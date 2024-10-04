Student Resources | WGU (2024)

STUDENT EXPERIENCE
Learn About the Resources WGU Offers to Help Students Thrive
At WGU, our goal is your success. So we provide a variety of resources geared to helping students achieve their potential and be successful in their degree program. From help in your classes to professional development, we are focused on ensuring you have everything you need to progress in your career and in your life.
Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is a lifelong process through which we all develop adaptive Power Skills that contribute to academic, and career success and overall wellbeing.
Power Skills
The foundational building block for effective social and emotional learning, positive psychology, personal growth, and professional development. It is the conscious and clear perception and understanding of our own personality, feelings, thoughts, emotions, beliefs, strengths, weaknesses, character, desires, and motivation. The more we are self-aware, the better we can understand other people's perceptions, attitudes, and mindsets.
Self-management is the ability to accept responsibility, be accountable for, and effectively manage our thoughts, behaviors, and emotions. Self-management skills are critical for getting things done and taking control of our life. They utilize strategies and mindsets that help us become organized, efficient, and most effective in our endeavors. Self-management is the roadmap for our personal and professional success. Interpersonal communication to build strong personal and professional relationships.
The higher-order mental processes that enable us to manage complex tasks, such as organizing and planning, remembering information, problem-solving, regulating emotions, and controlling cognitive flexibility. Executive function skills are essential to our ability to think critically, adapt to change and persist. Developing our executive function skills contributes to our ability to make responsible decisions and achieve our goals.
Essential for adapting to diverse workplace environments and communities. These skills allow us to engage, react, and respond in a variety of social situations by understanding the complex needs of others. Socially aware individuals can appropriately modify their behavior and apply effective interpersonal communications strategies to achieve the most optimal outcomes in a variety of social contexts.
How to use SEL at WGU: We have created detailed articles that are written with the student experience in mind. We also offer several quick tools to help you balance your school, work, and family life.
WGU Student Wellbeing Services
WGU partners with leading student wellbeing and mental health support services to provide free resources aimed at helping students navigate personal, family, and financial challenges that can affect their academic progress and other responsibilities. Students receive free Mental Health and Wellness Services, 24/7 Crisis Support, and Referral to Local Basic Life Need Resources. Learn more about the services offered by reviewing the list below.
- Confidential, mental health support with a counselor at no cost to the student, spouse/partner.
- 24/7 counseling available via telephone or chat.
- Telephone, video, and in-person counseling by appointment for short-term support.
- Language and lived-experience counselor-matching upon request.
- Connection to local resources such as housing, food, caregiving needs (including childcare).
- Legal and financial consultations
- Self-directed resources including articles, videos, assessments, virtual fitness.
Students may access the confidential counseling and support resources that WGU provides 24/7/365 via Student Wellbeing Services.
- Develop TransferableAcademicSkills:Increased capacity to develop essential skills such as basic arithmetic, basic writing, and effective study techniques that allow students to excel in all their courses.
- Build Power Skills:Academiccoaches will build/reinforce power skills including problem-solving, planning & organizing, self-efficacy, and resilience which empowers students to overcome challenges and setbacks.
- Streamlined Access:By consolidating the centers into a single location, students can conveniently access self-service resources as well asacademiccoachingsupport in one place, instead of three different sites.
Self-Serve Options
We have numerous resources available to current students and alumni to help you get the job you want! From cover letter writing, resume building and creating a portfolio, we can help you set up a solid foundation for your job search.
You have submitted your cover letter and resume and now it’s time to nail the interview! The Career Center has resources for employer research, interview preparation and salary negotiation. Come take a look at our resources and see how we can help you secure your dream job.
Live Assistance
Talk through your career plan strategy with one of our career advisors. We have advisors for each college who will help steer you in the right direction.
Professional Development Resources
Whether you are currently employed in the position you desire or are searching for a new position, it never hurts to keep yourself informed, educated, and up to date in your professional realm. Taking time to engage in professional development opportunities not only keeps you cutting-edge within your field, it also allows you to network with other professionals and develop your professional brand - all of which can advance your career! We offer services from these providers:
- Handshake
- WGU Students have access to this resource where they can find jobs, internships, connect with employers, peers, and alumni to get career information.
- Skillport
- This website provides professional modules and information students can implement in their everyday business practices and procedures.
- MindEdge
- WGU partners with MindEdge to provide free online business training for alumni! Alumni can use the discount codewgualumniat check-out to get access to the courses for free.
- LinkedIn
- WGU offers students and alumni free access to LinkedIn Learning. Courses in Business, Technology, and Creative Skills taught by industry experts.
- Night Owl Network
- Introducing the Night Owl Network, an exclusive professional community of WGU Night Owls from around the world! Connect with other Night Owls near and far with a variety of industry backgrounds. Give back by sharing industry insights, starting a mentorship, or giving career advice. Discover and join professional interest groups, make life-long connections, and find resources to help keep your career goals on target.
The WGU Library is your one stop shop for all your research needs! We have an impressive collection of e-books, databases, publications and e-reserves to meet all your research requests.
Resources
- The WGU library has an A-Z list of all our available databases. Students can also view available resources by college from the main page!
- Can’t find what you are looking for? It’s not a dead end! You can request articles and books that you need, and the library can help.
- Even after you graduate, WGU offers alumni select access to various articles, magazines, and books on a variety of professional development and career topics.
Support Services
- Attend a live webinar—Our WGU librarians have several monthly options for live webinars! Webinars include a comprehensive introduction to library resources and research strategies.
- Schedule an appointment with a librarian—WGU librarians are available at times that are convenient for students. Students can schedule phone appointments to get assistance with resource questions.
- Ask a librarian chat—Staying up late researching and need a hand? The WGU Library has a 24/7 Ask a Librarian chat feature.
Not a Current Student?
Apply today to take advantage of the resources WGU offers students to help them be successful.
Social Emotional Learning
Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) is a lifelong process through which we all develop adaptive Power Skills that contribute to academic, and career success and overall wellbeing.
Power Skills
The foundational building block for effective social and emotional learning, positive psychology, personal growth, and professional development. It is the conscious and clear perception and understanding of our own personality, feelings, thoughts, emotions, beliefs, strengths, weaknesses, character, desires, and motivation. The more we are self-aware, the better we can understand other people's perceptions, attitudes, and mindsets.
Self-management is the ability to accept responsibility, be accountable for, and effectively manage our thoughts, behaviors, and emotions. Self-management skills are critical for getting things done and taking control of our life. They utilize strategies and mindsets that help us become organized, efficient, and most effective in our endeavors. Self-management is the roadmap for our personal and professional success. Interpersonal communication to build strong personal and professional relationships.
The higher-order mental processes that enable us to manage complex tasks, such as organizing and planning, remembering information, problem-solving, regulating emotions, and controlling cognitive flexibility. Executive function skills are essential to our ability to think critically, adapt to change and persist. Developing our executive function skills contributes to our ability to make responsible decisions and achieve our goals.
Essential for adapting to diverse workplace environments and communities. These skills allow us to engage, react, and respond in a variety of social situations by understanding the complex needs of others. Socially aware individuals can appropriately modify their behavior and apply effective interpersonal communications strategies to achieve the most optimal outcomes in a variety of social contexts.
How to use SEL at WGU: We have created detailed articles that are written with the student experience in mind. We also offer several quick tools to help you balance your school, work, and family life.
WGU Student Wellbeing Services
WGU partners with leading student wellbeing and mental health support services to provide free resources aimed at helping students navigate personal, family, and financial challenges that can affect their academic progress and other responsibilities. Students receive free Mental Health and Wellness Services, 24/7 Crisis Support, and Referral to Local Basic Life Need Resources. Learn more about the services offered by reviewing the list below.
- Confidential, mental health support with a counselor at no cost to the student, spouse/partner.
- 24/7 counseling available via telephone or chat.
- Telephone, video, and in-person counseling by appointment for short-term support.
- Language and lived-experience counselor-matching upon request.
- Connection to local resources such as housing, food, caregiving needs (including childcare).
- Legal and financial consultations
- Self-directed resources including articles, videos, assessments, virtual fitness.
Students may access the confidential counseling and support resources that WGU provides 24/7/365 via Student Wellbeing Services.
WGU Career & Professional Development
Self-Serve Options
We have numerous resources available to current students and alumni to help you get the job you want! From cover letter writing, resume building and creating a portfolio, we can help you set up a solid foundation for your job search.
You have submitted your cover letter and resume and now it’s time to nail the interview! The Career Center has resources for employer research, interview preparation and salary negotiation. Come take a look at our resources and see how we can help you secure your dream job.
Live Assistance
Talk through your career plan strategy with one of our career advisors. We have advisors for each college who will help steer you in the right direction.
Professional Development Resources
Whether you are currently employed in the position you desire or are searching for a new position, it never hurts to keep yourself informed, educated, and up to date in your professional realm. Taking time to engage in professional development opportunities not only keeps you cutting-edge within your field, it also allows you to network with other professionals and develop your professional brand - all of which can advance your career! We offer services from these providers:
- Handshake
- WGU Students have access to this resource where they can find jobs, internships, connect with employers, peers, and alumni to get career information.
- Skillport
- This website provides professional modules and information students can implement in their everyday business practices and procedures.
- MindEdge
- WGU partners with MindEdge to provide free online business training for alumni! Alumni can use the discount codewgualumniat check-out to get access to the courses for free.
- LinkedIn
- WGU offers students and alumni free access to LinkedIn Learning. Courses in Business, Technology, and Creative Skills taught by industry experts.
- Night Owl Network
- Introducing the Night Owl Network, an exclusive professional community of WGU Night Owls from around the world! Connect with other Night Owls near and far with a variety of industry backgrounds. Give back by sharing industry insights, starting a mentorship, or giving career advice. Discover and join professional interest groups, make life-long connections, and find resources to help keep your career goals on target.
Academic Coaching Center
Academic Coaching is a one stop shop for students to get assistance with math and writing resources. We have self-serve resources that students can reference to sharpen their math or academic writing skills. We also offer live assistance for students to work with a Math or Writing Mentor one on one.
Writing (Self-Service Options)
- APA Basics and Help with APA
- We have several resources and articles about how to correctly use APA 7thedition style in your writing.
- Writing Organizational Tips
- If you need help with structure and putting your thoughts together, we have organizational tips to maximize the impact of your writing.
- Proofreading Strategies
- We have resources to help you put the final touches on your paper including proofreading tips, strategies, and tips on professional communication to make sure your written work is at its best!
Writing (Live Assistance)
- Attend a Live Event
- We offer a variety of schedules for our live events including APA Help, Writing for Success, and Revision and Proofreading Strategies.
- Schedule an Appointment
- Work directly with a writing center mentor by scheduling an appointment that is convenient for you.
- Live Chat and Writing Center Help Line
- If you need assistance, help is always a click or a phone call away!
Math (Self-Service Options)
- Learning Guides
- If you are looking to build foundational math concepts, we have study paths that will help you build a solid foundation of math skills.
- Math Study and Calculator Tips
- We have great resources for calculator advice and help as well as math strategy and study tips.
Math (Live Assistance)
- Math Center Events and Appointments
- If you are needing some math assistance, we have math center mentors who can meet with you. We also have several great events you can attend to sharpen your skills.
Student Success
- Get additional support for any of your needs with our Student Success Center. Work with support teams on your coursework, financial aid, and any other concerns or questions you have.
Using Learning Resources During Your Student Journey
When you're a WGU student, your job is to work hard to learn the material and pass assessments, proving what you know. Our job is to arm you with everything you need to do just that—efficiently, effectively, and enjoyably. We do it, in part, by providing you access to a diverse set of cutting-edge learning resources, from the very best academic, scholarly, and industry sources.
Resource Formats:
- E-textbooks
- Library services
- Web-based tutorials
- Simulations
- Online classes
- Learning communities
These resources are available to students directly or through WGU’s affiliations with third-party education providers. They are detailed in yourDegree Plan. You will work with your Program Mentor and Course Instructors to make the best use of the learning resources that meet your needs in developing competencies.
E-Textbooks
At WGU, we intend to keep the cost of your education as affordable as possible. That's why the vast majority of our courses offer e-textbooks, rather than requiring hard copies. The cost of e-textbooks is covered by the Resource Fee you pay each term. E-textbooks, on average, aresaving WGU students several hundred dollars in textbook costs each term. More importantly, the e-texts are carefully integrated with the courses of study, making it easier for students to navigate through the content and maximize their study time.
Library Services
Online libraries provide invaluable access to a vast array of scholarly and academic papers, articles, journals, etc. Unfortunately, they also often require expensive subscriptions. As a student, your unlimited access to the WGU library will make thousands of full-text journals, magazines, newspapers, and e-books available to you at the click of your mouse. You can get research help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from our "Ask a Librarian" chat service.
Enrolled Learning Resources
Some learning resources require you to enroll. Your Program Mentor will refer you for these learning resources at your request. WGU will share whatever contact information is essential for you to adequately participate in and complete the requirements of these resources.
- Pearson MyMathLab -This online resource is commonly used for undergraduate math, economics, and accounting labs.
- Skillsoft Library -Used by students in the Colleges of Business and Information Technology, this high-quality learning resource utilizes hundreds of modules to help you better understand the competencies you are developing.Skillsoft enables you to create a plan for covering the materials you need on a schedule that works for you.
- Online Classes -WGU also offers access (covered by your flat Resource Fee) to online classes in specific subject areas that are led by a certified instructor.
If you enroll in a learning resource course, you will be required to adhere to the academic calendars and deadlines of those courses, independent of the required completion dates established in your Degree Plan.Note: The resources listed above are all included in your tuition and fees.
No more bookstore sticker shock: It's all covered by one small, flat fee.
WGU charges a $200 E-Books and Resources Fee each term. This fee covers your use of the online library, e-textbooks, and most other learning resources. By rolling all your learning materials up into a transparent, affordable fee, we save you hundreds of dollars every term.
All the traditional university support, just online!
Need support in writing or math? Want to discuss your career path or have your résumé and portfolio reviewed? Maybe you just need an unbiased ear to talk to. WGU provides all the support you might need during your program. Many of the tools are actually alumni benefits that are with you for a lifetime.
Student Communities
Designed to connect you with faculty and other students, online conversations within WGU's communities can help you succeed in your program and well into your career.
Learn More about Communities
Four Schools, One Purpose