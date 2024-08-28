Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (2024)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Base Game (Excludes DLC) Jedi Temple Mission Pack Tatooine Mission Pack
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (1)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

3,122

1,345

59

3.71*

342,787

9,466 (3%)

16-22.5h

Game

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (2)

Full list of all 59 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed achievements worth 1,345 gamerscore.

The base game contains 47 achievements worth 1,000 Gamerscore, and there are 2 DLC packs containing 12 achievements worth 345 Gamerscore.

Base

Base Game (Excludes DLC)

2,380

1,000

47

3.71

342,787

14,390 (4%)

15-20h

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (3)

  • Invasion

    Complete Level - Prologue

    3 guides

  • Insurrection

    Complete Level - TIE Factory, act 1

    1 guide

  • Revenge

    Complete Game - Dark Side

    5 guides

  • Apprentice

    Complete Game - Apprentice difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.

  • Sith Warrior

    Complete Game - Sith Warrior difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.

    1 guide

  • Sith Lord

    Complete Game - Sith Lord difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.

    1 guide

  • Sith Master

    Complete Game - Sith Master difficulty. Do not change the difficulty after the game has started.

    16 guides

  • Pushed

    Defeat 100 enemies with Force Push

    2 guides

  • Gripped

    Defeat 100 enemies with Force Grip

    1 guide

  • Shocked

    Defeat 100 enemies with Force Lightning

    1 guide

  • Repulsed

    Defeat 100 enemies with Force Repulse

    3 guides

  • Impaled

    Defeat 100 enemies with Saber Throw

    2 guides

  • Stormed

    Defeat 100 enemies with Lightning Shield

    3 guides

  • Grappled

    Defeat 100 enemies with a grapple move

    3 guides

  • Launched

    Defeat 100 enemies with Aerial Ambush juggle combos

    5 guides

  • PROXY Won't Be Happy

    Destroy 35 droids

    3 guides

  • Rebel Leader

    Defeat 500 Imperials

    3 guides

  • Bossk

    Defeat 200 Wookiees on Kashyyyk Prologue

    1 guide

  • Bully

    Defeat 25 Ugnaughts or Jawas

    2 guides

  • Skilled

    Earn 250,000 Force Points on a single level

    2 guides

  • Expert

    Earn 500,000 Force Points on a single level

    2 guides

  • Legend

    Earn 600,000 Force Points on a single level

    5 guides

  • Frenzy

    Get a Frenzy x4 bonus

    3 guides

  • Sith Frenzy

    Get a Frenzy x8 bonus

    4 guides

  • Sith Lord Frenzy

    Get a Frenzy x12 bonus

    3 guides

  • Holocron Collector

    Collect all Jedi holocrons in the game

    2 guides

  • Corellian Star

    Complete all bonus objectives on one level

    3 guides

  • Force Push Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Force Push

    4 guides

  • Force Grip Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Force Grip

    3 guides

  • Force Lightning Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Force Lightning

    2 guides

  • Force Repulse Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Repulse

    4 guides

  • Lightsaber Throw Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Saber Throw

    5 guides

  • Lightning Shield Mastery

    Defeat 500 enemies with Lightning Shield

    2 guides

  • The Bigger They Are

    Defeat 6 Rancors

    4 guides

  • The Harder They Fall

    Defeat 10 AT-STs or AT-KTs

    1 guide

  • Cannon Fodder

    Defeat 150 Stormtroopers

    1 guide

  • Sith Trials

    Complete all Training Room challenges and Combat Modules

    3 guides

  • Sith Training

    Complete all Training Room lessons

    1 guide

  • Worst Day-Shift Manager Ever

    Kill 12 Stormtroopers as Vader during the Prologue

    3 guides

Add-on

Jedi Temple Mission Pack

506

220

7

3.17

38,292

13,363 (35%)

1-2h

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (4)

  • Youngling

    Complete Jedi Temple - Apprentice difficulty

    2 guides

  • Padawan

    Complete Jedi Temple - Sith Warrior difficulty

    3 guides

  • Jedi Knight

    Complete Jedi Temple - Sith Lord difficulty

    3 guides

  • Jedi Master

    Complete Jedi Temple - Sith Master difficulty

    4 guides

  • Robot Parts

    Defeat the training room in less than 2 minutes

    2 guides

  • Get A Grip

    Defeat the trials without the sphere turning red

    6 guides

  • As The World Turns

    Use the large globe to kill 10 enemies in the museum

    1 guide

Add-on

Tatooine Mission Pack

236

125

5

3.24

32,714

21,972 (67%)

0-0.5h

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (5)

  • And The Quarterback is Toast

    Defeat Boba Fett

    2 guides

  • Skywalker Style

    Meet Jabba and defeat his pet using the pit gate

    3 guides

  • No More Lies, Old Man

    Defeat Obi-Wan, before and after he becomes more powerful than you can possibly imagine

    2 guides

  • Hot Bot

    Use the hot irons three times on the Gonk Power Droid

    3 guides

  • Jawa Juicer

    Crush 5 Jawas by using the grinder in the Garbage Processing Room

    3 guides

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements FAQ

  • How many achievements are there in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed?

    There are 59 achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, worth a total of 1,345 Gamerscore.
    You can view the full list of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed achievements here.

  • Is Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on Game Pass?

    No, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is not currently available on either Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.

  • When did Star Wars: The Force Unleashed release on Xbox?

    Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was released on September 16th, 2008.

  • How long does it take to complete all the achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed?

    It takes between 15 and 20 hours to complete the base game achievements in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. You can find a full guide to unlocking all of the achievements in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed walkthrough.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Achievements (2024)

Cavinder Twins, Stars On TikTok And Basketball Court, Are Nearing $2 Million In NIL Deals, With More Ahead
Cavinder twins set to make mark on Miami women's hoops
