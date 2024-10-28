St. Louis Post-Dispatch from St. Louis, Missouri (2024)

To WON NOVEMBER 18, 1990 ST. LOUIS POST- DISPATCH 15D Bonnie Lee Reid, 53; Principal At Parkway East Junior High Bonnie Lee Reid, a principal in the Parkway School District, died Friday (Nov. 16, 1990) at her home in Chesterfield after a long illness. She was 53. Mrs.

Reid joined the Parkway School District 20 years ago as a French teacher at Parkway Central Junior High School. She later became head of the foreign language department and assistant principal before joining Parkway East Junior High as associate principal. She was appointed principal there in 1986. She was president of several teacher organizations, including the Missouri State Future Teachers of America, the Parkway Independent Teachers Association and the Greater St. Louis Teachers Association.

She was a member of the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Reid was born in St. Louis. She -IndexAlsbury, Edgar Ayers, Ivan O'Leary Bailey, Drennan, M.D.

Ballard, Donna M. Battelle Beard, Anita M. Belcher Bimschleger, Carl B. Bohning, James Brand, Helen K. Branom Card, Dorothea Jane Carey, Jane Cataldo, Rose V.

Cawein, Ralph L. Collins, Donald Perry Deutch, Helen M. Epp, Albert Evans, Thomas Michael Ferlisi, Rose Foster, (Rev.) Robert Lee Sr. Freebersyser, William E. Gage, Rusty W.

Goode, Helen Good, Elmer J. Gossom, Samuel C. Graff, Albert I. Hackman, Virginia D. Hain, William E.

Heil, Lucy V. Hibbard, Mildred L. Ireland Jinkerson Jones, Ruth K. Kappesser, Myrtle Kaskus, Mark D. Sr.

Kern, Virginia M. Kilgore, Robert E. Ladd, Katharine G. Lamm, Irene A. Lehmann, Bill B.

Maas, Hedwig Sophie Maier Manheim, Esther Maugeri McDonald, Bernard A. McRoberts, Gertrude. Moore, Louella Mary Motherway Mulac, Marvin A. Nichols, Hilda D. Noble, Tom J.

Nowotny, Mollie L. (Amelia) Null, John R. Palmer, Elwood D. Piepmeier Pinkley, Louie G. Pipe, Benjamin E.

Poikert, Henry G. Porzelt, Louis A. Reid, Bonnie Lee Rogers, George A. Sr. Rossell, Marion A.

Sr. Ruzovich, Joseph F. Schall, Margaret L. Schloessmann, Raymond G. Schopp, Dan C.M/Sgt.

USAF. (Retired) Schubert, Gunter W. Slupsky Smith, Bradley A. Snider, Robert B. Solomon, Abraham "Whitey" Stahl, Josephine M.

Steinicke, Andrew V. Stinson, Donald R. Sunkel, Richard F. Talbott, Ruby K. Telthorst, Hazel M.

Tomasovic, Catherine A. (Trinky) Tripolitis, Georgia Vogel, Beulah M. Weismantel, Gloria G. Williams, Johnel Wolf, Victor L. Wortmann, Emma A.

ALSBURY, EDGAR, Age 80, of Mission, formerly of St. Louis, Beloved husband of Suze Aisbury (nee Begshaw), dear father of Edward H. Aisbury of Imperial, dear brother of Helen Francis of Osceola, grandfather of two and greatgrandfather of one. Memorial service 7:30 p.m. Monday at the AMOS FAMILY Chapel, Shawnee, KS.

Memorial contributions to the American Heart Association. AYERS, IVAN O'LEARY, Nov. 15, 1990, beloved father of Michele A. Moran and the late Holly V. Stieber, dear grandfather of Amanda Moran, dear brother of Kenneth H.

Ayers, Wanda Iola Jones and Fern Morrissey, our dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend. Funeral service at WHITEMULLEN Mortuary, 118 N. Florissant Ferguson, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery.

Visitation Sun. 2-9 p.m. OBITUARIES Drennan Bailey, 68; Longtime Surgeon Here earned a bachelor's degree in 1958 from the University of Missouri at Columbia and a master's degree in 1977 from Washington University, where she was working on her doctorate in secondary educational policy making and administration. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 West Lockwood Avenue.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Kriegshauser West Funeral Home, 9450 01- ive Boulevard, Olivette. Burial will be in Hiram Cemetery. Among survivors are her husband, Donald Francis Reid of Chesterfield; a daughter, Susan Lee Veron of St.

Charles; a son, Scott James Fitzsimmons of the Central West End; a stepdaughter, Connie A. Grimes of Los Angeles; four stepsons, Chris K. Reid of Glendale, Donald F. Reid Jr. of Los Dr.

Drennan Bailey, a general surgeon, died Wednesday (Nov. 14, 1990) at Missouri Baptist Hospital after a in brief illness. He was 68. 11 Dr. Bailey, of Frontenac.

founded a medical center in his Bailey Angeles, Britton of Virginia Beach, and Douglas N. Reid of San Francisco; her mother, Fern Lee Reiman of Chesterfield; her stepfather, William L. Reiman of Chesterfield; and a grandchild and seven stepgrandchildren. where he was in private pracfor 40 years. was on the staffs of Incarnate Hospital and Christian Northand Northwest hospitals.

served for more than 30 years on staffs of Missouri Baptist and Deahospitals. Bailey was a fellow of the AmerCollege of Surgeons, a fellow of International College of Surgeons FUNERAL NO NOTICES and a fellow of the American Society of Abdominal Surgeons. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Surgery and a longtime member of the St. Louis Medical Society. An avid cattle rancher, he was an active member of the American Angus Association and a wildlife conservationist.

He was also a member of the Eagle Scout Association. Dr. Bailey was born in St. Louis. He graduated in 1946 from Washington University Medical School and served in the Army Medical Corps after World War II.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Deaconess Hospital, 6150 Oakland Avenue. Burial will be private. Among survivors are his wife, Joan Bailey of Frontenac; two daughters, Joan B. Bissell of San Francisco and Bridget B.

Griffin of Sunderland, two sons, Drennan Bailey II of Kirksville and Dr. Sean Brandon Bailey of University City; and nine grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Bailey Bonnie Lee Reid GOOD, ELMER Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Nov. 16, 1990, beloved husband of Mary B.

Good (nee Fahl), dear brother of Claire Bradbury, Florence Branditz and Clarence Good, our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and dear friend. Funeral from TED FENDLER Funeral Home, 7420 Michigan at Koeln, 8:15 a.m. with Mass celebrated at St. Pius at 9 a.m. Interment National Cemetery.

Mr. Good was a longtime member of the Fanning Golden Circle and the Chapter 904 of A.A.R.P. Visitation 2-9 p.m. GOSSOM, SAMUEL Nov. 15, 1990, in Lawrenceville, dearly beloved husband of May W.

Gossom (nee Lickleder), dear father of Virginia E. Dieckgrafe and the late May A. VanGels, dear brother of Virginia K. Reily and Woodrow W. Gossom and the late Fred James H.

(Hap) and Jere S. (Jinx) Gossom, our dear father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother-inlaw and friend. Funeral from DREHMANNHARRAL Chapel, 7733 Natural Bridge, 11 a.m. Nov. 19.

Interment Valhalla Cemetery. Mr. Gossom was a 50 yr. member and Past Master of Bridgeton Lodge No. 80 A.F.

A.M.. 50 yr. member of Rob Morris Chapter No. 328, O.E.S., Scottish Rite, Past President of Creve Coeur Scottish Rite Club, Past President of Clayton University City Kiwanis Club, Past St. Louis Chapter M.A.T.P.C.P.A.

Memorials to Vinita Park United Methodist Church, 8145 Page, 63130, Shrine Hospital for Cripple Children or United Methodist Village 1616 Cedar, Lawrenceville, IL. 62439. Masonic service at 7 p.m. Sun. with visitation from 2 til 9 p.m.

Sun. GRAFF, ALBERT Nov. 15, 1990, dear husband of the late Caroline Patt Graff, dear father and father-in-law of Dr. Ralph (Millicent Graff, Judith (Harris) Davis of Brooklyn, NY and Carol R. (A.

Kenneth) Battle, dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Frank (Fanny) Graff and Regina (Maurice) Bach, dear grandfather of Michael (Debbie), Sharon and Stephanie Graff, Shari Davis, William, Ruth and Leah Battle, dear uncle of Phyllis D. Harris Jackoway. Graveside service Nov. 18, 1:30 p.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Rd.

Memorial contributions to Brith Sholom Kneseth Israel preferred. BERGER MEMORIAL Service. HACKMAN, VIRGINIA of Lexington, SC, formerly of St. Louis, on Aug. 24, 1990, beloved wife of the late Monty F.

Hackman, dear mother of Jill Larkin of W. Columbia, SC and Darlene Weaver of Springfield, IL, dear daughter of Loda Kime and sister of Beverly Phipps of Wentzville, MO, our dear mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Memorial services Nov. 20, 10:30 a.m. at Tyler Place Presbyterian Church, 2109 S.

Spring at Russell. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Research Eye Bank of St. Louis, 4040 Portland, Columbia, MO 65201 would be deeply appreciated. HAIN, WILLIAM Age 57, Nov. 15, 1990, Tacoma, Husband of the late Janice (nee Holden), devoted father of Sandra, Jim and Karen (Randy) Lindberg, dear son of Clara (nee Stratmann) and the late Raymond Hain, brother of Clara Langdon, Raymond (Helen) Hain, Margaret (Charles) Kersgieter, Henrietta (Tom) Mullen, Charlotte (Bob) Evans and the late Rev.

James Hain, nephew of Edward and Joseph (Vera) Stratmann, son-in-law, brother-inlaw, uncle and cousin. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 18, at Morley Melinger Home in TacoFuneral Monday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m., to St. Charles Church.

A 1952 SLUH graduate, Bill was well known in St. Louis for his accomplishments in the sports world. The family home is 3339 North Visscher, Tacoma, WASH. 98407 HEIL, LUCY V. (nee Yount), Nov.

16, 1990, beloved wife of Edward J. Heil, dear mother of Gay Jones, dear mother-in-law of Ken Jones, grandmother of three and great-grandmother of eleven, our sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral Nov. 19, 1 p.m. from JAY B.

SMITH Funeral Home, 7456 Manchester. Interment Laurel Hill Gardens. Friends who desire may make contributions to American Cancer Society or Richmond Heights Presbyterian Church. Visitation after 2 p.m., Sun. HIBBARD, MILDRED L.

(nee Scharringhausen), Nov. 16, 1990, beloved wife of the late Charles J. Hibbard, dear mother of Shirley M. Poeschel, dear grandmother of Nancy Link and Peggy Barco, dear sister of Vi Kearney and Alice Jacobs, our dear aunt and friend. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Nov.

17, 2 p.m. Entombment Sunset Mausoleum. Contributions to charity of your choice appreciated. In parlor 12 noon. IRELAND See Ferlisi JINKERSON see Beard JONES, RUTH K.

(nee Kearns), Nov. 15, 1990, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, beloved wife of the late Charles E. Jones, dear sister of Katherine Geiler, Jean Guerra, William Kearns and the late Joseph Kearns, Marie Downey and Agnes Kearns, our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and friend. Funeral from WHITE-MULLEN Mortuary, 118 N. Florissant Ferguson, Nov.

19, 9:30 a.m. to Good Shepherd Church for Mass 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Visitation after 3 p.m. Sun. name tice He Word east He the coness Dr.

ican the KAPPESSER, MYRTLE (nee Nugent), Nov. 13, 1990, beloved wife of the late Elmer (Lefty) Kappesser, dear sister of Frank Nugent, Beau Krolik and the late Ralph Nugent and Marie Lash, dear sister-in-law, aunt, great -aunt, cousin and friend. Funeral from FEY Funeral Home, 4100 Lemay Ferry So. of Lindbergh, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.

Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Mrs. Kappesser was a member of Pomegranate O.E.S. Chapter In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to charity of your choice. O.E.S.

services Nov. 18, 7 p.m. IN PARLORS AFTER 11 A.M. ON SUN. KASKUS, MARK D.

Asleep in Jesus, Nov. 15, 1990, beloved husband of Betty J. Kaskus (nee Ziercher), dear father of Suzan Anne Moser and Mark D. Kaskus our dear father-inlaw, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Funeral service 10 a.m.

Nov. 19 at the Lutheran Church Of The Good Shepherd, 7380 Howdershell. Visitation at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Florissant, 3-9 p.m. terment St. Paul's United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Memorials to The Lutheran Church Of The Good Shepherd preferred. KERN, VIRGINIA fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Nov. 15, 1990, loving wife of Ray: mond G. Kern, dear Florence Herre and Richard Herre and the late Robert Herre, dear cousin of Josephine Bresnahan and Margaret Kettenbach, dear aunt, cousin, sisterin-law and friend. Funeral from KREIGSHAUSER WEST Mortuary, 9450 Olive 9:30 a.m., Mon.

for 10. a.m. Mass St. Genevieve du Bois Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation 3-9 p.m., Sun. Masses preferred. KILGORE, ROBERT fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Nov. 16, 1990, beloved husband of Sadie Kilgore, dearest father of Craig and Theresa Kilgore, dear brother of Billie Bolen and step-brother of Mary Jo Tyger, our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Service Nov.

20, 10 a.m. at COLLIER'S Funeral Home, 10123 St. Charles Rock Rd. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation p.m., Mon.

LADD, KATHARINE on Nov. 17, 1990, beloved wife of the late Burton A. Ladd, dear mother of Thomas and Dave Ladd, dear mother-in-law of Estelene Ladd, dear grandmother of Joan Ladd, Elizabeth Simpson, Burton Ladd and Erin Robertson, Andrew, Randall and Mary Ladd, dear great-grandmother of Tommy and Travis Simpson, our dear sister, sisterin-law and aunt. Mrs. Ladd in state at KRIEGSHAUSER WEST Mortuary, 9450 Olive Blvd.

on Nov. 18, 4 to 6 p.m. Interment Roy, New Mexico on Nov. 20. Donations in her memory to the American Heart Assn.

appreciated. Mrs. Ladd was member of Mizpah Chapter O.E.S. of Roy, New Mexico. LAMM, IRENE A.

(nee Nenninger), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Nov. 15, 1990, beloved wife of the late Carl P. Lamm, dearest mother of Jerome F. Lamm and Denise Wierschem, dear sister of Florence Sikorski and Sally Gall, dear mother-inlaw of Penny Lamm and Eric Wierschem, dear grandmother of Jerry, John and Jennifer Lamm and Lauren Wierschem, our dear sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt. Funeral from THE NEW KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd.

(Butler Hill), Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m. to St. John The Baptist Church for 10 a.m. Mass.

Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In parlor p.m. LEHMANN, BILL Nov. 15, 1990, Beloved son of Gilbert P. and Thelma J.

Lehmann, dear brother of Cheryl and Paul Lehmann, dear uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Funeral at National Cemetery Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Service by HOFFMEISTER BROADWAY Chapel MAAS, HEDWIG SOPHIE, Nov. 15, 1990, beloved wife of the late Dr. Herman Maas, dear mother of Hannah Herring and James Maas, beloved grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 2, dear sister of William Ross, beloved mother-in-law and teacher.

Graveside service 11:30 a.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois. In lieu of flowers contributions preferred to The Heart Assoc. of St.

Louis. A RINDSKOPF Service. MAIER See Ruzovich MANHEIM. ESTHER, Nov. 15, 1990 at St.

Louis, beloved wife of the late Myer Manheim, dear mother of Shirley (Martin) Holtzman and William S. (Ilene) Manheim, sister of the late Isador and Bernard Friedman, beloved grandmother of Steven and Marc Manheim, James, Jan and Vickie Holtzman, great grandmother of Ryan and Joshua Holtzman. No visitation at the residence. Graveside service 10 a.m. at Northlawn Cemetery, Canton, Ohio.

A RINDSKOPF Service. MAUGERI See Ferlisi McDONALD, BERNARD fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Nov. 15, 1990, dear husband of Josephine McDonald (nee Aydt), dear father of Susan (Barry Kozloff) McDonald, Bernard A. Jr. (Barbara), Mark O.

(Pam) McDonald and Josie (Bill) Garesche', dear brother of Bruce McDonald and Frances Leggat, dear grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Funeral 9:30 a.m. from BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Kirkwood to St. Mary Magdalen Church (Brentwood) for 10 a.m. Mass.

Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Visitation 3-8 p.m. More obituaries on Page 8D BAILEY, DRENNAN, M.D., A Third generation St. Louis physician died Nov.

14, 1990, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was 68 years of age. Dr. Bailey was the son of Dr.

Walter and Phoebe Drennan Bailey. Dr. Bailey is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joan Belcher Bailey, and four children, Joan B. Bissell of San Francisco, Drennan Bailey Il of St. Louis and Kirksville, and Bridget B.

Griffin of Sunderland, and Sean Brandon Bailey, M.D., of St. Louis, and nine grandchildren. Funeral service and burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at Deaconess Hospital Chapel, St. Louis, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 1990, at 4 p.m.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden. A HUDSON-RIMER PARK VIEW Service BALLARD, DONNA (nee Spratt), Nov. 15, 1990, dear mother of Deborah Lynne Carmack, Faye Marie Bond and Charles Kevin Ballard, dear daughter of Gladys Faye Spratt, dear sister of George A. Spratt, Patsy Ruth Spratt and Lorraine B. Wise, dear sister-inlaw, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and cousin.

Funeral 9:30 a.m. at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Kirkwood. Interment National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks. Visitation 3-8 p.m. BATTELLE, BEARD, ANITA M.

(nee Jinkerson) on Nov. 16, 1990, beloved wife of the late Albert T. Beard, dear sister of Harold Jinkerson and the late Mabel Hangen and George B. Jinkerson, dear friend of Rosemarie Evertz, dear cousin of Mildred Trampe, our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services 11 a.m.

at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN SON. 7027 Gravois. Interment Sunset. Member of Friendly Neighbors.

VISITATION AFTER 2 P.M., SUN. BELCHER See Bailey BIMSCHLEGER, CARL Nov. 16, 1990, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, beloved father of Debbie Findeiss, Lisa and Cathy Bimschleger, dear son of Joycelyn and the late Alexander Bimschleger, dear father-in-law of Bob Findeiss, dear grandfather of Robert McClure Findeiss, dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Funeral from the HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Florissant, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 19 to St.

Norberts Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation 2 9 P.M. Sun.

3 pm. BRANOM See Moore BOHNING, JAMES Nov. 16, 1990, O'Fallon, MO, dear husband of Betty (nee Gough) Bohning, dear son of James H. Bohning, dear father of Steven M. and Ginger Kay Bohning, dear brother of Joyce Bryan.

Funeral service Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m. BAUE-DAVIS Chapel. Interment Peace Cemetery, Wentzville. The family is being served by the BAUE-DAVIS FUneral Home, 311 Wood O'Fallon, where friends may call Sun.

5 9 P.M. Memorial contributions to the American Heart Assoc. or Trust Fund for the children of James S. Bohning. BRAND, HELEN K.

(nee Mueller), Asleep in Jesus, Nov. 15, 1990, beloved wife of the late George Brand, dear mother of Joyce Becker and Lois Feldmeier, dear sister of Oscar Mueller, Hulda Holste and Clara Becker, our dear mother-in-law, grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 1, sisterin-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m. to Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church for 11 a.m.

service. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. 10 yr. resident of Friendship Village.

Memorials to Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour appreciated. In parlor CARD, DOROTHEA JANE (nee Huber), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Nov. 16, 1990, beloved wife of Edward H. Card and the late Frank P. Motherway, dear mother of Thomas J.

Motherway, Mary Kane, Patricia Gross, Francis X. Motherway and the late Richard L. Motherway, dear sister of Madelyn Strong, dear grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law and aunt. Funeral from SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, 9:30 a.m. to Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield for 10 a.m.

Mass. Interment Calvary Cemtery. If desired contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation 2-9 p.m. CAREY, JANE (nee Bland) of St.

Louis, Nov. 15, 1990 in Brownsville, TX, beloved wife of Harold D. Carey, dear mother of Robert Carey of Brownsville, TX and Carol Mullahey of W. Des Moines, IA, dear sister of Claudia Young, dear mother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 1 and aunt. Funeral 10 a.m.

at GERBER Chapel, 23 W. Lockwood, Webster Groves. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation 2-4 p.m., Sun. Mrs.

Carey a member of Westborough C.C., Womens Golf Assoc. and Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. If desired contributions may be made to American Cancer Society. CATALDO, ROSE Nov. 16, 1990, Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Beloved wife of the late James Cataldo, dear mother of Mary Centerino, Frank Cataldo, Tony Cataldo and Rosemary Stanley, our dear mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of many.

Service at HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa at Watson, Monday, 12:15 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. VISITATION SUNDAY, 2 TO 9 P.M. CAWEIN, RALPH fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Nov. 16, 1990, beloved husband of Mary R.

Cawein, dear father of Mary Lynn Schmidt and Valerie Roffe, dear grandfather of Stacey and Mark Schmidt, Peter and Lucas Roffe, dear father-in-law of Ralph Schmidt and Kenneth Roffe, our dear uncle and friend. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Nov. 19, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Church for 10 a.m., Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Member of A.A.R.P. Affton Chapel In parlor 8:15 a.m. COLLINS, DONALD PERRY, age 56, of Little Rock, AR. died in a Little Rock Hospital. He was born in St.

Louis, Mo. He was a graduate of St. Louis University. He was formerly employed in St. Louis by the ALMSA Agency of the Federal Government.

Survivors include his wife Emmie Collins of Little Rock, a son Perry Collins of Jefferson City, a daughter Cindy Sherwin of St. Louis, Mo. and two grandchildren. Visitation will be held Mon. from 4-8 p.m.

and funeral services will be held Nov. 16, 1990 by DULLE Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Mo. at 10 a.m. DEUTCH, HELEN M. (nee Eichenser), Nov.

16, 1990, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, beloved wife of the late Charles H. Deutch, dear mother of John R. (Jeanne) Deutch, dear grandmother of Charles, Alecia and Joseph Deutch, dear sister of Virginia Eichenser and the late William Eichenser, our dear sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m., Nov. 20 at St.

John's Basilica, 16th Chestnut. Visitation at the Basilica from 9 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Tues. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials to the St. Louis Area Council B.S.A., 4568 West Pine, St. Louis, MO 63108. EPP, ALBERT, Nov. 7, 1990, Eustis, FL, husband of Vivian, father and father-in-law of Albert and Colleen Epp, Asheville, NC and Ronald and Barbara Epp, Omaha, NE.

Interment Mountain Lake, MN, Nov. 12. EVANS, THOMAS MICHAEL, Nov. 17, 1990, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, beloved son of Robert R. and Margaret J.

(nee Chilson) Evans, dear borther and best friend of Robert L. Evans and Jean M. Menner, dear brotherin-law of Sherry Evans and Daniel Menner, dear uncle of Renee', Kyle and Cory Evans, dear grandson of Barbara Chilson, dear nephew, cousin and friend. Funeral from the HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Florissant, Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m.

to St. Ferdinand Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 3 9 p.m., Mon.

FERLISI, ROSE (nee Cordaro), Nov. 15, 1990, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, beloved wife of the late Frank Ferlisi, dear mother of John Ferlisi, Frances Maugeri and Madeline Ireland, dear mother-in-law of Sarah Ferlisi, dear sister, grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 17, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and dear friend. Funeral from HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa at Watson, 8:45 a.m. with Mass celebrated at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 9:30 a.m.

Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Masses preferred. VISITATION SUN. AFTER 2 P.M.

FOSTER, (REV.) ROBERT LEE on Nov. 16, 1990, beloved husband of Dorothy Welhoelter Foster, dear father of Mark Robert L. Daniel K. and Joel H. Foster, our dear grandfather, father-in-law and friend.

Funeral from LUPTON Chapel, 7233 Delmar Nov. 19, at 11:30 a.m. Interment St. John's Cemetery. FREEBERSYSER, WILLIAM entered into rest Nov.

16, 1990, in Springfield, MO, beloved husband of Lorraine Freebersyser (nee Holley), dear father of Joyce Marchand and Judith Asaro, our dear father-inlaw, grandfather, great-grandfather, nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Funeral Nov. 19, 1 p.m. at BUCHHOLZ Spanish Lake Mortuary, 1645 Redmond Ave. Interment Friedens Cemetery.

VISITATION SUN. AFTER 2:30 P.M. GAGE, RUSTY Nov. 15, 1990, beloved husband of Leah H. Gage (nee Prichard), dear father of Montie and W.

Gage III, dear son of Russell W. Gage and Ruth Ann Morgan, dear brother of John P. Gage, Dawn Marie Hammett, Danny Gage (Skrivan), and the late Thomas R. Gage, our dear brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew and cousin. Services Nov.

19, 9 a.m. at COLLIER'S Funeral Home, 10123 St. Charles Rock Rd. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation 4-9 p.m., Sat.

and 12-9 p.m., Sun. GOODE, HELEN (nee McManus) on Nov. 17, 1990, beloved wife of Peter W. Goode, dearest mother of Senator Wayne Goode, Linda Goode, Wilson Nora Goode Casey, dear sister of Mary Mueller the late William D. McManus Ruth McCarthy, dear sister-in-law of Richard Goode, mother-in-law of Jane Goode George Wilson, dearest grandmother of six, aunt, great-aunt and cousin.

Funeral from DREHMANNHARRAL Chapel, 7733 Natural Bridge on Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Contributions to the St. Louis Altzheimers Assn. or your favorite charity preferredVisitation Mon.

3-9 p.m. McROBERTS, GERTRUDE, Nov. 12, 1990, dear wife of James O. McRoberts, mother of Lyndie, John and James O. Jr.

McRoberts, grandmother of Karl McRoberts. Funeral service will be held 7:30 p.m. at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1260 No. Euclid. Friends may call 1 til 5 p.m.

at the HOSEA GALES ATKINS Home for Funerals, 5039 Delmar. Interment 1:15 p.m. at National Cemetery. MOORE, LOUELLA MARY (nee Branom), on Nov. 4, 1990, in Mesa, Arizona, dear wife of the late Dr.

William Earl Moore, beloved mother of Dr. William Branom Moore of Mesa, Arizona and Patricia Louella Burnette, dear sister of Mildred E. Piepmeier and Mendel E. Branom, dear aunt, great aunt and cousin. Mrs.

Moore was born July 24, 1912 in Minier, IL. In recent years she has resided with her son in Mesa, Arizona. She was Past President of the St. Louis Women's Chamber of Commerce, The St. Louis Planetarium Auxilary and the St.

Louis County Medical Society Auxilary. She was also active and supportive in Catholic Women's Club, Variety Club of St. Louis, Laumeier County Park and The Hospital Auxilaries of William's Air Force Base in Arizona and Mather Air Force Base in California. Funeral from DREHMANNHARRAL Chapel, 7733 Natural Bridge, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m.

to St. Ann's Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Contributions to Superstition Mountian Chapter T.R.O.A.

Scholarship Fund preferred. Visitation Sun. 2-6 p.m. MOTHERWAY See Card MULAC, MARVIN Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Nov. 11, 1990, Beloved son of Joseph and Elizabeth Mulac, our dear nephew, cousin and friend.

Service is at TED FENDLER Funeral Home, 7420 Michigan at Koeln, Monday, 10:30 a.m. Entombment Mount Hope Mausoleum. VISITATION SUNDAY 5 UNTIL 7 P.M. NICHOLS, HILDA D. (nee Stiedie), Nov.

15, 1990, beloved wife of the late Maurice F. Nichols, dear sister-in-law of Karl T. and Leander M. Nichols and the late Ralph I L. A.

Nichols, our dear aunt, cousin and dear friend. Private services were conducted at The WACKER-HELDERLE Chapel, 3620 Chippewa at Grand, Nov. 17, 1990. Memorials appreciated to the Salvation Army. NOBLE, TOM Nov.

17, 1990, beloved husband of Margaret Noble, dearest father of Charles W. and Thomas E. Noble and Cheryl Boenker, dearest grandfather of Courtney, Shannon, Jered and Mallory Noble, dearest brother of Frank Noble and Margaret Taylor, our dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncie, great-uncle and friend. Service Nov. 20, 11 a.m.

at COLLIER'S Funeral Home, 10123 St. Charles Rock Rd. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the Heart Assn. Visitation 4-9 p.m., Mon.

NOWOTNY, MOLLIE L. (AMELIA) (nee Bolhofner), Nov. 14, 1990, beloved wife of the late Charles C. Nowotny, dear mother of Edward and the late Charles Nowotny, sister of Lula Koelher, mother-in-law, sisterin-law, grandmother, greatgrandmother, aunt, great -aunt, great-great-aunt. Funeral Nov.

19, 10 a.m. from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN SONS, 7027 Gravois. Interment Sunset Burial Park. Member of Lodge Spirit of St.

Louis Sokolice Vlasta and Sokol Sr. Citizens. In lieu of flowers contributions to Sokol Gymnastic Assoc. VISITATION SUN. 4-9 P.M.

NULL, JOHN Nov. 16, 1990, beloved husband of Mary C. Null (nee Tucker), dear father of Cris Stephan, Mike Kosares, John R. IlI, Jim, Scott, Mary E. and Ben Null, dear son of Lillian and John R.

Null dear brother of Jean Gebeau and Betty Jolly, our dear father-in-law, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Nov. 20, 1 Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Member of Monkey A.C.

Contributions to American Diabetes Assn. appreciated. In parlor 2 p.m. PALMER, ELWOOD Nov. 17, 1990, Beloved husband of Irene Palmer (nee Ficken) and the late Margaret Jane Palmer, dear father of Donald and Michael Palmer and Kathie Harden, dear brother of Rosemary Pettit, our dear father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle.

Funeral from the NEW KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road (Butler Hill), Tuesday, Nov. 20, 9:30 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Member of Arnold Elks Lodge. In parlor Monday, 3 p.m.

PIEPMEIER See Moore PINKLEY, LOUIE on Nov. 16, 1990, Beloved husband of Leota L. Pinkley (nee Wood), dear father of Dwan E. and Duane G. Pinkley and Ronda Lea Roth, dear brother, grandfather, father-in-law, brother-inlaw, uncle, cousin and dear friend.

Funeral on Monday, Nov. 19, 1990, 11 a.m., at ALEXANDER AND SONS Mortuary, 11101 St. Charles Rock Road at Lindbergh. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation 2 to 9 p.m.

Sunday. PIPE, BENJAMIN suddenly Nov. 15, 1990, dear father of James, Ryan and Julie Pipe, beloved son of Ralph and Ruth Pipe, dear nephew, cousin and friend. Funeral at LUPTON Chapel, 7233 Delmar 1 p.m. Interment Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Visitation 3-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South County Bible Church, 4111 Von Talge 63123. POIKERT, HENRY Nov. 16, 1990, beloved husband of Dorothy L. Poikert (nee Lefferdink), dear brother of Anna Hughes, our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. Interment Cold Water Cemetery. Founder of Crestwood Seniors and Ar-May Club. In parlbr 2 p.m.

PORZELT, LOUIS fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Nov. 17, 1990, beloved husband of Ida Prozelt (nee Schneider), loving father of Steve, Robert, David and the late Mike (Stump) Porzelt, dearest grandfather of Janet, Weston and Mary, dear father-in-law of Martha Porzelt, our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great -uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Lou was a member of Pipe Fitters Local for 39 years and a 36 year employee of Anheuser Busch. Funeral from JOHN STYGAR SON'S, 9825 Halls Ferry on Nov. 20, at 9:30 a.m.

to St. Jeromes' Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Evangelical Childrens Home, 8240 St.

Charles Rock Rd. in Lou's memory appreciated. VISITATION MON. 2-9 P.M. REID, BONNIE LEE (nee Lov- renic), on Nov.

16, 1990, Beloved wife of Donald F. Reid, dear mother of Susan Lee Veron and Scott James Fitzsimmons, dear grandmother of Elizabeth Lee Lovrenic Veron, dear mother-in-law of David Edward Veron, dear stepmother of Christopher Donald Britton A. and Douglas N. Reid and Connie A. Grimes, dear stepgrandmother of Christopher, Mark, Britton, Anne, Jamieson, Brandon and Harrison Reid, dearest daughter of Fern Lee Reiman and the late William Charles Lovrenic, dear stepdaughter of William L.

Reiman, dear niece of Rose M. Lovrenic and our dear friend. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 20, 1990, 11 a.m., at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 West Lockwood, with Rev. Donald Cochran officiating.

Interment will follow in Hiram Cemetery. Visitation Sunday and Monday, 3 to 9 p.m., at KRIEGSHAUSER WEST Mortuary, 9450 Olive Blvd. Contributions to your favorite charity will be appreciated. ROGERS, GEORGE A. 61, formerly of his Belleville, father, IL, survived by Rogers and step-mother Roberta Rogers, his wife Carol Dietz, one brother and two sisters, three sons and two daughters.

Mr. Rogers was the owner of Rogers Sales Company of Belleville, IL. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. at the BALDUS-RADDEN Funeal Home, 3146 West Main, Belleville, IL. Funeral 11 a.m.

from the Westview Baptist Church in Belleville. ROSSELL, MARION A. Nov. 13, 1990, in Portland, OR, lived in St. Louis for 70 years.

Member of the National Fraternal Society of the Deaf. Survived by his wife Faye, 3 children Marion Rossell Jr. of Stafford, VA, Ruth Buchanan of Mount Vernon, IN and Christy Heiden of Gresham, OR, 2 sisters Betty Richard and Elva Harder, both of St. Louis, 15 grandchildren and 14 greatgrandchildren, other relatives and friends. Memorial services are being held at Hope Lutheran Church of the Deaf in Portland, OR.

Donations may be made to the church. RUZOVICH, JOSEPH fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Nov. 15, 1990, beloved husband of Helen M. Ruzovich (nee Kackley), dear father of Jay, Rob, Helen Maier, David and Tim Ruzovich, dear brother of Mary Slupsky, our dear father-in-law, grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Nov.

19, 11:45 a.m. Interment National Cemetery. Past commander of V.F.W. Post In parlor 2 p.m. SCHALL, MARGARET Nov.

16, 1990, dear wife of Al Schall, dear mother of Diane Schall and Linda Powell, dear mother-in-law of Bob Powell, dear sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral 7 P.M. at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Kirkwood. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visitation Sun. 2-7 P.M. SCHLOESSMANN, RAYMOND Nov. 16, 1990, dear father of Raelyn Schloessmann, dear brother of Sharon Wacker, our dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin. Funeral Nov.

20, 10 a.m. from SCHUMACHERSMITH Funeral Home, 3013 Meramec. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation after 2 p.m., Mon. Donations appreciated.

SCHOPP, DAN C.M/SGT. USAF. (Retired) Nov. 16, 1990, beloved husband of Gloria Schopp (nee Werges), dear father of Neal J. and the late Dan Robert Schopp, our dear fatherin-law, grandfather, brother-inlaw, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Funeral from KUTIS Funeral Home, 2906 Gravois, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. Interment S.S. Peter Paul Cemetery. In parlor 3 p.m.

SCHUBERT, GUNTER fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Nov. 14, 1990, beloved husband of Jackie Schubert (nee Guyot), dear father of Chris and Karen Schubert, dear son of Maria and the late Paul Schubert, dear brother of Horst Schubert, our dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. Memorial Mass Seven Holy Founders Church, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. KUTIS AFFTON Service.

SLUPSKY See Ruzovich SMITH, BRADLEY asleep in Jesus Nov. 16, 1990, beloved son of Gary R. and Sandra L. Smith (nee Graham), dearest brother of Bryan, dear grandson of Arthur and Elvera Smith and Jack and Marion Graham, great grandson of LaVerne Graham, dear nephew and cousin. Funeral Nov.

19, 10 a.m. from MATH HERMANN SON Chapel, 10212 Halls Ferry Rd. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Louis Variety Club or Cardinal Glennon Hospital preferred.

VISITATION SUN. 1:30 to 8 P.M. SNIDER, ROBERT Nov. 17, 1990, dear husband of Margaret E. Snider (nee Meyers), dear father of Margaret A.

Dunbar, dear brother of Sara Fulbright of Jefferson City, MO, dear grandfather of Dan and Kimberly A. (Eric Christner) Dunbar, brother-in-law of Carleton Fulbright, father-in-law of Dan L. Dunbar and uncle of C.B. Fulbright. Memorial service 11 a.m.

at BOPP CHAPEL, 10610 Manchester Kirkwood. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of one's choice. SOLOMON, ABRAHAM of St. Louis County, MO, died unexpectedly Nov.

12, 1990. The son of the late Frank A. and Jennie (Smolowitz) Solomon, was born Sept. 27, 1926 in Monticello, NY. Survivors include 3 sons Gerald Wyde of Jerseyville, IL, Phillip Wyde of Houston, TX and Steven Wyde of Raleigh, NC, 1 sister Pauline Furchak of Monticello, NY, brother Murray Solomon of Endicott, NY, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 2 nieces and nephew.

Arrangements pending. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Assn. STAHL, JOSEPHINE (nee Hunleth), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Nov. 16, 1990, beloved wife of the late Edwin Stahl, dear aunt of Joella Ketcherside, Tom and Frank Hunleth, great aunt, great great aunt and friend. Funeral from SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, 10:45 a.m.

to Holy Infant Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Visitation Mon. am.

til 10:45 a.m. STEINICKE, ANDREW baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Nov. 16, 1990, dear husband of Alberta M. Steinicke (nee Battmer), dear father of Andrew V. Mary Carol Grothe, Linda Atwell and Margaret Wheeler, dear father1-law and grandfather of 13.

Funeral from CROGHAN Chapel, 7825 Big Bend 9:30 a.m. to St. Michael's Church, Shrewsbury, for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.

Masses preferred or memorials to the White House Retreat League or St. Louis Heart Assn. would be appreciated. Visitation 2-9 p.m. STINSON, DONALD Nov.

17, 1990, beloved husband of Carol D. Stinson, dear father of Susan Stinson Ridinger and Shelley Stinson, dear son of Gladys Sullivan, father-in-law of Wayne Ridinger, son-in-law of Mike and Lucy Divincen, brother of Robert Stinson, dear uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral from SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, 10 a.m.. Interment Hiram Cemetery. Visitation 2-9 p.m.

SUNKEL, RICHARD Entered into Rest, Nov. 16, 1990, beloved husband of Arline Sunkel (nee Battelle), dear father of Thomas M. and Warren E. Sunkel, dear father-in-law of Elizabeth A. Sunkel, dear grandfather of Stephen R.

and James M. Sunkel, dear brother of Josephine S. Noland, our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Sunkel will be in state Nov.

18, 2:30 p.m. at BUCHHOLZ Spanish Lake Mortuary, 1645 Redmond Ave. then in state Nov. 19, 10 a.m. at John Knox Presbyterian Church (13200 New Halls Ferry Rd.) til time of service, 10:30 a.m.

same day. Entombment Oak Grove Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials to John Knox Presbyterian Church appreciated. TALBOTT, RUBY Nov. 11, 1990, dear sister of Clarence Ray and the late Howard L.

Talbott, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, great great aunt and friend. Miss Talbott donated her body to The Washington University School Of Medicine. A memorial service will be held at The Ethical Society, 9001 Clayton Rd. at 3 p.m. Nov.

24, 1990. KREIGSHAUSER WEST Service. TELTHORST, HAZEL M. (nee Reynolds), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Nov. 17, 1990, Beloved wife of Carl Telthorst, dearest mother of Margaret Newhouse, Ronald Telthorst, Joyce Seufert, Mary Proctor and Patricia Koehler, our dear mother-in-law, grandmother of 20, great-grandmother of 14, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin.

Funeral from HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa at Watson, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., with Mass celebrated at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. VISITATION MONDAY 5 TO 9 P.M. TOMASOVIC, CATHERINE A.

(Trinky) (nee Hendrickson), asleep in Jesus, Nov. 17, 1990, beloved wife of George Tomasovic, dear mother of Richard and George (Sam) Tomasovic, dear sister of Woodrow W. Hendrickson, John M. Hendrickson, Phyllis Jacoby, Sandra Fowler, Christy Niere, Robert Hendrickson, Harold Hendrickson and Gene Douglas Hendrickson. Grandmother of 3.

Funeral from SCHRADER Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd. at Holloway, Ballwin, 10 a.m. Interment St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Des Peres. VISITATION 'SUN.

AND MON. 2 9 P.M. TRIPOLITIS, GEORGIA (nee Konstandopoulos), entered into rest Nov. 17, 1990, beloved wife of the late Peter Tripolitis, dear mother of Theodore Tripolitis, Helen Sabourin and the late Nicholas Tripolitis, dear motherin-law, dear grandmother, greatgrandmother, godmother and aunt. Funeral service 10 a.m.

at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 4967 Forest Park. Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Charter member of St.

Nicholas Philoptochos Society. Donations to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church preferred. No visitation at FENDLER-CHULICK Funeral Home. VOGEL, BEULAH M.

(nee Black), Nov. 15, 1990, beloved wife of the late Elmer Vogel, our dear sister, sister-inlaw, aunt and friend. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Mrs. Vogel was past matron of O.E.S.

and a volunteer of the Patch Neighborhood Center. Memorial service will be held Dec. 2, 1990, 10 a.m. at the St. Louis Altenheim, 5408 S.

Broadway. A HOFFMEISTER Chapel Service. WEISMANTEL, GLORIA G. (nee Bachman), of Arnold, MO, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Nov. 15, 1990, beloved wife of Edward M.

Weismantel, dear sister of Mae Been, Kenneth Bachman and Edwin Jolly, our dear sister-inlaw, aunt, great -aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Funeral from LANGFENDLER Funeral Home, 630 Jeffco Blvd. (Hwy. 61-67), Arnold, MO, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.

Interment National Cemetery. Visitation from 5 until 9 p.m., Sat. and 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sun. WILLIAMS, JOHNEL, on Nov.

13, 1990, Dear friend of Helen Thompson and father of John Wesley, Robert Clayburn and Johnel Williams, Clothield Dixon, Amanda Yvette Taylor, Alva Jean Williams, Lisa Jones and Kunava Williams, dear brother of John Williams and Elizabeth Hawkins, dear grandfather, nephew, uncle and cousin. Funeral service will be Monday, Nov. 19, at 12:30 p.m. at the OFFICER Funeral Home Ellis Chapel, 1905 Union, St. Louis, with Rev.

John H. Rouse officiating. Burial will follow in National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks. Mr. Williams was past master of Lambskin Masonic Lodge No.

165 AM, Eureka Consistory No. 29 and Medinah Temple No. 39. Masonic services Sunday evening, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., at the funeral home.

WOLF, VICTOR on Nov. 15, 1990, beloved husband of Martha H. Wolf (nee Koert), dear father of Victor P. Wolf and Lois M. Cherekos, dear grandfather of Robert P.

Wolf and Gayle A. Weber, great grandfather of Chris, Tim and Kim Weber, Brent and Leslie Wolf, father-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, cousin and dear friend. Funeral on Nov. 17, 10 a.m. at ALEXANDER Mortuary, 11101, St.

Charles Rock Rd. at Lindbergh. 65 yr. member American Legion. Past Post Commander Arthur Williams Post 161 and 10th District Commander.

Interment Mt. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Fri. WORTMANN, EMMA A. (nee Koch), entered into rest Nov.

16, 1990, beloved wife of the late Edwin J. Wortmann dear mother of Edwin J. Wortmann dear grandmother of Susan, Kristine and Kurt Wortmann, dear mother-in-law of Doris L. Wortmann, dear sister-inlaw of Myrtle Koch, our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Funeral Nov.

19, 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel. Memorial contributions to the Arthritis Foundation appreciated. A BUCHHOLZ MORTUARY SERVICE. 0180-Masonic Notices BRIDGETON LODGE NO.

80 8866 St. Charles Rock Rd. Brethern please assemble at Drehmann-Harrall Funeral Home, 7733 Natural Bridge. Masonic services for: W.B. Sam Gossom 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 James Woolsey, W.M. 0190-In Memoriam IN LOVING MEMORY Of My Dear Mother, MCGRATH, CORA M. Nov. 16, 1989 and my dear son POTTER, AUSTIN, E.

