Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get Them (2024)

Highlights

  • The Helios 400 Grav Drive is an important early-game option with a 27 Grav Jump Thrust, making it the best choice at level 22.
  • The RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive is a better mid-game option than any Class A Grav Drives, but requires a Class B Reactor and reaching the second Rank of the Starship Design Skill.
  • The Apollo GV300 Grav Drive is the best Grav Drive in Starfield, offering a 50 Grav Jump Thrust and allowing players to travel further and explore more.

When building ships in Starfield, finding the best Grav Drive is a crucial step. Luckily, most of the best Grav Drives are available to purchase in New Atlantis, which is a starter area in Starfield. Evidently, even after installing the best Grav Drive, it’s still important for shipbuilders to understand the link between Grav Drives and Fuel Tanks to make traveling through Starfield’s systems easier.

To simplify the task of finding the best Grav Drive, players must install the ones with the best Grav Jump Thrust stats, Such as the J-52 Gamma which has a whopping 50 Grav Jump Thrust.

7 Helios 400 Grav Drive

Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get Them (1)

Class

Max Power

Grav Jump Thrust

Mass

A

9

27

42

Requirements

Locations

Rank 1 Starship Design

New Atlantis, Akila City, The Key, Stroud-Eklund Staryard, Cydonia, Gagarin Landing, Hopetown, Paradiso, Red Mile, The Den, Deimos Staryard, New Homestead, Neon, The Eleos Retreat

Being a Class A Grav Drive doesn’t take away from how important the Helios 400 Grav Drive can be in the early game since players unlock it at level 22. With a 27 Grav Jump Thrust, there are no other Grav Drives that come close to these numbers at this stage of Starfield.

The Helios 400 Grav Drive is easy to find and only requires the first Rank of the Starship Design Skill. Not to mention, it has the lowest Mass among all other Grav Drives in Starfield, which can be helpful in building a lighter ship.

6 R-4000 Alpha Grav Drive

Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get Them (2)

Class

Max Power

Grav Jump Thrust

Mass

A

9

27

47

Requirements

Locations

Rank 2 Starship Design

New Atlantis, Akila City, The Key, Stroud-Eklund Staryard, Cydonia, Gagarin Landing, Hopetown, Paradiso, Red Mile, The Den, Deimos Staryard, New Homestead, Neon, The Eleos Retreat

The R-4000 Alpha is very similar to the Helios 400, being a Class A Grav Drive with an equal Grav Jump Thrust power. Players also can start seeing the R-4000 Alpha Grav Drive in stores at level 22.

However, the R-4000 Alpha Grav Drive has a slightly higher Mass and more requirements to install, since players must reach the second Rank of the Starship Design Skill in Starfield.

5 RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive

Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get Them (3)

Class

Max Power

Grav Jump Thrust

Mass

B

10

36

90

Requirements

Locations

Rank 2 Starship Design, Class B Reactor

New Atlantis, Akila City, The Key, Stroud-Eklund Staryard, Cydonia, Gagarin Landing, Hopetown, Paradiso, Red Mile, The Den, Deimos Staryard, New Homestead, Neon, The Eleos Retreat

The RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive starts appearing in stores around level 35, and it’s definitely a better option than any Class A Grav Drives. As with any Class B equipment, to install the RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive, players must first equip the ship with a Class B Reactor in Starfield.

In addition to the Reactor, shipbuilders should also make sure they achieve the second Rank of the Starship Design Skill. The RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive has a 36 Grav Jump Thrust, which is high for mid-game equipment.

4 SGD 3300 Grav Drive

Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get Them (4)

Class

Max Power

Grav Jump Thrust

Mass

C

11

45

137

Requirements

Locations

Rank 4 Starship Design, Class C Reactor

Akila City, Stroud-Eklund Staryard, Hopetown, Red Mile, Neon

Entering the era of late-game content, players can purchase the SGD 3300 Grav Drive at level 52 from a limited amount of merchants in Starfield. Ship Service Technicians in early-access areas like Akila City and Neon do sell the SGD 3300 Grav Drive, so it doesn’t require a deep search to find it.

The SGD 3300 Grav Drive offers a leap in Grav Jump Thrust at the price of more weight. Most importantly, as a Class C Grav Drive, players should install a Class C Reactor to run the ship in Starfield.

3 NG340 Grav Drive

Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get Them (5)

Class

Max Power

Grav Jump Thrust

Mass

C

12

45

130

Requirements

Locations

Rank 3 Starship Design, Class C Reactor

New Atlantis, Cydonia, Gagarin Landing, The Den, New Homestead

Power-wise, the NG340 Grav Drive is similar to the SGD 3300 in Grav Jump Thrust as both have 45 of that stat. However, the NG340 Grav Drive leads the race with its lower Mass and requirements. Not only that, but players also unlock the Grav Drive at level 48 in Starfield, four levels before finding the SGD 3300 in stores.

2 J-52 Gamma Grav Drive

Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get Them (6)

Class

Max Power

Grav Jump Thrust

Mass

C

11

50

154

Requirements

Locations

Rank 4 Starship Design, Class C Reactor

New Atlantis, Akila City, The Key, Stroud-Eklund Staryard, Cydonia, Gagarin Landing, Hopetown, Paradiso, Red Mile, The Den, Deimos Staryard, New Homestead, Neon, The Eleos Retreat

For players looking for maximum power, the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive offers the highest Grav Jump Thurst in Starfield. Like all the late-game Grav Drives, players unlock the J-52 Gamma Grav Drive at level 52 and can find it in almost every Technician’s inventory across the galaxies. It’s an excellent Grav Drive and only the Apollo GV300 is slightly better than the J-52 Gamma.

1 Apollo GV300 Grav Drive

Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get Them (7)

Class

Max Power

Grav Jump Thrust

Mass

C

11

50

144

Requirements

Locations

Rank 4 Starship Design, Class C Reactor

New Atlantis, Akila City, The Key, Stroud-Eklund Staryard, Cydonia, Gagarin Landing, Hopetown, Paradiso, Red Mile, The Den, Deimos Staryard, New Homestead, Neon, The Eleos Retreat

Offering a 50 Grav Jump Thrust with a lower Mass than other Grav Drives with the same powers, the Apollo GV300 is arguably the best Grav Drive in Starfield.

With such powers, players can skip multiple systems when jumping and can travel further and explore more hard-to-reach places in Starfield. It’s essential for players to get the Apollo GV300 on all their ships once they hit level 52 and unlock this great Grav Drive.

Starfield is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Starfield: Best Ship Grav Drive And How To Get Them (2024)

Keep Reading
Know More
View More
Discover More
Get More Info
Discover More Details
Discover More
Find Out More
Learn More
Learn More

Keep Reading
Learn More Now
Learn More Now
View Details
Learn More Now
Know More
Read On
