Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected
Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.
The latest reports from users having issues in Mooresville come from postal codes 28115 and 28117.
Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.
Full Outage Map
Advertisement
What isn't working?
Please let us know what issue you are experiencing with Spectrum:
Thank you for the report! If you have any tips or frustrations you wish to share, please leave a message in the comments section!
In the last three months, how would you rate Spectrum?
2.27 out of 5 312,326 ratings
Thank you!
Problems in the last 24 hours in Mooresville, North Carolina
The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Mooresville and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.
October 08: Problems at Spectrum
Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!
Advertisement
Most Reported Problems
The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.
-
Internet (62%)
-
Wi-fi (12%)
-
Total Blackout (12%)
-
TV (7%)
-
E-mail (4%)
-
Phone (3%)
Advertisement
Live Outage Map Near Mooresville, Iredell County, North Carolina
The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Mooresville, Cornelius, Sherrills Ford, Davidson, Kannapolis, Terrell and Troutman.
Loading map, please wait...
|City
|Problem Type
|Report Time
|Mooresville
|Internet
|Cornelius
|Internet
|Mooresville
|Total Blackout
|Mooresville
|Internet
|Mooresville
|Wi-fi
|Sherrills Ford
|Internet
Advertisement
Community Discussion
Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.
Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.
Advertisement
Spectrum Issues Reports Near Mooresville, North Carolina
Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Mooresville and nearby locations:
- Victor Loveira (@vloveira) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina
@GetSpectrum I am a brand new customer, got cable/internet installed yesterday. The technician that did the install took MY modem which belongs to Continuum. I have been waiting since 1pm yesterday when you told me the technician would be back to my home within the hour. NOTHING
- itsmenson (@itsmenson) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina
I am truly beside myself knowing how many idiots work for this company. 3 1/2 hours later a problem isn’t even solved and given the runaround by several employees without remorse. I don’t understand how your employees can function in society being this incompetent. @GetSpectrum
- Kyle McGowan (@KyleMac76) reported fromKannapolis, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum any updates on internet connects in the 28027 zip code? Concord, NC? 48 hours now. And no updates, nothing. Please help!
- Audrea (@AOjeifoh) reported fromKannapolis, North Carolina
@GetSpectrum is garbage! They have the worst mobile service ever! Poor customer service as well.
- Brian Murphy (@Brian_Murphy_) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum I am dealing with terrible internet quality. I cannot play a game nor load webpages. I need to speak to someone.
- Nicole Boyer (@hoosiergirl89) reported fromCornelius, North Carolina
Anyone else out there with @GetSpectrum experiencing horrible glitching right now??? Like, on multiple channels. This is making me crazy. 😡 Just trying to watch football over here.....
- mensonsworld (@mensonsworld) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum your customer service isn’t very good huh...neither are your products.
- Stan Williams (@pswilliamsii) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum is there an outage in 28613
- James ‘Cubbie’ Wallace (@CubbieWallace) reported fromLandis, North Carolina
You’d be hard pressed to find a worse internet provider than @GetSpectrum. Horrid. But it’s the only option until @ATT installs fiber in China Grove 🙄🙄🙄
- T J Crayne (@tcrayne) reported fromWebbs, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum I use spectrum for cable, cell service and internet. Cable has gotten too expensive so switching to Hulu and called to cancel cable today. Was told I’m 1 day into the billing period so have to pay for cable another 30 days - not pro-rated. Just absurd.
- itsmenson (@itsmenson) reported fromMooresville, North Carolina
@GetSpectrum nothing like a week going but after several terrible experiences with your company to NEVER get a call back from a supervisor. What a shitshow and such a poorly ran business. Can’t wait to get back to @verizonfios and leave #spectrum #spectrumsucks
Spectrum Issues Reports
Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:
- Derek Donovan (@DerekMDonovan) reported
@Ask_Spectrum My internet isn’t working right. Is there a service disruption?
- Andrea Vinyard (@AndreaVinyard1) reported
@TrashHeap64 @Ask_Spectrum @CloudMarc Same here. It’s been going on for about 24 hours now. Down detector indicates massive YouTube problems in both central and northeast Texas. Sometimes other services that use google cloud aren’t working for me either.
- 𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported
i had this ******* tell me to power off my device & wait 30+ minutes and keep trying. thats not how this **** works! this is a **** up on your system and you’re leaving me with no ******* solution! WHEN I WORK ON MY PHONE! THIS IS MY JOB! I NEED MY PHONE ACTIVATED! @GetSpectrum
- Tech Workers Coalition San Diego (@twcsandiego) reported
Please support TWC SD's work fighting surveillance by donating to venmo @twc-sd. All proceeds from today will support union poster printing for our upcoming panel on Surveillance Capitalism, Borders, and the Police April 14 as well as future work fighting Shotspotter renewal i SD
- Jay Fausch (@JayFausch) reported
@Ask_Spectrum Have a friend who already called that number and was told “no” - you cannot downgrade from your 200 Mbps service to the 50 Mbps service despite previously being offered the 50 Mbps plan.
- Jose Antonio Lujan (@DarkRedScorpion) reported
@Ask_Spectrum been having internet issues since yesterday. It either goes very slow, or doesn't load at all. Is there an outage in the pharr, tx area?
- 𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported
how can you tell a NEW CUSTOMER that my phone number was “LOST” in the activation port and there’s nothing you can do???!!!! sooo am i just suppose to walk around without a phone orrrr??? @GetSpectrum can get ******!
- #TalkNicePodcast JuHurd (@_Beezo__) reported
Don’t appreciate paying for your internet service and this **** being choppy @GetSpectrum
- Matthew Acosta (@muffy956) reported
@Ask_Spectrum down in south Texas no internet
- ***** Becky (@nappybecky) reported
@Ask_Spectrum I was just told by a customer care member to NOT use that number. Actually.