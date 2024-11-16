Spectrum Outage in Newport, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

Problems in the last 24 hours in Newport, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Newport and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

Internet (62%) Wi-fi (12%) See Also WXII viewers reporting issues with Spectrum internet Total Blackout (12%) TV (7%) E-mail (4%) Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Newport, Carteret County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, Morehead City, Newport and Havelock.

Loading map, please wait...

City Problem Type Report Time Atlantic Beach Internet 15 minutes ago Atlantic Beach Internet 5 hours ago Atlantic Beach Internet 7 hours ago Beaufort Internet yesterday Beaufort Internet 2 days ago Atlantic Beach Internet 2 days ago

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Newport, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Newport and nearby locations:

Steve (@StevePo46183939) reported 6 minutes ago from Havelock Mobile Court, North Carolina If OANN network is not Available in your area or from your cable provider you can pay $4.99 a month at KlowdTV and watch on your PC. I did find out that Spectrum is trying to sign One America News Network!

Stu Maynor (@stumaynor) reported 8 minutes ago from Havelock Mobile Court, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum Frustrated customer here. Been dealing with the same horrible internet & cable service for over a year. Can I get a manager to look into ticket#285596214 for Maint submitted by John at Spectrum Dispatch today. Service tech’s can’t fix this ongoing issue...

Steve (@StevePo46183939) reported 26 minutes ago from Havelock Mobile Court, North Carolina Just signed up for OANN for $4.99 a month and I will watch online. KlowdTV @$4.99 a month is a deal. Other packages Available. I also email my cable office Spectrum asking for the OAN network to be added!

Spectrum Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media: