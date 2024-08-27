Super Silver Haze / ILGM: reviews (2024)

It's my first grow so the difficulty is hard to gauge and I do hydro so that was fun learning through haha. The plant stretches FAST! I was shocked at how high it got so stay on top of training especially if you SCROG or work indoors. Seemed to be a normal or light feeder. I'd only put 1 ML per Gallon of A and B Aquaflakes. the bud didn't seem to smell too strong but I don't think I actually reached maturity if it's not obvious its a long flower lol. has to be at least 11 or 12 weeks. could be longer. No issues with disease or pests just human error lol. I honestly dont think there is anything worth smoking harvested. Im gonna chalk this one up as a failure and just put 1 oz but maybe I got at least 7 from the closet personal grow. I had issues with the website not posting pics so i just deleted that journal entirely lumping it in with this mess. I guess the lesson here is to not be timid with training and flip fast so you don't get overwhelmed. the plant recovers so fast in transition that you can beat them up and just jump straight into flower. well at least that's what I'm going for with round 2. to add salt to the wound the odor of the drying was like gummy worms with a musk that made me want more and more. then I fell asleep with a little heater in the room raising the temp to 90F on the 3rd day of drying. I already noticed a lack in the smell so I may have just spoiled it all.Part 2 update. Alrighty, guys so the scale read about 200g of semi-dried prior to curing trimmed bud lol. A lot is trash but I may have lucked out for myself at least until the next harvest. Trimming takes forever and It makes me really bummed I didn't pull the fully matured colas of all 10 plants. man, it makes me wonder. Idk what it taste like though aside from pine sol but its a not so harsh smoke. I flushed for longer than a week so I guess thats the terps haha.

3 years ago