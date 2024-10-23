Super Silver Haze / ILGM: reviews (2024)

It's my first grow so the difficulty is hard to gauge and I do hydro so that was fun learning through haha. The plant stretches FAST! I was shocked at how high it got so stay on top of training especially if you SCROG or work indoors. Seemed to be a normal or light feeder. I'd only put 1 ML per Gallon of A and B Aquaflakes. the bud didn't seem to smell too strong but I don't think I actually reached maturity if it's not obvious its a long flower lol. has to be at least 11 or 12 weeks. could be longer. No issues with disease or pests just human error lol. I honestly dont think there is anything worth smoking harvested. Im gonna chalk this one up as a failure and just put 1 oz but maybe I got at least 7 from the closet personal grow. I had issues with the website not posting pics so i just deleted that journal entirely lumping it in with this mess. I guess the lesson here is to not be timid with training and flip fast so you don't get overwhelmed. the plant recovers so fast in transition that you can beat them up and just jump straight into flower. well at least that's what I'm going for with round 2. to add salt to the wound the odor of the drying was like gummy worms with a musk that made me want more and more. then I fell asleep with a little heater in the room raising the temp to 90F on the 3rd day of drying. I already noticed a lack in the smell so I may have just spoiled it all.Part 2 update. Alrighty, guys so the scale read about 200g of semi-dried prior to curing trimmed bud lol. A lot is trash but I may have lucked out for myself at least until the next harvest. Trimming takes forever and It makes me really bummed I didn't pull the fully matured colas of all 10 plants. man, it makes me wonder. Idk what it taste like though aside from pine sol but its a not so harsh smoke. I flushed for longer than a week so I guess thats the terps haha.

This was one of two plants that I started at the same time and both were the first time I have grown cannabis. This plant stayed short but it may have been caused by the lights being to close to plant and will try different distance on the next plant. Had aphid infestation and at one point there were so many on this plant that aphids were on top of other aphids, although there were aphids there was no other problems with this plant

Hits you right behind the eyes, just really great stuff, will definitely grow again.

Super Silver Haze is mainly sativa cross of Northern Lights, Skunk #1, and Haze Sativa. This strain of marijuana is great for using throughout the day. The smoke gives a relaxing high that does not interfere with concentration and leaves a clear mind. The THC content is 18%. The plant grows well in all growing conditions. It needs a large amount of light. It reaches a high growth and has a sativa structure. The crop appears after 63 days of flowering. Super Silver Haze can also be used for medicinal purposes, such as relieving symptoms of depression or stress. Smoke gives a happy high and relaxation. You may feel creative, but be careful with the dosage. The negative effects are dry eyes and mouth, sometimes paranoia or dizziness. The smell of the strain is skunk and sweetness, with notes of herbs and earth. You will also feel the hints of citrus when smoking.

FAQs

Super Silver Haze makes you uplifted, calm, content, inquisitive, and even happy. The balance between sativa and indica provides soothing mind and body effects, allowing you to feel energized without the usual physical feelings of jitters, restlessness, or an increased heartbeat.

The flowering indoor takes 10-11 weeks with yields up to 800 gr/m2. The harvest comes by mid-October with yields up to 1500 gr/plant outdoors. Super Silver Haze is one of the renowned sativa plants in the world, that provides a strong, long lasting effect.

When she is grown indoors, the flowering time is set between 56-63 days, while most Haze-dominant phenotypes can flower for up to 77 days. Some phenotypes can also be grown in greenhouses. While Super Silver Haze is best to grow in a hydroponics setup, don't let this discourage you from growing her in soil or outside.

Dry eyes and a nasty case of cottonmouth are two symptoms that Super Silver Haze might give you. Rarely, especially after consuming more of this sticky strain, you might have a slight paranoid feeling. In addition, a minor headache and sporadic light vertigo are potential side effects of Super Silver Haze.

THC: Super Silver Haze is known for its high THC content, which often ranges between 18% to 23% or even higher in certain phenotypes. The high THC levels contribute to the strain's powerful psychoactive effects, inducing a euphoric and uplifting high.

Does Super Silver Haze Make You Sleepy? Super Silver Haze can promote relaxation, but it is not typically associated with inducing sleepiness. Instead, it is known for its uplifting and invigorating effects that enhance mood and creativity while encouraging a productive day.

Silver Haze induces uplifting, energetic, and creative highs, with an extra buzz on top. This 80% sativa-dominant strain flowers in 65-75 days.

Super Silver Haze CBD: A Legend Pimped With CBD



It's a 70% sativa and 30% indica strain that comprises an equal ratio of THC to CBD which measures around 8–14%. Super Silver Haze CBD develops long branches, which need to be contained in small indoor spaces.

Super Silver Haze and Silver Haze are two different strains with similar names. While Silver Haze is the child of Northern Lights and Haze, Super Silver Haze is the child of those two parents and Skunk. Super Silver Haze is the more well-known of the two strains.

Outdoors: If you have unlimited root space or maximum sized grow bags, make sure you have plenty of room, because Super Silver Haze will boom if given the opportunity. Properly topped and trained, a three metre diameter ball of dense vegetation can be created ready for autumn and flowering.

If you feel like Super Silver Haze has been around for a while, you're right. The strain rose to popularity in the mid-'90s, reportedly bred by Green House Seeds, the Dutch breeding company also known for its Strain Hunters web series.

SUPER SILVER HAZE



These large and bushy flowers are highly resistant to mould and produce a terpene profile defined by notes of sweetness, spice, and citrus. Super Silver Haze is a highly productive strain both indoors and outdoors.

Super Lemon Haze



Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

Super Silver Haze has the potential to reach heights exceeding 6.5 feet during its growth.

The instant joy spreading out right after the first hit makes Super Silver Haze Cannabis Seeds a prime strain for tackling low moods and depression. Beta-caryophyllene and myrcene are also considered effective anti-inflammatory agents. It's also a go-to medical cannabis strain for stress relief.

Consumers have also noted it had the effect of reducing stress and uplifting their spirits for a long and productive day. Some have said they've gotten the munchies while using Super Silver Haze, while others found it created an enjoyable psychedelic or thought-provoking high.

Crossbred, Haze and Northern Lights become Silver Haze, which can then crossbreed with electrifying sativa Skunk No. 1, generating Super Silver Haze and one intense brain-buzz.