SSD-Arten: NVMe, M.2, SATA, PCIe – Unterschiede erklärt (2024)

NVMe M.2 SSDs are much more performance driven compared to SATA M.2 SSDs. By leveraging the PCIe bus, NVMe M.2 SSDs have theoretical transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps which is already faster compared to SATA M.2 SSDs with 6Gbps. PCIe buses can support 1x, 4x, 8x, and 16x lanes.

PCIe stands for “peripheral component interconnect express” and is generally used as a standardized interface for computer motherboard components such as memory, graphics and storage devices. NVMe is recommended for gaming as read and write speeds are faster than other drives.

In theory, a PCIe SSD with 16x lanes is 25-times faster than a SATA SSD, but users won't find a commercial SSD with so many data lanes. The ones that are widely available, support 2x and 4x data lanes, which can offer a maximum transfer speed closer to 3.94GB/s.

NVMe drives currently have a maximum capacity of 30.72 TB, while SSDs can support up to 100 TB of storage. However, NVMe drives offer significantly faster read and write speeds, making them a better choice for applications prioritizing performance over raw capacity.

2 drives, which utilize the NVMe protocol, can provide faster speeds compared to M. 2 drives that use the SATA interface. In summary, NVMe is a storage protocol that can be implemented in various form factors, including M. 2, and NVMe drives tend to offer faster speeds compared to M.

If you have the option of multiple M. 2 slots where at least one supports PCIe, it's worth considering your secondary slot for an SSD upgrade. When combined with an NVMe SSD, PCIe will result in faster read and write times.

The easiest way to check whether your system supports SATA or PCIe NVMe SSDs is to remove the current drive from the machine and check how many slots it has. If there is just one slot, then it's a NVMe slot. If the current drive has two slots, then it's a SATA slot.

NVMe technology utilizes the PCIe bus, instead of the SATA bus, to unlock enormous bandwidth potential for storage devices.

NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) is a protocol designed to use the PCI Express (PCIe) bus to connect SSD (solid-state drive) storage to servers or CPUs. NVMe was created by a consortium of large IT providers in 2008 to provide improved speed and performance.

Upgrading to an NVMe drive will remove any storage bottlenecks and improve your PC's overall workflow. NVMe SSDs have low power consumption in standby mode, which provides more energy-efficient performance.

As people already know they are physically compatible, you can plug an M. 2 SATA (aka M+B key) into an M. 2 NVMe (M key).

NVMe SSDs are typically more expensive than SATA SSDs for the same amount of storage. Whether or not an NVMe SSD is worth the additional cost depends on how you plan to use it.

2 PCIe SSDs are generally faster than M. 2 SATA SSDs, as they use the PCIe interface that offers higher bandwidth and faster data transfer rates compared to the SATA III interface used by M. 2 SATA SSDs.

An M. 2 SSD will support either SATA or PCIe, but not both at the same time. In addition, system board sockets will be designated by manufacturers to support either SATA, PCIe, or in some cases, both.