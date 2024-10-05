Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (2024)

Table of Contents
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Base Game (Excludes DLC) Jedi Temple Mission Pack Tatooine Mission Pack FAQs References
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed News
  • Forum75
  • Clips6k
  • Walkthrough*
  • Reviews6
  • Scores
  • DLC2
  • Price
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (1)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

3,122

1,345

59

3.71*

342,787

9,466 (3%)

16-22.5h

Game

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (2)

Full list of all 59 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed achievements worth 1,345 gamerscore.

The base game contains 47 achievements worth 1,000 Gamerscore, and there are 2 DLC packs containing 12 achievements worth 345 Gamerscore.

Filter

Base

Base Game (Excludes DLC)

2,380

1,000

47

3.71

342,787

14,390 (4%)

15-20h

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (3)

  • Invasion

    Complete Level - Prologue

    3 guides

  • Insurrection

    Complete Level - TIE Factory, act 1

    1 guide

Hide ads

  • Revenge

    Complete Game - Dark Side

    5 guides

  • Apprentice

    Complete Game - Apprentice difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.

  • Sith Warrior

    Complete Game - Sith Warrior difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.

    1 guide

  • Sith Lord

    Complete Game - Sith Lord difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.

    1 guide

  • Sith Master

    Complete Game - Sith Master difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.

    16 guides

  • Pushed

    Defeat 100 enemies with Force Push

    2 guides

  • Gripped

    Defeat 100 enemies with Force Grip

    1 guide

  • Shocked

    Defeat 100 enemies with Force Lightning

    1 guide

  • Repulsed

    Defeat 100 enemies with Force Repulse

    3 guides

  • Impaled

    Defeat 100 enemies with Saber Throw

    2 guides

  • Stormed

    Defeat 100 enemies with Lightning Shield

    3 guides

  • Grappled

    Defeat 100 enemies with a grapple move

    3 guides

  • Launched

    Defeat 100 enemies with Aerial Ambush juggle combos

    5 guides

  • PROXY Won't Be Happy

    Destroy 35 droids

    3 guides

  • Rebel Leader

    Defeat 500 Imperials

    3 guides

  • Bossk

    Defeat 200 Wookiees on Kashyyyk Prologue

    1 guide

  • Bully

    Defeat 25 Ugnaughts or Jawas

    2 guides

  • Skilled

    Earn 250,000 Force Points on a single level

    2 guides

  • Expert

    Earn 500,000 Force Points on a single level

    2 guides

  • Legend

    Earn 600,000 Force Points on a single level

    5 guides

  • Frenzy

    Get a Frenzy x4 bonus

    3 guides

  • Sith Frenzy

    Get a Frenzy x8 bonus

    4 guides

  • Sith Lord Frenzy

    Get a Frenzy x12 bonus

    3 guides

  • Holocron Collector

    Collect all Jedi holocrons in the game

    2 guides

  • Corellian Star

    Complete all bonus objectives on one level

    3 guides

  • Force Push Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Force Push

    4 guides

  • Force Grip Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Force Grip

    3 guides

  • Force Lightning Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Force Lightning

    2 guides

  • Force Repulse Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Repulse

    4 guides

  • Lightsaber Throw Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Saber Throw

    5 guides

  • Lightning Shield Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Lightning Shield

    2 guides

  • The Bigger They Are

    Defeat 6 Rancors

    4 guides

  • The Harder They Fall

    Defeat 10 AT-STs or AT-KTs

    1 guide

  • Cannon Fodder

    Defeat 150 Stormtroopers

    1 guide

  • Sith Trials

    Complete all Training Room challenges and Combat Modules

    3 guides

  • Sith Training

    Complete all Training Room lessons

    1 guide

  • Worst Day-Shift Manager Ever

    Kill 12 Stormtroopers as Vader during the Prologue

    3 guides

Add-on

Jedi Temple Mission Pack

506

220

7

3.17

38,292

13,363 (35%)

1-2h

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (4)

  • Youngling

    Complete Jedi Temple - Apprentice difficulty

    2 guides

  • Padawan

    Complete Jedi Temple - Sith Warrior difficulty

    3 guides

  • Jedi Knight

    Complete Jedi Temple - Sith Lord difficulty

    3 guides

  • Jedi Master

    Complete Jedi Temple - Sith Master difficulty

    4 guides

  • Robot Parts

    Defeat the training room in less than 2 minutes

    2 guides

  • Get A Grip

    Defeat the trials without the sphere turning red

    6 guides

  • As The World Turns

    Use the large globe to kill 10 enemies in the museum

    1 guide

Add-on

Tatooine Mission Pack

236

125

5

3.24

32,714

21,972 (67%)

0-0.5h

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (5)

  • And The Quarterback is Toast

    Defeat Boba Fett

    2 guides

  • Skywalker Style

    Meet Jabba and defeat his pet using the pit gate

    3 guides

  • No More Lies, Old Man

    Defeat Obi-Wan, before and after he becomes more powerful than you can possibly imagine

    2 guides

  • Hot Bot

    Use the hot irons three times on the Gonk Power Droid

    3 guides

  • Jawa Juicer

    Crush 5 Jawas by using the grinder in the Garbage Processing Room

    3 guides

Hide ads

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements FAQ

  • How many achievements are there in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed?

    There are 59 achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, worth a total of 1,345 Gamerscore.
    You can view the full list of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed achievements here.

  • Is Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on Game Pass?

    No, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is not currently available on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.

  • When did Star Wars: The Force Unleashed release on Xbox?

    Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was released on September 16th, 2008.

  • How long does it take to complete all the achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed?

    It takes between 15 and 20 hours to complete the base game achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. You can find a full guide to unlocking all of the achievements in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed walkthrough.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (2024)

FAQs

Are there two endings to force unleashed? ›

After players defeat Darth Vader, the decision between activating Star Wars: The Force Unleashed's Light side ending or Dark side ending opens up. Instead of stopping the Emperor from attacking Jedi Rahm Kota, players need to attack the injured Darth Vader on the right side of the screen.

Keep Reading
How many hours is force unleashed? ›

When focusing on the main objectives, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - Ultimate Sith Edition is about 8 Hours in length. If you're a gamer that strives to see all aspects of the game, you are likely to spend around 16½ Hours to obtain 100% completion.

Learn More Now
How hard is the force unleashed? ›

Regular enemies are actually tougher than the bosses, imo. And part of what makes it frustrating (and therefore somewhat challenging) is the wonky-ish controls, targeting and camera movement. Nonetheless, it's a fun game and it's unlikely you'll breeze through it even on the hardest difficulty.

Continue Reading
Is The Force Unleashed canon Star Wars? ›

No, it is not. Unfortunately, everything in that video game, including Galen Marek, is now confined to Star Wars Legends. Thus, it is not part of the new Star Wars canon. As many have said in answers already, the 'Force Unleashed' games are not canon.

Learn More
Why was Force Unleashed 3 canceled? ›

Despite this, on April 3, 2013, LucasArts' parent company The Walt Disney Company decided to shut down the studio to reorganize the company as a licensing model, firing several employees and cancelling many of its projects, including The Force Unleashed III.

Learn More
What happens to Starkiller at the end of force unleashed? ›

When he finally gives his loyalty to the Emperor, he takes over Vader's position as the Supreme Commander of the Imperial Fleet and the Executor. After having been crushed by the Rogue Shadow, his right arm, which he used to contain part of the impact of the ship, was cybernetically reconstructed.

Know More
Why is Force Unleashed 2 so short? ›

Because the developers made it that way. As far as the extra levels go, apart from the story missions the only added levels are the Challenge levels.

View More
Is The Force Unleashed 2 a prequel? ›

The Star Wars Saga continues with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, the highly anticipated sequel to the fastest-selling Star Wars game ever created, which has sold more than seven million copies worldwide.

Get More Info Here
Why are there different versions of Force Unleashed? ›

PS2 version was made by a different developer. And since PS2 couldn't support Ronin engine(The engine which was used in the PS3,360 and PC versions) they chose to make that version with a different engine and with somewhat different gameplay and levels. The story was written by the team that made the PS3 version.

Tell Me More
How tall is Starkiller in The Force Unleashed? ›

He stands at 6 ft 1 tall and weighs 175 pounds. He is a human with caucasion skin, green eyes and buzzed light-brown hair. He was born on the Wookiee Planet of Kashyyyk during the Dark Jedi Times as the son of Jedi Knight Kento and Mallie Marek.

Read On

What is the difference between The Force Unleashed 1 and 2? ›

The Force Unleashed 2 improves upon its predecessor's level design. That's not to say the first game's levels are bad but there were spots that were clearly designed for gaming purposes. The sequel features a more organic level design. RELATED: Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Vs.

Read More
How to defeat Darth Vader in Force Unleashed? ›

Essentially air combos are the way to go. You're gonna need a few tries with that, sometimes Vader just gets lucky. Adding to the above, once you've performed your triple strike and air combo move make sure you keep your lock on vader rather than stabbing him use force grip and impale him with your lightsaber.

Get More Info Here
Is revan a Skywalker? ›

Revan is an ancient Jedi who is the ancestor of the Skywalker family.

Discover More
Is Starkiller more powerful than Vader? ›

Starkiller was strong enough to defeat Vader (The weaker but still formidable legends version anyway), but he was NOT strong enough to defeat Palpatine.

Discover More
What is starkillers real name? ›

Starkiller, also known as Galen Marek, the main character of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Learn More Now
Why are there two different versions of the force unleashed? ›

The Force Unleashed has different features across platforms. The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, powered by the Ronin engine, utilize high-definition graphics and advanced dynamic destruction effects. These versions also support downloadable content in the form of two expansions that expand upon the game's plot.

Read More
Which ending of the force unleashed is canon? ›

There is no doubt about it, the lightside ending is the canon one.

Discover More Details
How do you get the good ending in Star Wars force unleashed? ›

This offer is then interrupted as Jedi Rahm Kota attempts to intervene and is attacked by the Emperor. This cutscene drops players into their choice of either the Light side ending or the Dark side ending. Players need to head to the left and attack the Emperor in order to achieve the Light side ending for this game.

View More
How does Force Unleashed 2 end? ›

The Force Unleashed 2 ends with a climactic battle against Darth Vader. Once the player defeats the Dark Lord of the Sith, they're given the option to kill him or spare him.

Find Out More

References

Top Articles
Actress In Sleep Number 360 Commercial – Repeat Replay
Tgh Employee Portal 2008-2024 Form - Fill Out and Sign Printable PDF Template | airSlate SignNow
My Svsu Self Service
참선 과 알파파 그리고 '니스툴'REVIEW - 디스크체어
Crossword Jam 545
Flexoplex At Walmart Price
'I know the student body is excited': Previewing Miami-Cal, a ranked SEC matchup and more ahead of Week 6
Word Trip 223
Why You Should (And Shouldn't) Get A Teacup Goldendoodle
Proverbs 1 Amp
Liz Cheney: Trump arch-enemy ousted in Wyoming election
Volleyball Homecoming Proposal
Southwest Tracker Live
Republican primary loser announces write-in bid for Lynchburg City Council
Alisha Watson Mechat
Facebook Marketplace Marrero La
81435 Vietnam Dong to Yuan. Convert: VND in CNY [Currency Matrix]
ALEAH STANBRIDGE – new video “My Will” from forthcoming solo album out now; album out on July 1st 2020
Wordscapes Level 8151
Trump returns to site formerly known as Twitter, posts his mug shot shortly after Georgia surrender
Buckaroo Blog
Klsports Complex Belmont Photos
Gcfysl
Forza Horizon 5 : 14 superbes voitures pour les courses de dragsters et combien elles coûtent
Basketball Legends Unblocked - Play Free Online Game
Go Smiles Herndon Reviews
Aces Charting Ehr
Uva Ehd
He bought a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million restoring it. Then his dream sank | CNN
Arrest Photos Lynchburg Va
"Wir sehen sehr viel Not, Elend und viele Schicksalsschläge"
Re/Max Houses For Sale
Mclaren Physician Portal
M21 Bus Schedule
Detroit Area Craigslist
All Obituaries | Loflin Funeral Home and Cremation Services | Ramseur NC funeral home and cremation
Victoria Club Dating Site
MyChart - Learn More About Bringing Your Health Information Together
Sam's Club Stafford Gas Price
Armslist Dayton
Petal | Encyclopedia.com
Peterbilt 379 Check Engine Light Codes
Warrior Cat Name Guide: Prefixes & Suffixes | Wiki | Warriors Amino
Lxt Vs Meta
Godollo Palace: all you need to know to enjoy it
Stihl Bg55 Parts Diagram
18006548818
Powerschool Plainedge Schools
BringFido: Dog-Friendly Activities in Charlottesville, VA
Bryce Canyon Tripadvisor
Termos de Uso e Direitos Autorais - Responsabilidade Social
Latest Posts
Who Is On The Sleep Number Commercial – Repeat Replay
NFL stars in latest campaign for Sleep Number | shots
Article information

Author: Rob Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 6158

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rob Wisoky

Birthday: 1994-09-30

Address: 5789 Michel Vista, West Domenic, OR 80464-9452

Phone: +97313824072371

Job: Education Orchestrator

Hobby: Lockpicking, Crocheting, Baton twirling, Video gaming, Jogging, Whittling, Model building

Introduction: My name is Rob Wisoky, I am a smiling, helpful, encouraging, zealous, energetic, faithful, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.