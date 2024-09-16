Speakada Anki Language Learning Flashcards (2024)

LearningSpanish on your own can be overwhelming and confusing. Not knowing where tostart or how to learn Spanish from scratch can stop you from learning. If you are a beginnerlearning Spanish, thenlearning how to pronounce and use numbers from 1-10 in Spanish, is a great wayto ease yourself into the Spanish language.

In this article, you will learn how to count 1-10 in Spanish and the correct pronunciation of each of the numbers. Once you learn the numbers from 1-10 in Spanish, you can then progress to learning how to count in Spanish with confidence.

Why Learn to Count in Spanish?

Spanish numbers are part of the basics of the Spanish language and areoften one of the first steps to learning Spanish for a beginner. Reflect on howmany times you use numbers in your everyday life and imagine how difficult itwould be if you didn’t know your numbers fluently.

Here are just a few scenarios in our everyday life where you would comeacross or use numbers:

Telling time in Spanish : Being able to read thetime on your phone, asking what time it is and understanding the response andtelling someone what the time is.

: Being able to read thetime on your phone, asking what time it is and understanding the response andtelling someone what the time is. Shopping forfood or products : Asking how much is a product or service, counting money or bargaining atyour local markets for better prices.

: Asking how much is a product or service, counting money or bargaining atyour local markets for better prices. Getting directions : Asking for directions andunderstanding the response, providing an address to a taxi driver, or locatinga street number.

: Asking for directions andunderstanding the response, providing an address to a taxi driver, or locatinga street number. Using the phone : Using your smartphone to make a call or giving your numberto someone.

: Using your smartphone to make a call or giving your numberto someone. Checking theweather: Understanding the forecast for the day.

As you can see, learning Spanish numbers is a critical part in speaking Spanish.

How to Count 1-10 in Spanish

Below are the numbers from zero to ten in Spanish. Youwill first see each number written in Spanish. This is the spelling of each ofthe Spanish numbers. This is important to remember how to spell and read Spanishnumbers as the written form is often used too.

In order to learn how to pronounce numbers in Spanish,click on the audio icon and repeat what you hear. These are audios of native Spanishspeakers. By listening to each audio, you will begin to understand how tocorrectly pronounce the numbers with a Spanish accent.

In the brackets, the Spanish number is spelled phonetically for you to help you correctly pronounce the numbers. You will also notice that 5 and 10 have two audios each. This is because the pronunciation of these numbers are different in both European Spanish and Latin-American Spanish.

1. uno (oo-no)

2. dos (dos)

3. tres (tres)

4. cuatro (kwat-ro)

5. cinco (theen-ko)

6. seis (seys)

7. siete (syet-ay)

8. ocho (o-cho)

9. nueve (nwe-bay)

10. diez (dyeth)

Best Ways to Remember Spanish Numbers in Your Long-term Memory

Nowthat you are familiar with counting 1-10 in Spanish, we want to make sure thatyou don’t lose all your hard work learning the Spanish numbers.

Formany Spanish beginners, finding ways to lock information into our long-termmemory can be a problem as we can often forget what we just learned. Without ongoingpractice and study, you will find that you will forget what you learned today. But how dowe remember what we just learnedin our long-term memory?

Hereare the best ways to memorize Spanish numbers:

1. Watching Spanish Numbers Songs & Videos on Youtube

Youtube is a free source for knowledge on many topics, one ofwhich is Spanish numbers. You will find a long list of Youtube videos to helpyou reinforce what you learned today. Here’s an example of one of them:

It is important to note that many of the Youtube videos aretargeted to children and therefore, the content can get a little boring or toosimple for adult learners. The key however, is to find a few videos that youenjoy watching and revisit the videos time to time to reinforce your knowledgeof Spanish numbers.

2. Spanish Numbers Audios

Finding time to study Spanish numbers can be difficult andthat’s what many Spanish beginners often prefer audios as a way to studySpanish.

On this page, you can right-click each of the audios of thenumbers 1-10 in Spanish and download them for free. Simply upload to your phoneor audio device of your choice as a playlist and start learning while you aredriving, commuting or whenever you have spare time.

3. Anki Flashcards

For years, self-taught Spanish learners have been highly recommending the use of a software called Anki. Anki is a free flashcards software that helps you effectively learn anything. In this case, it makes learning Spanish numbers so easy and fast. What everyone enjoys most about Anki is that the software it is the only free software that uses a spaced repetition system to help you memorize Spanish numbers and helps you store this information in your long-term memory.

How does it work? Flashcards are shown to you containing a Spanish number, the pronunciation audio of the number and a relevant image. You can then repeat out loud what you hear.

Anki will continue to show you the same flashcard until you indicate that remember this number. Overtime, the software will gradually spread the timeframe in which you see this flashcard in order to test your long-term memory of the Spanish number. It will therefore only show you more frequently Spanish numbers that you are finding more difficult to remember.

Anki has a few benefits thatoutweigh the above methods to memorize Spanish numbers. Apart from Anki being completelyfree to use, the software does all the hard work for you in determining whenyou need to revise certain Spanish numbers. Unlike the other two methods oflearning Spanish numbers, Anki is programmed to help you remember the Spanishnumbers without much effort.

It also keeps track of your statistics, like how manyflashcards (Spanish numbers) you have learned, how long it took you to learn, and more. Anotheradvantage is that Anki not only allows you to learn numbers in Spanish, it willautomatically test yourspelling for each of the numbers in Spanish and will test your pronunciation of each ofthe numbers until you know your Spanish numbers fluently.

If you prefer learning on your phone, the Anki app on iPhoneand Android are also available and can be easily synced from your computer tophone, allowing you to freely learn Spanish numbers at your own convenience.

What’s also exciting is that you can use Anki to learn Spanishin general, from a complete beginner’s level all the way to fluency.

Although Anki is free, the flashcards to learn Spanishnumbers are not included. Spanish learners will often create their ownflashcards. However, this can be difficult if you have limited time and if you are not tech savvy tolearn how to make flashcards for Anki.

A quick and easy solution that many Spanish learners prefer is to purchase Anki Spanish Numbers Flashcards, which can be installed in Anki. It will include everything you need to learn Spanish numbers including the pronunciation audio from a native Spanish speaker, a relevant image to help you visualize the Spanish number in real life situations and the correct spelling of each number. Even though there is a small cost, the up side is that it saves you time creating your own flashcards and ensures that you are learning the correct pronunciation from a native Spanish speaker and the Spanish numbers correctly.

There are so many other methods to help you memorize counting 1-10 in Spanish, but these are the 3 best ways that we believe can help you learn Spanish numbers effectively and for the long-term. You can try using all 3 methods outlined or use a mixture of these methods that suits your lifestyle – it really depends on what works best for you.

