Styles So Chic, The Premiere Black Hair Salon in Raleigh, NC (2024)

Styles so Chic Hair Salon is located on 7901 Strickland Road inRaleigh NC. The salon is located inside of; Stylist Studios. Styles so Chic is a salon suite owned by Aniya Oden. This professional hair salon practices professionalism and healthy hair care. The staff regularly attends continued education classes to advance their skills in hair care techniques to best serve customers. The owner, Aniya Oden, is also a nationally published hairstylist whose work is regularly featured in some of the largest magazines in the Black hair industry.

Styles so Chic is a Full-Service Hair Salon

Styles so Chic Hair Salon offers a field of services such as, hair additions, natural styling, color, haircut, relaxers, blowout styles, and more in a salon that is relaxing and rewarding. They are a progressive hair salon in the Raleigh and greater Research Triangle area. The owner, Aniya Oden, is honored to provide outstanding customer service. Although the salon has only one hairstylist, Aniya, she consults with her customers to provide the best service possible. There is so much more to come from the professional establishment. This healthy hair care salon is definitely the place to go if you are looking for healthy hair with beautiful styles… Styles so Chic Hair Salon “Where your healthy hair journey begins!”

Maureen Dec 28, 2023 byMaureen Gray Chic Anyia does great with gray natural hair! Telesha Aug 8, 2021 byTelesha Amazing Aniya was amazing! My first time at the salon she really took care of my hair. The nicest person. Aniya completed my crochet style in under 2 hours. That was including her washing my hair, blow-drying, and braiding it. I am quite pleased with the results. And my hair feels flowy and good. The scent of my hair smells amazing! I will be back, there is no question. AJA BERRY Nov 6, 2020 byAJA BERRY Aniya is amazing! She takes such good care of my hair and has really given me good tips on how to maintain it between visits. Plus she has a fantastic personality and is the utmost professional. I always get a ton of compliments on my hair and I always feel like a new woman every time she works her magic! Danielle McFarland Jun 30, 2020 byDanielle McFarland Aniya is the best if you really want the best and someone that takes care of your hair she is the one to go to. I have been going to her for 6 years and wouldn't dare find another one she is the hair stylist everyone wish they had thankful that she's mine!!!!

Visit Aniya at StylessoChic. Tina Sep 26, 2019 byTina 9 years Aniya has one of the best personalities i have ever come across.. also her knowledge when it comes to hair and scalp is amazing... i have medical issues and the medication i take sometimes dries my hair and cause hair damage... she often put treatments in my hair to keep it healthy... and on top of that her styles and creativity is what set her a side from any stylist I've met... it's hard to find a package deal and I've been blessed for 9 years and i have not one time walked out disappointed

Hours of Operation Sunday: Closed Monday: 9:00am – 6:00pm Tuesday: 9:00am – 6:00pm Wednesday: By Appointment Thursday: 9:00am – 6:00pm Friday: 9:00am – 6:00pm Saturday: 8:00am – 2:00pm

Meet the Staff

Aniya Oden, a “healthy hairstylist” who is the owner of Styles so Chic Hair Salon entered the beauty industry about six years ago. Aniya who was born and raised in Washington NC, attend Beaufort county community college where she got her cosmetology license, she relocated to Raleigh NC shortly after completing the cosmetology program to pursue her career…. (Read More..)