State of Maryland Job Openings (2024)

Freename Applications To complete an application for any of the following: Layoff, Separation, Reinstatement, Certified by DORS, Transfer, Certified Disabled Veterans.

Application On-File You can edit your Application On-File at any time to keep it up-to-date. Use it to copy into any new application.

To quickly find the job openings in which you are most interested, narrow your search by using the filter options: Keyword, Location, Department, Recruitment Type, College degree requirement, and/or Job Category. If you do not see a result from your filtered search, that means there are no current open positions for your selection. If you would like to be notified by email when your job selection opens, click on Interest Cards.

The hiring process at State of Maryland takes an average of 68.09 days when considering 106 user submitted interviews across all job titles. Candidates applying for Auditing had the quickest hiring process (on average 1 day), whereas Child Support I roles had the slowest hiring process (on average 300 days).

State of Maryland has an employee rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars, based on 707 company reviews on Glassdoor which indicates that most employees have a good working experience there.

The state's overall employment growth rate of 0.2% in July was double the national average of 0.1%. Over the first seven months of 2024, Maryland's job growth rate reached 1.2%, surpassing the national rate of 0.9%. Beyond job gains, Maryland saw other positive trends.

Maryland ranks sixth on a list of states facing challenges filling job vacancies, according to a recent study by WalletHub. Maryland ranks sixth on a list of states facing challenges filling job vacancies, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

Many things can delay or extend the time it takes for employers to hire. The number of applicants, hiring criteria, number of interviews, HR processes, and unforeseen circumstances and delays can all play a role.

$29,100 is the 25th percentile. Salaries below this are outliers. $39,800 is the 75th percentile.

Fort George G. Meade is the largest employer in Maryland with over 50,000 employees, the third largest workforce of the Army's facilities. The military industry generates more than $57 billion and constitutes 17% of Maryland's total output. Maryland is home to 15 of the nation's top 20 aerospace and defense firms.

2024 Maryland Minimum Wage Update



As of Jan. 1, 2024, Maryland's minimum wage is $15, up from the previous year's rate of $13.25. For tipped employees, the rate is $3.63. The previous version of the law set a schedule to ramp up to the $15 threshold in 2025 for large employers and 2026 for small employers.

Leave Benefits



Our generous leave package for permanent State employees includes from ten to 25 days of annual (vacation) leave per year, depending on seniority, as well as six personal days each calendar year. In addition, the State offers eleven paid holidays and fifteen days of sick leave per year.

Effective January 1, 2022, State regular and contractual employees will receive a $1,000 bonus.

As of Sep 2, 2024, the average hourly pay for a Hourly in Maryland is $24.03 an hour. While ZipRecruiter is seeing salaries as high as $41.06 and as low as $16.56, the majority of Hourly salaries currently range between $24.28 (25th percentile) to $27.07 (75th percentile) in Maryland.

Maryland has some laws that provide greater protections to employees than federal law, including pregnancy accommodation rights, a higher minimum wage and health care continuation coverage obligations for smaller employers, but generally follows federal law with respect to topics such as overtime pay, military leave ...

Maryland had 184,000 job openings in May 2024, compared to 176,000 openings in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table 1.)

Most Marylanders work in the service-providing sector. Jobs cover a wide spectrum: from government positions to transportation-related professions, from wholesale trade to the finance and insurance industry.

On average, the hiring process lasts three to six weeks. Factors determining the hiring process length include the position level, the number of applicants, and the hiring manager's experience level. Recruiters and hiring managers consider the candidate's experiences and how those relate to the position when decidin.

After the Application Period Closes



Or sooner if they can. However, the average “time to hire” as it's often called, is still close to 100 days—although government strives to do better.

Upon receipt of the fingerprint card, the response from the Criminal Justice Information System - Central Repository can be expected within 10-15 days.

If you're wondering how long does it take for HR to approve a job offer, the answer may vary. After your interview, it's common for companies to give a rough timeline of when they expect to make their decision, with this usually being around two to four weeks.