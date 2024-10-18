Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (2024)

Table of Contents
Problems in the last 24 hours in Charlotte, North Carolina October 08: Problems at Spectrum Most Reported Problems Live Outage Map Near Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina Community Discussion Spectrum Issues Reports Near Charlotte, North Carolina Spectrum Issues Reports References

Problems detected

Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Charlotte come from postal codes 28202, 28233, 28205, 28208, 28204, 28277, 28269 and 28203.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

In the last three months, how would you rate Spectrum?

2.27 out of 5 312,326 ratings

Thank you!

Problems in the last 24 hours in Charlotte, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Charlotte and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

  1. Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (10)

    Internet (62%)

  2. Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (11)

    Wi-fi (12%)

  3. Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (12)

    Total Blackout (12%)

  4. Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (13)

    TV (7%)

  5. Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (14)

    E-mail (4%)

  6. Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (15)

    Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Charlotte, Pineville, Matthews, Belmont, Harrisburg, Indian Trail, Mount Holly and Newell.

Loading map, please wait...

CityProblem TypeReport Time
Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (16)CharlotteWi-fi
Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (17)CharlotteInternet
Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (18)CharlotteInternet
Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (19)CharlotteInternet
Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (20)CharlotteInternet
Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (21)CharlotteTotal Blackout

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Charlotte, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Charlotte and nearby locations:

  𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑜𝑤𝑙🇦🇷ꨄ🇺🇸 (@blackowl2) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum I am trying to chat with your company. Is not working. When calling prompt just apologize. I can’t work because I don’t have internet connection. Can you help please?

  Hi-Score Chef (@HiScoreChef) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum I had a scheduled tech to come on Wednesday morning this week. Why am I getting texts saying my service is restored when it isnt?

  𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑜𝑤𝑙🇦🇷ꨄ🇺🇸 (@blackowl2) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum I’ve been having “maintenance” for more than a week now, and it’s affecting my job. Please fix your service. For How long are we down now? Called but just received apologize for the inconvenience.

  Brett Pauley II ® (@BrettSetGo) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum Max in customer service is the GOAT

  Cross Hyparu (@crosshyparu) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    Casual reminder that I'm only an @Ask_Spectrum customer because I have no option. 4 outages and 2 equipment failures in a month. I'm not trying to armchair but if the service I gave my customers was that bad, I wouldn't have a job to come back to.

  Stanley Rose (@stanrose) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum There has been an outage in my area (cable, internet and phone) since around 2:30 am est. Why after 12 hours does the outage map page still say no ETA for restoration? Has anyone actually looked yet? DM me and I will send you my address.

  My VP is Black ✊🏾 (@BlackAgitator) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum Every @spectrum customer should receive 1 month free service, for their inconvenience. @spectrum has more outages, per week, than the hair follicles, in my head. Ridiculous! #spectrumoutage

  Cross Hyparu (@crosshyparu) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @ThrowerBoulder @Ask_Spectrum The techs are great, they usually can fix whatever equipment issues I have. It's the infrastructure that's terrible.

  My VP is Black ✊🏾 (@BlackAgitator) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum Not again! Your internet is slow as ****. I can't upload any of my apps. You've already had a 3 day outage. Why haven't you fixed your sh!t, yet?#SpectrumIsCrappy

  Megan Jones👑 (@sugamama316) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @js3kbullies @GetSpectrum Ours has been horrible too

  Teddi Monte (@misskolarich) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum I know I'm in an outage. Is there a way to find out how long it will be until it's fixed? Or what is causing it?

  Charli Brown (@CharliBrown46) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @GeorgeBalfanzJr Negative. @GetSpectrum. They told me I’d be down until Saturday. 🙄

  Bradley T Campbell, M.Psy. (@blk_shrink) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum How could your service in the Steele Creek area be anymore HORRID and UNAVAILABLE due to DAILY outages before you PAY customers to continue service??We CERTAINLY aren’t getting what we pay for monthly!

  PantherFanJackie 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@jackieusastrong) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    Yet again @GetSpectrum is keeping customers dissatisfied. If I hear the word #marketincrease again I am gonna scream! We all are getting screwed due to #Inflation!!! SO #OVERIT!! Nobody I know likes Spectrum customer service... I'd rather eat snake then talk to them...

  𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑜𝑤𝑙🇦🇷ꨄ🇺🇸 (@blackowl2) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum phones are down. Chat unavailable. can anyone assist?

  Brad🏝🏖 (@Big_Baby7) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Wario64 @Ask_Spectrum is down too!! Jumped to @AppleTVPlus 

  George Balfanz Jr. (@GeorgeBalfanzJr) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @CharliBrown46 @GetSpectrum Ooh! Holy crap. Get google brah!

  💀💵WILL BONE 💵💀 (@MRTRYONHILLS84) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @DIRECTV #directvstream is full of it no #nflnetwork @nfl plus customer service sucks so I’m sticking with @GetSpectrum with all channels and my bill stay flat every month

  indi🧸 (@indichuu) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    fix my internet immediately @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum

  Larry Flounder (@p_INGRAM) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum is so ******* terrible

Spectrum Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:

  Jason McMillan (@jason_mcm_) reported

    @sinfulsain @DaxFTR @GetSpectrum I work in telecommunications. This is bad. I've had connections that have been absolutely rock steady for over a decade. Your connection shouldn't go down no matter how briefly.

  murtaugh (@xCoreyDunnx) reported

    @DaxFTR @GetSpectrum 100% awful.

  Marcus Jackson (@marcusdj813) reported

    @DaxFTR @GetSpectrum I'm in a former Bright House Networks area, so I know all too well. BHN had that Echo service that amplified your WiFi in other rooms in the house, but when Charter bought the company, that went away.

  Josh Palmer (@sinfulsain) reported

    @DaxFTR @GetSpectrum Honestly, other than it going out for like 10-15 mins every month, it's not bad.

  Eric C (@EricC1025) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum Nope! You guys are terrible!

  Matt 🔜 ? (@MattTheKing777) reported

    @DaxFTR @GetSpectrum It’s god awful.

  Giles Jaite (@JaiteGiles) reported

    @DaxFTR @GetSpectrum I've had their service for about 6 years and it's been flawless and have had no bull crap to deal with. Like buffering or anything but it's the most I've ever paid for internet service. But again flawless so I don't complain. And it hasn't gone up in 5 years but it's $99 a month.

  Amanda (@MandaPandamonia) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum Internet is down and I am trying to contact you. Sat in chat and waiting for a rep and then your app kicked me out.

  mikey8222 (@mikey8222) reported

    @DaxFTR @GetSpectrum The worst

  luthersrose (@luthersrose1) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum You want to help? Then lower my bill like you do for other clients. Or do you only do that for certain clients? I’m starting to think that’s the way you work. No competition in my area so you know people will pay what ever you charge!

Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (2024)

