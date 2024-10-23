Student Tuition and Fees - University of South Florida (2024)

Auditing Privileges and Fees

Veterans and Social Security Benefits The office of Student Accounting Servicesis here to serve the students who attend our university by maintaining accurate financial records and communicating with students concerning their accounts. Our department is primarily responsible for: tuition assessment, refund processing, recording of waivers, administration of the Florida Prepaid and third party programs, and daily communication with customers. More information can be found here:(https://www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/student-services/index.aspx). Florida Residency Classification for Tuition Purposes For details on residency for tuitoin purposes, visit https://www.usf.edu/registrar/services/residency/, as well as theResidency for Tuition Purposessection of this catalog. Veterans and Social Security Benefits VA Benefits USF is approved for the education of veterans, eligible dependents, members of the selected reserve, and active-duty personnel who are eligible for benefits under public laws now in effect. All degree programs currently offered at USF are approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Ten federal public laws currently provide education/job-training programs for VA-eligible students. Five programs serve most students: Chapter 30 for U.S. Military Veterans

Chapter 31 for Disabled U.S. Military Veterans

Chapter 33 for U.S. Military Veterans or dependents of veterans

Chapter 35 for Spouse and Children of Deceased or 100 percent (permanent and totally) Disabled Veterans (service connected), and

Chapter 1606 for personnel in the National Guard or U.S. Military Reserves.

Chapter 1607 for personnel in the National Guard or U.S. Military Reserves called or ordered to active duty in response to a war or national emergency (contingency operation) as declared by the President or Congress. Members may be eligible after serving 90 consecutive days on active duty after September 11, 2001. USF’s Office of Veterans Success (https://www.usf.edu/student-affairs/veterans/), located in the Grace and Allen Building (ALN 130), coordinates veterans services and specific program information. Eligible students must submit an Application for Educational Benefits and request certification for full-time or part-time educational benefits in accordance with VA rules and regulations. This office also can provide confirmation of student status for VA health care or other benefits. Additionally, the University of South Florida provides military training to college credit evaluation and encourages all veterans to request this service from the campus veterans advocate. A full-time Fall and Spring semester undergraduate load for VA benefits is twelve (12) credits per semester; a full-time Fall and Spring semester graduate load is 9 credits. Summer terms full and part-time enrollment requirements differ. Students should refer to the USF VA website for specific information about Summer credit requirements. The Atlanta Regional Processing Office of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs determines eligibility based on official service records, evidence submitted by the student and applicable laws. Students with established VA program eligibility at another college or university must submit a Change of Program or Place of Training and a USF enrollment verification request to Office of Veteran Success. They can be contacted at 813-974-2291 or email ovs@usf.edu. Chapter 30, 1606 and 1607 program participants are required to verify attendance each month to the federal VA. Verification can be done on the Web Automated Verification of Enrollment (WAVE) page, or veterans can call 1.877.823.2378. At the end of the term, if an undergraduate student’s cumulative grade point average falls below a 2.0 (C) average, the student will receive an academic warning. If at the end of the next term of enrollment, the cumulative GPA remains below 2.0, the student’s educational benefits will be terminated and the DVA will be notified of the student’s unsatisfactory progress for VA pay purposes. Students must meet the conditions for USF readmission to become eligible again for VA educational programs. H﻿ow to Apply Students who may be eligible for benefits are urged to contact the Office of Veterans Success at https://www.usf.edu/student-affairs/veterans/. Once admitted, peer counselors will guide the student veteran through the process of requesting Veterans Educational Benefits through our online Clockworks system. You can contact the Office of Veterans Success at ovs@usf.edu or come by the office at ALN 190 or call 813-974-2291. Eligibility To be eligible for full-time VA benefits at USF, undergraduate students must enroll for 12 or more semester hours, and graduate students must enroll for 9 or more semester hours each normal academic term. Additional information for obtaining education benefits can be found at https://www.usf.edu/student-affairs/veterans/apply/index.aspx Out-of-State Waiver HB 7015-Florida GI Bill, created the “Congressman C.W. Bill Young Tuition Waiver Program.” This will waive out-of-state tuition fees for honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, Reserves, or National Guard who physically reside in Floridaand active duty military personnel stationed outside of the state while enrolled at an institution in the State University System of Florida. Persons who are entitled to and use educational assistance provided by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs also qualify for this waiver if they physically reside in Florida while enrolled at the University. Tuition and fees charged to a veteran or person who qualifies for the out-of-state fee waiver under this section may not exceed the tuition and fees charged to a resident student enrolled in the same program. Information on requirements and deadlines for the Out-of-State Waiver is found at https://www.usf.edu/student-affairs/veterans/admissions/outofstatefeewaiver.aspx. For more information regarding residency for tuition purposes and residency tuition waiver exceptions visit: https://www.usf.edu/admissions/other/residency/ or email residency@usf.edu. Tuition Deferment The tuition deferment program for Veterans is set up through USF and the VA. Due to VA payments being delayed at times, a tuition deferment gives the student and the VA an extra 90 days past the start of the semester to pay for a student’s tuition and fees. SeeVeterans Benefits and Transition Act of 2018,Section 103 PL 115-407. Social Security Benefits Inquiries related to Social Security benefits should be directed to the student’s local Social Security Office. The Office of the Registrar (https://www.usf.edu/registrar/) will complete enrollment certificates after the Add/Drop period for the applicable academic term issued by the Social Security Administration for students eligible to receive educational benefits, as long as the student is a full-time undergraduate. A full-time undergraduate load for Social Security benefits is twelve (12) credits per semester; a full-time graduate load is nine (9) credits. School Costs and Fees Registration fees are assessed in accordance with University Board of Trustees rules, per USF Regulation 4.0102. Tuition and fees are based on a number of factors, including undergraduate or graduate status, residency and the type of housing chosen. However, even if you live out of state, our costs often competitive with the in-state rates at your local university. USF’s Cost of Attendance can be found on the Financial Aid website https://www.usf.edu/financial-aid/cost-of-attendance/. Students Living On-Campus

Students Living Off-Campus with Parents

Students Living Off-Campus Not with Parents Fees The levels of the Activity and Service Fee, the Health Fee, and the Athletic fee are determined on each campus by a student fee committee appointed by the President of the University and the Student Government President. The committee includes USF faculty and students with the majority of the committee being students. The fees may be reviewed on a yearly basis. Registration fees are assessed in accordance with University Board of Trustees rules. All fees are subject to change without prior notice. The University will make every effort to advertise any such changes if they occur. Admissions Application Fee – (Each application - not refundable) $30.00 Non-Degree Application Fee – (Each application - not refundable) $30.00 Tuition Schedule/Fee Statements are not mailed. Tuition is due by the fifth day of each term. Students may view and/or pay their current term fees online by accessing the “Tuition, Fees & Payments” option in Student Self-Service - https://webauth.usf.edu. The student is responsible for paying fees in full by the appropriate due date as stated at https://www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/student-services/deadline-dates.aspx. Failure to do so may result in cancellation of the student’s registration. Checks are payable to USF. To avoid a $100.00 late payment fee, all tuition fees must be paidby the fifth day of the term. The University cannot be responsible for lost or misdirected U.S. Mail. A student whose registration has been cancelled may request registration reinstatement through the fourth week of class for the academic term. See Also Accelerated Second Degree (USFSM) Student Onboarding Packet Spring 2024 - College of NursingImportant Dates and Deadlines Note: All students who successfully petition for reinstatement from financial cancellation due to non-payment will be assessed a $100 late registration fee along with a $100 late payment fee. Upon approval for reinstatement, all fees and other debts owed to the University must be paid in full by cash, money order, check or credit card before reinstatement will be affected. Current fees are posted on the Student Self-Service website. Students who only register for a co-op assignment must pay a minimum of one (1) hour at the level of the co-op assignment. Tuition Fee Payment - Access the “Tuition Fees and Payments” option in Student Self-Service at https://webauth.usf.edu. Late Registration Fee All degree seeking students who initiate (i.e., those students who have not enrolled for any courses during early or regular registration) their registration during the late registration period will be automatically assessed a $100.00 late registration fee.

All non-degree seeking students who have not registered for any courses by the end of the first week of classes will be automatically assessed a $100.00 late registration fee.

All students who successfully petition for late registration into a course or for reinstatement from financial cancellation due to non-payment will be automatically assessed a $100.00 late registration fee. Payment of Accounts Due to the University Charges against students for loss or breakage of University equipment, books, fines and other charges are due immediately. Delinquent accounts may be considered sufficient cause for cancellation of registration. University regulations prohibit registration and the release ofdiplomas for any student whose account with the University is delinquent. Delinquent accounts may be turned over to a collection agency and all collection fees including legal fees will be added to the student account balance. Financial aid from a succeeding academic year cannot be used to repay prior academic year debts. Payments should be made by the appropriate deadline and can be: Dropped in the applicable campus drop-box (checks and money orders only)

Mailed to the University of South Florida, P.O. Box 864571, Orlando, FL 32886-4571

Made online by accessing Student Self-Service Payment Procedures Payment must be received no later than the fee payment deadlines as specified on the Important Dates & Deadlines page - https://www.usf.edu/registrar/calendars/. The primary form of payment of most account holders is on-line through Student Self-Service via the myUSF portal. Students can pay using an eCheck or a credit card in this system. Payments cannot be transacted by telephone. Acceptable Forms of Payment USF accepts online credit/debit cards or eCheck in your Student Self-Service account, via postal mail by check or money order, or iby cash or money order in the drop-box located on the applicable campus. For complete details, please visit the University Controller’s Office at https://www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/student-services/cashiers/index.aspx. If your bill is to be paid by an outside agency (government sponsor or other third-party sponsor), your scholarship agency should notify the University in advance by letter stating the amount and length of time of the award and whom to bill for tuition. Keep the original copy in case the immigration officer at the port-of-entry or University Student Acounting Services requests it. eCheck (recommended) – check payments can be made in Student Self-Service by entering the routing and account number from your checking account paper checks. Benefits: There is no additional cost to pay using this method and payments post immediately.

by entering the routing and account number from your checking account paper checks. Credit Card – MasterCard, American Express, and Discover credit card payments can be made in Student Self-Service . A 2.75% convenience fee will be charged.

. A 2.75% convenience fee will be charged. Mailed Check/Money Order – Checks and money orders (with student ID included) can be mailed to the address below. Please allow sufficient time for the checks to be received before the due date: USF Payments

P.O. Box 737442

Dallas, TX 75373-7442 If you have questions regarding charges or payments on your student account or questionsabout your 1098-T(https://www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/student-services/accountsreceivable/1098t.aspx) please call 813-974-6056 or email SFSHELP@USF.EDU. You can also visit SVC 1039 on the Tampa campus. For questions about your FAFSA or financial aid awards, please contact the Office of Financial Aid (https://www.usf.edu/financial-aid/questions/). Other Forms of Payment Tuition and fees may be partially or completely paid by Financial Aid, Florida Prepaid, tuition waivers, or departmental grants. The student is responsible to pay any amount that is not covered by these types of payments by the applicable due date. Financial Aid For details on how financial aid works at USF, visit https://www.usf.edu/financial-aid/index.aspx, as well as the Student Financial Informationsection of this catalog. Florida Prepaid College Plan The University of South Florida downloads a file from Florida Prepaid and automatically bills for all Florida Prepaid College students with tuition plans that are enrolled for Fall, Spring and/or Summer terms. Dorm plans are billed for students with dorm charges for Fall and Spring terms only. Payment is limited to the maximum amount allowed of the student’s available prepaid plan balance. For more information on using Florida Prepaid at USF, visithttps:www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/student-services/student-accounting/florida-prepaid.aspx. For questions concerning USF procedures or student account, contact the customer service department: Email: SFShelp@usf.edu

Phone: (813) 974-6056 Florida Bright Futures The Florida Bright Futures Scholarship Program (https://www.floridastudentfinancialaidsg.org/SAPBFMAIN/SAPBFMAIN) rewards students for their academic achievements during high school by providing funding for them to pursue post-secondary educational and career goals in Florida. For more information on this program, including details on how to receive funding at USF, visit: https://www.usf.edu/financial-aid/brightfutures/index.aspx. Tuition Waivers USF may waive tuition and fees as follows: Any dependent child of a special risk member killed in the line of duty, per Sections 112.19 and 112.191, Florida Statutes.

Certain members of active Florida National Guard are entitled to a waiver of tuition and fees pursuant to Section 250.10, Florida Statutes.

A student enrolled through the Florida Linkage Institutes Program is entitled to a waiver of the non-resident tuition and fees pursuant to Section 288.8175(6), Florida Statutes.

Intern supervisors for institutions within the State University System may be given one non-transferable certificate (fee waiver) for each full academic term during which the person serves as an intern supervisor, pursuant to 1009.26, Florida Statutes.

Persons 60 years of age or older who are Florida residents, as provided by Chapter 1009.26, Florida Statutes.

A student who is or was at the time he or she reached 18 years of age in the custody of the Department of Children and Families or who, after spending at least 6 months in the custody of the department after reaching 16 years of age, was placed in a guardianship by the court. Or a student who is or was at the time he or she reached 18 years of age in the custody of a relative or nonrelative under s. 39.5085 or who was adopted from the Department of Children and Families after May 5, 1997, pursuant to Chapter 1009.25, Florida Statutes.

Purple Heart recipients pursuant to Chapter 1009.26, Florida Statutes.

Non-Florida resident fee for qualified students including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), as provided by Chapter 1009.26, Florida Statutes.

Non-Florida resident fee for a veteran; C.W. “Bill” Young Veteran Tuition Waiver, as provided in Chapter 1009.26, Florida Statutes. Waivers can be brought in person to Tampa Campus SVC 1039 or mailed to: UCO-Student AccountingServices

University of South Florida

4202 E. Fowler Ave ALN 147

Tampa, FL 33620 The non-Florida student financial aid fee may not be waived for students receiving an out-of-state tuition and fee waiver. Special Populations Waiver Out of State Waiver Eligibility Process: Bill HB 851-Postsecondary Education Tuition and Fees (https://www.usf.edu/registrar/services/forms.aspx) allows students, including but not limited undocumented students who meet certain guidelines, to receive waivers to attend college at Florida resident (in-state) tuition rates. These non-resident students, who do not have sufficient ties to Florida as set forth under Florida School Code (SB-20E) section 1009.21, Florida Statutes, may qualify for an out-of-state tuition waiver. Child Protection & Welfare Tuition Exemption: Section 402.403, Florida Statutes, established the Child Protection and Child Welfare Personnel Tuition Exemption Program for the purpose of recruiting and retaining high-performing individuals who are employed as child protection and child welfare personnel. For those personnel who meet the requirements of the program up to six credit hours of courses per term are exempt from the payment of tuition and fees at an institution in the State University System of Florida. Homeless Fee Exemption Florida Statue 1009.25(f)

http://www.leg.state.fl.us/statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=1000-1099/1009/Sections/1009.25.html A student who is homeless may be exempt from paying tuition and fees. The statute defines a homeless student as one who “lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence or whose primary nighttime residence is a public or private shelter designed to provide temporary residence for individuals intended to be institutionalized, or a public or private place not designed for, or ordinarily used as, a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings.” If you think you may be eligible for the homeless exemption, you should speak with your Case Manager or Homeless Liaison Officer from the shelter or with a case manager from USF Student Outreach and Support (https://www.usf.edu/student-affairs/student-outreach-support/). Student Outreach and Support can be reached at (813) 974-6130. Senior Citizen Tuition Fee Waiver Florida residents who are 60 years of age or older as of registration day, and have lived in Florida for the last 12 consecutive months, may enroll on a space available basis in certain undergraduate and graduate courses without paying fees. For more information, visithttps://www.usf.edu/registrar/services/non-degree-admission/senior-citizen-audit.aspx. A parking permit, purchased from Parking Services (https://www.usf.edu/administrative-services/parking/)is required to park on campus. The Senior Citizen Tuition Waiver covers a maximum of 12 credit hours per term and is applicable only if the student registers for these courses on the designated registration day. Due to the non-degree seeking status, academic credit is not awarded, examinations are not required, and grades are not assigned. The student’s status for that class is an audit, and their presence in the classroom is as a listener. For more information see,https://usf.app.box.com/v/usfpolicy10-006(page 5-6). Senior Citizen registration requests are processed on the sixth day of the term. Students need not be present in order to register; the application and registration worksheet should be submitted to nondegree@usf.edu. Forms submitted after the registration deadline will not be processed. Many courses require departmental approval, prerequisites, or have other restrictions which may limit registration. You must acquire the necessary permits in advance of registration on a Senior Citizen Audit Registration Worksheet:https://www.usf.edu/registrar/services/non-degree-admission/senior-citizen-audit.aspx. Additionally, the permits must be submitted electronically in Student Self-Service by the issuing department ahead of registration. Students may not pre-register for courses in which they plan to use the Senior Citizen Tuition Fee Waiver. The waiver will not be processed if a senior citizen pre-registers and then submits a Senior Citizen Tuition Waiver application for those courses (https://www.usf.edu/registrar/documents/forms/senior-citizen-tuition-waiver.pdf). It is the student’s responsibility to complete and submit the waiver application, allowing sufficient time for the application to reach the Office of the Registrar by the registration deadline. Third Party Billings Third party billing is a service offered to outside agencies and companies requesting to be invoiced for a student’s tuition and fees. A third party cannot be an individual (i.e. a student’s parent). If you are a student and are expecting an outside agency to pay for your tuition and fees, the Student AccountingServices Office must be provided with an authorization to bill that agency. An authorization is a written statement, preferably on agency letterhead, giving the university permission to bill that agency. An authorization should contain the following information: Billing Address

Contact person (name, phone number, e-mail)

Student’s full name and U ID number

Specific semesters that will be paid

Specific charges that will be paid Examples of authorizations include: Vocational Rehabilitation authorizations, financial letters of guarantee, tuition assistance forms, letters of credit, and vouchers. If your agency does not have a standard letter of authorization, please use the Third Party Billing Agreement Form - https://www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/documents/student-services/tpb_agreement_form.pdf

For information on a student’s third party responsibilities - https://www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/documents/student-services/tpb_student.pdf QUESTIONS? Email questions related to third party billing to ThirdParty@usf.edu. State Employee Six-Hours-Free Course Benefit Admitted USF degree-seeking or non-degree seeking students who are employed by the State of Florida may apply to waive tuition up to a maximum of 6 credit hours (excluding selected directed individual study or research, internship practicum, music & theatre performance, Cooperative education, PACE, lifelong learning, continuing education and correspondence courses). State employees must also acquire all necessary employer approvals on the state employee Tuition Waiver Request form. For more information, visit https://www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/student-services/student-accounting/waivers-state.aspx State employees, like all other USF students, register via Student Self-Service but only on or after 6 p.m. two business days before the first day of classes each term. For example, state employee students register after 6 p.m. on Thursday preceding the first day of a term when classes begin on a Monday. Any state employee who registers at any time before the approved this registration start- time and day forfeits eligibility to use the State Employee Tuition Waiver and will be held fully liable for all USF tuition and fees. Tuition Waiver Request forms must be completed and returned to the USF Student Accounting Services Office by the fourth day of class to avoid the $100 Late Payment Fee and potential class cancellation. State of Florida employees, who are not employed by the Florida State University System, will earn taxable income equal to the value of tuition waived for both undergraduate and graduate level courses. Since the value of tuition waived is taxable, it is subject to Federal Income Tax, Social Security and Medicare taxes (FICA), and reported to the Department of Financial Services, Bureau of State Payrolls; each term by the appropriate Division of Human Resources sees that all appropriate taxes are withheld. Since tuition rates for Florida residents are lower than rates for non-residents, it is important for all state employees utilizing Tuition Waiver Request forms to verify their residency status is correct. Direct Deposit Tuition is due at the end of the fifth day of classes each term. Financial aid is paid on the sixth day of classes after enrollment is confirmed. If students donot have a tuition deferment or have not paid their bill by the end of the fifth day of classes, their enrollment will be cancelled. Any excess balance remaining will either be e-deposited to your personal bank account, (Log into Student Self-Service to sign up for E-Deposit) or Student Acounting Services will mail a check to the address listed for the student in Student Self-Service. Refund of Tuition/Fees Payment Release of Tuition/Fees Liability For the most current information on student refunds including how to request a refund and how much can be refunded, please refer to this site:https://www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/student-services/student-accounting/student-refunds.aspx. Fee Adjustment Request After Fifth Day of the Term One-hundred percent (100%) of tuition and fees may be refunded if, within six (6) months of the end of the term to which the refund is applicable, a student who has withdrawn from a course completes and files with the Office of the Registrar a Fee Adjustment Request Form https://www.usf.edu/registrar/fee_adjustment.aspxciting circumstances outside of the student’s control which are confirmed by supporting documentation and approved by the Fee Adjustment Committee. Circumstances to be considered within this six month period include: Illness of a student of such severity or duration, as confirmed in writing by a physician, to preclude completion of the course(s), Death of the student or death in the immediate family (parent, spouse, child or sibling), Active military duty, University error, or Other documented exceptional circumstances beyond the control of the student which precluded completion of the course(s) accompanied by letter of explanation. Special requests for an extension of the six (6) month deadline must include specific facts indicating special circumstances which (i) were beyond the control of the student (ii) clearly impaired the student’s physical or mental ability to correct their academic/financial record at the university and (iii) are supported by written explanation and verifiable documentation. A student who receives financial aid and subsequently changes the enrollment status which results in a refund in accordance with this section, will have the appropriate share of the refund returned to the university’s financial aid programs in accordance with the Financial Aid Policy on Refunds and Repayments.Bright Futures recipients who owe repayment of funding because of a withdrawal for cause (WC) will have a Bright Futures repayment appeal automatically submitted to the State of Florida by the Office of Financial Aid for the year impacted. This appeal removes the student’s repayment obligation with the State of Florida for the associated dropped/withdrawn hours. All credits with a WC will still be deducted from students’ available Bright Futures scholarship length. If a fee adjustment is subsequently approved, the student’s Bright Futures will be billed and funds returned to the State in accordance with Florida Statute 1009.53(4)(11). The University of South Florida will approve a waiver of the Late Payment fee if the student is unable to make payment on time due to circumstances determined by the university to be exceptional and beyond the control of the student. A Late Payment Fee Waiver Request Form (https://www.usf.edu/financial-aid/know-this/withdraw.aspx) may be completed and submitted to Student Accounting Services, SVC 1102. Past Due Accounts The university will cancel the registration of a student whose registration fees have not been paid in full by the deadline as indicated on the Office of the Registrar’s Important Dates & Deadlines webpage (https://www.usf.edu/registrar/calendars/index.aspx). This means, specifically, that a student will receive no credit for any courses taken during that term. This includes students that registered for Alternative Calendar courses using Student Self-Service and courses that start prior to the first week of classes. If the student is only taking Alternative Calendar courses that were not registered using Student Self-Service and have a start date after the first week of classes, register after the first week of classes or have an authorized deferred payment of fees, their registration may not be cancelled. Late Fees Late Payment Fees apply to students who do not pay their fees or obtain a full fee deferment by the payment deadline. The Late Payment Fee is $100 per term. Late Registration Fees are charged to students who enroll following the close of the regular registration period for the term, who re-register, or who enroll for the first time during Late Registration and Drop/Add period. The Late Registration Fee is $100.00 per term. Both a Late Payment Fee and a Late Registration Fee are charged to students who are dropped for non-payment. Summer term is divided into sessions, and the late fee is charged per session. Waiver of Late Fees USF will approve a waiver of the Late Payment fee if the student is unable to make payment on time due to circumstances determined by the university to be exceptional and beyond the control of the student. Requests for a waiver must meet one of the conditions listed below to be considered: University error which precludes timely payment of registration fees. A supporting email from an appropriate USF official’s USF email or letter on university letterhead and signed by an appropriate university official or an appropriate official university document must be included with your petition.

Extraordinary circumstances such as severe illness, death of an immediate family member (parent, step-parent, spouse, child, sibling or grandparent), or call to active duty that precludes timely payment of registration fees. Appropriate documentation (note from physician, copy of military orders, etc.) must be included with your petition. If you have any questions, contact Student Acounting Services at 813-974-6056. Return the completed and signed petition form (https://www.usf.edu/business-finance/controller/documents/student-services/late_pay_waiver.pdf) and all relevant documentation to SVC 1039. You can also email your packet it sfscommittee@usf.edu or send via mail: Student Acounting Services

University of South Florida

4202 E. Fowler Ave, ALN 147

Tampa, FL 33620 Auditing Privileges and Fees Only an admitted student may register to audit a course; as an auditor, the student is not allowed to take exams, earn grades, or receive credit. The student’s status for that class is an audit. The student’s presence in the classroom is as a listener, which means an instructor may limit auditing student’s participation in class, including class projects and other interactive, graded or ungraded activities. For more information see, https://usf.app.box.com/v/usfpolicy10-006. Audit status may only be obtained at the Office of the Registrar during the first five days of the term by filing a Course Audit Form (http://www.registrar.usf.edu/forms/Course%20Audit%20Form22010-11-03_16_27_53.pdf). A date-stamped permit from the college/department where the course is being offered must accompany a Course Audit Form to the Office of the Registrar. In-state fees are assessed for all audited courses. Excess Hours Surcharge BOG Regulation 7.003 (21)

https://www.flbog.edu/wp-content/uploads/Amended-Regulation-7.003.pdf

USF Regulation 4.0107

https://usf.app.box.com/v/usfregulation40107(see item 6) The Excess Credit Hour Surcharge is a state mandated fee that requires universities to add a surcharge to each credit hour that is more than 120% of hours needed for completion of your degree or 144 hours for 120 credit hour degree programs for First Time in College Students beginning in Fall 2019 or after. An Excess Hour Fee shall be assessed to designated undergraduate students pursuant to the provisions of BOG Regulation 7.003(21). Effective Fall 2019, USF will calculate an excess hour threshold for each student based on the number of credit hours required for the degree. For any student who changes degree programs, the excess hour threshold must be adjusted only if the number of credit hours required to complete the new degree program exceeds that of the original degree program. The surcharge is assessed only on the tuition portion of the semester hour cost, not on the fees. The number of total program hours required for the baccalaureate degree will be identified by the student’s declared major. This is typically 120 semester hours, although, some programs have been approved to require more than 120 semester hours. For further information, visit https://www.usf.edu/registrar/services/excess-hours/index.aspx. No institution may waive the excess hours surcharge; the language of the statute is mandatory. Repeat Course Surcharges Section 1009.285of Florida Statutes

http://www.leg.state.fl.us/statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=1000-1099/1009/Sections/1009.285.html A student enrolled in the same undergraduate college-credit course more than twice shall pay tuition at 100 percent of the full cost of instruction and shall not be included in calculations of full-time equivalent enrollments for state funding purposes. However, students who withdraw or fail a class due to extenuating circumstances may be granted an exception only once for each class, provided that approval is granted according to policy established by the Florida College System institution board of trustees or the university board of trustees. Each Florida College System institution and state university may review and reduce fees paid by students due to continued enrollment in a college-credit class on an individual basis contingent upon the student’s financial hardship. For purposes of this section, first-time enrollment in a class shall mean enrollment in a class beginning fall semester 1997, and calculations of the full cost of instruction shall be based on the system wide average of the prior year’s cost of undergraduate programs for the Florida College System institutions and the state universities. Boards of trustees may make exceptions to this section for individualized study, elective coursework, courses that are repeated as a requirement of a major, and courses that are intended as continuing over multiple semesters, excluding the repeat of coursework more than two times to increase grade point average or meet minimum course grade requirements. The university may grant exceptions to this rule based on extenuating circumstances and financial hardship. However, the university may only approve one appeal per course. The exceptions included in the Statute are extenuating circumstances and financial hardship and are defined as follows: Extenuating circumstances are those circumstances determined by the university to be exceptional and beyond the control of the student and may include but not be limited to serious illness, death of an immediate family member (parent, step-parents, spouse, child, sibling, or grandparents), orders for active duty; or university error. In all cases, supporting documentation must be submitted with the request for a waiver of this surcharge. The criteria used by the universities for determining financial hardship should include, but not be limited to, qualification for federal need-based financial aid. Students with other documented financial hardships may also be considered. For consideration, the student must fill out a Repeat Course Surcharge Waiverand provide supporting documentation. Visithttps://www.usf.edu/registrar/fee_adjustment.aspxfor more information.