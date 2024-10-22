Spectrum Outage in Asheville, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Asheville come from postal codes 28803, 28806, 28805, 28804 and 28801.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

Problems in the last 24 hours in Asheville, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Asheville and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

Internet (62%) Wi-fi (12%) Total Blackout (12%) TV (7%) E-mail (4%) Phone (3%)

See Also Spectrum Outage in Newport, North Carolina

Live Outage Map Near Asheville, Buncombe County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Weaverville, Asheville, Arden, Candler, Swannanoa and Fletcher.

Loading map, please wait...

City Problem Type Report Time Weaverville Total Blackout 21 minutes ago Asheville Internet 7 hours ago Asheville E-mail 7 hours ago Asheville Phone 12 hours ago Asheville Internet 14 hours ago Asheville TV 16 hours ago

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Asheville, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Asheville and nearby locations:

Cristina Garcia (Travel For Wildlife) (@Travel4Wildlife) reported 56 seconds ago from Asheville, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum I've already talked to customer service 4 times today

Peoples Network. (@Dukepatriot50) reported 9 minutes ago from Asheville, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum I can Give you Adress, I closed Count cause of terable service.

Alphawarriors (@RIP_PogChamp) reported 11 minutes ago from Swannanoa, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Maybe @CityofAsheville @asheville might be able to get an answer as to why there is still an outage and no spectrum employees are on the lines or the nodes that they said were the cause of the problem in my area?

Alphawarriors (@RIP_PogChamp) reported 18 minutes ago from Swannanoa, North Carolina @GetSpectrum Staying connected? You mean down for 19 hours and still no answers? Getting different answers each time?

lolamoth wears a mask (@lolamoth) reported 24 minutes ago from Asheville, North Carolina Why would clicking on a Support option @Ask_Spectrum take me to a sales page? I’m signed in to my account. Also been on phone hold 23 mins so far. #capitalism

Kay Earnest, PhD (@oh_kaylove) reported 25 minutes ago from Weaverville, North Carolina @Theresa_Hen @GetSpectrum File a BBB complaint. They will pay attention and give all the money back real quick.

GothicKitty (@KittyKat778) reported 43 minutes ago from Weaverville, North Carolina I wish @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum automated outage system gave an ETA on the outage time. Some of us have work deadlines to meet.

Corina Violette (@CorinaViolette) reported 47 minutes ago from Asheville, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum my internet goes out consistently at least once a week, causing major issues as the entire household works from home. Please DM me

lilli (@glamhalo) reported 49 minutes ago from Asheville, North Carolina @ZombieBalladry @Ask_Spectrum That sounds strangely all very accurate!!! They get us in cheap, make us know they’re the main game...... and then screw us all for more and more money. Ugh. Bloody awful.

G Social Media (@GSocialMedia) reported 54 minutes ago from Biltmore Forest, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Thank you! The technician said there was a blocker on the hardwire running into my house, and it somehow enabled, which caused the issue. Thanks for putting us as a priority & fixing it 👋👋👋

The Drum Heads (@thedrumheadspod) reported 55 minutes ago from Swannanoa, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Your Internet sucks and makes it impossible for me to work from home. I need Internet service that doesn't drop every 20 minutes. I need to be able to access patient information immediately. I have done everything I can to reset my router and nothing works.

Heath Nettles (@heathnettles) reported 58 minutes ago from Royal Pines, North Carolina .@Ask_Spectrum my internet went down for no apparent reason. I called support who referred me to my local office, which is closed. They told me dispatch was busy and it would be later next week. Please advise.

The Drum Heads (@thedrumheadspod) reported an hour ago from Swannanoa, North Carolina @GetSpectrum Your Internet sucks and makes it impossible for me to work from home. I need Internet service that doesn't drop every 20 minutes. I need to be able to access patient information immediately. I have done everything I can to reset my router and nothing works.

