Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta | Julie Blanner (2024)

This simple sun dried tomato chicken pasta recipe is incredibly easy to make, and comes together so quickly.

We are using a few little shortcuts that make this taste like a scratch recipe – we’re letting those flavorful sun dried tomatoes do all the work!

Toss with your favorite pasta and it’s a comforting weeknight meal the whole family will enjoy.

Ask anyone I know and they will tell you that my favorite dinner to make is pasta. In fact, our friends and family have come to expect it when they come for dinner.

I’m always experimenting with new sauces to keep this favorite exciting. This sun dried tomato basil pasta sauce recipe has a “from scratch” feel, but uses a few shortcuts to keep it quick!

The sun dried tomatoes in this pasta are the star of the show. But the fresh basil that gets sprinkled in at the end is a great way to add flavor, fragrance and color to red sauces like these. I think you’re going to love it!

Why You’ll Love this Recipe Simple, but Special– This pasta recipe is so decadent and tastes restaurant-worthy, without the effort. Feels Authentic – With a thick, creamy sauce that clings to every bite of pasta, you’ll imagine you’re vacationing in Italy. Fresh, Vibrant Flavor – This sun dried tomato sauce is made with wholesome, nutritious ingredients.

Ingredient Variations and Substitutions

Chicken – Tenderloins work well in this pasta recipe.

Tenderloins work well in this pasta recipe. Pasta – Make your own or used your favorite variety, we use rigatoni.

– Make your own or used your favorite variety, we use rigatoni. Italian Seasoning – Learn how to make your own Italian Seasoning blend here.

– Learn how to make your own blend here. Olive Oil – I prefer a high quality extra virgin olive oil.

– I prefer a high quality extra virgin olive oil. Garlic – Learn how to mince garlic , and all about garlic conversions here.

– Learn , and all about here. Sun Dried Tomatoes – Chopped, or purchase julienned, drain the oil. A high quality, Italian brand packed in oil is great here!

– Chopped, or purchase julienned, drain the oil. A high quality, Italian brand packed in oil is great here! Tomato Sauce – A little shortcut goes a long way. Store-bought, canned tomato sauce will save you time and effort in the kitchen.

– A little shortcut goes a long way. Store-bought, canned tomato sauce will save you time and effort in the kitchen. Ground Red Pepper – A little kick of spice adds such balance to the sweet tomato and basil. Reduce the red pepper to eliminate heat.

– A little kick of spice adds such balance to the sweet tomato and basil. Reduce the red pepper to eliminate heat. Dry White Wine – I specify dry since the tomatoes have sweetness all on their own.

– I specify dry since the tomatoes have sweetness all on their own. Black Pepper – A few cracks is all you need.

– A few cracks is all you need. Heavy Cream – For a luxurious finish! It’s best to use heavy cream in this recipe, not low fat or milk.

– For a luxurious finish! It’s best to use heavy cream in this recipe, not low fat or milk. Optional Garnish of Parmesan and Basil – Fresh basil takes this sundried tomato pasta recipe to the next level. Reserve the basil for the end to lock in the bright green color and flavor. Add a little parmesan, or try Romano or Asiago.

Tips If you buy the dry package of sun dried tomatoes, usually in plastic, simply reconstitute in warm water for 30 minutes until soft and pliable. Drain and reserve the water to add flavor to stocks and sauces.

I recommend purchasing a small basil plant next time you go grocery shopping- it’s the freshest basil at a moment’s notice.

One thing I do always have time for is homemade pasta . Make your own, or choose your favorite brand – it’s delicious either way!

. Make your own, or choose your favorite brand – it’s delicious either way! Always hold back a cup of warm, starchy pasta water. This can help thin your sauces!

Frequently Asked Questions

What are sun dried tomatoes? Sun dried tomatoes are whole tomatoes that spend most of their time drying in the sun. Sweet and chewy, they add a pop of concentrated tomato flavor and a succulent chew that makes this recipe so delectable. Where do you find sun dried tomatoes? You can typically find sun dried tomatoes in the canned vegetable section and/or produce section. If you have a local Italian market, that’s even better! The smaller Italian markets will sell imported sundried tomatoes from Italy, which are of a higher quality. How do you use sun dried tomatoes? This depends on the version you purchase. There are two – packed in oil and dry. I prefer the jarred sundried tomatoes packed in olive oil for this pasta sauce since they are much more flavorful. Just make sure to drain before adding to the pasta sauce recipe. Bonus – save that flavorful oil to finish your pasta dish or for your next salad dressing!

How to Store

Room Temperature – This pasta is best served as soon as it comes off the stove. It can rest at room temperature for up to two hours before it must be refrigerated.

– This pasta is best served as soon as it comes off the stove. It can rest at room temperature for up to two hours before it must be refrigerated. Refrigerator – If you do have leftovers, cover and store in the refrigerator for up to three days. When you’re ready to eat, warm it in a small sauce pan and a use a little chicken broth or water to loosen the sauce. Learn more about How to Reheat Pasta here.

– If you do have leftovers, cover and store in the refrigerator for up to three days. When you’re ready to eat, warm it in a small sauce pan and a use a little chicken broth or water to loosen the sauce. Learn more about here. Freezer– You can also freeze this pasta dish for up to three months, though it won’t be quite as creamy when you reheat it.

5 from 2 votes Click stars ↑ to rate and leave a review! Sun Dried Tomato Chicken Pasta By Julie Blanner This sun dried tomato chicken pasta is so delicious, but totally effortless! We're letting those flavorful sun dried tomatoes and fresh basil do all the work, but the results will speak for themselves. Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 15 minutes mins Total: 25 minutes mins Servings: 6 PinRatePrint Ingredients For the Chicken (Optional) ▢ 1 pound chicken tenderloins

▢ 1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning

▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil For the Pasta ▢ 16 ounces pasta cooked

▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil

▢ 1 teaspoon minced garlic

▢ 8 ounces sun dried tomatoes jar, drained

▢ 8 ounces tomato sauce can

▢ 1 teaspoon ground red pepper

▢ ½ cup dry white wine

▢ ½ cup heavy whipping cream

▢ pepper

▢ ⅛ cup basil fresh Instructions In a boiling pot of water, cook pasta according to package directions. Be sure to reserve a cup of the salty, starchy pasta water to thin your sauce at the end.

While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil in a large skillet. Season your chicken tenderloins and add to hot oil, cooking 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 160°F.

Over low heat, combine olive oil, garlic and sun dried tomatoes. Cook, stirring frequently for one minute.

Stir in tomato sauce, wine, and red pepper, stirring well. Add heavy cream and reduce heat to simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pepper to taste.

Garnish with fresh basil and a little Parmesan cheese, if desired. Julie’s Tips If you buy the dry package of sun dried tomatoes, usually in plastic, simply reconstitute in warm water for 30 minutes until soft and pliable. Drain and reserve the water to add flavor to stocks and sauces.

It’s best to use heavy cream in this recipe, not low fat or milk.

Always hold back a cup of warm, starchy pasta water. This can help thin your sauces! Serving: 1g | Calories: 556kcal | Carbohydrates: 81g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 11g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 0.01g | Cholesterol: 48mg | Sodium: 313mg | Potassium: 1892mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 18g | Vitamin A: 696IU | Vitamin C: 19mg | Calcium: 84mg | Iron: 6mg Estimated nutrition information is provided as a courtesy and is not guaranteed.

