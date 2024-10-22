Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected

Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Waynesville come from postal codes 28786 and 28785.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Full Outage Map

2.27 out of 5 312,326 ratings

Problems in the last 24 hours in Waynesville, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Waynesville and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

  1. Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (10)

    Internet (62%)

  2. Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (11)

    Wi-fi (12%)

  3. Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (12)

    Total Blackout (12%)

  4. Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (13)

    TV (7%)

  5. Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (14)

    E-mail (4%)

  6. Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (15)

    Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Waynesville, Haywood County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Waynesville, Canton, Maggie Valley and Clyde.

Loading map, please wait...

CityProblem TypeReport Time
Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (16)WaynesvillePhone
Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (17)WaynesvilleInternet
Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (18)CantonTV
Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (19)WaynesvilleTotal Blackout
Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (20)WaynesvilleInternet
Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (21)WaynesvilleInternet

Community Discussion

Tips? Frustrations? Share them here. Useful comments include a description of the problem, city and postal code.

Beware of "support numbers" or "recovery" accounts that might be posted below. Make sure to report and downvote those comments. Avoid posting your personal information.

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Waynesville, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Waynesville and nearby locations:

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (22)Chett Filmore (@JungleCheezeNut) reported fromCanton, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum I pay Damm near a car note every month for your ****** service. EVERY TIME there is a anything worth a piss on TV there's an "outage" I'm going to @DIRECTV

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (23)jj singleton (@JJSingleton1) reported fromCanton, North Carolina

    @Ask_Spectrum is there a problem with spectrum app on xbox one right now, my app on my phone works fine but on my xbox wont load at all

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (24)Massey Landscape (@MasseyLandscape) reported fromWaynesville, North Carolina

    @GetSpectrum your desktop TV service keeps cutting out every minute or two! Very frustrating! #HELP #Spectrum #TV

Spectrum Issues Reports

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in social media:

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (25)Derek Donovan (@DerekMDonovan) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum My internet isn’t working right. Is there a service disruption?

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (26)Andrea Vinyard (@AndreaVinyard1) reported

    @TrashHeap64 @Ask_Spectrum @CloudMarc Same here. It’s been going on for about 24 hours now. Down detector indicates massive YouTube problems in both central and northeast Texas. Sometimes other services that use google cloud aren’t working for me either.

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (27)𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported

    i had this ******* tell me to power off my device & wait 30+ minutes and keep trying. thats not how this **** works! this is a **** up on your system and you’re leaving me with no ******* solution! WHEN I WORK ON MY PHONE! THIS IS MY JOB! I NEED MY PHONE ACTIVATED! @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (28)Tech Workers Coalition San Diego (@twcsandiego) reported

    Please support TWC SD's work fighting surveillance by donating to venmo @twc-sd. All proceeds from today will support union poster printing for our upcoming panel on Surveillance Capitalism, Borders, and the Police April 14 as well as future work fighting Shotspotter renewal i SD

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (29)Jay Fausch (@JayFausch) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum Have a friend who already called that number and was told “no” - you cannot downgrade from your 200 Mbps service to the 50 Mbps service despite previously being offered the 50 Mbps plan.

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (30)Jose Antonio Lujan (@DarkRedScorpion) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum been having internet issues since yesterday. It either goes very slow, or doesn't load at all. Is there an outage in the pharr, tx area?

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (31)𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔢 ⚡️ (@allieinweedland) reported

    how can you tell a NEW CUSTOMER that my phone number was “LOST” in the activation port and there’s nothing you can do???!!!! sooo am i just suppose to walk around without a phone orrrr??? @GetSpectrum can get ******!

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (32)#TalkNicePodcast JuHurd (@_Beezo__) reported

    Don’t appreciate paying for your internet service and this **** being choppy @GetSpectrum

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (33)Matthew Acosta (@muffy956) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum down in south Texas no internet

  • Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (34)***** Becky (@nappybecky) reported

    @Ask_Spectrum I was just told by a customer care member to NOT use that number. Actually.

