Student Resources | WGU (2024)

Self-Serve Options



We have numerous resources available to current students and alumni to help you get the job you want! From cover letter writing, resume building and creating a portfolio, we can help you set up a solid foundation for your job search.

You have submitted your cover letter and resume and now it’s time to nail the interview! The Career Center has resources for employer research, interview preparation and salary negotiation. Come take a look at our resources and see how we can help you secure your dream job.

Live Assistance

Talk through your career plan strategy with one of our career advisors. We have advisors for each college who will help steer you in the right direction.

Professional Development Resources

Whether you are currently employed in the position you desire or are searching for a new position, it never hurts to keep yourself informed, educated, and up to date in your professional realm. Taking time to engage in professional development opportunities not only keeps you cutting-edge within your field, it also allows you to network with other professionals and develop your professional brand - all of which can advance your career! We offer services from these providers: