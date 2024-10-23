Super Silver Haze | Marijuana Strain Reviews (2024)

The effects are just like it's described on this website. It hits you pretty fast and I like it so far.

Smells like the dank version of lemon and rosemary. Hits on medium speed, not instantly neither a creeper.It is strong, lasts for about 4 hours but feels like more because of the time dialation. After 2 hours you will start feeling hazy and you may want to sleep it of.The high disconnects you from your surroundings and leaves you unfocused. It doesn'tp pack euphoric effects and if you get worried paranoia is possible.On the peak of the high you may have some stoner thoughts and glimpses of inspiration and enjoyable memories.It helps in felling cool even when it's hotInteresting strong strain but not a favorite.

This is the perfect way to describe the effects of this strain. I absolutely love this one I look for it everywhere and I can never find it ! I will never love a strain like I love this one !!

Went to my local dispo and wanted a "mid shelf" sativa, and the budtender recommended this strain. It smelled amazing and was a good deal, so I got an eighth. It tested at 20% THC so I wasn't sure I expected too much... boy was I wrong. My tolerance level is high (I smoke on average 2 joints a day), and this bud had me feeling its effects for hours! The description honestly perfectly describes this strain... definitely an energizing high, but not extremely focused. Definitely hits your head, then you realize it hit your body as well, but you're too in bliss to care. The terps went crazy with this one as well. Stoney for a sativa, but energizing; may sound weird, but I love the combo. Gonna hopefully cop another 1/8 soon. Fuego!!

Seems to be like a typical indica to me: nice buzz that quickly devolves into depressed couchlock, and a foggy head in the morning. If you are a sativa lover, or you want to get up and go, you might want to avoid this one. For you indica lovers it should be fine.

Put my anxiety through the roof. Strong solid high good for daytime but didnt help with sleep at all.

medical user here in MN and this was one of the higher THC strains offered now that flower is legal (march 2022). I thought this was great and one of my favorites here. Although it is hard to find due to the higher THC and the limited supply here (to start). Will post a photo as well

pretty good for playing video games watching birds looking things up kinda like busy work without too much mental activity. relaxing and calming moments great for . family all at home or long family stays and get togethers helps me deal .taste is sort offresh pine needles fresh menthol and fresh lush green moss in rich dark loamy plaiable earth the good planting kind rolled together. taste not much better. I dry herb vape it still looking for sweet spot . the high nice taste eh but Ive had worse lol

one of my favorite smelling strains. so lemony an all citrisy. this smokes best on a warm spring day. a very heady high with a feeling of pure happiness. i watched backdraft and was totally engulfed in the film.

took my anxiety away! seems like a 70:30 s to i the Northern Lights really takes away any raciness. NL is an amazing strain both by itself and hybridized. Haze seems to work super well for me, Blue Dream is still a favorite, though its popularity seems to have dropped alot.. Skunk usually has me worried about possible anxiety, but this tri combo works really well. I feel middle ground, like I could get up and do stuff, or I could go back to sleep. Thought it sways slightly more in t he energetic side.

Excellent for pain if mixed with a high CBD strain. Not so good if you want to be social and hold an intellectual conversation. You'll zone out and feel the love on this strain. It's almost comparable to a spiritual experience.

Super Silver Haze is one of the best strains for morning and daytime use. It provides uplifting and stimulating effects that energize you while staying calm and free from stress. Many people use it to combat fatigue and ensure a productive day.

THC: Super Silver Haze is known for its high THC content, which often ranges between 18% to 23% or even higher in certain phenotypes. The high THC levels contribute to the strain's powerful psychoactive effects, inducing a euphoric and uplifting high.

Dry eyes and a nasty case of cottonmouth are two symptoms that Super Silver Haze might give you. Rarely, especially after consuming more of this sticky strain, you might have a slight paranoid feeling. In addition, a minor headache and sporadic light vertigo are potential side effects of Super Silver Haze.

Does Super Silver Haze Make You Sleepy? Super Silver Haze can promote relaxation, but it is not typically associated with inducing sleepiness. Instead, it is known for its uplifting and invigorating effects that enhance mood and creativity while encouraging a productive day.

It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too. There are some mild visual effects and it is pretty potent; from a bowl, I'd expect 3ish hours at least.

Consumers have also noted it had the effect of reducing stress and uplifting their spirits for a long and productive day. Some have said they've gotten the munchies while using Super Silver Haze, while others found it created an enjoyable psychedelic or thought-provoking high.

Thanks to the high THC content of the Super Silver Haze strain, certain individuals may experience heightened anxiety. Overall, the strain's strong psychoactivity might amplify anxious feelings, as the mind becomes more active and alert.

Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

The cerebral high is a hard-hitter, makes me extremely focused, talkative and happy, it erases every iota of stress within me and gives me monster munchies. But it also causes a bit of paranoia for a few mins, which is easy to handle for me. One of my all time favs.

Super Silver Haze CBD: A Legend Pimped With CBD



It's a 70% sativa and 30% indica strain that comprises an equal ratio of THC to CBD which measures around 8–14%. Super Silver Haze CBD develops long branches, which need to be contained in small indoor spaces.

The instant joy spreading out right after the first hit makes Super Silver Haze Cannabis Seeds a prime strain for tackling low moods and depression. Beta-caryophyllene and myrcene are also considered effective anti-inflammatory agents. It's also a go-to medical cannabis strain for stress relief.

Super Silver Haze and Silver Haze are two different strains with similar names. While Silver Haze is the child of Northern Lights and Haze, Super Silver Haze is the child of those two parents and Skunk. Super Silver Haze is the more well-known of the two strains.

The buzz from Super Silver Haze is a functioning, daytime high. You'll be full of energy, but still feel peaceful, centred, and clear-headed. It's the perfect type of strain for a nice wake and bake session. Not to mention, Super Silver Haze is great for treating headaches/migraines, and anxiety.

A classic sativa strain with THC levels averaging at 20-24%, Silver Haze is considered one of the most potent sativa strains on the market. Its effects are frequently reported as heavily cerebral, uplifting, and energizing.

It is said that the mood-elevating properties of Super Lemon Haze can help regulate mood disorders, such as depression, while also helping with other conditions such as minor pains, nausea, and appetite loss. The effects can be described as uplifting, energetic, creative, and cerebral.