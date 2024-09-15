State of Maryland Job Openings (2024)

The Department of Budget and Management welcomes youto the Maryland State Online Employment Center!
To quickly find the job openings in which you are most interested, narrow your search by using the filter options: Keyword, Location, Department, Recruitment Type, College degree requirement, and/or Job Category. If you do not see a result from your filtered search, that means there are no current open positions for your selection. If you would like to be notified by email when your job selection opens, click on Interest Cards.
Current Recruitments
|Job Title
|Work Locations
|Agency
|Salary
|Filing Deadline
|Check Status
|ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST (ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST III)
24-002043-0037
|Charles
|DHS - Charles County DSS
|$47,536.00 - $61,321.00/ year with growth potential up to $75,820.00/ year
|Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
|COORDINATOR SPECIAL PROGRAMS HEALTH SERVICES I (Coordinator of Community Services)
24-002722-0016
|Charles
|MDH Local Health - Charles County
|$50,565.00 - $55,345.00/ year
|Tuesday,
August 13, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
|COORDINATOR SPECIAL PROGRAMS HEALTH SERVICES III, Dev/ Dis (Program Supervisor)
24-000491-0001
|Charles
|MDH Local Health - Charles County
|$57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year
|Thursday,
August 8, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
|CORRECTIONAL CASE MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST TRAINEE
24-003290-0003
|Statewide
|Department of Public Safety and Correctional Svcs
|$49,437.00 - $78,852.00/ year
|Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
|Entry Level Assistant Public Defender (Fall Class 2025 (Positions Statewide))
24-005430-0014
|Statewide
|Office of the Public Defender
|$86,752.00 - $127,473.00/ year
|Friday,
May 2, 2025 11:59 PM
|Status
|Entry Level Assistant Public Defenders (Spring Class 2025)
24-005431-0024
|Statewide
|Office of the Public Defender
|$86,752.00 - $136,003.00/ year
|Friday,
November 15, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
|MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR
24-000312-0006
|Charles
|MDH Local Health - Charles County
|$69,323.00 - $112,044.00/ year
|Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
|Park Technician II
24-003104-0002
|Baltimore County
Calvert
Cecil
Charles
Garrett
Howard
Prince George's
Worcester
|DNR - Maryland Park Service - State Wide Operation
|$47,536.00 - $75,820.00/ year
|Tuesday,
August 13, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
|PEER RECOVERY SPECIALIST III, CERTIFIED **REPOST** (Peer Recovery Specialist)
24-000218-0003
|Charles
|MDH Local Health - Charles County
|$44,704.00 - $48,320.00/ year
|Tuesday,
August 20, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
|PSCS Social Worker I, Criminal Justice
24-004713-0007
|Allegany
Calvert
Charles
Dorchester
Frederick
Garrett
Somerset
St. Mary's
Talbot
Washington County
Wicomico
Worcester
|Department of Public Safety and Correctional Svcs
|$64,984.00 - $75,559.00/ year (with the potential to earn up to $104,954.00/ year)
|Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
|Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist II
24-005165-0012
|Charles
|MSDE - DORS - Client Services
|$63,926.00 - $92,108.00/ year
|Thursday,
August 8, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
Ongoing Recruitments
|Job Title
|Work Locations
|Agency
|Salary
|Filing Deadline
|Check Status
|CASEWORK SPECIALIST, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004511-001
|Statewide
|Department of Human Services
|$61,132/ year with potential growth up to $86,322.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSE II
12-004216-001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$69,159.00 - $116,011.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT I
20-004002-0001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT II
20-004003-0001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$44,704.00 - $71,108.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|DIRECT CARE TRAINEE
20-004001-0001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$39,584.00 - $62,705.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SPECIALIST TRAINEE
18-002428-0004
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|Experienced Attorney (Southern Maryland Region)
24-005799-0016
|Anne Arundel
Calvert
Charles
St. Mary's
|Office of the Public Defender
|$96,227.00 - $140,923.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|FAMILY SERVICES CASEWORKER SUPERVISOR
12-004558-001
|Statewide
|Department of Human Services
|$69,490.00/ year with potential growth up to $98,313.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE I
12-004246-001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$47,364.00 - $78,528.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE II
12-004247-001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$50,392.00 - $83,807.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|
24-005799-0020
|Statewide
|Office of the Public Defender
|$86,752.00 - $145,151.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|MSP CADET
22-005218-0001
|Statewide
|MSP - Field Operations Bureau
|$36,093 - $55,376/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|MSP Emergency Dispatcher Trn
24-003784-0001
|Statewide
|MSP - Field Operations Bureau
|$44,534.00 - $70,751.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|MSP TROOPER CANDIDATE (CLASS 159)
24-005911-0001
|Statewide
|MSP - Field Operations Bureau
|$55,960.00 while in the Academy / $65,402 upon graduation
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|PSYCHIATRIST CLINICAL ADMINISTRATOR, MDH
18-009282-0001
|Allegany
Anne Arundel
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Calvert
Carroll
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Frederick
Harford
Howard
Montgomery
Prince George's
St. Mary's
Washington County
Wicomico
|Maryland Department of Health
|$277,417.00 - $463,485.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|PSYCHIATRIST CLINICAL GRADUATE, MDH
18-009280-0001
|Allegany
Anne Arundel
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Calvert
Carroll
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Frederick
Harford
Howard
Montgomery
Prince George's
St. Mary's
Washington County
Wicomico
|Maryland Department of Health
|$211,079.00 - $326,400.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|PSYCHIATRIST CLINICAL, MDH
18-009281-0001
|Allegany
Anne Arundel
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Calvert
Carroll
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Frederick
Harford
Howard
Montgomery
Prince George's
St. Mary's
Washington County
Wicomico
|Maryland Department of Health
|$253,295.00 - $443,900.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|REGISTERED NURSE
20-004284-0001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$69,159.00 - $116,011.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|SOCIAL WORK SUPERVISOR, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004514-001
|Statewide
|Department of Human Services
|$93,947.00/ year with potential growth up to $112,044.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|SOCIAL WORKER I, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004512-001
|Statewide
|Department of Human Services
|$73,554.00/ year with potential growth up to $98,313.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|SOCIAL WORKER I, HEALTH SERVICES
12-001991-001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$60,987.00 - $98,313.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|SOCIAL WORKER II, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004513-001
|Statewide
|Department of Human Services
|$78,486.00/ year with potential growth up to $104,954.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|SOCIAL WORKER II, HEALTH SERVICES
12-001992-001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$60,801.00 - $101,897.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
|Status
Contractual Recruitments
|Job Title
|Work Locations
|Agency
|Salary
|Filing Deadline
|Check Status
|VISION AND HEARING SCREENING TECHNICIAN TRAINEE (P/ T Contractual)
24-004306-0002
|Charles
|MDH Local Health - Charles County
|$16.75 - $22.73/ hour
|Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
Contractual Ongoing Recruitments
|Job Title
|Work Locations
|Agency
|Salary
|Filing Deadline
|Check Status
|Seasonal Hourly Shift (MOSQUITO CONTROL FIELD TECHNICIAN/ FIELD SUPERVISOR/ FIELD AIDE)
24-002292-0079
|Anne Arundel
Caroline
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Howard
Kent
Montgomery
Prince George's
Queen Anne's
Somerset
St. Mary's
Talbot
Wicomico
Worcester
|MDA Ofc of Plan Ind & Pest Mgmt - Mosquito Control
|$16.81/ hour
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|Seasonal Hourly Shift (MOSQUITO CONTROL - SPRAY TRUCK DRIVERS)
24-002292-0080
|Anne Arundel
Caroline
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Kent
Prince George's
Queen Anne's
Somerset
St. Mary's
Talbot
Wicomico
Worcester
|MDA Ofc of Plan Ind & Pest Mgmt - Mosquito Control
|$16.81/ hour
|Open / Continuous
|Status
|SOCIAL WORKER I, CRIMINAL JUSTICE (PARENTAL DEFENSE DIVISION SOCIAL WORKER II, SERIES)
23-002003-0001
|Baltimore City
Calvert
Charles
Prince George's
St. Mary's
|OPD District Operations
|$70,010-$86,450
|Open / Continuous
|Status
Current State Employees
|Job Title
|Work Locations
|Agency
|Salary
|Filing Deadline
|Check Status
|PAROLE AND PROBATION FIELD SUPERVISOR I
24-000797-0005
|Statewide
|DPSCS DPP Central Region
|$64,984.00 - $104,954.00/ year
|Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
Seasonal Positions
|Job Title
|Work Locations
|Agency
|Salary
|Filing Deadline
|Check Status
|TEMPORARY BILINGUAL (SPANISH) BRANCH OFFICE REPRESENTATIVE (Taxpayer Services Division)
24-005361-0008
|Anne Arundel
Baltimore County
Charles
|COMP Revenue Administration A
|$20.00/ hour
|Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM
|Status
