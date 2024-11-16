Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (2024)

Table of Contents
Problems in the last 24 hours in Lenoir, North Carolina October 08: Problems at Spectrum Most Reported Problems Live Outage Map Near Lenoir, Caldwell County, North Carolina Community Discussion Spectrum Issues Reports Near Lenoir, North Carolina Spectrum Issues Reports References

Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (1)

Problems detected

Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Lenoir come from postal codes 28645.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

Advertisement

Please let us know what issue you are experiencing with Spectrum:

Thank you for the report! If you have any tips or frustrations you wish to share, please leave a message in the comments section!


In the last three months, how would you rate Spectrum?

2.27 out of 5 312,326 ratings

Thank you!

Problems in the last 24 hours in Lenoir, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Lenoir and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (9)

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Advertisement

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

  1. Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (10)

    Internet (62%)

    See Also
    Spectrum Outage in Newport, North Carolina

  2. Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (11)

    Wi-fi (12%)

  3. Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (12)

    Total Blackout (12%)

  4. Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (13)

    TV (7%)

  5. Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (14)

    E-mail (4%)

  6. Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (15)

    Phone (3%)

Advertisement

Live Outage Map Near Lenoir, Caldwell County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Valdese, Lenoir, Morganton and Granite Falls.

Loading map, please wait...

CityProblem TypeReport Time
Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (16)ValdeseWi-fi
Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (17)LenoirE-mail
Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (18)MorgantonInternet
Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (19)MorgantonE-mail
Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (20)LenoirInternet
Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (21)LenoirInternet

Advertisement

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Advertisement

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Lenoir, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Lenoir and nearby locations:

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (22)Jason Houck (@JasonMHouck) reported fromSawmills, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum I need to cancel my streaming TV package. I only want internet.

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (23)Josh Lami (@ShutUpJoshLami) reported fromLenoir, North Carolina

    Hey @Ask_Spectrum my internet has been out since 10:30pm last night. Can you like, fix this?

Spectrum Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (24)Derek Donovan (@DerekMDonovan) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum My internet isn’t working right. Is there a service disruption?

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (25)Andrea Vinyard (@AndreaVinyard1) reported

    @TrashHeap64 @Ask_Spectrum @CloudMarc Same here. It’s been going on for about 24 hours now. Down detector indicates massive YouTube problems in both central and northeast Texas. Sometimes other services that use google cloud aren’t working for me either.

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (26)𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported

    i had this ******* tell me to power off my device & wait 30+ minutes and keep trying. thats not how this **** works! this is a **** up on your system and you’re leaving me with no ******* solution! WHEN I WORK ON MY PHONE! THIS IS MY JOB! I NEED MY PHONE ACTIVATED! @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (27)Tech Workers Coalition San Diego (@twcsandiego) reported

    Please support TWC SD's work fighting surveillance by donating to venmo @twc-sd. All proceeds from today will support union poster printing for our upcoming panel on Surveillance Capitalism, Borders, and the Police April 14 as well as future work fighting Shotspotter renewal i SD

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (28)Jay Fausch (@JayFausch) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum Have a friend who already called that number and was told “no” - you cannot downgrade from your 200 Mbps service to the 50 Mbps service despite previously being offered the 50 Mbps plan.

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (29)Jose Antonio Lujan (@DarkRedScorpion) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum been having internet issues since yesterday. It either goes very slow, or doesn't load at all. Is there an outage in the pharr, tx area?

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (30)𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported

    how can you tell a NEW CUSTOMER that my phone number was “LOST” in the activation port and there’s nothing you can do???!!!! sooo am i just suppose to walk around without a phone orrrr??? @GetSpectrum can get ******!

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (31)#TalkNicePodcast JuHurd (@_Beezo__) reported

    Don’t appreciate paying for your internet service and this **** being choppy @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (32)Matthew Acosta (@muffy956) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum down in south Texas no internet

  • Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (33)***** Becky (@nappybecky) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum I was just told by a customer care member to NOT use that number. Actually.

Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (2024)

References

Top Articles
What is Puzzle Glue? A Guide to Using and Buying Puzzle Glue
The Best Puzzle Glue
Ruined Shrine - Corruption of Champions II
Latest Posts
Ishowspeed Ex Girlfriend: The Transgender Tale of Ava Villain
Terraria - Calamity Mod Progression Guide
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rubie Ullrich

Last Updated:

Views: 6634

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rubie Ullrich

Birthday: 1998-02-02

Address: 743 Stoltenberg Center, Genovevaville, NJ 59925-3119

Phone: +2202978377583

Job: Administration Engineer

Hobby: Surfing, Sailing, Listening to music, Web surfing, Kitesurfing, Geocaching, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Rubie Ullrich, I am a enthusiastic, perfect, tender, vivacious, talented, famous, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.