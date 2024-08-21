STELLARIS 5 & STELLARIS 8 Confocal Microscopes Products Home Leica Microsystems
Power. Potential. Productivity.
Read our latest articles
Loading...
How to Get Deeper Insights into your Organoid and Spheroid Models
In this eBook, learn about key considerations for imaging 3D cultures, such as organoids and spheroids, and discover microscopy solutions to shed new insights into dynamic processes in 3D real-time
Loading...
Epi-Illumination Fluorescence and Reflection-Contrast Microscopy
This article discusses the development of epi-illumination and reflection contrast for fluorescence microscopy concerning life-science applications. Much was done by the Ploem research group…
Loading...
Potential of Multiplex Confocal Imaging for Cancer Research and Immunology
Explore the new frontiers of multi-color fluorescent imaging: from image acquisition to analysis
Loading...
Introduction to Fluorescent Proteins
Overview of fluorescent proteins (FPs) from, red (RFP) to green (GFP) and blue (BFP), with a table showing their relevant spectral characteristics.
Loading...
Spatial Biology: Learning the Landscape
Spatial Biology: Understanding the organization and interaction of molecules, cells, and tissues in their native spatial context
Loading...
Windows on Neurovascular Pathologies
Discover how innate immunity can sustain deleterious effects following neurovascular pathologies and the technological developments enabling longitudinal studies into these events.
Loading...
The Power of Reproducibility, Collaboration and New Imaging Technologies
In this webinar you willl learn what impacts reproducibility in microscopy, what resources and initiatives there are to improve education and rigor and reproducibility in microscopy and how…
Loading...
AI Microscopy Enables the Efficient Detection of Rare Events
Localization and selective imaging of rare events is key for the investigation of many processes in biological samples. Yet, due to time constraints and complexity, some experiments are not feasible…
Loading...
How is Microscopy Used in Spatial Biology? A Microscopy Guide
Different spatial biology methods in microscopy, such as multiplex imaging, are helping to better understand tissue landscapes. Learn more in this microscopy guide.
Loading...
Five-color FLIM-STED with One Depletion Laser
Webinar on five-color STED with a single depletion laser and fluorescence lifetime phasor separation.
Loading...
Confocal Imaging of Immune Cells in Tissue Samples
In this webinar, you will discover how to perform 10-color acquisition using a confocal microscope. The challenges of imaged-based approaches to identify skin immune cells. A new pipeline to assess…
Loading...
Virtual Reality Showcase for STELLARIS Confocal Microscopy Platform
In this webinar, you will discover how to perform 10-color acquisition using a confocal microscope. The challenges of imaged-based approaches to identify skin immune cells. A new pipeline to assess…
Loading...
Live-Cell Fluorescence Lifetime Multiplexing Using Organic Fluorophores
On-demand video: Imaging more subcellular targets by using fluorescence lifetime multiplexing combined with spectrally resolved detection.
Loading...
What is FRET with FLIM (FLIM-FRET)?
This article explains the FLIM-FRET method which combines resonance energy transfer and fluorescence lifetime imaging to study protein-protein interactions.
Loading...
Insights into Vesicle Trafficking
STELLARIS provides integral access to complementary layers of information for dynamic, structural, and mechanistic insights into vesicle trafficking.
Loading...
Visualizing Protein-Protein Interactions by Non-Fitting and Easy FRET-FLIM Approaches
The Webinar with Dr. Sergi Padilla-Parra is about visualizing protein-protein interaction. He gives insight into non-fitting and easy FRET-FLIM approaches.
Loading...
Multiplexing through Spectral Separation of 11 Colors
Fluorescence microscopy is a fundamental tool for life science research that has evolved and matured together with the development of multicolor labeling strategies in cells tissues and model…
Loading...
A Guide to Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging Microscopy (FLIM)
The fluorescence lifetime is a measure of how long a fluorophore remains on average in its excited state before returning to the ground state by emitting a fluorescence photon.
Loading...
TauInteraction – Studying Molecular Interactions with TauSense
Fluorescence microscopy constitutes one of the pillars in life sciences and is a tool commonly used to unveil cellular structure and function. A key advantage of fluorescence microscopy resides in the…
Loading...
Find Relevant Specimen Details from Overviews
Switch from searching image by image to seeing the full overview of samples quickly and identifying the important specimen details instantly with confocal microscopy. Use that knowledge to set up…
Loading...
Artificial Intelligence and Confocal Microscopy – What You Need to Know
This list of frequently asked questions provides “hands-on” answers and is a supplement to the introductory article about Dynamic Signal Enhancement powered by Aivia "How Artificial Intelligence…
Loading...
How Artificial Intelligence Enhances Confocal Imaging
In this article, we show how artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance your imaging experiments. Namely, how Dynamic Signal Enhancement powered by Aivia improves image quality while capturing the…
Loading...
Spectroscopic Evaluation of Red Blood Cells
Hemoglobinopathies are a major healthcare problem. This study presents a possible diagnostic tool for thalassemia which is based on confocal spectroscopy. This approach exploits spectral detection and…
Loading...
Visualizing Protein Degradation and Aggregation in the Living Cell
Our guest speaker, Prof Dr Eric Reits, presents his work on neurodegenerative disorders. Reits’ group are experts on the subject of Huntington’s disease and work towards identifying leads for…
Loading...
Life Beyond the Pixels: Deep Learning Methods for Single Cell Analysis
Our guest speaker Prof Dr Peter Horvath presents his work on single cell-based large-scale microscopy experiments. This novel targeting approach includes the use of machine learning models and…
Loading...
Live Cell Imaging Gallery
Live cell microscopy techniques are fundamental to get a better understanding of cellular and molecular function. Today, widefield microscopy is the most common technique used to visualize cell…
Loading...
Super-Resolution Microscopy Image Gallery
Due to the diffraction limit of light, traditional confocal microscopy cannot resolve structures below ~240 nm. Super-resolution microscopy techniques, such as STED, PALM or STORM or some…
Loading...
Tissue Image Gallery
Visual analysis of animal and human tissues is critical to understand complex diseases such as cancer or neurodegeneration. From basic immunohistochemistry to intravital imaging, confocal microscopy…
Loading...
Neuroscience Images
Neuroscience commonly uses microscopy to study the nervous system’s function and understand neurodegenerative diseases.
Loading...
Multicolor Image Gallery
Fluorescence multicolor microscopy, which is one aspect of multiplex imaging, allows for the observation and analysis of multiple elements within the same sample – each tagged with a different…
Loading...
Cancer Research Image Gallery
Fluorescence microscopy allows the study of changes occurring in tissue and cells during cancer development and progression. Techniques such as live cell imaging are critical to understand cancer…
Loading...
Cell Biology Image Gallery
Cell biology studies the structure, function and behavior of cells, including cell metabolism, cell cycle, and cell signaling. Fluorescence microscopes are an integral part of a cell biologist…
Loading...
Adding Dimensions to Multiplex Molecular Imaging
Molecular imaging of living specimens offers a means to draw upon the growing body of high-throughput molecular data to better understand the underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms of complex…
Loading...
Benefits of TauContrast to Image Complex Samples
In this interview, Dr. Timo Zimmermann talks about his experience with the application of TauSense tools and their potential for the investigation of demanding samples such as thick samples or…
Loading...
How Can Immunofluorescence Aid Virology Research?
Modern virology research has become as crucial now as ever before due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. There are many powerful technologies and assays that virologists can apply to their research into…
Loading...
Obtain Maximum Information from your Specimen with LIGHTNING
LIGHTNING is an adaptive process for extraction of information that reveals fine structures and details, otherwise simply not visible, fully automatically. Unlike traditional technologies, that use a…
Loading...
Explore Innovative Techniques to Separate Fluorophores with Overlapping Spectra
In this article we explore several strategies you can take to improve the separation of fluorophores and increase the number of fluorescent probes you can distinguish in your sample.
Loading...
STELLARIS White Light Lasers
When it comes to choosing fluorescent probes for your multi-color experiments, you shouldn’t have to compromise. Now you can advance beyond conventional excitation sources that limit your fluorophore…
Loading...
TauSense Technology Imaging Tools
Leica Microsystems’ TauSense technology is a set of imaging modes based on fluorescence lifetime. Found at the core of the STELLARIS confocal platform, it will revolutionize your imaging experiments.…
Loading...
The Power HyD Detector Family
Powerful photon counting detectors on the STELLARIS confocal platform provide improved photon counting, ultra-sensitive imaging and more color options in the NIR spectrum.
Loading...
Learn how to Remove Autofluorescence from your Confocal Images
Autofluorescence can significantly reduce what you can see in a confocal experiment. This article explores causes of autofluorescence as well as different ways to remove it, from simple media fixes to…
Loading...
DIVE Multiphoton Microscope Image Gallery
Today’s life science research focusses on complex biological processes, such as the causes of cancer and other human diseases. A deep look into tissues and living specimens is vital to understanding…
Loading...
Nobel Prize 2013 in Physiology or Medicine for Discoveries of the Machinery Regulating Vesicle Traffic
On October 7th 2013, The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has decided to award The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2012 jointly to James E. Rothman, Randy W. Schekman and Thomas C. Südhof…
Loading...
Handbook of Optical Filters for Fluorescence Microscopy
Fluorescence microscopy and other light-based applications require optical filters that have demanding spectral and physical characteristics. Often, these characteristics are application-specific and…
Loading...
An Introduction to Fluorescence
This article gives an introduction to fluorescence and photoluminescence, which includes phosphorescence, explains the basic theory behind them, and how fluorescence is used for microscopy.
Fields of Application
Loading...
Live Cell Imaging
Shifting perspective from single microscope components to a full working live cell imaging solution, Leica Microsystems integrates microscope, LAS X imaging software, cameras, and dedicated…
Loading...
Super-Resolution
Find out more about Leica super-resolution microscopy solutions and how they can empower you to visualize in fine detail subcellular structures and dynamics.
Loading...
Cancer Research
Cancer is a complex and heterogeneous disease caused by cells deficient in growth regulation. Genetic and epigenetic changes in one or a group of cells disrupt normal function and result in…
Loading...
Organoids and 3D Cell Culture
One of the most exciting recent advancements in life science research is the development of 3D cell culture systems, such as organoids, spheroids, or organ-on-a-chip models. A 3D cell culture is an…
Loading...
Neuroscience
Are you working towards a better understanding of neurodegenerative diseases or studying the function of the nervous system? See how you can make breakthroughs with imaging solutions from Leica…
Loading...
Fluorescence
Find out how fluorescence microscopes from Leica Microsystems support your research. Fluorescence is one of the most commonly used physical phenomena in biological and analytical microscopy for its…
Loading...
FLIM
Leica Microsystems’ solutions for FLIM allow you to uncover a new dimension of imaging and make it simple to integrate into established protocols. Fluorescence lifetime imaging microscopy (FLIM) is an…
Loading...
Cell Biology
When your research is centered on understanding the cellular basis of human health and disease, it is critical to investigate the cells of interest in spatiotemporal and molecular detail.…
Loading...
Virology
Do your research interests focus on viral infection and disease? Find out how you can gain insights into virology with solutions for imaging and sample preparation from Leica Microsystems.
Loading...
Model Organisms in Research
A model organism is a species used by researchers to study specific biological processes. They have similar genetic characteristics to humans and are commonly used in research areas such as genetics,…