State of Maryland Job Openings (2024)

Freename Applications To complete an application for any of the following: Layoff, Separation, Reinstatement, Certified by DORS, Transfer, Certified Disabled Veterans.

Application On-File You can edit your Application On-File at any time to keep it up-to-date. Use it to copy into any new application.

To quickly find the job openings in which you are most interested, narrow your search by using the filter options: Keyword, Location, Department, Recruitment Type, College degree requirement, and/or Job Category. If you do not see a result from your filtered search, that means there are no current open positions for your selection. If you would like to be notified by email when your job selection opens, click on Interest Cards.

The hiring process at State of Maryland takes an average of 68.09 days when considering 105 user submitted interviews across all job titles.

State of Maryland has an overall rating of 3.7 out of 5, based on over 756 reviews left anonymously by employees. 72% of employees would recommend working at State of Maryland to a friend and 67% have a positive outlook for the business. This rating has been stable over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months, Maryland added 16,700 net payroll jobs and the unemployment rate rose by 0.9 percentage points from 1.9 percent. Nationally, nonfarm payrolls rose by 114,000 in July, or 0.1 percent.

Many things can delay or extend the time it takes for employers to hire. The number of applicants, hiring criteria, number of interviews, HR processes, and unforeseen circumstances and delays can all play a role.

Generally, it can take up to four to six weeks after submitting an application to receive feedback such as an invitation to an interview.

$29,100 is the 25th percentile. Salaries below this are outliers. $39,800 is the 75th percentile.

Fort George G. Meade is the largest employer in Maryland with over 50,000 employees, the third largest workforce of the Army's facilities. The military industry generates more than $57 billion and constitutes 17% of Maryland's total output. Maryland is home to 15 of the nation's top 20 aerospace and defense firms.

As of January 1, 2024, the General Assembly's Fair Wage Act of 2023 increased Maryland's minimum wage from $13.25 to $15.00 an hour, while the federally-mandated minimum wage remained at $7.25 an hour (Chapter 2, Acts of 2023).

Leave Benefits



Our generous leave package for permanent State employees includes from ten to 25 days of annual (vacation) leave per year, depending on seniority, as well as six personal days each calendar year. In addition, the State offers eleven paid holidays and fifteen days of sick leave per year.

Full vesting after 10 years of service. Retirement eligibility at age 65 with at least 10 years of service, or age 60 with at least 15 years of service at a reduced benefit. Receive service credit for unused sick leave (visit the MSRPS website for more information)

As of Aug 14, 2024, the average hourly pay for a Hourly in Maryland is $24.03 an hour.

Maryland has some laws that provide greater protections to employees than federal law, including pregnancy accommodation rights, a higher minimum wage and health care continuation coverage obligations for smaller employers, but generally follows federal law with respect to topics such as overtime pay, military leave ...

Maryland had 184,000 job openings in May 2024, compared to 176,000 openings in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table 1.)

Most Marylanders work in the service-providing sector. Jobs cover a wide spectrum: from government positions to transportation-related professions, from wholesale trade to the finance and insurance industry.

On average, the hiring process lasts three to six weeks. Factors determining the hiring process length include the position level, the number of applicants, and the hiring manager's experience level. Recruiters and hiring managers consider the candidate's experiences and how those relate to the position when decidin.

The average time to hire in the public sector is 119 days, which is almost four months, according to research by NEOGOV. To help set expectations for job seekers who have never worked in the government, it helps to understand the stages in the government's hiring process.

Upon receipt of the fingerprint card, the response from the Criminal Justice Information System - Central Repository can be expected within 10-15 days.

If you're wondering how long does it take for HR to approve a job offer, the answer may vary. After your interview, it's common for companies to give a rough timeline of when they expect to make their decision, with this usually being around two to four weeks.