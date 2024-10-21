Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (2024)

Problems in the last 24 hours in Mooresville, North Carolina

Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (1)

Problems detected

Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Mooresville come from postal codes 28115 and 28117.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

What isn't working?

In the last three months, how would you rate Spectrum?

2.27 out of 5 312,326 ratings

Problems in the last 24 hours in Mooresville, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Mooresville and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (9)

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

  1. Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (10)

    Internet (62%)

  2. Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (11)

    Wi-fi (12%)

  3. Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (12)

    Total Blackout (12%)

  4. Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (13)

    TV (7%)

  5. Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (14)

    E-mail (4%)

  6. Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (15)

    Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Mooresville, Iredell County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Mooresville, Cornelius, Sherrills Ford, Davidson, Kannapolis, Terrell and Troutman.

Loading map, please wait...

CityProblem TypeReport Time
Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (16)MooresvilleInternet
Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (17)CorneliusInternet
Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (18)MooresvilleTotal Blackout
Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (19)MooresvilleInternet
Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (20)MooresvilleWi-fi
Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (21)Sherrills FordInternet

Community Discussion

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Mooresville, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Mooresville and nearby locations:

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (22)Victor Loveira (@vloveira) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum I am a brand new customer, got cable/internet installed yesterday. The technician that did the install took MY modem which belongs to Continuum. I have been waiting since 1pm yesterday when you told me the technician would be back to my home within the hour. NOTHING

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (23)itsmenson (@itsmenson) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina

    I am truly beside myself knowing how many idiots work for this company. 3 1/2 hours later a problem isn’t even solved and given the runaround by several employees without remorse. I don’t understand how your employees can function in society being this incompetent. @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (24)Kyle McGowan (@KyleMac76) reported fromKannapolis, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum any updates on internet connects in the 28027 zip code? Concord, NC? 48 hours now. And no updates, nothing. Please help!

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (25)Audrea (@AOjeifoh) reported fromKannapolis, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum is garbage! They have the worst mobile service ever! Poor customer service as well.

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (26)Brian Murphy (@Brian_Murphy_) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum I am dealing with terrible internet quality. I cannot play a game nor load webpages. I need to speak to someone.

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (27)Nicole Boyer (@hoosiergirl89) reported fromCornelius, North Carolina

    Anyone else out there with @GetSpectrum experiencing horrible glitching right now??? Like, on multiple channels. This is making me crazy. 😡 Just trying to watch football over here.....

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (28)mensonsworld (@mensonsworld) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum your customer service isn’t very good huh...neither are your products.

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (29)Stan Williams (@pswilliamsii) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum is there an outage in 28613

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (30)James ‘Cubbie’ Wallace (@CubbieWallace) reported fromLandis, North Carolina

    You’d be hard pressed to find a worse internet provider than @GetSpectrum. Horrid. But it’s the only option until @ATT installs fiber in China Grove 🙄🙄🙄

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (31)T J Crayne (@tcrayne) reported fromWebbs, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum I use spectrum for cable, cell service and internet. Cable has gotten too expensive so switching to Hulu and called to cancel cable today. Was told I’m 1 day into the billing period so have to pay for cable another 30 days - not pro-rated. Just absurd.

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (32)itsmenson (@itsmenson) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum nothing like a week going but after several terrible experiences with your company to NEVER get a call back from a supervisor. What a shitshow and such a poorly ran business. Can’t wait to get back to @verizonfios and leave #spectrum #spectrumsucks

Spectrum Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (33)Derek Donovan (@DerekMDonovan) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum My internet isn’t working right. Is there a service disruption?

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (34)Andrea Vinyard (@AndreaVinyard1) reported

    @TrashHeap64 @Ask_Spectrum @CloudMarc Same here. It’s been going on for about 24 hours now. Down detector indicates massive YouTube problems in both central and northeast Texas. Sometimes other services that use google cloud aren’t working for me either.

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (35)𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported

    i had this ******* tell me to power off my device & wait 30+ minutes and keep trying. thats not how this **** works! this is a **** up on your system and you’re leaving me with no ******* solution! WHEN I WORK ON MY PHONE! THIS IS MY JOB! I NEED MY PHONE ACTIVATED! @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (36)Tech Workers Coalition San Diego (@twcsandiego) reported

    Please support TWC SD's work fighting surveillance by donating to venmo @twc-sd. All proceeds from today will support union poster printing for our upcoming panel on Surveillance Capitalism, Borders, and the Police April 14 as well as future work fighting Shotspotter renewal i SD

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (37)Jay Fausch (@JayFausch) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum Have a friend who already called that number and was told “no” - you cannot downgrade from your 200 Mbps service to the 50 Mbps service despite previously being offered the 50 Mbps plan.

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (38)Jose Antonio Lujan (@DarkRedScorpion) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum been having internet issues since yesterday. It either goes very slow, or doesn't load at all. Is there an outage in the pharr, tx area?

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (39)𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported

    how can you tell a NEW CUSTOMER that my phone number was “LOST” in the activation port and there’s nothing you can do???!!!! sooo am i just suppose to walk around without a phone orrrr??? @GetSpectrum can get ******!

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (40)#TalkNicePodcast JuHurd (@_Beezo__) reported

    Don’t appreciate paying for your internet service and this **** being choppy @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (41)Matthew Acosta (@muffy956) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum down in south Texas no internet

  • Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (42)***** Becky (@nappybecky) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum I was just told by a customer care member to NOT use that number. Actually.

Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (2024)

