Subscription: Frequently Asked Questions (2024)

Posted: July 15, 2014

What is a Premium Subscription?

A Premium Subscription to the Courier & Press or The Gleaner now includes newspaper home delivery service and unlimited access to CourierPress.com, The Gleaner.com, Courier & Press for the iPad and Kindle Fire apps and Courier Press mobile iPhone and Android apps.

If you are a current newspaper subscriber to the Courier & Press or The Gleaner, unlimited digital access is included in your subscription. To activate your account and gain access, simply visit CourierPress.com/activate. If you are not a current newspaper subscriber and want a Digital Subscription, it is available for $9.99 per month.

What does this mean for current newspaper subscribers?

Our current Courier & Press or Gleaner newspaper subscribers are already Premium Subscribers. That means unlimited digital access to the Courier & Press and The Gleaner is included in your subscription. In addition to your newspaper delivery, your news will be updated throughout the day and available digitally on CourierPress.com, TheGleaner.com and on the Courier & Press smartphone and tablet apps. Because everyone’s needs are different, we also offer a subscription to our digital products. This option includes unlimited access to news stories, photos, and more provided by the Courier & Press and The Gleaner on smartphones, tablets and our websites. For those who are not currently subscribing, access to certain premium stories and information will be limited.

If I don’t sign up for a Premium Subscription or a Digital Subscription, will I be able to read anything on CourierPress.com?

Yes. Non-subscribers can read some articles, headlines and short summaries. Access to classified advertising including auto, real estate and employment is open to everyone. As the most-trusted local news source, we take very seriously our responsibility to provide public safety information, so urgent news bulletins will be free to all. Also, some important breaking news stories and features will be available without a subscription (but only for a limited time).

The Premium Subscription is the best option to receive the full stories you want, when and where you want them.

I’m a Courier & Press print subscriber. Do I automatically get access to everything online?

Yes, once you activate your Premium Subscription at CourierPress.com/activate, you will get unlimited access to CourierPress.com, The Gleaner.com, Courier & Press for the iPad and Kindle Fire apps and Courier Press mobile iPhone and Android apps.

I’m a Gleaner print subscriber. Do I automatically get access to everything online?

Yes, once you activate your Premium Subscription at TheGleaner.com/activate, you will get unlimited access to TheGleaner.com, CourierPress.com, Courier & Press for the iPad and Kindle Fire apps and Courier Press mobile iPhone and Android apps.

How do I change my username?

To update your account information, visit CourierPress.com and click "Manage Account." There, you may choose your desired username.

Why am I seeing advertisements on the CourierPress mobile app after buying a Digital or Premium Subscription?

Ads are an important part of our product offering. Our readers look to us to provide this type of content in addition to news and other information.

Do I need a subscription to make a comment on a news story?

Yes. We want and encourage our readers to engage in meaningful dialogue with us and other readers. The ability to comment on a story is part of the premium experience and is reserved for our subscribers.

I don’t want a newspaper delivered to my house. Can I just get a Digital Subscription?

Yes. In addition to the Premium Subscription, we offer a digital package for $9.99 per month that allows access to CourierPress.com, TheGleaner.com, Courier & Press for the iPad and Kindle Fire apps and Courier Press mobile iPhone and Android apps.

How do I get access to the Courier & Press on my smartphone or tablet?

Once you've activated your account at CourierPress.com/activate, you will use the same email and password to access the Courier & Press on all digital platforms. Visit CourierPress.com/apps for a full listing of digital products and links to download them to your device.

Can I get access to the Courier & Press on my Kindle Fire or other e-reader?

Yes. The Courier & Press offers a basic app so you can get content on your Kindle Fire. Visit CourierPress.com/apps for more information and a direct link to download the app.

Currently the Courier & Press does not provide apps for other e-readers. However, CourierPress.com is fully optimized for mobile devices and can be accessed from any device with a web browser. Visit CourierPress.com/apps for more information.

What is the cancellation policy?

To cancel your subscription, please contact customer service at 877-304-7771.

I don’t go online and just want the paper delivered to my house. Do you have a subscription package for that?

All home delivery subscription packages now include digital access.

Can I share a story from CourierPress.com or TheGleaner.com on Facebook, Twitter or another social media site?

Yes, and we encourage you to do so. Keep in mind, the story may be just for subscribers. If so, nonsubscribers can subscribe in just a few easy steps.

Can I use my Premium Subscription or Digital Subscription at work or school and home?

Yes. Your subscription login will allow access from all your digital devices. You may use any and all of your computers, smartphones or tablets to log in using the same account.

There are three people in my family. Can we all share one account?

Yes. Up to three additional family members living in the same household may all share an account. Keep in mind, everyone who has access to a shared account also has the same access to all account and billing information including the shared ability to comment in online forums.

Can I share my login information with my friends?

No. Sharing account information will compromise your account security, including your billing information. Also, reader comments will be tied to your account, so you will want to manage your login information carefully. For more information, please review our Terms of Service.

How do I change my email address, password, credit card, address or other account information?

To update your account information, visit CourierPress.com and click "Manage Account.”

I’m a newspaper subscriber and, when I tried to activate my Premium Subscription, the system didn’t recognize my phone number. How can I activate my account?

Please call 877-304-7771 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to noon, Sunday, or send an email to circulation@courierpress.com, and a customer service representative will be happy to assist you.

I still need help. Who can I talk to?

Please call 877-304-7771 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to noon, Sunday, and a customer service representative will be happy to assist you.

