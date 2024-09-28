Spanish Numbers: List of Numbers from 1 to 1000 (2024)

In this post, you will learn the numbers in Spanish 1 – 1000 and more! Why the numbers? Well, as you know, numbers are a massive part of our lives, no matter what language you speak. We use numbers to describe quantity, dates, time, prices, cloth or shoe size, temperatures, address, phone numbers, gate numbers, and flight numbers to mention just several that come to mind off the top of my head. So, this shows that knowing your numbers in Spanish can facilitate your daily life in a big way whether you are a tourist or living in a Spanish-speaking county.
Since many of you have requested, we are kicking off an easy vocabulary series of some of the common and useful words in any Spanish learner’s life. You will see audio files at the beginning of each section, so you can quickly and easily listen to each number in Spanish pronounced by a native Spanish speaker.
I know there are a lot of numbers in Spanish here, but once your brain picks up the pattern, it won’t be too difficult, it just requires a bit of practice and it’s well worth the effort. So, let’s get started!
As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. See our disclosure here.
How do you say “numbers” in Spanish?
Number – número (the number – el número)
Numbers – números (the numbers – los números)
What are the numbers 1 to 10 in Spanish?
Let’s start with zero even though the title says 1 through 10. It is a number after all.
0 zero – cero
1 one – uno
(if used to describe quantity or used as an article, it becomes “un” for masculine noun and “una” for feminine noun. For example, a cat – un gato; a house – una casa, one box – una caja, one book – un libro)
2 two – dos
3 three – tres
4 four – cuatro
5 five – cinco
6 six – seis
7 seven – siete
8 eight – ocho
9 nine – nueve
10 ten – diez
Spanish numbers 11 to 49
11 eleven – once
12 twelve – doce
13 thirteen – trece
14 fourteen – catorce
15 fifteen – quince
16 sixteen – dieciséis
17 seventeen – diecisiete
18 eighteen – dieciocho
19 nineteen – diecinueve
20 twenty – veinte
21 twenty one – veintiuno
22 twenty two – veintidós
23 twenty three – veintitrés
24 twenty four – veinticuatro
25 twenty five – veinticinco
26 twenty six – veintiséis
27 twenty seven – veintisiete
28 twenty eight – veintiocho
29 twenty nine – veintinueve
30 thirty – treinta
31 thirty one – treinta y uno
32 thirty two – treinta y dos
33 thirty three – treinta y tres
34 thirty four – treinta y cuatro
35 thirty five – treinta y cinco
36 thirty six – treinta y seis
37 thirty seven – treinta y siete
38 thirty eight – treinta y ocho
39 thirty nine – treinta y nueve
40 forty – cuarenta
41 forty one – cuarenta y uno
42 forty two – cuarenta y dos
43 forty three – cuarenta y tres
44 forty four – cuarenta y cuatro
45 forty five – cuarenta y cinco
46 forty six – cuarenta y seis
47 forty seven – cuarenta y siete
48 forty eight – cuarenta y ocho
49 forty nine – cuarenta y nueve
How to count 50 to 99 in Spanish
50 fifty – cincuenta
51 fifty one – cincuenta y uno
52 fifty two – cincuenta y dos
53 fifty three – cincuenta y tres
54 fifty four – cincuenta y cuatro
55 fifty five – cincuenta y cinco
56 fifty six – cincuenta y seis
57 fifty seven – cincuenta y siete
58 fifty eight – cincuenta y ocho
59 fifty nine – cincuenta y nueve
60 sixty – sesenta
61 sixty one – sesenta y uno
62 sixty two – sesenta y dos
63 sixty three – sesenta y tres
64 sixty four – sesenta y cuatro
65 sixty five – sesenta y cinco
66 sixty six – sesenta y seis
67 sixty seven – sesenta y siete
68 sixty eight – sesenta y ocho
69 sixty nine – sesenta y nueve
70 seventy – setenta
71 seventy one – setenta y uno
72 seventy two – setenta y dos
73 seventy three– setenta y tres
74 seventy four – setenta y cuatro
75 seventy five – setenta y cinco
76 seventy six – setenta y seis
77 seventy seven – setenta y siete
78 seventy eight – setenta y ocho
79 seventy nine – setenta y nueve
80 eighty – ochenta
81 eighty one – ochenta y uno
82 eighty two – ochenta y dos
83 eighty three – ochenta y tres
84 eighty four – ochenta y cuatro
85 eighty five – ochenta y cinco
86 eighty six – ochenta y seis
87 eighty seven – ochenta y siete
88 eighty eight – ochenta y ocho
89 eighty nine – ochenta y nueve
90 ninety – noventa
91 ninety one – noventa y uno
92 ninety two – noventa y dos
93 ninety three – noventa y tres
94 ninety four – noventa y cuatro
95 ninety five – noventa y cinco
96 ninety six – noventa y seis
97 ninety seven – noventa y siete
98 ninetyeight – noventa y ocho
99 ninety nine – noventa y nueve
Spanish numbers 100 – 900
100 hundred – cien
101 hundred one – ciento uno
102 hundred two – ciento dos
103 hundred three – ciento tres
104 hundred four – ciento cuatro
105 hundred five – ciento cinco
106 hundred six – ciento seis
107 hundred seven – ciento siete
108 hundred eight – ciento ocho
109 hundred nine – ciento nueve
110 hundred ten – ciento diez
111 hundred eleven – ciento once
112 hundred twelve – ciento doce
113 hundred thirteen – ciento trece
114 hundred fourteen – ciento catorce
115 hundred fifteen – ciento quince
116 hundred sixteen – ciento dieciséis
117 hundred seventeen – ciento diecisiete
118 hundred eighteen – ciento dieciocho
119 hundred nineteen – ciento diecinueve
120 hundred twenty – ciento veinte
121 hundred twenty one – ciento veintiuno
122 hundred twenty two– ciento veintidós
123 hundred twenty three– ciento veintitres
124 hundred twenty four – ciento veinticuatro
125 hundred twenty five – ciento veinticinco
126 hundred twenty six – ciento veintiséis
127 hundred twenty seven – ciento veintisiete
128 hundred twenty eight – ciento veintiocho
129 hundred twenty nine – ciento veintinueve
130 hundred thirty – ciento treinta
140 hundred forty – ciento cuarenta
150 hundred fifty – ciento ciencuenta
160 hundred sixty – ciento sesenta
170 hundred seventy – ciento setenta
180 hundred eighty – ciento ochenta
190 hundred ninety – ciento noventa
200 two hundred – doscientos
201 two hundred one – doscientos uno
202 two hundred two – doscientos dos
203 two hundred three – doscientos tres
204 two hundred four – doscientos cuatro
205 two hundred five – doscientos cinco
206 two hundred six – doscientos seis
207 two hundred seven – doscientos siete
208 two hundred eight – doscientos ocho
209 two hundred nine – doscientos nueve
300 three hundred – trescientos
400 four hundred – cuatrocientos
500 five hundred – quinientos
600 six hundred – seiscientos
700 seven hundred – setecientos
800 eight hundred – ochocientos
900 nine hundred – novecientos
Spanish numbers 1000 to 9000
1000 thousand – mil
2000 two thousand – dos mil
3000 three thousand – tres mil
4000 four thousand – cuatro mil
5000 five thousand – cinco mil
6000 six thousand – seis mil
7000 seven thousand – siete mil
8000 eight thousand – ocho mil
9000 nine thousand – nueve mil
How do you say 10000 and beyond in Spanish?
10,000 ten thousand – diez mil
100,000 hundred thousand – cien mil
1,000,000,000 one million – un millón
Note: In most Spanish-speaking countries, a period is used as a number separator instead of a comma in the US. For example, it could look like 10.000 (meaning 10,000) or 100.000 (meaning 100,000), so be careful.
Wrap up
We hope this list of Spanish numbers is helpful to you. Numbers are definitely worse memorizing, so we encourage you to keep reading this list. And don’t forget to listen to the audio files to improve your Spanish numbers pronunciation.
Happy Spanish-ing!
If you are a beginner Spanish learner, these posts may help you. So check them out!
- The Spanish Alphabet
- Daily Routine in Spanish
- 64 Hobbies and Activities in Spanish
- 15 Spanish Learning Hacks I Used to Become Fluent Fast
- How to talk about your feeling in Spanish
- 30 Spanish Conversation Starters You Can Use Right Away
Pin it for Later!
- Spanish Numbers: List of Numbers from 1 to 1000
- 45 Spanish Phrases Every Super Nurse Should Know
- 3 Important Tips to Learn Spanish You Must Know
- 35 Cinco De Mayo Party Ideas for Your Mexican Fiesta
- How Do You Say “I Love You” in Spanish?