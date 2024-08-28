Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (2024)

- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Game
Full list of all 59 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed achievements worth 1,345 gamerscore.
The base game contains 47 achievements worth 1,000 Gamerscore, and there are 2 DLC packs containing 12 achievements worth 345 Gamerscore.
Base
Base Game (Excludes DLC)
- Invasion
Complete Level - Prologue
3 guides
- Insurrection
Complete Level - TIE Factory, act 1
1 guide
- Junkyard
Complete Level - Raxus Prime, act 1
1 guide
- Jedi Hunt
Complete Level - Felucia, act 1
2 guides
- Empirical
Complete Level - Empirical, act 2
2 guides
- Vapor Room
Complete Level - Cloud City, act 2
1 guide
- Skyhook
Complete Level - Kashyyyk, act 2
1 guide
- Infestation
Complete Level - Felucia, act 2
2 guides
- Destroyer
Complete Level - Raxus Prime, act 2
2 guides
- Redemption
Complete Game - Light Side
4 guides
- Revenge
Complete Game - Dark Side
5 guides
- Apprentice
Complete Game - Apprentice difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.
- Sith Warrior
Complete Game - Sith Warrior difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.
1 guide
- Sith Lord
Complete Game - Sith Lord difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.
1 guide
- Sith Master
Complete Game - Sith Master difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.
16 guides
- Pushed
Defeat 100 enemies with Force Push
2 guides
- Gripped
Defeat 100 enemies with Force Grip
1 guide
- Shocked
Defeat 100 enemies with Force Lightning
1 guide
- Repulsed
Defeat 100 enemies with Force Repulse
3 guides
- Impaled
Defeat 100 enemies with Saber Throw
2 guides
- Stormed
Defeat 100 enemies with Lightning Shield
3 guides
- Grappled
Defeat 100 enemies with a grapple move
3 guides
- Launched
Defeat 100 enemies with Aerial Ambush juggle combos
5 guides
- PROXY Won't Be Happy
Destroy 35 droids
3 guides
- Rebel Leader
Defeat 500 Imperials
3 guides
- Bossk
Defeat 200 Wookiees on Kashyyyk Prologue
1 guide
- Bully
Defeat 25 Ugnaughts or Jawas
2 guides
- Skilled
Earn 250,000 Force Points on a single level
2 guides
- Expert
Earn 500,000 Force Points on a single level
2 guides
- Legend
Earn 600,000 Force Points on a single level
5 guides
- Frenzy
Get a Frenzy x4 bonus
3 guides
- Sith Frenzy
Get a Frenzy x8 bonus
4 guides
- Sith Lord Frenzy
Get a Frenzy x12 bonus
3 guides
- Holocron Collector
Collect all Jedi holocrons in the game
2 guides
- Corellian Star
Complete all bonus objectives on one level
3 guides
- Force Push Mastery
Defeat 500 enemies with Force Push
4 guides
- Force Grip Mastery
Defeat 500 enemies with Force Grip
3 guides
- Force Lightning Mastery
Defeat 500 enemies with Force Lightning
2 guides
- Force Repulse Mastery
Defeat 500 enemies with Repulse
4 guides
- Lightsaber Throw Mastery
Defeat 500 enemies with Saber Throw
5 guides
- Lightning Shield Mastery
Defeat 500 enemies with Lightning Shield
2 guides
- The Bigger They Are
Defeat 6 Rancors
4 guides
- The Harder They Fall
Defeat 10 AT-STs or AT-KTs
1 guide
- Cannon Fodder
Defeat 150 Stormtroopers
1 guide
- Sith Trials
Complete all Training Room challenges and Combat Modules
3 guides
- Sith Training
Complete all Training Room lessons
1 guide
- Worst Day-Shift Manager Ever
Kill 12 Stormtroopers as Vader during the Prologue
3 guides
Add-on
Jedi Temple Mission Pack
- Youngling
Complete Jedi Temple - Apprentice difficulty
2 guides
- Padawan
Complete Jedi Temple - Sith Warrior difficulty
3 guides
- Jedi Knight
Complete Jedi Temple - Sith Lord difficulty
3 guides
- Jedi Master
Complete Jedi Temple - Sith Master difficulty
4 guides
- Robot Parts
Defeat the training room in less than 2 minutes
2 guides
- Get A Grip
Defeat the trials without the sphere turning red
6 guides
- As The World Turns
Use the large globe to kill 10 enemies in the museum
1 guide
Add-on
Tatooine Mission Pack
- And The Quarterback is Toast
Defeat Boba Fett
2 guides
- Skywalker Style
Meet Jabba and defeat his pet using the pit gate
3 guides
- No More Lies, Old Man
Defeat Obi-Wan, before and after he becomes more powerful than you can possibly imagine
2 guides
- Hot Bot
Use the hot irons three times on the Gonk Power Droid
3 guides
- Jawa Juicer
Crush 5 Jawas by using the grinder in the Garbage Processing Room
3 guides
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements FAQ
How many achievements are there in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed?
There are 59 achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, worth a total of 1,345 Gamerscore.
You can view the full list of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed achievements here.
Is Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on Game Pass?
No, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is not currently available on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.
When did Star Wars: The Force Unleashed release on Xbox?
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was released on September 16th, 2008.
How long does it take to complete all the achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed?
It takes between 15 and 20 hours to complete the base game achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. You can find a full guide to unlocking all of the achievements in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed walkthrough.