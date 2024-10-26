Super Silver Haze: Cannabis Strain Review & Information (2024)

Super Silver Haze descends from greatness. Its legendary ancestors passed down an impressive assortment of traits. If you have a penchant for cerebral and stimulating effects, this cultivar will hit the spot.

The sativa-dominant strain boasts high levels of THC, low levels of CBD, fruitful productivity, and an earthy and fruity terpene profile.

CHARACTERISTICS OF SUPER SILVER HAZE

Super Silver Haze is a mix of Haze, Skunk, and Northern Lights. Stemming from a breeding project that took place in the 1990s, it went on to win first place at three High Times Cups later on in the decade.

Genetics 75% Sativa / 25% Indica Parents Haze x (Skunk x Northern Lights) THC 20% CBD Low Flavours Cognitive, Energising, Uplifting Effects Citrus, Herbal, Earthy

Breeders chose Haze to form the foundation of Super Silver Haze. The legendary Cali sativa emerged in Santa Cruz during the 1960s. It received its complex terpene profile and electrifying high from an international lineup of exotic landraces from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze produces small and dense buds that stink of citrus and produce and THC content of 18%.

Next, breeders got to work crossing two of the most well-known hybrids on the planet: Skunk and Northern Lights.

Skunk first appeared in the late 1970s and arrived on the scene packing some serious attitude. The strain—born out of a cross between Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold—delivered a new definition of a “head high”. Northern Lights, on the other hand, is an award-winning indica hybrid popularised in the Netherlands during the 1980s.

After crossing these two legends, they bred the offspring with Haze. It didn’t take long before they achieved a genetically stable Super Silver Haze specimen.

HOW TO GROW SUPER SILVER HAZE

Super Silver Haze defies traditional sativa morphology. The strain maintains a medium size throughout the entire growing cycle, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor growth. But don’t worry, it still boasts the large yields associated with sativa-dominant hybrids.

Grow Difficulty Intermediate Best suitable to grow Indoors / Outdoors Climate Warm Variety Feminized Height Indoor Medium Height Outdoor Medium Flowering Time 9–10 weeks Harvest period (outdoor) Late October Yield Indoor 450–550g/m² Yield Outdoor 500g/plant

As a feminized strain, Super Silver Haze provides a 99.9% chance of producing female plants. It’s ideal for growers looking for nothing but dank, resinous flowers. Super Silver Haze thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. It prefers a slightly warmer climate, but its hardy genetics can handle the tail-end of the growing season in colder climates.

This cultivar produces compact flowers, and their density and trichome count make up for any lack of size. Flowers ooze resin during the later stages of the flowering phase and display tightly bunched pistils. Unlike a lot of sativas, SSH’s morphology makes it a good candidate to grow indoors. You’ll be able to cultivate this plant in a relatively small grow space, without the risk of it outgrowing the environment.

Indoor plants produce a rewarding 450–550g/m² after a relatively lengthy flowering time of 9–10 weeks. As a sativa, it isn’t the fastest to flower. But its tasty and potent buds make it worth the wait. If you prefer growing cannabis outdoors, expect plants to peak at a medium height. Under the sun, they'll pump out an impressive yield of approximately 550g/plant. Prepare for a late October harvest.

View Super Silver Haze (Zamnesia Seeds) feminized (114) Parents:Haze x (Skunk x Northern Light) Genetics:25% Indica / 75% Sativa Flowering Time:9-10 weeks THC:20% CBD:3% Flowering Type:Photoperiod

SUPER SILVER HAZE: FLAVOUR & EFFECTS

Super Silver Haze delivers a jolt to the central nervous system. Its sativa high will set your neurons ablaze and put you in a creative and productive mood. The aromatic buds of SSH produce a respectable THC content of 20%—more than enough to keep you buzzing for hours at a time. A low level of CBD contributes to a clear-headed effect.

Super Silver Haze makes a superb daytime smoke, especially if your day requires long periods of focus. Hit a joint or vape loaded with these flowers to turn mundane tasks into opportunities to test your speed and efficiency. Super Silver Haze’s stimulating high makes it a perfect social strain. Smoke-up during parties and gatherings to keep the conversation flowing, and to spice up the atmosphere with a hint of euphoria and a whole lot of giggles.

Super Silver Haze produces sky-high levels of flavourful and aromatic terpenes; you’ll receive a mouthful of citrusy, earthy, and spicy notes with every hit. Earthy myrcene dominates the mix, followed closely by peppery caryophyllene. High concentrations of limonene also occupy these flowers.

FINAL VERDICT

Breeders designed Super Silver Haze to fill a sativa-sized gap in the cannabis scene. It delivers everything a grower could want, packing a diverse terpene profile, high levels of THC, and a yield that will probably fill up your entire collection of mason jars.