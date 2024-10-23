Super Silver Haze Cannabis Strain (Full Review) (2024)

Considered one of the highest quality sativas in the world of marijuana, it’s pretty safe to say that Super Silver Haze has not gone unnoticed – especially considering that it was awarded first prize at the High Time Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999.

This three-year-in-a-row champion is still famous, and still highly admired 20 years later – proving that the scientists over at Green House Seeds truly bred an iconic and legendary marijuana strain that has left a massive impact and is still continuing to make waves.

If you are searching for reefer that’ll leave you focused, uplifted, euphoric, and energetic, turn towards the sativa masterpiece that is the Super Silver Haze marijuana strain for a pick-me-up that you’ll never forget.

What Is the Super Silver Haze Marijuana Strain?

A skillfully-crafted and precisely-bred marijuana strain that has become one of the most long-term iconic crops from the 1990’s Green House Seeds strains, Super Silver Haze marijuanais a “super” sativa that can literally change your world if you have trouble making it through the day without feeling mentally and/or physically exhausted.

With a genetic lineage extending from three distinguished reefer types Northern Lights (indica), Haze (sativa), and Skunk No. 1 (hybrid), Super Silver Haze has arisen from a crossing between some of the highest-quality buds on earth. Possessing a family that rings bells like this one, it’s no wonder that Super Silver Haze has gained such recognition and become such a pot-stash essential.

In fact, with the Super Silver Haze marijuana strain, it is possible to remain calm while still feeling “on-the-go” – a combination that just about any busy person could learn to love. Additionally, Super Silver Haze marijuanaboasts a sizeable THC content, ranging in the 18-23 percentile.

If you want a high that’ll last you all day, keep you going and never lead you astray (you like that poetry?), this marijuana strainis destined to become your go-to bud, turning your haze into a wide-awake, focused useable energy.

Super Silver Haze: Aroma, Flavor, and Appearance

Super Silver Haze weed’s aroma is immensely pleasant but in an unexpected manner. This marijuana strain does not feature any sweet or candy-like notes but instead appeals to the more dynamic aspects of sense – including spicy, skunky, diesel, and sage-like notes that bring you back down to earth and ground you like a black-port battery cable.

Flavor-wise, the Super Silver Haze marijuana strain can possess hints of citrus but is overall herbal, spicy, sour, and earthy. The appearance of this reefer features a wide array of cool and muted tones, becoming more vibrant at the tips of the plant.

The sugar leaves tend to be a faded green in color, with gray and pastel purple/pink accents. The pistils are reasonably short, with a faded orange color. The name of Super Silver Haze likely originates from the way the marijuana buds look; as if they have been dipped or rolled in a fresh coat of just-fallen snow, producing a silver sheen that leaves observers in awe.

Lastly, the most vibrant section of these delectable nuggets is often the water leaves, which extend far out with their sometimes colorful deep purple hues. If you’ve never gotten the chance to check out a legit Super Silver Haze strain up-close-and-personal, make sure you do so ASAP. You won’t regret it.

Super Silver Haze Marijuana Grow Info

Typical of most sativa crops, Super Silver Haze grows reasonably tall in height, so ample upwards space is necessary to successfully cultivate this marijuana strain without causing the plants to become squashed or overcrowded (something to watch for, especially with indoor growing).

The Super Silver Haze strain is of medium difficulty if you’re trying to produce absolutely monstrous nugs. But it does tend to have a greater chance of success when grown indoors with the use of hydroponics.

Cultivated outdoors, Super Silver Haze tends to require a hot, sunny, balmy, equatorial climate, which of course not everyone in the world has access to. If you happen to be a fortunate individual living in these types of conditions, however, outdoor cultivation of Super Silver Haze could be a more affordable option than indoors.

It is important to note that this reefer has a tendency to yield less marijuana outdoors than it does indoors, however, so be sure to take that into consideration if you’re thinking about plopping some seeds or clones in the ground. On the plus side, Super Silver Haze is pretty tolerant to pests, bugs, mold, powdery mildew, and other diseases, so at least that aspect of the marijuana strain is reasonably low-maintenance.

In terms of harvest, Super Silver Haze has a flowering period of about 9-11 weeks, and if you choose to harvest the colas later on, you will discover a drastic increase in resinous trichomes – creating a more prominent silvery sheen (which makes a lot of sense with this herb’s name). Harvest time falls around mid to late October for outdoor grown crops.

While successful indoor harvests typically yield around 19 ounces per square meter, outdoor yields typically yield less, at about 15 ounces per plant (that is, if everything goes according to plan).

In summary, Super Silver Haze weed is probably the most ideal marijuana strain for cultivation by individuals who are experienced marijuana growers. And if you’re one of the many Americans that reside in a cold, non-equatorial climate, you’ll likely have to go the indoor route if you want to produce any kind of substantial buds.

Super Silver Haze Effects

Super Silver Haze’s effects are of a unique nature, simply because this marijuana strain is capable of being healing yet calmly stimulating – two very different feelings that are all wrapped into one. Seems too good to be true? Trust us, it isn’t – which is partially what makes this marijuana strain just so, well… super (please pardon us for our inexcusable corniness).

While SS Haze often brings upon an intoxicating, long-lasting body high, it manages to keep the mind sharp, focused, and energized, in addition to bringing about both creative and introspective perspectives.

Stressed-out employees or business owners have the potential to find extreme solace in a strain like this one. It not only keeps the body moving but also assists in forming better communication-based relationships with the individuals around you; all while managing your stress levels and slowing down quick or rushed heartbeats.

The second half of the Super Silver Haze high can be a bit more mellow in nature, with a greater emphasis on calm, relaxation, and euphoria.

Aside from working professionals benefiting from this marijuana, anyone who wishes to have a mentally calm day in which they can focus deeply and keep going nonstop would thoroughly enjoy and appreciate this one-of-a-kind ganja.

In most instances, consuming Super Silver Haze late in the evening or at night when you are wanting to calm down or sleep is counterintuitive because the strain possesses little to no rest-inducing effects. Rather, it would likely make it challenging to even close your eyes for the evening, not to mention get a good night’s rest.

Medical Benefits of Super Silver Haze

Regarding serious medical conditions, Super Silver Haze seems to have impacted the community of individuals suffering from severe chronic depression, tending to promote enlightened emotions of contentment, and even happiness.

Furthermore, stress and anxiety have also influenced by the Super Silver Haze marijuana strain, which has proved to be a real game-changer for a wide array of conditions that affect the mind. Patients with medical conditions should avoid over-consuming any strain of marijuana – including Super Silver Haze – as over-consumption can potentially lead to an increase in anxiety, paranoia, or stress. It is vital to understand your limitations in these circumstances and keep track of intake levels.

Super Silver Haze marijuanacan also be beneficial in helping the physical side of the medical realm; patients with lack of appetite, chronic fatigue, chronic pain, neuropathic pain, andmigraines can appreciate just how healing this marijuana strain can be, having already helped millions throughout the United States.

If your condition is more intense, however, taking a larger-than-average dose will not always ensure that your pain is properly helped. Super Silver Haze edibles, concentrates, live resin, candies, shatter, hash and gummies are all ways to access a higher percentage of THC, generally with less efforts involved (i.e. you don’t have to smoke 14 bowls in a row).

Super Silver Haze Review: Possible Negative Side Effects

The positive qualities of Super Silver Haze don’t just end at amazing effects, numerous medical benefits, a tasty scent and flavor, or a medium-difficulty cultivation level. In other words, this marijuana strain has very few negative effects.

Overall, the most frequently-reported adverse effects include dry mouth (cotton mouth), dehydration, and dry eyes – real surprising right?

Dry mouth is absolutely manageable, with just a little extra preparation in order; if you are prone to experiencing cottonmouth or dehydration, be sure to drink plenty of hydrating fluids before, during, and after your reefer consumption because this will revitalize the body and cause your saliva glands to produce extra moisture.

Super Silver Haze is unlikely to precipitate any extreme reactions such as paranoia, increased anxiety, or overbearing stress.

Also, prepare ahead of time if you’re going to be indulging in Super Silver Haze by purchasing moisturizing eye drops from your local drug store. These can assist in keeping dry eyes at bay, and can also make self-conscious discomforts a thing of the past.

Due to the small percentage of indica genetics that are existent in Super Silver Haze genetics, it is not simply pure sativa (as some might try and suggest), but more balanced out. Therefore, SS Haze is unlikely to precipitate any extreme reactions such as paranoia, increased anxiety, or overbearing stress.

Final Thoughts on Super Silver Haze Marijuana

If you are an individual that seems to crash halfway through the day, we’d be willing to bet that Super Silver Haze marijuana will take care of you and revitalize your body – plus your mind – and bring you back to life. It’s honestly one of our all-time favorite phenotypes, and if you haven’t tried it, please make every effort to do so in the coming year – trust us.

We hope that you have enjoyed reading this Super Silver Haze review, and that you not only found the article to be entertaining but also educational, informative, and funny as hell (just kidding). And as always, it is important to remember that the consumption of marijuana is the sole responsibility of the user, and that discretion should always be taken.

