Starmer promises communities 'will be safe' after emergency meeting on UK riots (2024)

Number of officers injured in riots 'will be in the hundreds' – police federation published at 20:58 British Summer Time 6 August 20:58 BST 6 August

Cachella Smith

Live reporter

The Police Federation, which represents 150,000 officers across England and Wales, has warned "it could only be a matter of time" before an officer is "killed" in the unrest.

Brian Booth, the federation's acting deputy national chair, tells me that officers have been going to hospital for injuries and heat exhaustion. They're working long hours – sometimes 18-20 hour shifts – and are wearing heavy overalls, Booth says.

"They were going from pockets of disorder in the Midlands up to the north of England to other pockets of disorder and then back again," he says.

Many forces, he adds, have placed bans on annual leave, with some officers being recalled from rest days.

Officers are also having to deal with an increase in back-office work – including compiling and reviewing evidence and making case files for court.

After a week of rioting, Booth explains "there's so much work to do now".

He also tells me that it's "not beyond imagination" that the total number of officers assaulted or injured since last week "will be in the hundreds". They're looking at compiling figures now, Booth adds.