Spain beat France live updates (2024)

Spain fought back to beat France 2-1 in Munich on Tuesday to reach the final of the 2024 European Championship.

France opened the scoring early when Randal Kolo Muani nodded in Kylian Mbappe’s inch-perfect cross — the nation’s first goal from open play at the tournament.

But 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal leveled the score with a fine strike from outside the penalty area. And four minutes later Dani Olmo scored Spain’s second with a shot that deflected in off Jules Kounde.

Spain will play either the Netherlands or England in Sunday’s final in Berlin.