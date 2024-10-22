Spectrum Outage in Waynesville, North Carolina (2024)

Problems detected Users are reporting problems related to: internet, wi-fi and total blackout.

The latest reports from users having issues in Waynesville come from postal codes 28786 and 28785.

Spectrum is a telecommunications brand offered by Charter Communications, Inc. that provides cable television, internet and phone services for both residential and business customers. It is the second largest cable operator in the United States. A few years ago Spectrum acquired Time Warner Cable.

Problems in the last 24 hours in Waynesville, North Carolina

The chart below shows the number of Spectrum reports we have received in the last 24 hours from users in Waynesville and surrounding areas. An outage is declared when the number of reports exceeds the baseline, represented by the red line.

October 08: Problems at Spectrum

Spectrum is having issues since 06:00 PM EST. Are you also affected? Leave a message in the comments section!

Most Reported Problems

The following are the most recent problems reported by Spectrum users through our website.

Internet (62%) See Also Spectrum Outage in Newport, North Carolina Wi-fi (12%) Total Blackout (12%) TV (7%) E-mail (4%) Phone (3%)

Live Outage Map Near Waynesville, Haywood County, North Carolina

The most recent Spectrum outage reports came from the following cities:Waynesville, Canton, Maggie Valley and Clyde.

City Problem Type Report Time Waynesville Phone 10 hours ago Waynesville Internet yesterday Canton TV 3 days ago Waynesville Total Blackout 3 days ago Waynesville Internet 4 days ago Waynesville Internet 4 days ago

Community Discussion

Spectrum Issues Reports Near Waynesville, North Carolina

Latest outage, problems and issue reports in Waynesville and nearby locations:

Chett Filmore (@JungleCheezeNut) reported 17 minutes ago from Canton, North Carolina @GetSpectrum I pay Damm near a car note every month for your ****** service. EVERY TIME there is a anything worth a piss on TV there's an "outage" I'm going to @DIRECTV

jj singleton (@JJSingleton1) reported 26 minutes ago from Canton, North Carolina @Ask_Spectrum is there a problem with spectrum app on xbox one right now, my app on my phone works fine but on my xbox wont load at all

Massey Landscape (@MasseyLandscape) reported 44 minutes ago from Waynesville, North Carolina @GetSpectrum your desktop TV service keeps cutting out every minute or two! Very frustrating! #HELP #Spectrum #TV

