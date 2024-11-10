Spanish Numbers: List of Numbers from 1 to 1000 (2024)

In this post, you will learn the numbers in Spanish 1 – 1000 and more! Why the numbers? Well, as you know, numbers are a massive part of our lives, no matter what language you speak. We use numbers to describe quantity, dates, time, prices, cloth or shoe size, temperatures, address, phone numbers, gate numbers, and flight numbers to mention just several that come to mind off the top of my head. So, this shows that knowing your numbers in Spanish can facilitate your daily life in a big way whether you are a tourist or living in a Spanish-speaking county.

Since many of you have requested, we are kicking off an easy vocabulary series of some of the common and useful words in any Spanish learner’s life. You will see audio files at the beginning of each section, so you can quickly and easily listen to each number in Spanish pronounced by a native Spanish speaker.

I know there are a lot of numbers in Spanish here, but once your brain picks up the pattern, it won’t be too difficult, it just requires a bit of practice and it’s well worth the effort. So, let’s get started!

How do you say “numbers” in Spanish?

Number – número (the number – el número)

Numbers – números (the numbers – los números)

What are the numbers 1 to 10 in Spanish?

Let’s start with zero even though the title says 1 through 10. It is a number after all.

0 zero – cero

1 one – uno

(if used to describe quantity or used as an article, it becomes “un” for masculine noun and “una” for feminine noun. For example, a cat – un gato; a house – una casa, one box – una caja, one book – un libro)

2 two – dos

3 three – tres

4 four – cuatro

5 five – cinco

6 six – seis

7 seven – siete

8 eight – ocho

9 nine – nueve

10 ten – diez

Spanish numbers 11 to 49

11 eleven – once

12 twelve – doce

13 thirteen – trece

14 fourteen – catorce

15 fifteen – quince

16 sixteen – dieciséis

17 seventeen – diecisiete

18 eighteen – dieciocho

19 nineteen – diecinueve

20 twenty – veinte

21 twenty one – veintiuno

22 twenty two – veintidós

23 twenty three – veintitrés

24 twenty four – veinticuatro

25 twenty five – veinticinco

26 twenty six – veintiséis

27 twenty seven – veintisiete

28 twenty eight – veintiocho

29 twenty nine – veintinueve

30 thirty – treinta

31 thirty one – treinta y uno

32 thirty two – treinta y dos

33 thirty three – treinta y tres

34 thirty four – treinta y cuatro

35 thirty five – treinta y cinco

36 thirty six – treinta y seis

37 thirty seven – treinta y siete

38 thirty eight – treinta y ocho

39 thirty nine – treinta y nueve

40 forty – cuarenta

41 forty one – cuarenta y uno

42 forty two – cuarenta y dos

43 forty three – cuarenta y tres

44 forty four – cuarenta y cuatro

45 forty five – cuarenta y cinco

46 forty six – cuarenta y seis

47 forty seven – cuarenta y siete

48 forty eight – cuarenta y ocho

49 forty nine – cuarenta y nueve

How to count 50 to 99 in Spanish

50 fifty – cincuenta

51 fifty one – cincuenta y uno

52 fifty two – cincuenta y dos

53 fifty three – cincuenta y tres

54 fifty four – cincuenta y cuatro

55 fifty five – cincuenta y cinco

56 fifty six – cincuenta y seis

57 fifty seven – cincuenta y siete

58 fifty eight – cincuenta y ocho

59 fifty nine – cincuenta y nueve

60 sixty – sesenta

61 sixty one – sesenta y uno

62 sixty two – sesenta y dos

63 sixty three – sesenta y tres

64 sixty four – sesenta y cuatro

65 sixty five – sesenta y cinco

66 sixty six – sesenta y seis

67 sixty seven – sesenta y siete

68 sixty eight – sesenta y ocho

69 sixty nine – sesenta y nueve

70 seventy – setenta

71 seventy one – setenta y uno

72 seventy two – setenta y dos

73 seventy three– setenta y tres

74 seventy four – setenta y cuatro

75 seventy five – setenta y cinco

76 seventy six – setenta y seis

77 seventy seven – setenta y siete

78 seventy eight – setenta y ocho

79 seventy nine – setenta y nueve

80 eighty – ochenta

81 eighty one – ochenta y uno

82 eighty two – ochenta y dos

83 eighty three – ochenta y tres

84 eighty four – ochenta y cuatro

85 eighty five – ochenta y cinco

86 eighty six – ochenta y seis

87 eighty seven – ochenta y siete

88 eighty eight – ochenta y ocho

89 eighty nine – ochenta y nueve

90 ninety – noventa

91 ninety one – noventa y uno

92 ninety two – noventa y dos

93 ninety three – noventa y tres

94 ninety four – noventa y cuatro

95 ninety five – noventa y cinco

96 ninety six – noventa y seis

97 ninety seven – noventa y siete

98 ninetyeight – noventa y ocho

99 ninety nine – noventa y nueve

Spanish numbers 100 – 900

100 hundred – cien

101 hundred one – ciento uno

102 hundred two – ciento dos

103 hundred three – ciento tres

104 hundred four – ciento cuatro

105 hundred five – ciento cinco

106 hundred six – ciento seis

107 hundred seven – ciento siete

108 hundred eight – ciento ocho

109 hundred nine – ciento nueve

110 hundred ten – ciento diez

111 hundred eleven – ciento once

112 hundred twelve – ciento doce

113 hundred thirteen – ciento trece

114 hundred fourteen – ciento catorce

115 hundred fifteen – ciento quince

116 hundred sixteen – ciento dieciséis

117 hundred seventeen – ciento diecisiete

118 hundred eighteen – ciento dieciocho

119 hundred nineteen – ciento diecinueve

120 hundred twenty – ciento veinte

121 hundred twenty one – ciento veintiuno

122 hundred twenty two– ciento veintidós

123 hundred twenty three– ciento veintitres

124 hundred twenty four – ciento veinticuatro

125 hundred twenty five – ciento veinticinco

126 hundred twenty six – ciento veintiséis

127 hundred twenty seven – ciento veintisiete

128 hundred twenty eight – ciento veintiocho

129 hundred twenty nine – ciento veintinueve

130 hundred thirty – ciento treinta

140 hundred forty – ciento cuarenta

150 hundred fifty – ciento ciencuenta

160 hundred sixty – ciento sesenta

170 hundred seventy – ciento setenta

180 hundred eighty – ciento ochenta

190 hundred ninety – ciento noventa

200 two hundred – doscientos

201 two hundred one – doscientos uno

202 two hundred two – doscientos dos

203 two hundred three – doscientos tres

204 two hundred four – doscientos cuatro

205 two hundred five – doscientos cinco

206 two hundred six – doscientos seis

207 two hundred seven – doscientos siete

208 two hundred eight – doscientos ocho

209 two hundred nine – doscientos nueve

300 three hundred – trescientos

400 four hundred – cuatrocientos

500 five hundred – quinientos

600 six hundred – seiscientos

700 seven hundred – setecientos

800 eight hundred – ochocientos

900 nine hundred – novecientos

Spanish numbers 1000 to 9000

1000 thousand – mil

2000 two thousand – dos mil

3000 three thousand – tres mil

4000 four thousand – cuatro mil

5000 five thousand – cinco mil

6000 six thousand – seis mil

7000 seven thousand – siete mil

8000 eight thousand – ocho mil

9000 nine thousand – nueve mil

How do you say 10000 and beyond in Spanish?

10,000 ten thousand – diez mil

100,000 hundred thousand – cien mil

1,000,000,000 one million – un millón

Note: In most Spanish-speaking countries, a period is used as a number separator instead of a comma in the US. For example, it could look like 10.000 (meaning 10,000) or 100.000 (meaning 100,000), so be careful.

Wrap up

We hope this list of Spanish numbers is helpful to you. Numbers are definitely worse memorizing, so we encourage you to keep reading this list. And don’t forget to listen to the audio files to improve your Spanish numbers pronunciation.

Happy Spanish-ing!

