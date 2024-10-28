Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (2024)

Table of Contents
Why You’ll Love this Recipe Ingredient Variations and Substitutions Tips Frequently Asked Questions Serving Suggestions Italian Salad Garlic Cheese Bread Italian Vegetables Garlic Bread How to Store More Pasta Recipes Chicken Mushroom Pasta Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken Creamy Fettuccine Alfredo Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta Ingredients Instructions Julie’s Tips Explore More How to Make You May Also Like Boursin Cheese Pasta Bucatini all’Amatriciana Bucatini References

This simple sun dried tomato chicken pasta recipe is incredibly easy to make, and comes together so quickly.

We are using a few little shortcuts that make this taste like a scratch recipe – we’re letting those flavorful sun dried tomatoes do all the work!

Toss with your favorite pasta and it’s a comforting weeknight meal the whole family will enjoy.

Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (1)

Ask anyone I know and they will tell you that my favorite dinner to make is pasta. In fact, our friends and family have come to expect it when they come for dinner.

I’m always experimenting with new sauces to keep this favorite exciting. This sun dried tomato basil pasta sauce recipe has a “from scratch” feel, but uses a few shortcuts to keep it quick!

Don’t Skip These: You don’t want to miss this incredible collection of 12 Easy Chicken Pasta Recipes!

The sun dried tomatoes in this pasta are the star of the show. But the fresh basil that gets sprinkled in at the end is a great way to add flavor, fragrance and color to red sauces like these. I think you’re going to love it!

Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (2)
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (3)

Why You’ll Love this Recipe

Simple, but Special– This pasta recipe is so decadent and tastes restaurant-worthy, without the effort.

Feels Authentic With a thick, creamy sauce that clings to every bite of pasta, you’ll imagine you’re vacationing in Italy.

Fresh, Vibrant Flavor – This sun dried tomato sauce is made with wholesome, nutritious ingredients.

Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (4)

Ingredient Variations and Substitutions

Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (5)
  • Chicken – Tenderloins work well in this pasta recipe.
  • Pasta – Make your own or used your favorite variety, we use rigatoni.
  • Italian Seasoning – Learn how to make your own Italian Seasoning blend here.
  • Olive Oil – I prefer a high quality extra virgin olive oil.
  • Garlic – Learn how to mince garlic, and all about garlic conversions here.
  • Sun Dried Tomatoes – Chopped, or purchase julienned, drain the oil. A high quality, Italian brand packed in oil is great here!
  • Tomato Sauce – A little shortcut goes a long way. Store-bought, canned tomato sauce will save you time and effort in the kitchen.
  • Ground Red Pepper – A little kick of spice adds such balance to the sweet tomato and basil. Reduce the red pepper to eliminate heat.
  • Dry White Wine – I specify dry since the tomatoes have sweetness all on their own.
  • Black Pepper – A few cracks is all you need.
  • Heavy Cream – For a luxurious finish! It’s best to use heavy cream in this recipe, not low fat or milk.
  • Optional Garnish of Parmesan and Basil – Fresh basil takes this sundried tomato pasta recipe to the next level. Reserve the basil for the end to lock in the bright green color and flavor. Add a little parmesan, or try Romano or Asiago.
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (6)
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (7)
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (8)

Tips

  • If you buy the dry package of sun dried tomatoes, usually in plastic, simply reconstitute in warm water for 30 minutes until soft and pliable. Drain and reserve the water to add flavor to stocks and sauces.
  • I recommend purchasing a small basil plant next time you go grocery shopping- it’s the freshest basil at a moment’s notice.
  • One thing I do always have time for ishomemade pasta. Make your own, or choose your favorite brand – it’s delicious either way!
  • Always hold back a cup of warm, starchy pasta water. This can help thin your sauces!
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (9)
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (10)

Frequently Asked Questions

What are sun dried tomatoes?

Sun dried tomatoes are whole tomatoes that spend most of their time drying in the sun. Sweet and chewy, they add a pop of concentrated tomato flavor and a succulent chew that makes this recipe so delectable.

Where do you find sun dried tomatoes?

You can typically find sun dried tomatoes in the canned vegetable section and/or produce section. If you have a local Italian market, that’s even better! The smaller Italian markets will sell imported sundried tomatoes from Italy, which are of a higher quality.

How do you use sun dried tomatoes?

This depends on the version you purchase. There are two – packed in oil and dry. I prefer the jarred sundried tomatoes packed in olive oil for this pasta sauce since they are much more flavorful. Just make sure to drain before adding to the pasta sauce recipe. Bonus – save that flavorful oil to finish your pasta dish or for your next salad dressing!

Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (11)

Serving Suggestions

This simple pasta sauce doesn’t require much. And it due to the wonderful flavor of tomato and basil. These two ingredients just remind me of all things Italy and summertime.

italian side dishes

Salads Dressings & Soups

Italian Salad

5 mins

Breads

Garlic Cheese Bread

16 mins

Side Dishes

Italian Vegetables

30 mins

Side Dishes

Garlic Bread

19 mins

See Also
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich served on a Parmesan Crusted Bun!Authentic Lebanese Hummus RecipeBurrito mit schwarzen Bohnen und GuacamoleCrock Pot Picadillo Is A Filling Healthy Dinner Idea & So Easy To Make
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (16)

How to Store

  • Room Temperature– This pasta is best served as soon as it comes off the stove. It can rest at room temperature for up to two hours before it must be refrigerated.
  • Refrigerator– If you do have leftovers, cover and store in the refrigerator for up to three days. When you’re ready to eat, warm it in a small sauce pan and a use a little chicken broth or water to loosen the sauce. Learn more about How to Reheat Pasta here.
  • Freezer– You can also freeze this pasta dish for up to three months, though it won’t be quite as creamy when you reheat it.
Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (17)

More Pasta Recipes

pasta recipes

Pasta

Chicken Mushroom Pasta

30 mins

Pasta

Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

25 mins

Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (21)

5 from 2 votes

Click stars ↑ to rate and leave a review!

Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta

By Julie Blanner

This sun dried tomato chicken pasta is so delicious, but totally effortless! We're letting those flavorful sun dried tomatoes and fresh basil do all the work, but the results will speak for themselves.

Prep: 10 minutes mins

Cook: 15 minutes mins

Total: 25 minutes mins

Servings: 6

PinRatePrint

Ingredients

For the Chicken (Optional)

  • 1 pound chicken tenderloins
  • 1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Pasta

  • 16 ounces pasta cooked
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 8 ounces sun dried tomatoes jar, drained
  • 8 ounces tomato sauce can
  • 1 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • ½ cup dry white wine
  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream
  • pepper
  • cup basil fresh

Instructions

  • In a boiling pot of water, cook pasta according to package directions. Be sure to reserve a cup of the salty, starchy pasta water to thin your sauce at the end.

  • While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil in a large skillet. Season your chicken tenderloins and add to hot oil, cooking 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 160°F.

  • Over low heat, combine olive oil, garlic and sun dried tomatoes. Cook, stirring frequently for one minute.

  • Stir in tomato sauce, wine, and red pepper, stirring well. Add heavy cream and reduce heat to simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pepper to taste.

  • Garnish with fresh basil and a little Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Julie’s Tips

  • If you buy the dry package of sun dried tomatoes, usually in plastic, simply reconstitute in warm water for 30 minutes until soft and pliable. Drain and reserve the water to add flavor to stocks and sauces.
  • It’s best to use heavy cream in this recipe, not low fat or milk.
  • Always hold back a cup of warm, starchy pasta water. This can help thin your sauces!

Serving: 1g | Calories: 556kcal | Carbohydrates: 81g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 0.01g | Cholesterol: 48mg | Sodium: 313mg | Potassium: 1892mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 18g | Vitamin A: 696IU | Vitamin C: 19mg | Calcium: 84mg | Iron: 6mg

Estimated nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is not guaranteed.

Explore More

How to Make

  1. Cook Pasta – In a boiling pot of water, cook pasta according to package directions.
  2. Cook the Chicken – Season chicken and cook on the stovetop as directed, until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F. Set aside. Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (22)
  3. Make the Sauce – Combine olive oil, garlic and sun dried tomatoes and simmer. Add tomato sauce, wine, cream and red pepper. Reduce heat and simmer. Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (23) Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (24) Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (25) Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (26)
  4. Season and Toss – Season to taste with fresh black pepper. Toss the chicken and pasta, adding a little reserved pasta water as needed. Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (27)
  5. Garnish – Top with fresh basil and enjoy!

30-Minutes or Less Pasta Recipes Stovetop

You May Also Like

Pasta

Boursin Cheese Pasta

18 mins

Pasta

Bucatini all’Amatriciana

40 mins

Pasta

Bucatini

Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (2024)

References

Top Articles
All Obituaries | Howell Funeral Home & Crematory | Goldsboro NC funeral home and cremation
Milwaukee Back Pages
Sam Club Gas Prices
Latest Posts
Where Can I Buy A Toyota Tacozilla? - GearShifters
Tarmacs.App Planner: Fietsroutes rondom Zaragoza.
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Last Updated:

Views: 6082

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Ignacio Ratke

Birthday: 1999-05-27

Address: Apt. 171 8116 Bailey Via, Roberthaven, GA 58289

Phone: +2585395768220

Job: Lead Liaison

Hobby: Lockpicking, LARPing, Lego building, Lapidary, Macrame, Book restoration, Bodybuilding

Introduction: My name is Sen. Ignacio Ratke, I am a adventurous, zealous, outstanding, agreeable, precious, excited, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.