what I wanted.

💬 “They played a better game than us. A big gap? You’d have to look at the game again. We conceded two quick goals and in the second half we had chances to come back, but we didn’t.

But for now, the France captain was summing up their exit at the hands of Spain:

The post-match reflections were honest from Kylian Mbappe, who may well start to contemplate the fact he will now be seeing much more of Spanish football following his move to Real Madrid this summer.

“We started well in the first 20 minutes but maybe we saw it too easy.”

“It was our strong point from the start but we lost to a big Spain side. No excuses about fatigue or anything. They played extra time too. They were better in everything.

“The equaliser hurt us and the second goal four minutes later killed us. That’s football.

💬 “We lacked defensive solidity and legs. They were better than us. We knew they hit a lot from distance, and we took a shot from distance (from them). We knew Yamal was left-footed, and we took a left-footed shot (from him).

Antoine Griezmann’s initial reaction? Well, he wasn’t asked about missing out on starting the semi-final but the France forward — who plays his club football in La Liga with Atletico Madrid — did still speak to TF1:

Once again we’ll have full live build-up and coverage of the game, right here at The Athletic .

We’re through 46 matches at Euro 2024 now with just two to go. Of the 24 teams that started this tournament’s finals, we have three left — and two of them play tomorrow to face Spain in Berlin for Sunday’s final.

GO FURTHERSpain 2 France 1: A semi-final for the ages as Yamal makes history with wondergoal – The Briefing

Dermot Corrigan, Liam Tharme and Peter Rutzler break down all the key moments from a brilliant semi-final. Enjoy.

GO FURTHERSpain 2 France 1: A semi-final for the ages as Yamal makes history with wondergoal – The Briefing

What these kids and this team are doing in this tournament is very special. They will surely be most neutrals’ favourites too on Sunday, whether they play England or the Netherlands.

Luis de la Fuente’s team do not play like anybody else in this tournament either, especially the way they get players forward, midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo breaking into the box, while the thrilling wide-players Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal keep opposing full-backs wide as number nine Alvaro Morata moves around the centre-backs.

The current La Roja team does not play like those sides which dominated tournaments with a technically excellent but risk-free possession style, which won trophies but left many observers not fully satisfied.

And whoever they face in the final, they will be big favourites to add a fourth European Championship trophy in Sunday’s decider.

Spain are back in their first big tournament final since the golden generation that dominated from 2008 to 2012.

GO FURTHERSpain 2 France 1: A semi-final for the ages as Yamal makes history with wondergoal – The Briefing

It was a first half filled with supreme quality — these were just three of its finest cuts.

Meanwhile Dani Olmo, who scored in the two previous knockout rounds put Spain in the lead with three phenomenal touches.

Lamine Yamal’s equaliser was even better, the first open-play goal scored against France this tournament.

The first-half was the reverse this time. Randal Kolo Muani scored his fifth senior France goal, from a flowing right-to-left move of a Paris Saint-Germain trio: Ousmane Dembele switched it wide-left to Kylian Mbappe, who hung-up a back-post cross for Kolo Muani to header in — France’s first open-play goal of the tournament.

Tournaments are decided on moments. In many ways, this was reminiscent of the Nations League final in 2021, when Spain opened the scoring then France equalised two minutes later.

GO FURTHERSpain 2 France 1: A semi-final for the ages as Yamal makes history with wondergoal – The Briefing

The difference is that this 16 year old can also reply in the adult real world.

The 16 year old was listening, and replied as many teenagers do — via social media with an Instagram post saying “move in silence, only speak to say checkmate.”

“Yamal will need to show more than what he’s done so far in the tournament if he wants to be in the final,” said France midfielder Adrien Rabiot at yesterday’s pre-game news conference.

GO FURTHERSpain 2 France 1: A semi-final for the ages as Yamal makes history with wondergoal – The Briefing

Despite France’s defensive stability in this tournament, it was the attacking excellence of Spain that won out.

Randal Kolo Muani’s goal, in the ninth minute, marked the high point of France’s forward play and it hinted at a change.

For the first time, a Frenchman scored from open play for France. But it was not the moment that unlocked the French attack.

GO FURTHERSpain 2 France 1: A semi-final for the ages as Yamal makes history with wondergoal – The Briefing

Spain will play either the Netherlands or England in Sunday’s final in Berlin.

But 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal leveled the score with a fine strike from outside the penalty area. And four minutes later Dani Olmo scored Spain’s second with a shot that deflected in off Jules Kounde .

France opened the scoring early when Randal Kolo Muani nodded in Kylian Mbappe ’s inch-perfect cross — the nation’s first goal from open play at the tournament.

Spain fought back to beat France 2-1 in Munich on Tuesday to reach the final of the 2024 European Championship.

Lamine Yamal scored a wondergoal as Spain fought back to beat France 2-1 and reach the final of Euro 2024

FAQs

Spain defeats France 5-3 to win Olympic gold medal. NBC Olympics.

Spain defeats France 5-3 to win Olympic gold medal. NBC Olympics.

Paris Olympics 2024: Spain beats France 5-3 to win gold in men's football after 32 years. An extra-time brace by Sergio Camello helped Spain win the Olympics gold medal in men's football after 32 years, as it beat France 5-3, in the Paris 2024 Games, at the Parc des Princes on Friday. SPAIN WINS!!

Fabrizio Romano on X: "🚨🥇 UEFA Man of the Match for Spain vs France: Lamine Yamal.

Spain live stream, TV channel. In the United States, this game is available for live broadcast on TV in English on NBC's USA Network. Live streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers and Peacock.

A Central Junta at Aranjuez sought to control this nascent federalism and the local levies, and Spanish regular troops defeated a French army of inferior, ill-supplied troops under General Pierre Dupont de l'Étang at Bailén in July 1808. The French retired from Madrid.

Having won one World Cup, one Nations League and three European Championship titles since 2008, Spain is the most successful European team of the 21st century. The team's achievements from 2008 to 2012 have led many experts and commentators to consider this era's squads one of the best ever teams in football history.

Spain substitution Mikel Oyarzabal scored off an assist from Marc Cucurella in the 86th minute, the go-ahead goal in the dying minutes of regular time.

France are +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line in the latest France vs. Spain odds, while La Roja are +215 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +180 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. France are -145 to win gold, while Spain are +110.

Spain are the -127 favorites (risk $127 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Spain vs. Germany odds, with the Germans as the +295 underdogs. A draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Spain are -225 to claim the bronze, while Germany are +163.

Euro 2024: Spain and England to meet in the final in front of Prince William and King Felipe | AP News.

Dani Olmo masterclass



Spain's second goal which was initially given as a Jules Kounde own-goal has been now given to Dani Olmo since his shot was directed towards the goal and Kounde's touch was just a deflection. Olmo also becomes the joint-leading scorer of Euro 2024 with three goals to his name.

France were many people's favourites entering Euro 2024, but their semifinal exit was a bitter end to their hopes of winning a first Euros title since 2000. France were among the favourites for Euro 2024, and while they reached the semifinal stage, their exit left many feeling that their tournament had been a failure.

Men's gold medal final: France vs. Spain: 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

What TV channel is France v Spain on? You can tune in to watch France v Spain in the Olympic final live Eurosport 5 from 4:50pm. Eurosport requires a subscription, which costs £30.99 per month but will also give you access to TNT Sports and discovery+.

All Spanish topflight games are once again available to stream in the US via ESPN Plus, which has live English- and Spanish-language broadcast rights for La Liga in the states.

Men's gold medal final: France vs. Spain: 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Football is more than just a sport; it's a way of life for millions of Spaniards who live and breathe the game. From the boisterous chants of ultras to the colorful displays of tifos and banners, Spanish fans create an electric atmosphere in stadiums across the country.