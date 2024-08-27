Super Silver Haze / ILGM: reviews (2024)

ILGM

Super Silver Haze is mainly sativa cross of Northern Lights, Skunk #1, and Haze Sativa. This strain of marijuana is great for using throughout the day. The smoke gives a relaxing high that does not interfere with concentration and leaves a clear mind. The THC content is 18%. The plant grows well in all growing conditions. It needs a large amount of light. It reaches a high growth and has a sativa structure. The crop appears after 63 days of flowering. Super Silver Haze can also be used for medicinal purposes, such as relieving symptoms of depression or stress. Smoke gives a happy high and relaxation. You may feel creative, but be careful with the dosage. The negative effects are dry eyes and mouth, sometimes paranoia or dizziness. The smell of the strain is skunk and sweetness, with notes of herbs and earth. You will also feel the hints of citrus when smoking.

KronicAquaponicNewbie

9

Super Silver Haze

Growing it

Normal

Resistance

Normal

Hits you right behind the eyes, just really great stuff, will definitely grow again.

a year ago

Jimmy_JankensNewbie

5

Super Silver Haze

Growing it

Normal

Resistance

Normal

This was one of two plants that I started at the same time and both were the first time I have grown cannabis. This plant stayed short but it may have been caused by the lights being to close to plant and will try different distance on the next plant. Had aphid infestation and at one point there were so many on this plant that aphids were on top of other aphids, although there were aphids there was no other problems with this plant

2 years ago

FlynnRyderNewbie

8

Super Silver Haze

Growing it

Normal

Resistance

Normal

It's my first grow so the difficulty is hard to gauge and I do hydro so that was fun learning through haha. The plant stretches FAST! I was shocked at how high it got so stay on top of training especially if you SCROG or work indoors. Seemed to be a normal or light feeder. I'd only put 1 ML per Gallon of A and B Aquaflakes. the bud didn't seem to smell too strong but I don't think I actually reached maturity if it's not obvious its a long flower lol. has to be at least 11 or 12 weeks. could be longer. No issues with disease or pests just human error lol. I honestly dont think there is anything worth smoking harvested. Im gonna chalk this one up as a failure and just put 1 oz but maybe I got at least 7 from the closet personal grow. I had issues with the website not posting pics so i just deleted that journal entirely lumping it in with this mess. I guess the lesson here is to not be timid with training and flip fast so you don't get overwhelmed. the plant recovers so fast in transition that you can beat them up and just jump straight into flower. well at least that's what I'm going for with round 2. to add salt to the wound the odor of the drying was like gummy worms with a musk that made me want more and more. then I fell asleep with a little heater in the room raising the temp to 90F on the 3rd day of drying. I already noticed a lack in the smell so I may have just spoiled it all.Part 2 update. Alrighty, guys so the scale read about 200g of semi-dried prior to curing trimmed bud lol. A lot is trash but I may have lucked out for myself at least until the next harvest. Trimming takes forever and It makes me really bummed I didn't pull the fully matured colas of all 10 plants. man, it makes me wonder. Idk what it taste like though aside from pine sol but its a not so harsh smoke. I flushed for longer than a week so I guess thats the terps haha.

3 years ago

Super Silver Haze / ILGM: reviews (2024)

