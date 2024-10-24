Speakada Anki Language Learning Flashcards (2024)

Why Learn to Count in Spanish? How to Count 1-10 in Spanish Best Ways to Remember Spanish Numbers in Your Long-term Memory 1. Watching Spanish Numbers Songs & Videos on Youtube 2. Spanish Numbers Audios 3. Anki Flashcards

LearningSpanish on your own can be overwhelming and confusing. Not knowing where tostart or how to learn Spanish from scratch can stop you from learning. If you are a beginnerlearning Spanish, thenlearning how to pronounce and use numbers from 1-10 in Spanish, is a great wayto ease yourself into the Spanish language.

In this article, you will learn how to count 1-10 in Spanish and the correct pronunciation of each of the numbers. Once you learn the numbers from 1-10 in Spanish, you can then progress to learning how to count in Spanish with confidence.

Why Learn to Count in Spanish?

Spanish numbers are part of the basics of the Spanish language and areoften one of the first steps to learning Spanish for a beginner. Reflect on howmany times you use numbers in your everyday life and imagine how difficult itwould be if you didn’t know your numbers fluently.

Here are just a few scenarios in our everyday life where you would comeacross or use numbers:

  • Telling time in Spanish: Being able to read thetime on your phone, asking what time it is and understanding the response andtelling someone what the time is.
  • Shopping forfood or products: Asking how much is a product or service, counting money or bargaining atyour local markets for better prices.
  • Getting directions: Asking for directions andunderstanding the response, providing an address to a taxi driver, or locatinga street number.
  • Using the phone: Using your smartphone to make a call or giving your numberto someone.
  • Checking theweather: Understanding the forecast for the day.

As you can see, learning Spanish numbers is a critical part in speaking Spanish.

How to Count 1-10 in Spanish

Below are the numbers from zero to ten in Spanish. Youwill first see each number written in Spanish. This is the spelling of each ofthe Spanish numbers. This is important to remember how to spell and read Spanishnumbers as the written form is often used too.

In order to learn how to pronounce numbers in Spanish,click on the audio icon and repeat what you hear. These are audios of native Spanishspeakers. By listening to each audio, you will begin to understand how tocorrectly pronounce the numbers with a Spanish accent.

In the brackets, the Spanish number is spelled phonetically for you to help you correctly pronounce the numbers. You will also notice that 5 and 10 have two audios each. This is because the pronunciation of these numbers are different in both European Spanish and Latin-American Spanish.

1. uno (oo-no)

2. dos (dos)

3. tres (tres)

4. cuatro (kwat-ro)

5. cinco (theen-ko)

6. seis (seys)

7. siete (syet-ay)

8. ocho (o-cho)

9. nueve (nwe-bay)

10. diez (dyeth)

Best Ways to Remember Spanish Numbers in Your Long-term Memory

Nowthat you are familiar with counting 1-10 in Spanish, we want to make sure thatyou don’t lose all your hard work learning the Spanish numbers.

Formany Spanish beginners, finding ways to lock information into our long-termmemory can be a problem as we can often forget what we just learned. Without ongoingpractice and study, you will find that you will forget what you learned today. But how dowe remember what we just learnedin our long-term memory?

Hereare the best ways to memorize Spanish numbers:

1. Watching Spanish Numbers Songs & Videos on Youtube

Youtube is a free source for knowledge on many topics, one ofwhich is Spanish numbers. You will find a long list of Youtube videos to helpyou reinforce what you learned today. Here’s an example of one of them:

It is important to note that many of the Youtube videos aretargeted to children and therefore, the content can get a little boring or toosimple for adult learners. The key however, is to find a few videos that youenjoy watching and revisit the videos time to time to reinforce your knowledgeof Spanish numbers.

2. Spanish Numbers Audios

Finding time to study Spanish numbers can be difficult andthat’s what many Spanish beginners often prefer audios as a way to studySpanish.

On this page, you can right-click each of the audios of thenumbers 1-10 in Spanish and download them for free. Simply upload to your phoneor audio device of your choice as a playlist and start learning while you aredriving, commuting or whenever you have spare time.

3. Anki Flashcards

For years, self-taught Spanish learners have been highly recommending the use of a software called Anki. Anki is a free flashcards software that helps you effectively learn anything. In this case, it makes learning Spanish numbers so easy and fast. What everyone enjoys most about Anki is that the software it is the only free software that uses a spaced repetition system to help you memorize Spanish numbers and helps you store this information in your long-term memory.

How does it work? Flashcards are shown to you containing a Spanish number, the pronunciation audio of the number and a relevant image. You can then repeat out loud what you hear.

Anki will continue to show you the same flashcard until you indicate that remember this number. Overtime, the software will gradually spread the timeframe in which you see this flashcard in order to test your long-term memory of the Spanish number. It will therefore only show you more frequently Spanish numbers that you are finding more difficult to remember.

Anki has a few benefits thatoutweigh the above methods to memorize Spanish numbers. Apart from Anki being completelyfree to use, the software does all the hard work for you in determining whenyou need to revise certain Spanish numbers. Unlike the other two methods oflearning Spanish numbers, Anki is programmed to help you remember the Spanishnumbers without much effort.

It also keeps track of your statistics, like how manyflashcards (Spanish numbers) you have learned, how long it took you to learn, and more. Anotheradvantage is that Anki not only allows you to learn numbers in Spanish, it willautomatically test yourspelling for each of the numbers in Spanish and will test your pronunciation of each ofthe numbers until you know your Spanish numbers fluently.

If you prefer learning on your phone, the Anki app on iPhoneand Android are also available and can be easily synced from your computer tophone, allowing you to freely learn Spanish numbers at your own convenience.

What’s also exciting is that you can use Anki to learn Spanishin general, from a complete beginner’s level all the way to fluency.

Although Anki is free, the flashcards to learn Spanishnumbers are not included. Spanish learners will often create their ownflashcards. However, this can be difficult if you have limited time and if you are not tech savvy tolearn how to make flashcards for Anki.

A quick and easy solution that many Spanish learners prefer is to purchase Anki Spanish Numbers Flashcards, which can be installed in Anki. It will include everything you need to learn Spanish numbers including the pronunciation audio from a native Spanish speaker, a relevant image to help you visualize the Spanish number in real life situations and the correct spelling of each number. Even though there is a small cost, the up side is that it saves you time creating your own flashcards and ensures that you are learning the correct pronunciation from a native Spanish speaker and the Spanish numbers correctly.

There are so many other methods to help you memorize counting 1-10 in Spanish, but these are the 3 best ways that we believe can help you learn Spanish numbers effectively and for the long-term. You can try using all 3 methods outlined or use a mixture of these methods that suits your lifestyle – it really depends on what works best for you.

How effective is Anki for language learning? ›

Sure, Anki won't necessarily teach you a language from scratch, but it's a powerful tool for self-studying languages that lets you review vocabulary, grammar and phrases. In fact, I maintain that it's a fantastic, no-gimmick place to create and review your own flashcards.

See Details
How effective are flashcards for language learning? ›

Let's dive into why flashcards work so well. Ever heard of the Picture Superiority Effect? It's a fancy term for a simple idea: Your brain remembers images better than words. And it's proven to help second language learners remember new vocabulary.

Get More Info
How effective are Anki flashcards? ›

The pros of Anki flashcards

Efficient Learning: Anki's spaced repetition algorithm allows you to learn much more efficiently, ensuring that you review material at the optimal time intervals for retention, reducing the time and effort needed to remember information.

Learn More
How many Anki cards a day language learning? ›

For the sake of your mental health and not getting too stressed out, select a number of cards that feels right for you and that you are able to manage consistently. Our suggested 10 new cards per day is a good starting point, but if it's too much then you could decrease it to 5 flashcards per day.

Find Out More
How many hours a day is Anki? ›

This depends on the person, goals and material, but I don't think you should spend 2 hours a day on Anki for language learning. 10-15 minutes a days sounds pretty reasonable to me, more can be overwhelming and contribute to perceiving it as a chore.

Tell Me More
Is Quizlet or Anki better for language learning? ›

If your main aim is looking to learn vocab as effectively as possible and you are happy with a straightforward, simple flashcard app then Anki is definitely the one for you. However, if you're looking for a more fun and engaging way to learn then Quizlet is the app for you.

Get More Info
Does making flashcards count as studying? ›

Researchers have found favorable results when comparing the test grades of students who used flashcards as a study method to those who didn't.

Tell Me More
Are flashcards more effective than notes? ›

In short, yes. The reason why flashcards are so effective is that they promote something called active recall. Active recall is the process of retrieving information from the brain. For example, when you read about a specific subject repeatedly, that is passive learning.

Read On
What are the downsides of Anki? ›

The things that most frequently cause trouble, as best I can tell:
  • Anki has a learning curve. ...
  • Anki can feel overwhelming. ...
  • Some people find the default interface unattractive.
  • If you want to use a game, it's not a game.
Feb 11, 2024

Read The Full Story
Is 100 Anki cards a day too much? ›

It's easy to make 100+ Anki cards in a day. The problems with making lots of Anki cards is: They're usually not very good. Your day will be filled with Anki and nothing else (like QBanks)

View More

Is there a better flashcard app than Anki? ›

Brainscape review: Flexible flashcard format

Brainscape's content creation formats are more flexible than Anki's. Instead of just an image or a vocabulary word in a small text box, Brainscape flashcards have an open canvas for much richer types of questions and answers, of various lengths and formats.

Know More
How long should you spend on one Anki card? ›

For most people, anywhere between 5 minutes and 30 minutes is a good amount of time for reviewing vocabulary.

Know More
Should you do Anki every day? ›

Generally I recommend to start at 20 per day, do it for a week or two so that your daily reviews balance out, and then decide if you want to do more or less. Keep in mind, consistency is the most important thing here. It doesn't matter if you do 80 new cards per day if you only do it once per week.

Learn More
Is Anki good for learning programming? ›

Anki helps you learn and remember quickly. You'll know how to code in no time! The Anki app is a great way to learn, revise, and practice your coding skills, but Anki's default cards aren't great for programming.

Continue Reading
Why don't I use Anki to learn vocabulary? ›

People first become addicted to adding new cards, but then become opposed to actually reviewing them. This becomes a vicious cycle which ultimately causes learners to feel overwhelmed and give up their language learning. I've seen it time and time again, and it's not good for anyone.

Discover More Details
Is Anki a good way to learn Spanish? ›

Absolutely, flashcards can be incredibly effective for learning a language, especially when used under the right conditions. Particularly, anki Spanish decks at Anki Pro are designed to leverage the power of spaced repetition, which is a proven method for enhancing memory retention.

Learn More
Is Anki enough to learn Japanese? ›

Downloaded Japanese Anki decks are a great background learning tool, but they shouldn't be your primary way of learning. Rather, focus on making your deck that suits your learning style. After downloading and trying a variety of shared decks, filter the information you want.

Show Me More

