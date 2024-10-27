Stella Barey Biography, Age, Height, Career, Boyfriend, Net Worth & more 2022 - Informative Writer (2024)

Stella Barey is a popular model, TikTok star, social media influencer, and OnlyFans celebrity from the United States. She is famous for her gorgeous looks and charming personality. She has a huge fan following on Instagram and TikTok.

Informative Writerwill give you more information about Stella Barey’s bio, wiki, height, age, career, family, boyfriend, net worth, lifestyle, facts, and more.

Stella Barey: Career

Stella Barey: Relationship Status

Stella Barey: Net Worth

Stella Barey: Social Media

Stella Barey: Body Measurements

Some Lesser Known Facts about Stella Barey

Frequently Asked Questions about Stella Barey

Stella Barey: Early Life, Education & Family Background

Stella Bareywas born in 1999, in The United States.She is of American descent and belongs to the White ethnic group.She is 23 years old in 2022. Shecurrently lives in Puerto Rico, United States of America.

Talking about Stella Barey’s educational background,sheattended a local high school in Puerto Ricoto complete her early education and after that;she went to college to receive her bachelor’s degree.Aside from that, there’s no further information available about her education.

Furthermore, there’s also no information available about her parents or siblings. She is an extremely private person who wants to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

Stella Barey: Career

Barey came to popularity on OnlyFans after having an intimate relationship with her cousin. According to sources, Stella and her cousin was linked because of their TikToks and Instagram accounts, therefore they never publicly declared their relationship. They posted a video named “Hannah and Stella” and the video quickly went viral on social media platforms.

And she instantly becomes one of OnlyFans’ top artists. Barey has also gained a huge fan following on TikTok. Unfortunately, her accounts are continuously getting deleted, but that doesn’t stop her from making new ones and sharing her content.

In 2022, Stella appeared in the music video titled “I Love U” starring Andrew “Drew” Taggart. The song was from the album ‘So Far So Good’ by the band “The Chainsmokers”. The video got 5.9 million views as of July 2022.

Stella Barey: Relationship Status

Stella is currently dating Alex Adams, who’s also a digital content creator. There’s no information available on how Stella and Alex met or fell in love.

According to sources,Stella was previously rumored to be datedAndrew “Drew” Taggart, an American musician and a member of the popular band “The Chainsmokers” along with Adam Alpert and Alex Pall. It all started when Andrew shared some pictures with Stella on his Instagram account on May 2, 2022. And at the same time, Barey shared pictures with her current boyfriend Alex Adams and people mistook her forAndrew Taggart’s new girlfriendand criticized her for dating two guys at the same time. But Barey put an end to it with a TikTok video in which she stated that she “could never have two boyfriends.”

Despite their dating rumors, Stella and Andrew are still good friends and follow each other on Instagram. She also appeared in one of his music videos in 2022.

Stella Barey: Net Worth

Stella Barey is a popular digital content creator, TikToker, and influencer from the United States.

According to sources, Stella’s estimated net worth is$300k in 2022. She lives a luxurious lifestyle and herprimary sources of income are modeling, paid advertisements, sponsorships, and paid subscriptions.

Stella also has an OnlyFans page where she uploads premium content. Her subscribers, on the other hand, can only view the content, and her membership plan costs $9 per month and 68.40$ for 12 months. According to sources, she earns around $200k per year from subscriptions alone.

Stella Barey: Social Media

Stella came to popularity because of social media platforms and has a huge fan following on Instagram, TikTok, and OnlyFans.

On Instagram, she has 108K followers and shares 293 posts as of July 2022. Her username is “@ana1princ3ss”. Her Instagram bio describes her as “Finsta of a normal girl living in a mid world”.

She’s also a huge TikTok star with more than 278K followers. Her TikTok handle is “@bareystella”. She has a total of 8.4 million views on her TikTok videos.

She joined YouTube on August 1, 2020, and posted her debut video on 2021, titled “Wake up with me” which has 39k views as of 2022. She currently has 1.8K subscribers on her channel.

Stella also has an OnlyFans page where she uploads explicit and premium content. She has more than 511K Likes on herofficial OnlyFans account.

Stella Barey: Body Measurements

Stella is a 23-year-old beautiful American model, actor and content creator from the United States. She stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs around 55 kg (121 lbs). She has beautiful green eyes and Brunette hair.She enjoys working out and goes to the gym regularly. Therefore, she has maintained her slim and fit body by exercising regularly and eating healthy food. Her body measurements are34-26-36.

Some Lesser Known Facts about Stella Barey

1. Stella Barey was born in1999, inThe United States.

2. Stella is active on Onlyfans, where she posts all of her exclusive photos and videos.

3.She has 108K followers on her Instagram account as of July 2022.

4. She has more than 8.4 million views on her TikTok videos.

5. In 2022, she appeared in the music video “I Love U” by “The Chainsmokers”.

