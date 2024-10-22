Spectrum Outage in Hickory, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Hickory come from postal codes 28601 and 28602.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

Advertisement

Problems in the last 24 hours in Hickory, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Hickory and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Advertisement

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

Internet (62%) See Also Spectrum Outage in Newport, North Carolina Wi-fi (12%) Total Blackout (12%) TV (7%) E-mail (4%) Phone (3%)

Advertisement

Live Outage Map Near Hickory, Catawba County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Hickory, Maiden, Conover, Newton, Claremont, Granite Falls and Bethlehem.

Loading map, please wait...

City Problem Type Report Time Hickory Total Blackout 9 hours ago Hickory Internet 13 hours ago Hickory TV 15 hours ago Hickory Total Blackout 18 hours ago Maiden Wi-fi yesterday Hickory E-mail yesterday

Advertisement

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Advertisement

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Hickory, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Hickory and nearby locations:

Kevin Bond (@NBC360) reported 46 minutes ago from Icard, North Carolina @GetSpectrum I called to cancel my cable, you disconnected my internet. Tried calling to address the problem, bit you’re doing system updates and can’t assist me today. congratulations on being the single most inept company I’ve ever had the displeasure of doing business with.

MoreBreaksPlz (@MoreBreaksPlz) reported 49 minutes ago from Bethlehem, North Carolina I’m fairly confident that everyone watching @disneyplus has something to do with the @GetSpectrum currently crashing every 5 minutes. My hats off to Walt for breaking the internet. I love the service @Disney ........ I wish I could say the same thing about my ISP.

Doug Glick (@GLKD24) reported 52 minutes ago from Hickory, North Carolina @GetSpectrum is the worst Internet service I’ve ever had. I’ve had at least 5 technicians to my house over the past 8 months now my internet goes down and they tell me it’ll be 2 1/2 days before they can get a truck out here!!! Horrible customer service!!!

Spectrum Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media: