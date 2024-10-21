Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (2024)

Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (1)

Problems detected

Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Monroe come from postal codes 28110, 28112 and 28111.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

What isn't working?

Please let us know what issue you are experiencing with Spectrum:

Thank you for the report!


In the last three months, how would you rate Spectrum?

2.27 out of 5 312,326 ratings

Thank you!

Problems in the last 24 hours in Monroe, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Monroe and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (9)

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

  1. Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (10)

    Internet (62%)

  2. Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (11)

    Wi-fi (12%)

  3. Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (12)

    Total Blackout (12%)

  4. Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (13)

    TV (7%)

  5. Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (14)

    E-mail (4%)

  6. Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (15)

    Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Monroe, Union County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Charlotte, Matthews, Monroe, Waxhaw, Indian Trail, Marshville and Wingate.

Loading map, please wait...

CityProblem TypeReport Time
Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (16)CharlotteWi-fi
Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (17)CharlotteInternet
Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (18)CharlotteInternet
Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (19)CharlotteInternet
Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (20)CharlotteInternet
Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (21)CharlotteTotal Blackout

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Monroe, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Monroe and nearby locations:

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (22)Norman Newburn (@NewburnNorman) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum Norman Newburn 980.355.2817 7204 Wallace Rd, Apt 112, 28212 Internet outage

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (23)Justin Pence (@justinpence) reported fromHemby Bridge, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum is there an issue in the Charlotte market with Bally Sports? We are seeing Atlanta United coverage instead of the @hornets game @BallySportsSO

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (24)Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @tvisgreat @BallySports_SW Maybe it's a @GetSpectrum issue. Almost every game features a stretch like this

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (25)gloku (@jay__sav) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum why my service out

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (26)Dave Fulton (@DaveFultonWrang) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @DirtyInkCup @Ask_Spectrum ATT&T does not service this section of southeast Charlotte. It's Windsyream fro old days of not being i. City

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (27)Nick (@Nick_Dauphin) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    Went to return my modem to @GetSpectrum and they said their returns were down...So why can’t I just leave this here

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (28)THE HAIRLINE HEALER... QDP 💙 🏁🇯🇲 (@SuckerFree_Que) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum is there an outage in Charlotte?

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (29)KennyG (@Kenny_Groom) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    Who knows the WIFI 🔌? Somethings got to give with the internet service @GetSpectrum provides.

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (30)Derek Storm Grantham (@abrokenprince) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum really needs to get their **** together in Charlotte. Second night in a row that I’m missing work because of them doing “maintenance”. #SpectrumDown #SpectrumAnnoyances #ScrewingWithMyMoney

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (31)☆ RJ Gibson ☆ (@cltTRAVELguy) reported fromMatthews, North Carolina

    Can I please have some help @Ask_Spectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (32)Sarah Rose (@sarahrose42) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum outage going on almost 24 hours here in Charlotte. I WFH & require internet. was told it would be up by 11pm last night & still not back yet. what's the issue? ETA?

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (33)Lisa (@lmyarbro) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    I’m not going to pay for MLB extra innings package if this is the crap I have to deal with @MLB No reason Brewers-Cubs should be blacked out in my area. @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (34)Jay-Venchy (@JayLee0913) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    The way @GetSpectrum playing up in my face with this internet outage the past two days is not the business! I’m literally in the middle of meetings both days and the internet went out! How inconvenient!!

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (35)CLT Development (@CLTdevelopment) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @WhittonJenny @HornetsOnBally I don’t have a @GetSpectrum cable box, it just go through Apple TV. Never had a problem with this before.

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (36)808 wizard🧙🏼‍♂️🔮 (@liltreesap) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum yall are literally the worst business in the carolinas i hope yall go bankrupt

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (37)Kelsey Graeter (@graeterk) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @ChloeLeshner @GetSpectrum @GetSpectrum is trying to make me pay $160 for a router and modem that never got mailed to me over a year ago. There’s record of that, them mailing me a new one, and that I wouldn’t have to pay for the misplaced one.

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (38)Rémy Thurston (@remythurston) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @claydoughcooks @GetSpectrum Having internet access isn’t a binary issue. There’s a spectrum.

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (39)Lisa (@lmyarbro) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum sucks

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (40)J͞e͞y͞ R͞a͞m͞o͞n͞e͞ (@JeyRamone) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    I get tired of @GetSpectrum. My internet moves at a Glacial pace, and you troubleshoot with the automated service 30 times because they closed when you get off work.

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (41)SSPeteCarroll (Champions of Europe) (@zachcurtis11) reported fromCharlotte, North Carolina

    Time to complain about how bad @GetSpectrum is

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (42)Derek Donovan (@DerekMDonovan) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum My internet isn’t working right. Is there a service disruption?

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (43)Andrea Vinyard (@AndreaVinyard1) reported

    @TrashHeap64 @Ask_Spectrum @CloudMarc Same here. It’s been going on for about 24 hours now. Down detector indicates massive YouTube problems in both central and northeast Texas. Sometimes other services that use google cloud aren’t working for me either.

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (44)𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported

    i had this ******* tell me to power off my device & wait 30+ minutes and keep trying. thats not how this **** works! this is a **** up on your system and you’re leaving me with no ******* solution! WHEN I WORK ON MY PHONE! THIS IS MY JOB! I NEED MY PHONE ACTIVATED! @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (45)Tech Workers Coalition San Diego (@twcsandiego) reported

    Please support TWC SD's work fighting surveillance by donating to venmo @twc-sd. All proceeds from today will support union poster printing for our upcoming panel on Surveillance Capitalism, Borders, and the Police April 14 as well as future work fighting Shotspotter renewal i SD

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (46)Jay Fausch (@JayFausch) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum Have a friend who already called that number and was told “no” - you cannot downgrade from your 200 Mbps service to the 50 Mbps service despite previously being offered the 50 Mbps plan.

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (47)Jose Antonio Lujan (@DarkRedScorpion) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum been having internet issues since yesterday. It either goes very slow, or doesn't load at all. Is there an outage in the pharr, tx area?

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (48)𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported

    how can you tell a NEW CUSTOMER that my phone number was “LOST” in the activation port and there’s nothing you can do???!!!! sooo am i just suppose to walk around without a phone orrrr??? @GetSpectrum can get ******!

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (49)#TalkNicePodcast JuHurd (@_Beezo__) reported

    Don’t appreciate paying for your internet service and this **** being choppy @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (50)Matthew Acosta (@muffy956) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum down in south Texas no internet

  • Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (51)***** Becky (@nappybecky) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum I was just told by a customer care member to NOT use that number. Actually.

Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (2024)

