Spectrum Outage in Charlotte, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Charlotte come from postal codes 28202, 28233, 28205, 28208, 28204, 28277, 28269 and 28203.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

Advertisement

Problems in the last 24 hours in Charlotte, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Charlotte and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Advertisement

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

Internet (62%) Wi-fi (12%) Total Blackout (12%) TV (7%) E-mail (4%) Phone (3%)

Advertisement See Also Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina

Live Outage Map Near Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Charlotte, Pineville, Matthews, Belmont, Harrisburg, Indian Trail, Mount Holly and Newell.

Loading map, please wait...

City Problem Type Report Time Charlotte Wi-fi 32 minutes ago Charlotte Internet 52 minutes ago Charlotte Internet 56 minutes ago Charlotte Internet an hour ago Charlotte Internet an hour ago Charlotte Total Blackout an hour ago

Advertisement

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Advertisement

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Charlotte, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Charlotte and nearby locations:

𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑜𝑤𝑙🇦🇷ꨄ🇺🇸 (@blackowl2) reported a minute ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum I am trying to chat with your company. Is not working. When calling prompt just apologize. I can’t work because I don’t have internet connection. Can you help please?

Hi-Score Chef (@HiScoreChef) reported 4 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum I had a scheduled tech to come on Wednesday morning this week. Why am I getting texts saying my service is restored when it isnt?

𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑜𝑤𝑙🇦🇷ꨄ🇺🇸 (@blackowl2) reported 13 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum I’ve been having “maintenance” for more than a week now, and it’s affecting my job. Please fix your service. For How long are we down now? Called but just received apologize for the inconvenience.

Brett Pauley II ® (@BrettSetGo) reported 14 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @GetSpectrum Max in customer service is the GOAT

Cross Hyparu (@crosshyparu) reported 18 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina Casual reminder that I'm only an @Ask_Spectrum customer because I have no option. 4 outages and 2 equipment failures in a month. I'm not trying to armchair but if the service I gave my customers was that bad, I wouldn't have a job to come back to.

Stanley Rose (@stanrose) reported 18 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum There has been an outage in my area (cable, internet and phone) since around 2:30 am est. Why after 12 hours does the outage map page still say no ETA for restoration? Has anyone actually looked yet? DM me and I will send you my address.

My VP is Black ✊🏾 (@BlackAgitator) reported 19 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Every @spectrum customer should receive 1 month free service, for their inconvenience. @spectrum has more outages, per week, than the hair follicles, in my head. Ridiculous! #spectrumoutage

Cross Hyparu (@crosshyparu) reported 20 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @ThrowerBoulder @Ask_Spectrum The techs are great, they usually can fix whatever equipment issues I have. It's the infrastructure that's terrible.

My VP is Black ✊🏾 (@BlackAgitator) reported 20 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Not again! Your internet is slow as ****. I can't upload any of my apps. You've already had a 3 day outage. Why haven't you fixed your sh!t, yet?#SpectrumIsCrappy

Megan Jones👑 (@sugamama316) reported 22 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @js3kbullies @GetSpectrum Ours has been horrible too

Teddi Monte (@misskolarich) reported 23 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum I know I'm in an outage. Is there a way to find out how long it will be until it's fixed? Or what is causing it?

 Charli Brown (@CharliBrown46) reported 28 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @GeorgeBalfanzJr Negative. @GetSpectrum. They told me I’d be down until Saturday. 🙄

Bradley T Campbell, M.Psy. (@blk_shrink) reported 33 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum How could your service in the Steele Creek area be anymore HORRID and UNAVAILABLE due to DAILY outages before you PAY customers to continue service??We CERTAINLY aren’t getting what we pay for monthly!

PantherFanJackie 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@jackieusastrong) reported 36 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina Yet again @GetSpectrum is keeping customers dissatisfied. If I hear the word #marketincrease again I am gonna scream! We all are getting screwed due to #Inflation!!! SO #OVERIT!! Nobody I know likes Spectrum customer service... I'd rather eat snake then talk to them...

𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑜𝑤𝑙🇦🇷ꨄ🇺🇸 (@blackowl2) reported 37 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum phones are down. Chat unavailable. can anyone assist?

Brad🏝🏖 (@Big_Baby7) reported 43 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Wario64 @Ask_Spectrum is down too!! Jumped to @AppleTVPlus 

George Balfanz Jr. (@GeorgeBalfanzJr) reported 44 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @CharliBrown46 @GetSpectrum Ooh! Holy crap. Get google brah!

💀💵WILL BONE 💵💀 (@MRTRYONHILLS84) reported 50 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @DIRECTV #directvstream is full of it no #nflnetwork @nfl plus customer service sucks so I’m sticking with @GetSpectrum with all channels and my bill stay flat every month

indi🧸 (@indichuu) reported 55 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina fix my internet immediately @GetSpectrum @Ask_Spectrum

Larry Flounder (@p_INGRAM) reported 56 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @GetSpectrum is so ******* terrible

Spectrum Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media: