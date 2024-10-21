Spectrum Outage in Concord, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Concord come from postal codes 28027 and 28025.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

Problems in the last 24 hours in Concord, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Concord and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

Internet (62%) Wi-fi (12%) Total Blackout (12%) TV (7%) E-mail (4%) Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Concord, Cabarrus County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Charlotte, Concord, China Grove, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Mount Pleasant, Rockwell, Locust and Newell.

City Problem Type Report Time Charlotte Wi-fi 33 minutes ago Charlotte Internet 53 minutes ago Charlotte Internet 57 minutes ago Charlotte Internet an hour ago Charlotte Internet an hour ago Charlotte Total Blackout an hour ago

Community Discussion

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Concord, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Concord and nearby locations:

Rémy Thurston (@remythurston) reported a minute ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @claydoughcooks @GetSpectrum Having internet access isn’t a binary issue. There’s a spectrum.

Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) reported 5 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @tvisgreat @BallySports_SW Maybe it's a @GetSpectrum issue. Almost every game features a stretch like this

alain smithee (@alainsmi) reported 8 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Greetings, team -- are there intermittent issues affecting Charlotte, NC since Thursday? (Or is it my modem on the fritz?)

Kelsey Graeter (@graeterk) reported 19 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @ChloeLeshner @GetSpectrum @GetSpectrum is trying to make me pay $160 for a router and modem that never got mailed to me over a year ago. There’s record of that, them mailing me a new one, and that I wouldn’t have to pay for the misplaced one.

Keenan J Taylor (@MamaGotEdges_Ay) reported 23 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina I would never recommend @GetSpectrum to anyone! Try your best and get other options. I also will make sure my owners go with other companies when building are communities! Worst service ever!

Lisa (@lmyarbro) reported 29 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina I’m not going to pay for MLB extra innings package if this is the crap I have to deal with @MLB No reason Brewers-Cubs should be blacked out in my area. @GetSpectrum

Derek Storm Grantham (@abrokenprince) reported 31 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @GetSpectrum really needs to get their **** together in Charlotte. Second night in a row that I’m missing work because of them doing “maintenance”. #SpectrumDown #SpectrumAnnoyances #ScrewingWithMyMoney

Rémy Thurston (@remythurston) reported 40 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @claydoughcooks @GetSpectrum I might be a wifi elitist but if you are renting those bad boys you’ll make your money back and get 5x the speed by buying a nighthawk or wp-link

Tom Dano (@danotime) reported 44 minutes ago from Concord, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum is there an internet outage in Concord NC?

Shannon Mullaly (@ShannonMullaly) reported 46 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @GetSpectrum why is it better to watch the Panther vs Washington game on an ANTENNA than on your streaming channel? I Pay way to much for your service to be outdone by a good ol ANTENNAE!!!

KennyG (@Kenny_Groom) reported 47 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina Who knows the WIFI 🔌? Somethings got to give with the internet service @GetSpectrum provides.

Marceau Blétard 🇨🇦⚜️🇧🇪🇺🇸 (@MarceauBletard) reported 47 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina I work from home and my @Ask_Spectrum @GetSpectrum is down again, even though I pay for Gigabit. Last time they sent me 4 different technicians before realizing the problem was not in my house but at a nearby node and I was without internet for more than a week. WTH #Spectrum!

Amanda (@_abidahx3) reported 49 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Bmarie6969 OMG. That’s awful! Of course Spectrum is free through my apartment complex and spectrum/TWC has always been the shittiest IMO

@Mel Shelton6 (@JuggDj) reported 50 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Incredible customer service!!

Emma ☼ (@emmaaarie) reported 52 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum is there an outage in 28203? I can’t even sign in to my account

Stuart MacKenzie (@ThePentavirate) reported 52 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina Almost 5 hours on the phone with @GetSpectrum when all I wanted to do was transfer service in 2 weeks to new address. Turned off current service in error, talked to 9 different people and nobody knows what to do.

Emma ☼ (@emmaaarie) reported 53 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina Spectrum is out of their damn mind. They made 2 accounts for my address and trying to charge me $200 for 2 months @GetSpectrum bout to be canceled real quick

Lisa (@lmyarbro) reported 53 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum sucks

Shaked Bar-Tal (@sportsguyshows) reported 55 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Spectrum TV app is down in Charlotte

Austin 😈 Searring (@Sicklify) reported 59 minutes ago from Concord, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum there an outage in concord, nc at the moment?

