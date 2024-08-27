Super Silver Haze | Marijuana Strain Reviews (2024)

Available In Your Area Available In Your Area
Video Video
Roll over the stars, then click to rate.
4.5
Super Silver Haze Reviews
4.54.5 91 votes| 48 reviews
Sort by: Post Date | Post Length | User Reviews | Most Helpful | Show Details
took my anxiety away! seems like a 70:30 s to i the Northern Lights really takes away any raciness. NL is an amazing strain both by itself and hybridized. Haze seems to work super well for me, Blue Dream is still a favorite, though its popularity seems to have dropped alot.. Skunk usually has me worried about possible anxiety, but this tri combo works really well. I feel middle ground, like I could get up and do stuff, or I could go back to sleep. Thought it sways slightly more in t he energetic side.
Consumption Method: Vape PensEffects I Feel: Energetic, Relaxing, SociableHelp Me With: ADD/ADHD, Anxiety, Autism
gumbojimbo - Posted May 17, 2024, 8:50 a.m.| Show detailsHide details
one of my favorite smelling strains. so lemony an all citrisy. this smokes best on a warm spring day. a very heady high with a feeling of pure happiness. i watched backdraft and was totally engulfed in the film.
Consumption Method: PipesEffects I Feel: Euphoria, Sociable, UpliftingHelp Me With: Appetite Loss, Fatigue, InflammationAromas: Diesel, Haze, Lemon, Tropical
MothMan
34 reviews - Posted April 11, 2024, 7:01 a.m.| Show detailsHide details
pretty good for playing video games watching birds looking things up kinda like busy work without too much mental activity. relaxing and calming moments great for . family all at home or long family stays and get togethers helps me deal .taste is sort offresh pine needles fresh menthol and fresh lush green moss in rich dark loamy plaiable earth the good planting kind rolled together. taste not much better. I dry herb vape it still looking for sweet spot . the high nice taste eh but Ive had worse lol
Harathkat
4 reviews - Posted Nov. 23, 2022, 9:48 a.m.
medical user here in MN and this was one of the higher THC strains offered now that flower is legal (march 2022). I thought this was great and one of my favorites here. Although it is hard to find due to the higher THC and the limited supply here (to start). Will post a photo as well
candall9 - Posted April 22, 2022, 9:40 a.m.
Put my anxiety through the roof. Strong solid high good for daytime but didnt help with sleep at all.
Moketip
7 reviews - Posted Feb. 19, 2022, 9:11 p.m.
Seems to be like a typical indica to me: nice buzz that quickly devolves into depressed couchlock, and a foggy head in the morning. If you are a sativa lover, or you want to get up and go, you might want to avoid this one. For you indica lovers it should be fine.
Posted Jan. 12, 2022, 8:16 a.m.
Went to my local dispo and wanted a "mid shelf" sativa, and the budtender recommended this strain. It smelled amazing and was a good deal, so I got an eighth. It tested at 20% THC so I wasn't sure I expected too much... boy was I wrong. My tolerance level is high (I smoke on average 2 joints a day), and this bud had me feeling its effects for hours! The description honestly perfectly describes this strain... definitely an energizing high, but not extremely focused. Definitely hits your head, then you realize it hit your body as well, but you're too in bliss to care. The terps went crazy with this one as well. Stoney for a sativa, but energizing; may sound weird, but I love the combo. Gonna hopefully cop another 1/8 soon. Fuego!!
libbyb436 - Posted Sept. 5, 2021, 2:20 a.m.
This is the perfect way to describe the effects of this strain. I absolutely love this one I look for it everywhere and I can never find it ! I will never love a strain like I love this one !!
Posted Aug. 20, 2021, 9:44 p.m.
Smells like the dank version of lemon and rosemary. Hits on medium speed, not instantly neither a creeper.It is strong, lasts for about 4 hours but feels like more because of the time dialation. After 2 hours you will start feeling hazy and you may want to sleep it of.The high disconnects you from your surroundings and leaves you unfocused. It doesn'tp pack euphoric effects and if you get worried paranoia is possible.On the peak of the high you may have some stoner thoughts and glimpses of inspiration and enjoyable memories.It helps in felling cool even when it's hotInteresting strong strain but not a favorite.
Posted June 27, 2021, 12:54 p.m.
The effects are just like it's described on this website. It hits you pretty fast and I like it so far.
Icantthinkofone - Posted June 19, 2021, 2 p.m.
- Top of Page
- View All Reviews
- Open All Sub-Menus
Video Video