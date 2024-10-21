Spectrum Outage in Concord, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected
Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.
The latest reports from users having issues in Concord come from postal codes 28027 and 28025.
Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.
Full Outage Map
2.27 out of 5 312,326 ratings
Problems in the last 24 hours in Concord, North Carolina
The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Concord and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.
October 08: Problems at Spectrum
Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!
Most Reported Problems
The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.
-
Internet (62%)
-
Wi-fi (12%)
-
Total Blackout (12%)
-
TV (7%)
-
E-mail (4%)
-
Phone (3%)
Live Outage Map Near Concord, Cabarrus County, North Carolina
The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Charlotte, Concord, China Grove, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Mount Pleasant, Rockwell, Locust and Newell.
|City
|Problem Type
|Report Time
|Charlotte
|Wi-fi
|Charlotte
|Internet
|Charlotte
|Internet
|Charlotte
|Internet
|Charlotte
|Internet
|Charlotte
|Total Blackout
Community Discussion
Spectrum Issues Reports Near Concord, North Carolina
Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Concord and nearby locations:
- Rémy Thurston (@remythurston) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@claydoughcooks @GetSpectrum Having internet access isn’t a binary issue. There’s a spectrum.
- Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@tvisgreat @BallySports_SW Maybe it's a @GetSpectrum issue. Almost every game features a stretch like this
- alain smithee (@alainsmi) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum Greetings, team -- are there intermittent issues affecting Charlotte, NC since Thursday? (Or is it my modem on the fritz?)
- Kelsey Graeter (@graeterk) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@ChloeLeshner @GetSpectrum @GetSpectrum is trying to make me pay $160 for a router and modem that never got mailed to me over a year ago. There’s record of that, them mailing me a new one, and that I wouldn’t have to pay for the misplaced one.
- Keenan J Taylor (@MamaGotEdges_Ay) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
I would never recommend @GetSpectrum to anyone! Try your best and get other options. I also will make sure my owners go with other companies when building are communities! Worst service ever!
- Lisa (@lmyarbro) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
I’m not going to pay for MLB extra innings package if this is the crap I have to deal with @MLB No reason Brewers-Cubs should be blacked out in my area. @GetSpectrum
- Derek Storm Grantham (@abrokenprince) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@GetSpectrum really needs to get their **** together in Charlotte. Second night in a row that I’m missing work because of them doing “maintenance”. #SpectrumDown #SpectrumAnnoyances #ScrewingWithMyMoney
- Rémy Thurston (@remythurston) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@claydoughcooks @GetSpectrum I might be a wifi elitist but if you are renting those bad boys you’ll make your money back and get 5x the speed by buying a nighthawk or wp-link
- Tom Dano (@danotime) reported fromConcord, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum is there an internet outage in Concord NC?
- Shannon Mullaly (@ShannonMullaly) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@GetSpectrum why is it better to watch the Panther vs Washington game on an ANTENNA than on your streaming channel? I Pay way to much for your service to be outdone by a good ol ANTENNAE!!!
- KennyG (@Kenny_Groom) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
Who knows the WIFI 🔌? Somethings got to give with the internet service @GetSpectrum provides.
- Marceau Blétard 🇨🇦⚜️🇧🇪🇺🇸 (@MarceauBletard) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
I work from home and my @Ask_Spectrum @GetSpectrum is down again, even though I pay for Gigabit. Last time they sent me 4 different technicians before realizing the problem was not in my house but at a nearby node and I was without internet for more than a week. WTH #Spectrum!
- Amanda (@_abidahx3) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@Bmarie6969 OMG. That’s awful! Of course Spectrum is free through my apartment complex and spectrum/TWC has always been the shittiest IMO
- @Mel Shelton6 (@JuggDj) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum Incredible customer service!!
- Emma ☼ (@emmaaarie) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum is there an outage in 28203? I can’t even sign in to my account
- Stuart MacKenzie (@ThePentavirate) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
Almost 5 hours on the phone with @GetSpectrum when all I wanted to do was transfer service in 2 weeks to new address. Turned off current service in error, talked to 9 different people and nobody knows what to do.
- Emma ☼ (@emmaaarie) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
Spectrum is out of their damn mind. They made 2 accounts for my address and trying to charge me $200 for 2 months @GetSpectrum bout to be canceled real quick
- Lisa (@lmyarbro) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum sucks
- Shaked Bar-Tal (@sportsguyshows) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum Spectrum TV app is down in Charlotte
- Austin 😈 Searring (@Sicklify) reported fromConcord, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum there an outage in concord, nc at the moment?
Spectrum Issues Reports
Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:
- Derek Donovan (@DerekMDonovan) reported
@Ask_Spectrum My internet isn’t working right. Is there a service disruption?
- Andrea Vinyard (@AndreaVinyard1) reported
@TrashHeap64 @Ask_Spectrum @CloudMarc Same here. It’s been going on for about 24 hours now. Down detector indicates massive YouTube problems in both central and northeast Texas. Sometimes other services that use google cloud aren’t working for me either.
- 𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported
i had this ******* tell me to power off my device & wait 30+ minutes and keep trying. thats not how this **** works! this is a **** up on your system and you’re leaving me with no ******* solution! WHEN I WORK ON MY PHONE! THIS IS MY JOB! I NEED MY PHONE ACTIVATED! @GetSpectrum
- Tech Workers Coalition San Diego (@twcsandiego) reported
Please support TWC SD's work fighting surveillance by donating to venmo @twc-sd. All proceeds from today will support union poster printing for our upcoming panel on Surveillance Capitalism, Borders, and the Police April 14 as well as future work fighting Shotspotter renewal i SD
- Jay Fausch (@JayFausch) reported
@Ask_Spectrum Have a friend who already called that number and was told “no” - you cannot downgrade from your 200 Mbps service to the 50 Mbps service despite previously being offered the 50 Mbps plan.
- Jose Antonio Lujan (@DarkRedScorpion) reported
@Ask_Spectrum been having internet issues since yesterday. It either goes very slow, or doesn't load at all. Is there an outage in the pharr, tx area?
- 𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported
how can you tell a NEW CUSTOMER that my phone number was “LOST” in the activation port and there’s nothing you can do???!!!! sooo am i just suppose to walk around without a phone orrrr??? @GetSpectrum can get ******!
- #TalkNicePodcast JuHurd (@_Beezo__) reported
Don’t appreciate paying for your internet service and this **** being choppy @GetSpectrum
- Matthew Acosta (@muffy956) reported
@Ask_Spectrum down in south Texas no internet
- ***** Becky (@nappybecky) reported
@Ask_Spectrum I was just told by a customer care member to NOT use that number. Actually.