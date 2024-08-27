Super Silver Haze | Marijuana Strain Reviews (2024)

took my anxiety away! seems like a 70:30 s to i the Northern Lights really takes away any raciness. NL is an amazing strain both by itself and hybridized. Haze seems to work super well for me, Blue Dream is still a favorite, though its popularity seems to have dropped alot.. Skunk usually has me worried about possible anxiety, but this tri combo works really well. I feel middle ground, like I could get up and do stuff, or I could go back to sleep. Thought it sways slightly more in t he energetic side.

Consumption Method: Vape PensEffects I Feel: Energetic, Relaxing, SociableHelp Me With: ADD/ADHD, Anxiety, Autism