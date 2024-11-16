Spectrum Outage in Lenoir, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Lenoir come from postal codes 28645.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Problems in the last 24 hours in Lenoir, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Lenoir and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

Internet (62%) Wi-fi (12%) Total Blackout (12%) TV (7%) E-mail (4%) Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Lenoir, Caldwell County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Valdese, Lenoir, Morganton and Granite Falls.

City Problem Type Report Time Valdese Wi-fi 22 hours ago Lenoir E-mail yesterday Morganton Internet yesterday Morganton E-mail yesterday Lenoir Internet 3 days ago Lenoir Internet 4 days ago

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Lenoir, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Lenoir and nearby locations:

Jason Houck (@JasonMHouck) reported 26 minutes ago from Sawmills, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum I need to cancel my streaming TV package. I only want internet.

Josh Lami (@ShutUpJoshLami) reported 30 minutes ago from Lenoir, North Carolina Hey @Ask_Spectrum my internet has been out since 10:30pm last night. Can you like, fix this?

