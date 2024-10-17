State of Maryland Job Openings (2024)

Table of Contents
Open Job Quick Links Application On-File and Freename Applications Current Recruitments Ongoing Recruitments Contractual Recruitments Contractual Ongoing Recruitments Current State Employees FAQs References
The Department of Budget and Management welcomes youto the Maryland State Online Employment Center!

To quickly find the job openings in which you are most interested, narrow your search by using the filter options: Keyword, Location, Department, Recruitment Type, College degree requirement, and/or Job Category. If you do not see a result from your filtered search, that means there are no current open positions for your selection. If you would like to be notified by email when your job selection opens, click on Interest Cards.

Open Job Quick Links

  • Current Recruitments (29)
  • Ongoing Recruitments (9)
  • Contractual Recruitments (5)
  • Contractual Ongoing Recruitments (4)
  • Current State Employees (4)

Application On-File and Freename Applications

The Application On-File template and special category jobs.

Application On-File
You can edit your Application On-File at any time to keep it up-to-date. Use it to copy into any new application.

Freename Applications
To complete an application for any of the following: Layoff, Separation, Reinstatement, Certified by DORS, Transfer, Certified Disabled Veterans.

Current Recruitments

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
Administrative Aide
24-002572-0025 		Baltimore City
 MSDE - DORS - Client Services $44,704.00 - $71,108.00/ year Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER I (Board Administrator)
24-002711-0040 		Baltimore City
 LABOR - Occupational and Professional Licensing 1 $50,565.00 - $65,347.00 with potential growth of up to $80,884.00/ year. Thursday,
August 15, 2024 5:00 PM 		Status
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER II
24-003235-0032 		Baltimore City
 Maryland Higher Education Commission $53,808 thru $67,124 progressing to $86,322 annually Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III (Licensing Unit Supervisor)
24-002247-0065 		Baltimore City
 MDH Health Professionals Boards and Commissions $57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST III (Administrative Records Clerk)
24-002043-0039 		Baltimore City
 LABOR - Occupational and Professional Licensing 1 $47,536.00 - $61,321.00 with potential growth up to $75,820.00/ year Friday,
August 16, 2024 5:00 PM 		Status
ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST III (Inventory Specialist)
24-002043-0040 		Baltimore City
 LABOR - Office of General Services $47,536.00 - $61,321.00 with potential growth up to $75,820.00/ year Monday,
August 19, 2024 5:00 PM 		Status
ADMINISTRATOR III
24-002588-0056 		Baltimore City
 DPSCS OSEC Administrative Services $69,323.00 - $112,044.00/ year Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
Business Operations Coordinator (Administrative Officer II)
24-003235-0031 		Baltimore City
 MSDE - DORS - Workforce & Tech Center $53,808.00 - $86,322.00/ year Wednesday,
August 7, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
Business Tax Auditor (REVENUE FIELD AUDITOR I) (Compliance Division)
24-003059-0001 		Baltimore City
 COMP Compliance Division $57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year Thursday,
August 15, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
CIVIL RIGHTS OFFICER III (Training Specialist)
24-001743-0001 		Baltimore City
 Commission on Civil Rights $60,987.00 - $98,313.00/ year Tuesday,
August 6, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
DATA ENTRY OPERATOR II
24-000799-0002 		Baltimore City
 Maryland Insurance Administration $36,093.00 - $55,376.00/ year (Salary Guidelines Applied) Tuesday,
August 6, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT I CI (COURT-INVOLVED) (MULTIPLE FULL AND PART TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE)
21-004696-0002 		Allegany
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll
Dorchester
Howard
Montgomery
Washington County
 Maryland Department of Health $47,536.00 - $75,820.00/ year Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT II CI (COURT-INVOLVED) (MULTIPLE FULL AND PART TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE)
21-004698-0012 		Allegany
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll
Dorchester
Howard
Montgomery
Washington County
 Maryland Department of Health $50,565.00 - $80,884.00/ year Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
DIRECT CARE TRAINEE CI (COURT-INVOLVED) (MULTIPLE FULL AND PART TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE)
21-004694-0001 		Allegany
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll
Dorchester
Howard
Montgomery
Washington County
 Maryland Department of Health $44,704.00 - $71,108.00/ year Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
Emergency Response Manager (ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III)
24-002247-0064 		Baltimore City
 DHS - Ops Ofc - Div of Administrative Services $57,275.00 - $74,374.00/ year with potential growth to $92,108.00/ year Tuesday,
August 13, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
FISCAL ACCOUNTS CLERK II (Compliance Division)
24-004518-0016 		Baltimore City
 COMP Compliance Division $42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year Thursday,
August 15, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
FORENSIC INVESTIGATOR
24-000221-0001 		Baltimore City
 MDH Ofc of Chief Med Examiner $44,534.00 - $73,611.00/ year (Effective July 1, 2024 $47,536.00 - $75,820.00/ year) Friday,
December 27, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
HEALTH OCCUPATIONS INVESTIGATOR III (Health Occupations Investigator)
24-000839-0007 		Baltimore City
 MDH Health Professionals Boards and Commissions $60,987.00 - $98,313.00/ year Wednesday,
August 7, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
HR OFFICER II
24-004916-0008 		Baltimore City
 DAT Real Property Valuation $60,987.00 - $98,313.00/ year Wednesday,
August 7, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status

24-004915-0006 		Baltimore City
 MDH Deputy Secretary for Operations $53,808.00-$86,322.00/ year / $57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
INSTRUCTIONAL ASSISTANT II
24-000630-0003 		Baltimore City
 MDH RICA Baltimore $37,271.00 - $58,911.00/ year Monday,
August 19, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
IT PROGRAMMER ANALYST, LEAD/ ADVANCED
24-004471-0004 		Baltimore City
 DPSCS Information Technology & Communications Div $78,919.00 - $127,473.00/ year Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
OFFICE SECRETARY III
24-001362-0044 		Baltimore City
 Office of the Public Defender $42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
OFFICE SERVICES CLERK
24-001376-0047 		Baltimore City
 DAT Real Property Valuation $37,271.00 - $58,911.00/ year Wednesday,
August 7, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
OFFICE SERVICES CLERK
24-001376-0050 		Baltimore City
 DAT Charter Unit $37,271.00 - $58,911.00/ year Thursday,
August 15, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
Procurement Officer I (Contractual) (REPOST)
24-003002-0011 		Baltimore City
 Maryland Insurance Administration $29.24/ hour - $38.05/ hour Open / Continuous Status
PROGRAM ADMINISTRATOR III HEALTH SERVICES **REPOST** (Heart Disease and Diabetes Program Manager)
24-002943-0003 		Baltimore City
 MDH Family Health & Chronic Disease Services $64,828.00 - $108,780.00/ year Tuesday,
August 13, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status

24-000916-0007 		Baltimore City
 LABOR - Office of General Services $39,584.00 - $50,837.00 with potential growth of up to $62,705.00/ year Thursday,
August 15, 2024 5:00 PM 		Status
VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES COORDINATOR III
24-003370-0001 		Baltimore City
 DPSCS-Chesapeake Detention Facility $47,536.00 - $75,820.00/ year Tuesday,
August 20, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status

Ongoing Recruitments

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
CASEWORK SPECIALIST, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004511-001 		Statewide Department of Human Services $61,132/ year with potential growth up to $86,322.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT I
20-004002-0001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT II
20-004003-0001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $44,704.00 - $71,108.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
DIRECT CARE TRAINEE
20-004001-0001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $39,584.00 - $62,705.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
DJS RESIDENT ADVISOR TRAINEE
24-002599-0003 		Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Prince George's
 DJS Cheltenham Youth Detention Center $52,558.00 - $71,108.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SPECIALIST TRAINEE
18-002428-0004 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
MSP Emergency Dispatcher Trn
24-003784-0001 		Statewide MSP - Field Operations Bureau $44,534.00 - $70,751.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
PSCS Mental Health Professional Counselor I
24-004357-0007 		Allegany
Anne Arundel
Baltimore City
Somerset
Washington County
 Department of Public Safety and Correctional Svcs $73,957.00 - $119,492.00/ year Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
SERVICES SPECIALIST
24-000916-0005 		Baltimore City
 OPD General Administration $37,112.00 - $60,878.00/ year Open / Continuous Status

Contractual Recruitments

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III (FULL TIME CONTRACTUAL)
24-002247-0063 		Baltimore City
 MDH Med Care Prgms - Ofc of Health Services $25.64 - $42.76/ hour Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST III (Administrative Specialist (F/ T Contractual))
24-002043-0036 		Baltimore City
 MDH Board of Nursing $21.29 - $35.20/ hour Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
MEDICAL CARE PROGRAM ASSOCIATE II (REPOST) (FULL TIME CONTRACTUAL)
23-004395-0015 		Baltimore City
 MDH Med Care Prgms - Ofc of Health Services $20.03 - $33.01/ hour Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
OFFICE SECRETARY II (contractual)
24-001328-0019 		Baltimore City
 Maryland Insurance Administration $18.98 - $21.87/ hour Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
PROGRAM ADMINISTRATOR II Health Services (REPOST) (Brain Health Program Coordinator (FULL-TIME CONTRACTUAL))
23-002942-0006 		Baltimore City
 MDH Family Health & Chronic Disease Services $29.07 - $48.72/ hour Thursday,
August 8, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status

Contractual Ongoing Recruitments

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III (Contractual Facilities Manager/ Fleet Manager)
24-002247-0051 		Baltimore City
 OPD General Administration $25.64 - $29.13 per hour Open / Continuous Status

24-000807-0003 		Baltimore City
Baltimore County
 Office of the Public Defender $24.24 -$33.95 per hour Open / Continuous Status

24-000807-0005 		Baltimore City
 Office of the Public Defender $28.04-$47.14 per hour Open / Continuous Status

24-000218-0005 		Allegany
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Montgomery
Wicomico
 Office of the Public Defender $18.98 - $24.75 per hour Open / Continuous Status

Current State Employees

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
ADMINISTRATOR II
24-002587-0066 		Baltimore City
 MDE - Water and Science Administration (WSA) $64,984.00 - $104,954.00/ year Friday,
August 9, 2024 5:00 PM 		Status
ADMINISTRATOR VI (Senior Policy Analyst)
24-000886-0005 		Baltimore City
 LABOR Workforce Dev - Ofc of Employment Training $84,229.00 - $109,856.00 (With Potential Growth to $136,003.00/ year) Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
DJS YOUTH TRANSPORTATION OFFICER SUPERVISOR
24-002621-0001 		Baltimore City
 DJS Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center $53,808.00 - $86,322.00/ year Friday,
August 9, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
FISCAL ACCOUNTS CLERK II (Insurance Payment Specialist)
24-004518-0015 		Baltimore City
 MDH Infectious Disease & Environmental Hlth Svcs $42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year Tuesday,
August 6, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status

