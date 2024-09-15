Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (2024)

Table of Contents
Thousands in Rogue Valley lost power Wednesday after squirrel short-circuited breakers Related Posts... Blessed mixing: Ashland music studio wins Grammy for album production Track wheelchair program coming to Lithia Park as autumn begins Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument names new executive director Our Sponsors Blessed mixing: Ashland music studio wins Grammy for album production Track wheelchair program coming to Lithia Park as autumn begins Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument names new executive director Letter: About our campers on East Main Our Sponsors Become a sponsor Explore More... About Us Newsletter Connect Community Events Support Local News References

Go to > Home » News » Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again

Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (1)

August 1, 2024

Thousands in Rogue Valley lost power Wednesday after squirrel short-circuited breakers

By Morgan Rothborne, Ashland.news

A Wednesday morning power outage affecting customers from Medford, Talent and Ashland was caused by a single squirrel, said city of Ashland Electric Department Director Thomas McBartlett.

The squirrel gained access to the inside of the North Mountain Avenue substation, climbed onto the top of a distribution breaker and made contact with exposed components. The result was “like when you slap two wires together,” McBartlett said.

The chain reaction was quickly stopped when the system detected the problem and a nearby breaker connected to the transmission opened, stopping the continuation of the short circuit through the rest of the system, he said.

Previous reporting by Ashland.news included the estimated range of the outage available at the time which included Northern California. Cooper Whitman, regional manager at Pacific Power stated Thursday the outage included 14,000 customers in Medford, Talent and Phoenix. Due to Ashland’s independence, its roughly 12,800 affected meters can’t be included in the Pacific Power numbers, McBartlett said.

Squirrels are the number-one wildlife cause of power outages in the country, he said. Power companies are continuously attempting to protect systems from wildlife.

“We put all kinds of things all over everything. Wildlife protection, or mitigation it’s called. … Once in a while, they find a vulnerability and get in,” he said.

Staff in the field sometimes call these measures “squirrel guards,” due to the propensity of that particular rodent to cause problems.

Asked how the squirrel paid for its enterprising curiosity, McBartlett responded with a bluntness that betrayed familiarity: “Oh it’s barbecued. You can barely tell it’s a squirrel.”

The incident was an example of the city’s effective system redundancies, McBartlett said. It took staff around an hour to get into the affected area and transfer the power load to a backup breaker ready and wired up inside the station. A spare breaker will be transferred from city storage Thursday and wired into the system to replace the back-up breaker now in use.

Some parts of Ashland saw power restored within a little over half an hour while the central part of the city — Southern Oregon University, the Railroad District and nearby areas — had to wait closer to an hour. The delay was connected to those served by the substation where the squirrel infiltrated. The areas served by the city’s other two substations were easier to put back online, McBartlett said.

Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (2)

The city of Ashland’s electric system’s complexity contributed to the wide range of the power outage as customers in Medford and Talent were affected. The city purchases power from the Bonneville Power Administration in the federal marketplace but the power is transmitted over Pacific Power lines, while the city maintains and controls the substations, McBartlett said.

Despite the relative ease of restoring power for Ashland with spare parts at the ready, wildfires have changed the way Pacific Power manages its electric utilities — one small disturbance can have far reaching effects.

“With elevated wildfire risks across the state, some of our equipment are placed on enhanced safety settings and, when there is a fault detected, the lines de-energize within fractions of a second. … A visual inspection and any needed repair work must be done before power can be safely restored,” said Pampi Chowdhury, a communications specialist with Pacific Power.

Customers can expect potentially more outages due to these sensitive settings and the time associated with inspecting systems before turning them back on, Chowdhury wrote in an email Thursday.

Due to Ashland’s compact size, McBartlett said the city’s electric system is not being continuously set to such a high level of sensitivity. Instead, Ashland Fire & Rescue Chief Ralph Sartain, Emergency Management Coordinator Kelly Burns and McBartlett work together to determine when red flag days or other conditions merit altering system sensitivity, he said.

The city has also been steadily investing more in making its electric grid resilient to wildfire such as trying new fuses, replaying old equipment and more extensively managing vegetation near power lines, McBartlett said.

Keeping the city’s systems safe from wildfire or other threats is part of an overall effort at the Ashland electric department, he said.

“Safety and reliability are the two words you’ll hear most at our meetings. … It’s something that we take time to maintain and take pride in,” he said.

Email Ashland.news reporter Morgan Rothborne at morganr@ashland.news.

Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (3)

Bert Etling

Bert Etling is the executive editor of Ashland.news. Email him at betling@ashland.news.

Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (4)Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (5)

Related Posts...

Blessed mixing: Ashland music studio wins Grammy for album production

September 10, 2024

Nestled within a museum-like setting, the artfully chaotic recording studio is a place where cutting-edge digital meets the world’s largest collection of vintage and modern microphones, blending old-school analog charm with the latest in high tech.

Read More »

September 10, 2024

Ashland Parks & Recreation Commissioners will review the revised draft of a “new cooperative framework” developed in informal meetings between members of APRC and Ashland City Council.The new framework intends to lubricate the machine of Ashland city government’s two elected bodies and has already been discussed and edited in a joint meeting of Ashland City Council and APRC commissioners Aug. 14.

Read More »

Track wheelchair program coming to Lithia Park as autumn begins

September 10, 2024

Those with mobility challenges will soon be able to access a special track chair enabling previously impossible exploration of Lithia Park.The nonprofit David’s Chair, working in partnership with Ashland Parks & Recreation Commission, will launch the program by giving demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Lithia Park Cabin at 340 S. Pioneer St.

Read More »

Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument names new executive director

September 9, 2024

Daniel Collay, who had been serving as a member of the Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, has been hired as the group’s new executive director. He previously served as the operations manager of the Willow-Witt Ranch, located near Grizzly Peak.

Read More »

See Also
Powerline issue causes electrical outage in Rogue Valley, parts of Northern California - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News

Our Sponsors

Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (10)

Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (11)

Blessed mixing: Ashland music studio wins Grammy for album production

September 10, 2024

Nestled within a museum-like setting, the artfully chaotic recording studio is a place where cutting-edge digital meets the world’s largest collection of vintage and modern microphones, blending old-school analog charm with the latest in high tech.

Read More >

September 10, 2024

Ashland Parks & Recreation Commissioners will review the revised draft of a “new cooperative framework” developed in informal meetings between members of APRC and Ashland City Council.The new framework intends to lubricate the machine of Ashland city government’s two elected bodies and has already been discussed and edited in a joint meeting of Ashland City Council and APRC commissioners Aug. 14.

Read More >

Track wheelchair program coming to Lithia Park as autumn begins

September 10, 2024

Those with mobility challenges will soon be able to access a special track chair enabling previously impossible exploration of Lithia Park.The nonprofit David’s Chair, working in partnership with Ashland Parks & Recreation Commission, will launch the program by giving demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Lithia Park Cabin at 340 S. Pioneer St.

Read More >

Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument names new executive director

September 9, 2024

Daniel Collay, who had been serving as a member of the Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, has been hired as the group’s new executive director. He previously served as the operations manager of the Willow-Witt Ranch, located near Grizzly Peak.

Read More >

Letter: About our campers on East Main

September 9, 2024

Wendy Eppinger: Where are the folks that use the night camping site behind the police station? They were advised to move…. But have they disappeared from our town?

Read More >

September 9, 2024

Date September 11, 2024Council Chambers – 6:00 PM1175 E Main Street In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please

Read More >

Our Sponsors

Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (14)

Become a sponsor

Explore More...

Blessed mixing: Ashland music studio wins Grammy for album production

Nestled within a museum-like setting, the artfully chaotic recording studio is a place where cutting-edge digital meets the world’s largest collection of vintage and modern microphones, blending old-school analog charm with the latest in high tech.

Read More >

Track wheelchair program coming to Lithia Park as autumn begins

Those with mobility challenges will soon be able to access a special track chair enabling previously impossible exploration of Lithia Park.The nonprofit David’s Chair, working in partnership with Ashland Parks & Recreation Commission, will launch the program by giving demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Lithia Park Cabin at 340 S. Pioneer St.

Read More >

Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument names new executive director

Daniel Collay, who had been serving as a member of the Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, has been hired as the group’s new executive director. He previously served as the operations manager of the Willow-Witt Ranch, located near Grizzly Peak.

Read More >

Letter: About our campers on East Main

Wendy Eppinger: Where are the folks that use the night camping site behind the police station? They were advised to move.... But have they disappeared from our town?

Read More >

Curtain Call: Camelot promises you’ll laugh a lot at ‘Scapino!’

Curtain Call: Barret O’Brien plays the titular role of Scapino a valet who contrives to bring his master’s children and their various loves together through all kinds of trickery, despite his master’s own plans for them, in “Scapino!,” a French comedy opening Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Camelot Theatre in Talent.

Read More >

About Us

  • Mission Statement
  • Board Members
  • Staff
  • Work with Us
  • Policies
  • Donors
  • Annual Report
  • Sitemap

Member of the INN Network

Newsletter

Subscribe to the newsletter.

Connect

Facebook Twitter Instagram Rss

Community Events

  • Sign up to add your event. It's free!
  • Sign in to create a new event or change an existing one

Support Local News

Donate

Interested in becoming a sponsor?

Article Submission Form

©2024 Ashland.news | All rights reserved.

Squirrel slipped into Ashland power station, triggering outage — again - Ashland News - Community-Supported, NonProfit News (2024)

References

Top Articles
Unveiling The Transformation: Jailyne Ojeda's BBL Journey
Kyle Viljoen Details "Traumatic" Medical Emergency and Shares an Update on His Recovery | Bravo TV Official Site
Houston Isd Applitrack
Red Carpet Oil Change Blackstone
Meet Scores Online 2022
How to Create a Batch File in Windows? - GeeksforGeeks
Elektrisch koffiezetapparaat Philips CSA240/61 1450 W Zwart 1450 W | bol
Cbs Week 10 Trade Value Chart
Leccion 4 Lesson Test
When Does Dtlr Close
The Canterville Ghost Showtimes Near Northwoods Cinema 10
Jack Daniels Pop Tarts
2016 Hyundai Sonata Refrigerant Capacity
Craigslist Sf Furniture
Julia Is A Doctor Who Treats Patients
Is Holly Warlick Married To Susan Patton
How Nora Fatehi Became A Dancing Sensation In Bollywood 
Anime Souls Trello
Apple Store Location
Babylon Alligator
Martimelons
Cool Math Games Unblocked 76
Gas Station Drive Thru Car Wash Near Me
Point Click Care Cna Lo
Craigslist Ludington Michigan
Overton Funeral Home Waterloo Iowa
Food King El Paso Ads
Smile 2022 Showtimes Near Savoy 16
Kagtwt
Used Travel Trailers Under $5000 Craigslist
Old Navy Student Discount Unidays
Black Adam Showtimes Near Linden Boulevard Multiplex Cinemas
Receive Sms Verification
Why Zero Raised to the Zero Power is defined to be One « Mathematical Science & Technologies
JetBlue, Spirit end $3.8 billion merger agreement after losing antitrust suit
Lkq Pull-A-Part
Greenbrier Bunker Tour Coupon
Sounder Mariners Schedule
The "Minus Sign (−)" Symbol in Mathematics
2010 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT for sale - Wadena, MN - craigslist
If You Love FX’s 'Shogun,' Here Are 10 More Samurai Things To Check Out
Bernadette Peters Nipple
Dc Networks Claimant Services
Margie's Money Saver Hey Dudes
Petra Gorski Obituary
1 Filmy4Wap In
Lagoon Pontoons Reviews
Tax Guidelines for Uber Eats Delivery Partners
Portmanteau Structure Built With Cans
The many times it was so much worse
Shooters Supply Westport
Democrat And Chronicle Obituaries For This Week
Latest Posts
Jailyne Ojeda Wiki: Her Age, Plastic Surgery Talks and Her Photos From Before Approaching Knives
Jailyne Ojeda Before and After BBL: Did She Always Have That Curvy Figure?
Article information

Author: Jeremiah Abshire

Last Updated:

Views: 5958

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jeremiah Abshire

Birthday: 1993-09-14

Address: Apt. 425 92748 Jannie Centers, Port Nikitaville, VT 82110

Phone: +8096210939894

Job: Lead Healthcare Manager

Hobby: Watching movies, Watching movies, Knapping, LARPing, Coffee roasting, Lacemaking, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Jeremiah Abshire, I am a outstanding, kind, clever, hilarious, curious, hilarious, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.