Spectrum Outage in Monroe, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Monroe come from postal codes 28110, 28112 and 28111.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Problems in the last 24 hours in Monroe, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Monroe and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

Internet (62%) Wi-fi (12%) Total Blackout (12%) TV (7%) E-mail (4%) Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Monroe, Union County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Charlotte, Matthews, Monroe, Waxhaw, Indian Trail, Marshville and Wingate.

City Problem Type Report Time Charlotte Wi-fi 35 minutes ago Charlotte Internet 55 minutes ago Charlotte Internet 59 minutes ago Charlotte Internet an hour ago Charlotte Internet an hour ago Charlotte Total Blackout an hour ago

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Monroe, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Monroe and nearby locations:

Norman Newburn (@NewburnNorman) reported a minute ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Norman Newburn 980.355.2817 7204 Wallace Rd, Apt 112, 28212 Internet outage

Justin Pence (@justinpence) reported a minute ago from Hemby Bridge, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum is there an issue in the Charlotte market with Bally Sports? We are seeing Atlanta United coverage instead of the @hornets game @BallySportsSO

Nicholas Wilson (@NickWilsonSays) reported 5 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @tvisgreat @BallySports_SW Maybe it's a @GetSpectrum issue. Almost every game features a stretch like this

gloku (@jay__sav) reported 7 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum why my service out

Dave Fulton (@DaveFultonWrang) reported 10 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @DirtyInkCup @Ask_Spectrum ATT&T does not service this section of southeast Charlotte. It's Windsyream fro old days of not being i. City

Nick (@Nick_Dauphin) reported 11 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina Went to return my modem to @GetSpectrum and they said their returns were down...So why can’t I just leave this here

THE HAIRLINE HEALER... QDP 💙 🏁🇯🇲 (@SuckerFree_Que) reported 11 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum is there an outage in Charlotte?

KennyG (@Kenny_Groom) reported 17 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina Who knows the WIFI 🔌? Somethings got to give with the internet service @GetSpectrum provides.

Derek Storm Grantham (@abrokenprince) reported 20 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @GetSpectrum really needs to get their **** together in Charlotte. Second night in a row that I’m missing work because of them doing “maintenance”. #SpectrumDown #SpectrumAnnoyances #ScrewingWithMyMoney

☆ RJ Gibson ☆ (@cltTRAVELguy) reported 22 minutes ago from Matthews, North Carolina Can I please have some help @Ask_Spectrum

Sarah Rose (@sarahrose42) reported 27 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum outage going on almost 24 hours here in Charlotte. I WFH & require internet. was told it would be up by 11pm last night & still not back yet. what's the issue? ETA?

Lisa (@lmyarbro) reported 30 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina I’m not going to pay for MLB extra innings package if this is the crap I have to deal with @MLB No reason Brewers-Cubs should be blacked out in my area. @GetSpectrum

Jay-Venchy (@JayLee0913) reported 32 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina The way @GetSpectrum playing up in my face with this internet outage the past two days is not the business! I’m literally in the middle of meetings both days and the internet went out! How inconvenient!!

CLT Development (@CLTdevelopment) reported 32 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @WhittonJenny @HornetsOnBally I don’t have a @GetSpectrum cable box, it just go through Apple TV. Never had a problem with this before.

808 wizard🧙🏼‍♂️🔮 (@liltreesap) reported 38 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @GetSpectrum yall are literally the worst business in the carolinas i hope yall go bankrupt

Kelsey Graeter (@graeterk) reported 41 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @ChloeLeshner @GetSpectrum @GetSpectrum is trying to make me pay $160 for a router and modem that never got mailed to me over a year ago. There’s record of that, them mailing me a new one, and that I wouldn’t have to pay for the misplaced one.

Rémy Thurston (@remythurston) reported 44 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @claydoughcooks @GetSpectrum Having internet access isn’t a binary issue. There’s a spectrum.

Lisa (@lmyarbro) reported 47 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum sucks

J͞e͞y͞ R͞a͞m͞o͞n͞e͞ (@JeyRamone) reported 58 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina I get tired of @GetSpectrum. My internet moves at a Glacial pace, and you troubleshoot with the automated service 30 times because they closed when you get off work.

SSPeteCarroll (Champions of Europe) (@zachcurtis11) reported 59 minutes ago from Charlotte, North Carolina Time to complain about how bad @GetSpectrum is

