Starmer promises communities 'will be safe' after emergency meeting on UK riots (2024)

The director of public prosecutions in England and Wales says he is "willing" to consider charging some rioters with terrorism offences
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer insists communities "will be safe", after he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting on efforts to tackle the unrest
Suspects have been appearing in court after a week of violence in the UK, with 100 people charged and more than 400 arrested
In Belfast, a man in his 50s is in a serious condition in hospital after what police are treating as a racially motivated hate attack
The disorder follows the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport – subsequent unrest has been fuelled by misinformation online, the far right and anti-immigration sentiment
What's the latest?
21:32 BST 6 August
We'll soon be pausing our coverage, but before we go, here's a look at some of the latest developments:
- Speaking after an emergency Cobra meeting this evening, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said those who have been involved in disorder across parts of England and Northern Ireland can expect to be dealt with by the courts within a week
- The prime minister insisted communities "will be safe", saying that the government is doing all it can to ensure police can respond where needed
- Home Secretary Yvette Cooper warned that "keyboard warriors also cannot hide" and will be "liable for prosecution and strong penalties too"
- Earlier, the director of public prosecutions in England and Wales said he was "willing" to look at charging some rioters with terrorism offences, and that he was aware of "at least one instance where that is happening"
- Almost 6,000 public order officers have been mobilised to response to disorder in the coming days, police sources say
- The Metropolitan Police vowed to use "every power, tactic and tool" to protect London from violent disorder
- A man has been jailed following disorder in Bolton on Sunday. James Nelson, 18, from Victoria Road, Horwich, Bolton, is thought to be the first person to receive a prison sentence in relation to the unrest
If you'd like to continue reading about this story, find more of our coverage here.
Number of officers injured in riots 'will be in the hundreds' – police federation
20:58 BST 6 August
Cachella Smith
Live reporter
The Police Federation, which represents 150,000 officers across England and Wales, has warned "it could only be a matter of time" before an officer is "killed" in the unrest.
Brian Booth, the federation's acting deputy national chair, tells me that officers have been going to hospital for injuries and heat exhaustion. They're working long hours – sometimes 18-20 hour shifts – and are wearing heavy overalls, Booth says.
"They were going from pockets of disorder in the Midlands up to the north of England to other pockets of disorder and then back again," he says.
Many forces, he adds, have placed bans on annual leave, with some officers being recalled from rest days.
Officers are also having to deal with an increase in back-office work – including compiling and reviewing evidence and making case files for court.
After a week of rioting, Booth explains "there's so much work to do now".
He also tells me that it's "not beyond imagination" that the total number of officers assaulted or injured since last week "will be in the hundreds". They're looking at compiling figures now, Booth adds.
Communities will be safe, Starmer insists
20:27 BST 6 August
More now from Starmer.
He goes on to say the pace at which arrests and charges are happening should send a direct message to those involving themselves in disorder that they "are likely to be dealt with within a week" and will feel the "full force of the law".
Ministers went through available intelligence and discussed the deployment of officers at this evening's meeting, he says.
The criminal justice system has shown a "robust and swift response" this week, he adds.
Asked what he would say to reassure people scared to leave their homes because of the violence, Starmer says: "They will be safe – we're doing everything we can to ensure that where a police response is needed it's in place, where support is needed for particular places, that that is in place".
Starmer adds that it's a "difficult situation" with disorder happening in a number of different places at the same time, but says that is why he held a second Cobra meeting today – to coordinate the response and to get assurances adequate police resources are in place.
Starmer speaking after emergency meeting ends
20:24 BST 6 August
In the last few moments, we've been hearing from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking after this evening's emergency cobra meeting finished.
Starmer says he called the meeting to coordinate thegovernment's response to the disorder.
More than 400 people have been arrested, he says, and100 have been charged, some in relation to online activity.
Fifty-one officers injured in disorder at Rotherham hotel – police
20:17 BST 6 August
A total of 51 officers were injured in the violence outside a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Rotherham on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police say.
Officers received injuries including broken bones, concussion, bruising, and head wounds and police horses and dogs were also hurt, the force says.
It adds that officers unable to return to frontline duties are now part of the team gathering evidence to secure arrests and charges.
Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley says he is proud of theofficers' "bravery and resilience" and they are "truly gratefulfor the kind messages of thanks and support".
He adds: "If you were involved in the outright acts of violence and thuggery on Sunday, let me be clear - we are coming for you."
Watch: Seven days of disorder – how the riots spread
19:55 BST 6 August
Here's a look at how disorder in several cities across the country unfolded over the past week, in the aftermath of the Southport stabbing attack:
'Criminals will pay the price for disorder' – home secretary
19:16 BST 6 August
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says the government will work closely with police to ensure criminals "pay the price for violent thuggery and disorder on our streets".
"The police have my unwavering commitment to ensure they have everything they need to mobilise a strong frontline response across the country to put a stop to the appalling displays of violence and criminal damage we have seen in some of our towns and cities", she says in a statement.
Cooper adds: "Keyboard warriors also cannot hide, as criminal organisation and incitement online will be liable for prosecution and strong penalties too."
Man jailed in relation to disorder
18:41 BST 6 August
A man has been jailed following disorder in Bolton on Sunday.
James Nelson, 18, from Victoria Road, Horwich, pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates' Court to causing criminal damage. He is thought to be the first person to receive a prison sentence in relation to the unrest.
As we've been reporting today, several suspects have appeared incourt, with more than 100 people charged and more than 400 arrested in the UK.
18:25 BST 6 August
Disorder erupted in various towns and cities across the UK after three young girls were killed in Southport last Monday, as false claims on social media said someone who had arrived in the UK illegally was to blame.
The timeline above shows how the unrest spread in England and parts of Northern Ireland.
Almost 6,000 public order officers mobilised to respond to disorder - police sources
18:06 BST 6 August
Police sources say nearly 6,000 public order officers are mobilised to respond to any disorder in the coming days.
There are at least 30 potential gatherings planned for Wednesday that police are aware of, but they believe the situation is "manageable".
Police hope to be "through the worst" of the disorder, but are ready to respond if the situation escalates.
Nurse says she wants to leave Northern Ireland after disorder
17:57 BST 6 August
Rebekah Wilson
BBC News NI
A nurse has said she will leave Northern Ireland when her contract is finishedbecause of recent riots and disorder.
The staff nurse, who is from India but lives in Belfast, told BBC News NI shewas “scared” and “families are really frightened”.
“I’m frightened to come to the hospital for work. We can’t go out shopping,it's scary to go out with children. It’s really terrifying.”
The nurse, who has been here for two-and-a-half years, said she chose NorthernIreland because there were jobs available, but says she will not stay anylonger than she has to.
"At this point I am really rethinking about living in Northern Ireland;when my contract is finished, I will go back to my country."
Speaking about the attacks, she said she doesn’t understand why they arehappening.
“I don’t know exactly what their motive is. In my point of view, I treat everyoneequally, and I don’t know why they aren’t treating us equally," she said.
"Maybe I’ve just helped your grandfather, and we are doing our job, and Iwonder why this is happening—why we are targeted.”
Met Police vow to use 'every tactic and tool' to tackle disorder in London
17:33 BST 6 August
The Metropolitan Police has vowed to use "every power, tactic and tool" to protect London against "one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade".
In a statement, Andy Valentine, in charge of the policing operation, condemned "racist, thuggish and criminal behaviour across the country".
"We arrested more than 100 people in central London disorder last week and we will not hesitate to arrest hundreds more if they take to the streets intent on fuelling violence," he says.
Valentine adds that parts of the capital will see more police officers in their local area.
Elon Musk's war of words with Keir Starmer
17:06 BST 6 August
Graham Fraser
Technology reporter
Elon Musk’s war of words with KeirStarmer has continued this afternoon.
In a series of posts aimed at theprime minister, the owner of X asked “why aren’t all communities beingprotected in Britain?”.
He posted it over a video of theClumsy Swan pub in Birmingham, a scene of disorder in the city on Mondayevening.
Musk also tweeted #TwoTierKeir – ahashtag that has been used in recent days to criticise the prime minister overapparent ‘two-tier policing’.
As my colleague Mark Easton points out, the phrase refers to often unevidenced claims that senior police officersare more lenient towards ethnic minorities when they protest. This view ispromoted by far-right activists on social media.
Justice Minister Heidi Alexander saidthe accusation of two-tier policing was a "baseless assertion" thatdoes a “disservice to police men and women who go out to do their jobs anduphold the rule of law”.
The prime minister became embroiled in a war of words with Musk, after the tech billionaire suggested that “civil waris inevitable” following the riots in England and Northern Ireland.
Musk - the owner of X, formerlyTwitter - is known for his online spats, including rows with the boss of WhatsApp and another with a sacked former employee.
PM to hold emergency Cobra meeting
16:43 BST 6 August
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to chair another emergencyCobra meeting this evening on the unrest in parts of the UK.
Ministers and police chiefs are expected to attend.
'We need to stay united and strong'
16:26 BST 6 August
Pria Rai
Newsbeat presenter
Speaking to BBC Newsbeat earlier, Fatima says that the Muslimcommunity has been experiencing "Islamophobic attacks for years".
"You might see us as different, but we aren’t thatdifferent," she says.
She says it’s pretty clear that many around the country are feelingunsafe, but emphasises it is important for people to "stay united andstrong.”
"If you react, it’s what people who are stirring want. Theywant people to be angry and divided," Fatima says.
"We live in a country where we live peacefully. We are a civilisedsociety, and it’s time to educate each other.
"If you feel people are looking at you differently, smileback at them and ask them how they’re doing."
Here's what's been happening
16:04 BST 6 August
- England and Wales' director of public prosecutions says he's willing to consider charging some of those joining the unrest with terrorism offences – and he's aware of "at least one instance where that is happening"
- A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital following a serious assault during unrest in Belfast last night, in what police are treating as a racially motivated hate crime
- Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood says those turning up to protests with the intent to cause disorder will "face the full force of the law"
- Meanwhile, a 28-year-old Leeds man became the first person to face prosecution for posting allegedly criminal messages linked to the recent spate of violence. He's been charged with posting content online intending to stir up racial hatred
- Suspects are continuing to appear in court, with 100 charged and more than 400 arrested. Hundreds of extra prison spaces are going to be made available to deal with the influx
- Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his cabinet the government would take "all necessary action" to bring the disorder to an end
Stay with us for more.
Location of Nottingham protest is elderly person's home, police say
15:42 BST 6 August
Nottinghamshire Police have urged groups planning to attend a protest this week not to after it was found the location advertised online is the address of an elderly person.
The force says the address has "no links whatsoever to any immigration business".
"Officers have visited the address and it is home to an elderly person with vulnerabilities," the statement adds.
Police advised those planning to attend "any protest in this location refrain from doing so".
Watch: 'Pub attack isn't a reflection of us'
15:14 BST 6 August
As we reported a little earlier, community activists visited a Birmingham pub which was attacked last night to apologise for what happened and to offer to pay for damages.
Watch that moment below:
Rioters 'will face full force of the law', justice secretary warns
15:00 BST 6 August
Shabana Mahmood says people who turn up to protests and are intent on causing disorder will "face the full force of the law".
"It doesn’t matter who you are or what you’re protesting – if you turn up in a mask, with a weapon, intent on causing disorder, you will face the full force of the law," the justice secretary writes in a post on X.
She thanks those working with police and community organisation, saying they are "the best of us".