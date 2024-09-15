State of Maryland Job Openings (2024)

Table of Contents
Open Job Quick Links Application On-File and Freename Applications Current Recruitments Ongoing Recruitments Contractual Recruitments Contractual Ongoing Recruitments Current State Employees Seasonal Positions References
  • Follow us on:

The Department of Budget and Management welcomes youto the Maryland State Online Employment Center!

To quickly find the job openings in which you are most interested, narrow your search by using the filter options: Keyword, Location, Department, Recruitment Type, College degree requirement, and/or Job Category. If you do not see a result from your filtered search, that means there are no current open positions for your selection. If you would like to be notified by email when your job selection opens, click on Interest Cards.

See Also
Here are all of the Big Lots stores marked as closing throughout the countryJessica Haire joins ex-Hogan aide to launch free-market advocacy group - Maryland MattersMaryland Attorney General

Open Job Quick Links

  • Current Recruitments (11)
  • Ongoing Recruitments (23)
  • Contractual Recruitments (1)
  • Contractual Ongoing Recruitments (3)
  • Current State Employees (1)
  • Seasonal Positions (1)

Application On-File and Freename Applications

The Application On-File template and special category jobs.

Application On-File
You can edit your Application On-File at any time to keep it up-to-date. Use it to copy into any new application.

Freename Applications
To complete an application for any of the following: Layoff, Separation, Reinstatement, Certified by DORS, Transfer, Certified Disabled Veterans.

Current Recruitments

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST (ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST III)
24-002043-0037 		Charles
 DHS - Charles County DSS $47,536.00 - $61,321.00/ year with growth potential up to $75,820.00/ year Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
COORDINATOR SPECIAL PROGRAMS HEALTH SERVICES I (Coordinator of Community Services)
24-002722-0016 		Charles
 MDH Local Health - Charles County $50,565.00 - $55,345.00/ year Tuesday,
August 13, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
COORDINATOR SPECIAL PROGRAMS HEALTH SERVICES III, Dev/ Dis (Program Supervisor)
24-000491-0001 		Charles
 MDH Local Health - Charles County $57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year Thursday,
August 8, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
CORRECTIONAL CASE MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST TRAINEE
24-003290-0003 		Statewide Department of Public Safety and Correctional Svcs $49,437.00 - $78,852.00/ year Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
Entry Level Assistant Public Defender (Fall Class 2025 (Positions Statewide))
24-005430-0014 		Statewide Office of the Public Defender $86,752.00 - $127,473.00/ year Friday,
May 2, 2025 11:59 PM 		Status
Entry Level Assistant Public Defenders (Spring Class 2025)
24-005431-0024 		Statewide Office of the Public Defender $86,752.00 - $136,003.00/ year Friday,
November 15, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR
24-000312-0006 		Charles
 MDH Local Health - Charles County $69,323.00 - $112,044.00/ year Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
Park Technician II
24-003104-0002 		Baltimore County
Calvert
Cecil
Charles
Garrett
Howard
Prince George's
Worcester
 DNR - Maryland Park Service - State Wide Operation $47,536.00 - $75,820.00/ year Tuesday,
August 13, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
PEER RECOVERY SPECIALIST III, CERTIFIED **REPOST** (Peer Recovery Specialist)
24-000218-0003 		Charles
 MDH Local Health - Charles County $44,704.00 - $48,320.00/ year Tuesday,
August 20, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
PSCS Social Worker I, Criminal Justice
24-004713-0007 		Allegany
Calvert
Charles
Dorchester
Frederick
Garrett
Somerset
St. Mary's
Talbot
Washington County
Wicomico
Worcester
 Department of Public Safety and Correctional Svcs $64,984.00 - $75,559.00/ year (with the potential to earn up to $104,954.00/ year) Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist II
24-005165-0012 		Charles
 MSDE - DORS - Client Services $63,926.00 - $92,108.00/ year Thursday,
August 8, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status

Ongoing Recruitments

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
CASEWORK SPECIALIST, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004511-001 		Statewide Department of Human Services $61,132/ year with potential growth up to $86,322.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSE II
12-004216-001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $69,159.00 - $116,011.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT I
20-004002-0001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT II
20-004003-0001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $44,704.00 - $71,108.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
DIRECT CARE TRAINEE
20-004001-0001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $39,584.00 - $62,705.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SPECIALIST TRAINEE
18-002428-0004 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
Experienced Attorney (Southern Maryland Region)
24-005799-0016 		Anne Arundel
Calvert
Charles
St. Mary's
 Office of the Public Defender $96,227.00 - $140,923.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
FAMILY SERVICES CASEWORKER SUPERVISOR
12-004558-001 		Statewide Department of Human Services $69,490.00/ year with potential growth up to $98,313.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE I
12-004246-001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $47,364.00 - $78,528.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE II
12-004247-001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $50,392.00 - $83,807.00/ year Open / Continuous Status

24-005799-0020 		Statewide Office of the Public Defender $86,752.00 - $145,151.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
MSP CADET
22-005218-0001 		Statewide MSP - Field Operations Bureau $36,093 - $55,376/ year Open / Continuous Status
MSP Emergency Dispatcher Trn
24-003784-0001 		Statewide MSP - Field Operations Bureau $44,534.00 - $70,751.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
MSP TROOPER CANDIDATE (CLASS 159)
24-005911-0001 		Statewide MSP - Field Operations Bureau $55,960.00 while in the Academy / $65,402 upon graduation Open / Continuous Status
PSYCHIATRIST CLINICAL ADMINISTRATOR, MDH
18-009282-0001 		Allegany
Anne Arundel
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Calvert
Carroll
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Frederick
Harford
Howard
Montgomery
Prince George's
St. Mary's
Washington County
Wicomico
 Maryland Department of Health $277,417.00 - $463,485.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
PSYCHIATRIST CLINICAL GRADUATE, MDH
18-009280-0001 		Allegany
Anne Arundel
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Calvert
Carroll
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Frederick
Harford
Howard
Montgomery
Prince George's
St. Mary's
Washington County
Wicomico
 Maryland Department of Health $211,079.00 - $326,400.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
PSYCHIATRIST CLINICAL, MDH
18-009281-0001 		Allegany
Anne Arundel
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Calvert
Carroll
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Frederick
Harford
Howard
Montgomery
Prince George's
St. Mary's
Washington County
Wicomico
 Maryland Department of Health $253,295.00 - $443,900.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
REGISTERED NURSE
20-004284-0001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $69,159.00 - $116,011.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
SOCIAL WORK SUPERVISOR, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004514-001 		Statewide Department of Human Services $93,947.00/ year with potential growth up to $112,044.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
SOCIAL WORKER I, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004512-001 		Statewide Department of Human Services $73,554.00/ year with potential growth up to $98,313.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
SOCIAL WORKER I, HEALTH SERVICES
12-001991-001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $60,987.00 - $98,313.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
SOCIAL WORKER II, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004513-001 		Statewide Department of Human Services $78,486.00/ year with potential growth up to $104,954.00/ year Open / Continuous Status
SOCIAL WORKER II, HEALTH SERVICES
12-001992-001 		Statewide Maryland Department of Health $60,801.00 - $101,897.00/ year Open / Continuous Status

Contractual Recruitments

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
VISION AND HEARING SCREENING TECHNICIAN TRAINEE (P/ T Contractual)
24-004306-0002 		Charles
 MDH Local Health - Charles County $16.75 - $22.73/ hour Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status

Contractual Ongoing Recruitments

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
Seasonal Hourly Shift (MOSQUITO CONTROL FIELD TECHNICIAN/ FIELD SUPERVISOR/ FIELD AIDE)
24-002292-0079 		Anne Arundel
Caroline
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Howard
Kent
Montgomery
Prince George's
Queen Anne's
Somerset
St. Mary's
Talbot
Wicomico
Worcester
 MDA Ofc of Plan Ind & Pest Mgmt - Mosquito Control $16.81/ hour Open / Continuous Status
Seasonal Hourly Shift (MOSQUITO CONTROL - SPRAY TRUCK DRIVERS)
24-002292-0080 		Anne Arundel
Caroline
Cecil
Charles
Dorchester
Kent
Prince George's
Queen Anne's
Somerset
St. Mary's
Talbot
Wicomico
Worcester
 MDA Ofc of Plan Ind & Pest Mgmt - Mosquito Control $16.81/ hour Open / Continuous Status
SOCIAL WORKER I, CRIMINAL JUSTICE (PARENTAL DEFENSE DIVISION SOCIAL WORKER II, SERIES)
23-002003-0001 		Baltimore City
Calvert
Charles
Prince George's
St. Mary's
 OPD District Operations $70,010-$86,450 Open / Continuous Status

Current State Employees

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
PAROLE AND PROBATION FIELD SUPERVISOR I
24-000797-0005 		Statewide DPSCS DPP Central Region $64,984.00 - $104,954.00/ year Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status

Seasonal Positions

Job opening listings that match the search filter.
Job Title Work LocationsAgencySalaryFiling DeadlineCheck Status
TEMPORARY BILINGUAL (SPANISH) BRANCH OFFICE REPRESENTATIVE (Taxpayer Services Division)
24-005361-0008 		Anne Arundel
Baltimore County
Charles
 COMP Revenue Administration A $20.00/ hour Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM 		Status

top of page

RSS Feed


Powered by

45 Calvert Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

300-301 West Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Toll Free (800) 705-3493

State of Maryland Job Openings (2024)

References

Top Articles
Yakima WA Real Estate - Yakima WA Homes For Sale | Zillow
Determination of strategic orientation of the Alto Vale do Rio Negro Furniture Pole
Laura Loomer, far-right provocateur who spread 9/11 conspiracy theory, influencing Trump as he searches for a message | CNN Politics
Wcco Crime News
Revolve 360 Extend Manual
Meet Scores Online 2022
Spaghetti Top Webcam Strip
Wow Rock Wall Locked
Busted Newspaper Longview Texas
When Does Dtlr Close
Osu Bookstore Stillwater
Sutter Health Candidate Login
Kitchen Song Singer Violet Crossword
James Cameron And Getting Trapped Inside Your Most Successful Creation
Short Swords Resource Pack (1.21.1, 1.20.1) - Texture Pack
Green Light Auto Sales Dallas Photos
Gopher Hockey Forum
Xiom Vega X Review & Playtesting • Racket Insight
Craigslist Manhattan Ks Personals
Wharton Funeral Home Wharton Tx
Cherry Crush Webtoon Summary
Dash Ag Grid
Staar English 2 2022 Answer Key
Joanna Gaines Reveals Who Bought the 'Fixer Upper' Lake House and Her Favorite Features of the Milestone Project
Gunsmoke Tv Series Wiki
Horseheads Schooltool
Who Is Acropolis 1989? Wiki, Bio, Age, Boyfriend, Net Worth | Biography Lane
Alexandria Van Starrenburg
Road Conditions Riverton Wy
Heiwa Coin
Meagan Flaherty Tells Kelli Off
Babymukki
Planet Zoo Obstructed
"Lebst du noch?" Roma organisieren Hilfe für die Ukraine – DW – 05.03.2022
10000 Divided By 5
Retro Bowl Unblocked Game 911: A Complete Guide - Unigamesity
Danville Va Active Warrant List
Strange World Showtimes Near Harkins Theatres Christown 14
Beauty TikTok Star Mireya Rios' Magical Wedding on the Beaches of Mexico
Nc Maxpreps
Shiny Flowers Belinda
Sun Massage Tucson Reviews
Slushy Leaks
Cibo Tx International Kitchen Schertz Menu
Autozone On 7 Mile And Hubbell
Jenny Babas Nsfw
Rainfall Map Oklahoma
What Does the Bible Say About Christ In Me?
Pike County Buy Sale And Trade
Corn-Croquant Dragées 43%
The Emperor's New Groove | Rotten Tomatoes
Latest Posts
Bradshaw And Range Funeral Home Obituaries
Canopy Growth Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results - Canopy Growth
Article information

Author: Nathanael Baumbach

Last Updated:

Views: 5626

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanael Baumbach

Birthday: 1998-12-02

Address: Apt. 829 751 Glover View, West Orlando, IN 22436

Phone: +901025288581

Job: Internal IT Coordinator

Hobby: Gunsmithing, Motor sports, Flying, Skiing, Hooping, Lego building, Ice skating

Introduction: My name is Nathanael Baumbach, I am a fantastic, nice, victorious, brave, healthy, cute, glorious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.