Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (2024)

There are 59 achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, worth a total of 1,345 Gamerscore. You can view the full list of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed achievements here.

No, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is not currently available on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.

It takes between 15 and 20 hours to complete the base game achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. You can find a full guide to unlocking all of the achievements in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed walkthrough.