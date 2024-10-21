Spectrum Outage in Mooresville, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Mooresville come from postal codes 28115 and 28117.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Problems in the last 24 hours in Mooresville, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Mooresville and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

Internet (62%) Wi-fi (12%) Total Blackout (12%) TV (7%) E-mail (4%) See Also Spectrum having a service outage? Outage map, service status, incidents history Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Mooresville, Iredell County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Mooresville, Cornelius, Sherrills Ford, Davidson, Kannapolis, Terrell and Troutman.

City Problem Type Report Time Mooresville Internet 3 hours ago Cornelius Internet yesterday Mooresville Total Blackout yesterday Mooresville Internet yesterday Mooresville Wi-fi yesterday Sherrills Ford Internet yesterday

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Mooresville, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Mooresville and nearby locations:

Victor Loveira (@vloveira) reported 12 minutes ago from Mooresville, North Carolina @GetSpectrum I am a brand new customer, got cable/internet installed yesterday. The technician that did the install took MY modem which belongs to Continuum. I have been waiting since 1pm yesterday when you told me the technician would be back to my home within the hour. NOTHING

itsmenson (@itsmenson) reported 16 minutes ago from Mooresville, North Carolina I am truly beside myself knowing how many idiots work for this company. 3 1/2 hours later a problem isn’t even solved and given the runaround by several employees without remorse. I don’t understand how your employees can function in society being this incompetent. @GetSpectrum

Kyle McGowan (@KyleMac76) reported 17 minutes ago from Kannapolis, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum any updates on internet connects in the 28027 zip code? Concord, NC? 48 hours now. And no updates, nothing. Please help!

Audrea (@AOjeifoh) reported 20 minutes ago from Kannapolis, North Carolina @GetSpectrum is garbage! They have the worst mobile service ever! Poor customer service as well.

Brian Murphy (@Brian_Murphy_) reported 20 minutes ago from Mooresville, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum I am dealing with terrible internet quality. I cannot play a game nor load webpages. I need to speak to someone.

Nicole Boyer (@hoosiergirl89) reported 29 minutes ago from Cornelius, North Carolina Anyone else out there with @GetSpectrum experiencing horrible glitching right now??? Like, on multiple channels. This is making me crazy. 😡 Just trying to watch football over here.....

mensonsworld (@mensonsworld) reported 32 minutes ago from Mooresville, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum your customer service isn’t very good huh...neither are your products.

Stan Williams (@pswilliamsii) reported 32 minutes ago from Mooresville, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum is there an outage in 28613

James ‘Cubbie’ Wallace (@CubbieWallace) reported 36 minutes ago from Landis, North Carolina You’d be hard pressed to find a worse internet provider than @GetSpectrum. Horrid. But it’s the only option until @ATT installs fiber in China Grove 🙄🙄🙄

T J Crayne (@tcrayne) reported 38 minutes ago from Webbs, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum I use spectrum for cable, cell service and internet. Cable has gotten too expensive so switching to Hulu and called to cancel cable today. Was told I’m 1 day into the billing period so have to pay for cable another 30 days - not pro-rated. Just absurd.

itsmenson (@itsmenson) reported 49 minutes ago from Mooresville, North Carolina @GetSpectrum nothing like a week going but after several terrible experiences with your company to NEVER get a call back from a supervisor. What a shitshow and such a poorly ran business. Can’t wait to get back to @verizonfios and leave #spectrum #spectrumsucks

