Spectrum Outage in Newport, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected
Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.
Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.
Full Outage Map
Advertisement
What isn't working?
Please let us know what issue you are experiencing with Spectrum:
Thank you for the report! If you have any tips or frustrations you wish to share, please leave a message in the comments section!
In the last three months, how would you rate Spectrum?
2.27 out of 5 312,326 ratings
Thank you!
Problems in the last 24 hours in Newport, North Carolina
The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Newport and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.
October 08: Problems at Spectrum
Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!
Advertisement
Most Reported Problems
The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.
-
Internet (62%)
-
Wi-fi (12%)
-
Total Blackout (12%)
-
TV (7%)
-
E-mail (4%)
-
Phone (3%)
Advertisement
Live Outage Map Near Newport, Carteret County, North Carolina
The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, Morehead City, Newport and Havelock.
Loading map, please wait...
|City
|Problem Type
|Report Time
|Atlantic Beach
|Internet
|Atlantic Beach
|Internet
|Atlantic Beach
|Internet
|Beaufort
|Internet
|Beaufort
|Internet
|Atlantic Beach
|Internet
Advertisement
Community Discussion
Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.
Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.
Advertisement
Spectrum Issues Reports Near Newport, North Carolina
Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Newport and nearby locations:
- Steve (@StevePo46183939) reported fromHavelock Mobile Court, North Carolina
If OANN network is not Available in your area or from your cable provider you can pay $4.99 a month at KlowdTV and watch on your PC. I did find out that Spectrum is trying to sign One America News Network!
- Stu Maynor (@stumaynor) reported fromHavelock Mobile Court, North Carolina
@Ask_Spectrum Frustrated customer here. Been dealing with the same horrible internet & cable service for over a year. Can I get a manager to look into ticket#285596214 for Maint submitted by John at Spectrum Dispatch today. Service tech’s can’t fix this ongoing issue...
- Steve (@StevePo46183939) reported fromHavelock Mobile Court, North Carolina
Just signed up for OANN for $4.99 a month and I will watch online. KlowdTV @$4.99 a month is a deal. Other packages Available. I also email my cable office Spectrum asking for the OAN network to be added!
Spectrum Issues Reports
Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:
- Derek Donovan (@DerekMDonovan) reported
@Ask_Spectrum My internet isn’t working right. Is there a service disruption?
- Andrea Vinyard (@AndreaVinyard1) reported
@TrashHeap64 @Ask_Spectrum @CloudMarc Same here. It’s been going on for about 24 hours now. Down detector indicates massive YouTube problems in both central and northeast Texas. Sometimes other services that use google cloud aren’t working for me either.
- 𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported
i had this ******* tell me to power off my device & wait 30+ minutes and keep trying. thats not how this **** works! this is a **** up on your system and you’re leaving me with no ******* solution! WHEN I WORK ON MY PHONE! THIS IS MY JOB! I NEED MY PHONE ACTIVATED! @GetSpectrum
- Tech Workers Coalition San Diego (@twcsandiego) reported
Please support TWC SD's work fighting surveillance by donating to venmo @twc-sd. All proceeds from today will support union poster printing for our upcoming panel on Surveillance Capitalism, Borders, and the Police April 14 as well as future work fighting Shotspotter renewal i SD
- Jay Fausch (@JayFausch) reported
@Ask_Spectrum Have a friend who already called that number and was told “no” - you cannot downgrade from your 200 Mbps service to the 50 Mbps service despite previously being offered the 50 Mbps plan.
- Jose Antonio Lujan (@DarkRedScorpion) reported
@Ask_Spectrum been having internet issues since yesterday. It either goes very slow, or doesn't load at all. Is there an outage in the pharr, tx area?
- 𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported
how can you tell a NEW CUSTOMER that my phone number was “LOST” in the activation port and there’s nothing you can do???!!!! sooo am i just suppose to walk around without a phone orrrr??? @GetSpectrum can get ******!
- #TalkNicePodcast JuHurd (@_Beezo__) reported
Don’t appreciate paying for your internet service and this **** being choppy @GetSpectrum
- Matthew Acosta (@muffy956) reported
@Ask_Spectrum down in south Texas no internet
- ***** Becky (@nappybecky) reported
@Ask_Spectrum I was just told by a customer care member to NOT use that number. Actually.