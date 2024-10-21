Spectrum having a service outage? Outage map, service status, incidents history (2024)

Spectrum (former Charter Spectrum) is a brand under which Charter Communication offers their telecommunication services. It offers cable television, fiber Internet and telephone. It is the second largest cable operator in the U.S. serving over 26 million customers in 41 states

No problems at Spectrum

Last incident:

2024-09-13

Outage Reports

Showing data for past 24 hours

Todays Incidents

There were no incidents detected with Spectrum in past 24 hours.

Outage Map📍

Reports Summary

Overall in past 24 hours we received reports from Charlotte, Granite Falls, San Antonio, Chicago, Seattle

Past Incidents

September 2024

September 12

-

2 Incidents, 37 minutes total

Started approximately at 3:41 PM and ended around 3:55 PM lasting about 14 minutes

Started approximately at 8:03 PM and ended around 8:27 PM lasting about 23 minutes

September 09

-

1 Incident, 8 minutes total

Started approximately at 7:48 PM and ended around 7:56 PM lasting about 8 minutes

During the incident we received reports mainly from 🇺🇸 United States - Wauconda, Wappingers Falls

September 07

-

1 Incident, 16 minutes total

Started approximately at 1:24 PM and ended around 1:40 PM lasting about 16 minutes

September 06

-

4 Incidents, 30 minutes total

Started approximately at 2:25 PM and ended around 2:42 PM lasting about 17 minutes

Started approximately at 1:10 PM and ended around 1:14 PM lasting about 4 minutes

Started approximately at 11:16 AM and ended around 11:21 AM lasting about 5 minutes

Started approximately at 3:02 AM and ended around 3:06 AM lasting about 3 minutes

September 01

-

2 Incidents, 13 minutes total

Started approximately at 1:22 AM and ended around 1:27 AM lasting about 4 minutes

Started approximately at 11:39 PM and ended around 11:48 PM lasting about 8 minutes

6h

Spectrum internet down for 12 days now. Power restored for 8 days. Entire town of Duncan is back with power. No spectrum. Have seen ZERO evidence that @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum gives a sh*t about what’s going on. Their lack of urgency is telling. UPDATE US AND FIX THE ISSUE

8h

Now working via my phone’s hot spot because Spectrum already has a power outage?!

8h

Spectrum cable and internet appears to have gone back down in downtown Asheville, as if we didn’t already have enough to deal with.

10h

Nearly a 24hr spectrum internet outage in East Austin No hurricane required

11h

We need answers from @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum. @SenatorTimScott @LindseyGrahamSC @henrymcmaster How many crews did spectrum bring into the area? How many crew are currently working to restore service? How many accounts are currently down? This is a vital service in 2024

1d

Anyone know if/when @elonmusk might activate free @Starlink to the Tampa area? Like he did for Helene? We have it for travel but not at home. However, no question we'll be without home internet for weeks. Spectrum was down for 3 weeks, power 10 days for Irma.#Milton #Starlink

1d

Stupid Spectrum has yet another outage. I really should switch to anything more reliable.

1d

Spectrum texting me updates every 2 hours to inform me that I'll have another update 2 hours from now is like rubbing salt in the internet outage wound

1d

Power has been back on for five days now but my @Ask_Spectrum internet is still down and the lines are still laying in the road.

1d

For the past four days Spectrum home internet has been down for several hours at a time. Also, Straightalk/Verizon phone internet has been super slow.

1d

What going on with all the providers and outages? This is in Nebraska. Spectrum Service Alert: There is a service outage affecting your area. Restoration estimated by 3:00 PM.

1d

Spectrum went down now 👍

2d

WTF @SPECTRUM you start the internet and then it goes down again. 2 days of this bullshit is enough

2d

What does "commercial power" mean? Why did the lady at @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum tell me that is why my internet isn't working.Then she couldn't tell me what "commercial power meant. #Spectrum#CommercialPowerFYI: Line is down at the pole.

2d

Dear @GetSpectrum you are going to lose customers if you do not fix this outage in the SC upstate soon, signed a paying customer

2d

Spectrum love picking the wrong time to have a outage

2d

Is there any paid-for service in the world worse than @GetSpectrum? Another outage.

2d

other providers had internet back within days (t-mobile, especially) but it’s taken @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum over a week and there’s still no progress, just updates on their app with estimates for repairs that they yank down not long after and pretend they never put up.

3d

Spectrum cable still down and tmobile throttling broadband. If I were inclined to conspiracy I’d say corporations are trying to keep us from information. Oh and the electric was out for 3 hours prime time last night for no given reason. #Duke #Spectrum #tmobile

3d

“Spectrum: For an outage to qualify for credit, it cannot be caused by a commercial power outage and must last at least two hours.”This how @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum gets out of covering internet outages w storm when I have had power? BS.. gonna try to cut back over to AT&T.

3d

leave it to spectrum to not fix anything. we’ve been in a ******* outage since 5pm yesterday, FIX MY **** DUDE I HAVE ******* THINGS I NEED TO DO TODAY @Ask_Spectrum

4d

I shouldn't be surprised that @Ask_Spectrum is YET AGAIN showing it's complete incompetence as a company and provider. Zero notifications, zero updates, zero info on an HOURS LONG outage. Trash-*** company and it's time to start looking at alternatives.

4d

Spectrum internet and cable are two of the reasons I still buy DVDs/Blu-rays. No estimated time of repair and the app says that since we're in an outage, we can't even talk to customer service in the app.Went out this morning, so I doubt it's directly Hurricane Helene related.

4d

I go to setup my mom’s Spectrum Internet and immediately am told there’s an outage 😭 crazy man

4d

Due to a power outage from Charter Spectrum that impacted TV and Internet operations in the NYC metro area, Tomorrow Will Be Televised's first hour did not happen this afternoon. Our guests scheduled for that hour will be reset for next week's episodes.

4d

Spectrum outage till 4:30 PM, thank ******* *** I'm not working right now. Relying on mobile hotspot is spotty

4d

Spectrum Internet outage in Orange county CA

4d

i hate spectrum internet man. been down for like 9 hours atp

5d

Seriously @GetSpectrum what are we doing here. Another outage… is it weather related again? 4th Q of the @Buccaneers game and poof out of nowhere 😭

