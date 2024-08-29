State of Maryland Job Openings (2024)

The Department of Budget and Management welcomes youto the Maryland State Online Employment Center!
Current Recruitments
|Job Title
|Work Locations
|Agency
|Salary
|Filing Deadline
|Check Status
|Administrative Aide
24-002572-0025
|Baltimore City
|MSDE - DORS - Client Services
|$44,704.00 - $71,108.00/ year
|Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER I (Board Administrator)
24-002711-0040
|Baltimore City
|LABOR - Occupational and Professional Licensing 1
|$50,565.00 - $65,347.00 with potential growth of up to $80,884.00/ year.
|Thursday,
August 15, 2024 5:00 PM
Status
|ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER II
24-003235-0032
|Baltimore City
|Maryland Higher Education Commission
|$53,808 thru $67,124 progressing to $86,322 annually
|Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III (Licensing Unit Supervisor)
24-002247-0065
|Baltimore City
|MDH Health Professionals Boards and Commissions
|$57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year
|Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST III (Administrative Records Clerk)
24-002043-0039
|Baltimore City
|LABOR - Occupational and Professional Licensing 1
|$47,536.00 - $61,321.00 with potential growth up to $75,820.00/ year
|Friday,
August 16, 2024 5:00 PM
Status
|ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST III (Inventory Specialist)
24-002043-0040
|Baltimore City
|LABOR - Office of General Services
|$47,536.00 - $61,321.00 with potential growth up to $75,820.00/ year
|Monday,
August 19, 2024 5:00 PM
Status
|ADMINISTRATOR III
24-002588-0056
|Baltimore City
|DPSCS OSEC Administrative Services
|$69,323.00 - $112,044.00/ year
|Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|Business Operations Coordinator (Administrative Officer II)
24-003235-0031
|Baltimore City
|MSDE - DORS - Workforce & Tech Center
|$53,808.00 - $86,322.00/ year
|Wednesday,
August 7, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|Business Tax Auditor (REVENUE FIELD AUDITOR I) (Compliance Division)
24-003059-0001
|Baltimore City
|COMP Compliance Division
|$57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year
|Thursday,
August 15, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|CIVIL RIGHTS OFFICER III (Training Specialist)
24-001743-0001
|Baltimore City
|Commission on Civil Rights
|$60,987.00 - $98,313.00/ year
|Tuesday,
August 6, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|DATA ENTRY OPERATOR II
24-000799-0002
|Baltimore City
|Maryland Insurance Administration
|$36,093.00 - $55,376.00/ year (Salary Guidelines Applied)
|Tuesday,
August 6, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT I CI (COURT-INVOLVED) (MULTIPLE FULL AND PART TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE)
21-004696-0002
|Allegany
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll
Dorchester
Howard
Montgomery
Washington County
|Maryland Department of Health
|$47,536.00 - $75,820.00/ year
|Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT II CI (COURT-INVOLVED) (MULTIPLE FULL AND PART TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE)
21-004698-0012
|Allegany
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll
Dorchester
Howard
Montgomery
Washington County
|Maryland Department of Health
|$50,565.00 - $80,884.00/ year
|Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|DIRECT CARE TRAINEE CI (COURT-INVOLVED) (MULTIPLE FULL AND PART TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE)
21-004694-0001
|Allegany
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll
Dorchester
Howard
Montgomery
Washington County
|Maryland Department of Health
|$44,704.00 - $71,108.00/ year
|Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|Emergency Response Manager (ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III)
24-002247-0064
|Baltimore City
|DHS - Ops Ofc - Div of Administrative Services
|$57,275.00 - $74,374.00/ year with potential growth to $92,108.00/ year
|Tuesday,
August 13, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|FISCAL ACCOUNTS CLERK II (Compliance Division)
24-004518-0016
|Baltimore City
|COMP Compliance Division
|$42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year
|Thursday,
August 15, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|FORENSIC INVESTIGATOR
24-000221-0001
|Baltimore City
|MDH Ofc of Chief Med Examiner
|$44,534.00 - $73,611.00/ year (Effective July 1, 2024 $47,536.00 - $75,820.00/ year)
|Friday,
December 27, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|HEALTH OCCUPATIONS INVESTIGATOR III (Health Occupations Investigator)
24-000839-0007
|Baltimore City
|MDH Health Professionals Boards and Commissions
|$60,987.00 - $98,313.00/ year
|Wednesday,
August 7, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|HR OFFICER II
24-004916-0008
|Baltimore City
|DAT Real Property Valuation
|$60,987.00 - $98,313.00/ year
|Wednesday,
August 7, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|
24-004915-0006
|Baltimore City
|MDH Deputy Secretary for Operations
|$53,808.00-$86,322.00/ year / $57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year
|Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|INSTRUCTIONAL ASSISTANT II
24-000630-0003
|Baltimore City
|MDH RICA Baltimore
|$37,271.00 - $58,911.00/ year
|Monday,
August 19, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|IT PROGRAMMER ANALYST, LEAD/ ADVANCED
24-004471-0004
|Baltimore City
|DPSCS Information Technology & Communications Div
|$78,919.00 - $127,473.00/ year
|Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|OFFICE SECRETARY III
24-001362-0044
|Baltimore City
|Office of the Public Defender
|$42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year
|Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|OFFICE SERVICES CLERK
24-001376-0047
|Baltimore City
|DAT Real Property Valuation
|$37,271.00 - $58,911.00/ year
|Wednesday,
August 7, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|OFFICE SERVICES CLERK
24-001376-0050
|Baltimore City
|DAT Charter Unit
|$37,271.00 - $58,911.00/ year
|Thursday,
August 15, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|Procurement Officer I (Contractual) (REPOST)
24-003002-0011
|Baltimore City
|Maryland Insurance Administration
|$29.24/ hour - $38.05/ hour
|Open / Continuous
Status
|PROGRAM ADMINISTRATOR III HEALTH SERVICES **REPOST** (Heart Disease and Diabetes Program Manager)
24-002943-0003
|Baltimore City
|MDH Family Health & Chronic Disease Services
|$64,828.00 - $108,780.00/ year
|Tuesday,
August 13, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|
24-000916-0007
|Baltimore City
|LABOR - Office of General Services
|$39,584.00 - $50,837.00 with potential growth of up to $62,705.00/ year
|Thursday,
August 15, 2024 5:00 PM
Status
|VOLUNTEER ACTIVITIES COORDINATOR III
24-003370-0001
|Baltimore City
|DPSCS-Chesapeake Detention Facility
|$47,536.00 - $75,820.00/ year
|Tuesday,
August 20, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
Ongoing Recruitments
|CASEWORK SPECIALIST, FAMILY SERVICES
12-004511-001
|Statewide
|Department of Human Services
|$61,132/ year with potential growth up to $86,322.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
Status
|DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT I
20-004002-0001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
Status
|DIRECT CARE ASSISTANT II
20-004003-0001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$44,704.00 - $71,108.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
Status
|DIRECT CARE TRAINEE
20-004001-0001
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$39,584.00 - $62,705.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
Status
|DJS RESIDENT ADVISOR TRAINEE
24-002599-0003
|Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Prince George's
|DJS Cheltenham Youth Detention Center
|$52,558.00 - $71,108.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
Status
|ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SPECIALIST TRAINEE
18-002428-0004
|Statewide
|Maryland Department of Health
|$57,275.00 - $92,108.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
Status
|MSP Emergency Dispatcher Trn
24-003784-0001
|Statewide
|MSP - Field Operations Bureau
|$44,534.00 - $70,751.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
Status
|PSCS Mental Health Professional Counselor I
24-004357-0007
|Allegany
Anne Arundel
Baltimore City
Somerset
Washington County
|Department of Public Safety and Correctional Svcs
|$73,957.00 - $119,492.00/ year
|Tuesday,
December 31, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|SERVICES SPECIALIST
24-000916-0005
|Baltimore City
|OPD General Administration
|$37,112.00 - $60,878.00/ year
|Open / Continuous
Status
Contractual Recruitments
|ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III (FULL TIME CONTRACTUAL)
24-002247-0063
|Baltimore City
|MDH Med Care Prgms - Ofc of Health Services
|$25.64 - $42.76/ hour
|Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|ADMINISTRATIVE SPECIALIST III (Administrative Specialist (F/ T Contractual))
24-002043-0036
|Baltimore City
|MDH Board of Nursing
|$21.29 - $35.20/ hour
|Monday,
August 12, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|MEDICAL CARE PROGRAM ASSOCIATE II (REPOST) (FULL TIME CONTRACTUAL)
23-004395-0015
|Baltimore City
|MDH Med Care Prgms - Ofc of Health Services
|$20.03 - $33.01/ hour
|Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|OFFICE SECRETARY II (contractual)
24-001328-0019
|Baltimore City
|Maryland Insurance Administration
|$18.98 - $21.87/ hour
|Wednesday,
August 14, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|PROGRAM ADMINISTRATOR II Health Services (REPOST) (Brain Health Program Coordinator (FULL-TIME CONTRACTUAL))
23-002942-0006
|Baltimore City
|MDH Family Health & Chronic Disease Services
|$29.07 - $48.72/ hour
|Thursday,
August 8, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
Contractual Ongoing Recruitments
|ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER III (Contractual Facilities Manager/ Fleet Manager)
24-002247-0051
|Baltimore City
|OPD General Administration
|$25.64 - $29.13 per hour
|Open / Continuous
Status
|
24-000807-0003
|Baltimore City
Baltimore County
|Office of the Public Defender
|$24.24 -$33.95 per hour
|Open / Continuous
Status
|
24-000807-0005
|Baltimore City
|Office of the Public Defender
|$28.04-$47.14 per hour
|Open / Continuous
Status
|
24-000218-0005
|Allegany
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Montgomery
Wicomico
|Office of the Public Defender
|$18.98 - $24.75 per hour
|Open / Continuous
Status
Current State Employees
|ADMINISTRATOR II
24-002587-0066
|Baltimore City
|MDE - Water and Science Administration (WSA)
|$64,984.00 - $104,954.00/ year
|Friday,
August 9, 2024 5:00 PM
Status
|ADMINISTRATOR VI (Senior Policy Analyst)
24-000886-0005
|Baltimore City
|LABOR Workforce Dev - Ofc of Employment Training
|$84,229.00 - $109,856.00 (With Potential Growth to $136,003.00/ year)
|Friday,
August 16, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|DJS YOUTH TRANSPORTATION OFFICER SUPERVISOR
24-002621-0001
|Baltimore City
|DJS Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center
|$53,808.00 - $86,322.00/ year
|Friday,
August 9, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
|FISCAL ACCOUNTS CLERK II (Insurance Payment Specialist)
24-004518-0015
|Baltimore City
|MDH Infectious Disease & Environmental Hlth Svcs
|$42,056.00 - $66,759.00/ year
|Tuesday,
August 6, 2024 11:59 PM
Status
