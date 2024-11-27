Styles So Chic, The Premiere Black Hair Salon in Raleigh, NC (2024)

Located inside Stylist Studios
7901 Strickland Road
Raleigh, NC 27615

Styles so Chic Hair Salon is located on 7901 Strickland Road inRaleigh NC. The salon is located inside of; Stylist Studios. Styles so Chic is a salon suite owned by Aniya Oden. This professional hair salon practices professionalism and healthy hair care. The staff regularly attends continued education classes to advance their skills in hair care techniques to best serve customers. The owner, Aniya Oden, is also a nationally published hairstylist whose work is regularly featured in some of the largest magazines in the Black hair industry.

Styles so Chic is a Full-Service Hair Salon

Styles so Chic Hair Salon offers a field of services such as, hair additions, natural styling, color, haircut, relaxers, blowout styles, and more in a salon that is relaxing and rewarding. They are a progressive hair salon in the Raleigh and greater Research Triangle area. The owner, Aniya Oden, is honored to provide outstanding customer service. Although the salon has only one hairstylist, Aniya, she consults with her customers to provide the best service possible. There is so much more to come from the professional establishment. This healthy hair care salon is definitely the place to go if you are looking for healthy hair with beautiful styles… Styles so Chic Hair Salon “Where your healthy hair journey begins!”

Maureen

Dec 28, 2023

byMaureen

Gray Chic

Anyia does great with gray natural hair!

Telesha

Aug 8, 2021

byTelesha

Amazing

Aniya was amazing! My first time at the salon she really took care of my hair. The nicest person. Aniya completed my crochet style in under 2 hours. That was including her washing my hair, blow-drying, and braiding it. I am quite pleased with the results. And my hair feels flowy and good. The scent of my hair smells amazing! I will be back, there is no question.

AJA BERRY

Nov 6, 2020

byAJA BERRY

Aniya is amazing! She takes such good care of my hair and has really given me good tips on how to maintain it between visits. Plus she has a fantastic personality and is the utmost professional. I always get a ton of compliments on my hair and I always feel like a new woman every time she works her magic!

Danielle McFarland

Jun 30, 2020

byDanielle McFarland

Aniya is the best if you really want the best and someone that takes care of your hair she is the one to go to. I have been going to her for 6 years and wouldn’t dare find another one she is the hair stylist everyone wish they had thankful that she’s mine!!!!
Visit Aniya at StylessoChic.

Tina

Sep 26, 2019

byTina

9 years

Aniya has one of the best personalities i have ever come across.. also her knowledge when it comes to hair and scalp is amazing... i have medical issues and the medication i take sometimes dries my hair and cause hair damage... she often put treatments in my hair to keep it healthy... and on top of that her styles and creativity is what set her a side from any stylist I've met... it's hard to find a package deal and I've been blessed for 9 years and i have not one time walked out disappointed

Hours of Operation
Sunday:Closed
Monday:9:00am – 6:00pm
Tuesday:9:00am – 6:00pm
Wednesday:By Appointment
Thursday:9:00am – 6:00pm
Friday:9:00am – 6:00pm
Saturday:8:00am – 2:00pm

Services

Portfolio

This Is the Ultimate Curly Updo Hairstyle for Black Women in 2020

This curly updo hairstyle for black women is from professional hairstylist, Aniya Oden. She is the owner of Style to ...

35 Perfect Pixie Haircuts for Black Women in 2023 You Need to See!!!

Estimated reading time: 21 minutes The pixie cut, a revolutionary way to showcase the modern woman’s beauty. The perfect pixie ...

Short Hairstyle with Multi-Color Highlights from Aniya Oden

This is a great idea for anyone who wants to spice up their short hairstyles for black women. Raleigh, NC ...

Long Ponytail with an Elegant Braid and Hair Color from Aniya Oden

This long ponytail with an elegant braid and hair color will leave your hair looking fun yet elegant. Aniya Oden ...

Beautiful Updo Hairstyle with Rainbow Highlights from Aniya Oden

Beautiful Updo Hairstyle When you go out, you always want your hair to be on point. This updo hairstyles with ...

Subtle Blue and Teal Highlights on Natural Hair from Aniya Oden

If you want a beautiful, natural look for your hair with subtle highlights, then this is the look to get ...

Beautiful Long Hairstyle with Layers and Highlights from Aniya Oden

Beautiful Layers with Highlights If you love black hairstyles for long hair but haven't found the right one until seeing ...

Short Curly Hairstyle for Black Women by Aniya Oden

Worlds of Curls If you want a hairstyle that is extra stylish, just like you, then this is one of ...

Mohawk Updo Black Hairstyle with Twist on the Side from Aniya Oden

Salon:Styles So ChicStylist:Aniya OdenModel:TameshaMake Up: Deirdre Clay This is an example of a chic Mohawk formed into a formal updo ...

Chic Red Bubble Braid Hairstyle from Aniya Oden

Salon: Styles So ChicStylist: Aniya OdenModel: NnekaMake Up: Chondra Black hairstyles are so creative when you are able to work ...

Short Pixie Cut Hairstyle from Aniya Oden

Salon: Styles So ChicStylist: Aniya OdenModel: NaneveaMake Up: Chondra Short haircuts are beautiful for women who do not want to ...

Meet the Staff

Styles So Chic, The Premiere Black Hair Salon in Raleigh, NC (16)

Aniya Oden, a “healthy hairstylist” who is the owner of Styles so Chic Hair Salon entered the beauty industry about six years ago. Aniya who was born and raised in Washington NC, attend Beaufort county community college where she got her cosmetology license, she relocated to Raleigh NC shortly after completing the cosmetology program to pursue her career…. (Read More..)

