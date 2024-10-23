Student Guide for Human Subjects Research | Lillian Goldman Law Library (2024)

Using IRES

IRES IRB is the electronic submission and review system you will use for submitting your protocol. If you are accessing IRES from off-campus, you will need to be on the VPN.

Yale IRB has a handy overview of the submission process available on Box.

Prepare Your Protocol

The research protocol describes the scope of your study, details how you will conduct your research, and discusses how you will ensure the protection of the rights of human subjects participating in your study. It consists of several key components:

Protocol form

Informed consent

Supplementary materials relevant to your research design

Checklist for international research (if applicable)

Within IRES, these documents can be found under [Library/Protocol Templates]. There are three main templates that you will likely need to choose from:

Exemption Request Form (HRP-503D)

Secondary Data Analysis Template (HRP-503H)

Social Behavioral Research (Protocol Template: Social Behavioral Research - This form is on page 2 of the Protocol Templates tab)

Unless you are engaging in a form of secondary data analysis, you will need to provide a consent form for subjects to review before they agree to participate in your study. Depending on your use case, you should use one of the following templates available from [Library/Consent Forms] (even if you are you applying for an exemption):

Consent Template Social Behavior and Educational Research ( Not for HIPPA information )

) Compound Authorization and Consent Template_SBE (if you are collecting HIPPA information)

If you will be seeking verbal consent from student participants, Yale has also has a handy Verbal Consent Template.

Supplementary materials

Depending on your use case, you will need to submit additional documents related to your research. In the case of interviews, this is frequently a list of questions or an interview guide that you will follow when interviewing subjects. In the case of surveys, this would include a copy of the survey you intend to administer to study participants.

You will also need to provide, either on the protocol form itself or as a separate document, some discussion of how you will recruit subjects for your research.

International research

If you will be conducting part of your research abroad (e.g., interviewing individuals in-person in another country), you will also need to complete the 'International Research Checklist' ([Library/Other Forms]).

If you will be interviewing over the phone or virtually from your computer anywhere in the United States, you do not need to submit the international research checklist (even if the subjects are located in a foreign country at the time of the interview)

Find a Faculty Advisor

In order to serve as Principal Investigator (PI) on your research protocol, you must have the sponsorship of a Yale faculty member who is eligible to serve as a PI.

Eligibility criteria for faculty sponsor

An eligible sponsor is any faculty member belonging to one of the following classes:

Assistant Professor

Associate Professor

Full Professor

Research Scientist

Senior Research Scientist

AND has also:

taken the appropriate human subjects protection training,

completed HIPAA training (if applicable), and

completed the University required conflict of interest disclosure.

Process

Once you have identified a faculty advisor who meets the above criteria:

Provide documentation from a faculty advisor/mentor who agrees to take the responsibility of serving in that role. The form to be used can be found in IRES IRB at [Library/Other Forms/Faculty Advisor Agreement].

Upload this in the 'Other Attachments' section of the 'Local Site Documents' tab in IRES IRB.

Add this individual to the ‘Study Team Member’ section of the IRES record, and indicate that their role is as your faculty advisor.

Get Trained

You must complete the Yale University Human Subjects Protection Training in order to conduct any human subjects research. This includes exempt protocols!

The easiest way to complete your training is to take the CITI Basic Training Program.

You must be logged in to the VPN to access the training.

Note: The continuing education requirement can be met by attending any Human Research Protection Program educational session, or by completing any one of the Yale human research modules, or any one of the CITI continuing education modules available through the training and certification website.

Complete Other Required Compliance Documents

Conflict of Interest form

Use the following link to access the COI disclosure system. On the home screen on the left spine under the 'Conflict of Interest' option click on the Access the External Interests Disclosure link.

TL;DR

Pressed for time and/or want to zoom out a bit? Here is a checklist of forms and tasks you will need to complete in order to get your research approved by Yale IRB:

[ ] Protocol form

[ ] Informed consent

[ ] Audio-visual consent form (if applicable)

[ ] Supplementary research materials

[ ] International research checklist (if applicable)

[ ] Faculty advisor form

[ ] Complete human subjects training

[ ] Conflict of interest disclosure

Please note that this list is subject to change and may vary slightly depending on your specific use case. Always follow the explicit instructions and guidance provided to you by Yale IRB once you begin the process of preparing and submitting your protocol.

References

Yale HRPP Investigator Manual, Version 2.0 (revised 2023-4-28).

UCSF Waiver of Signed Consent FAQ

