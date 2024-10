Super Silver Haze - Sorteninformationen - CannaConnection (2024)

FAQs

Super Silver Haze produces a stunning, sticky flower that offers an energizing, long-lasting body high with uplifting effects that are excellent for situations where there is a lot of tension present, as well as when one is experiencing nausea or feeling hungry.

Super Silver Haze thrives best in hydroponic growing conditions but can also be grown in soil. If everything goes to plan while growing, successful indoor harvests yield around 19 ounces per square meter, and outdoor yields 15 ounces per plant.

When she is grown indoors, the flowering time is set between 56-63 days, while most Haze-dominant phenotypes can flower for up to 77 days. Some phenotypes can also be grown in greenhouses. While Super Silver Haze is best to grow in a hydroponics setup, don't let this discourage you from growing her in soil or outside.

A: Yes. Super Lemon Haze can contain up to 25% THC, which promises a strong and uplifting cerebral high.

Super Silver Haze CBD: A Legend Pimped With CBD



It's a 70% sativa and 30% indica strain that comprises an equal ratio of THC to CBD which measures around 8–14%. Super Silver Haze CBD develops long branches, which need to be contained in small indoor spaces.

Super Lemon Haze



Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

Silver Haze induces uplifting, energetic, and creative highs, with an extra buzz on top. This 80% sativa-dominant strain flowers in 65-75 days.

Super Silver Haze has a relatively short flowering period of approximately 65 days, and is capable of yielding up to 650-700g/m², when grown under artificial light. Typical indoor heights are 80-110cm. Outdoor growers will cultivate large plants with heights of 170-230cm, and harvest up to 550-650g per plant.

Auto Amnesia Haze ends its flowering phase in 7 to 8 weeks indoors, after planting it and produces around 400 grams per square meter. Outdoors, it will finish the flowering period in 11 weeks after planting it and produce up to 200 grams per plant. It can reach anywhere from 70 to 160 centimetres in heights.

Outdoors: If you have unlimited root space or maximum sized grow bags, make sure you have plenty of room, because Super Silver Haze will boom if given the opportunity. Properly topped and trained, a three metre diameter ball of dense vegetation can be created ready for autumn and flowering.

SUPER SILVER HAZE



These large and bushy flowers are highly resistant to mould and produce a terpene profile defined by notes of sweetness, spice, and citrus. Super Silver Haze is a highly productive strain both indoors and outdoors.

Smell: While it does carry some spicy floral notes at the end, Super Silver Haze is largely full of clear, pungent whiffs of lemons, wet soil and gasoline, with a skunky layer hanging over it all. That definitive type of smell opens up your eyes and helped start that whole sativa-means-energy thing.

What Is the Strongest Sativa? The strongest Sativa is Bruce Banner, with THC around 25%, while many seeds of this kind deliver more potency, with THC reaching up to 33% depending on the cultivator.

Super Lemon Haze requires a good portion of patience, in an indoor setup it takes 9-10 weeks before she reaches maturity. She performs very well in high EC hydro systems as well as in organic soil. The buds are dense, very long, riddled with very bright, almost white stigmas and have a high calyx-to-leaf ratio.

Super Lemon Haze CBD: A Buzzy, CBD-Rich Sativa



The strain features a THC content of between 9-12% and a CBD content of between 9-10%.

Silver Haze is a strain that leaves many people feeling happy, uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Its hard THC content makes it an incredibly potent strain. It is often reported that this marijuana strain creates an uplifting, cerebral, and energizing experience.

Haze strains are the Long Walkers or Giants of the cannabis species. Almost pure sativa genetics and an extraordinarily powerful uplifting cerebral high distinguish Haze varieties from all other marijuana. For those that prefer to fly high, rather than stay glued to the couch, Haze is the stash of choice.

Super Silver Haze is famous for its potent cerebral high that is both euphoric and uplifting. The onset of the effects is typically rapid, sparking an invigorating mental buzz that enhances mood, energy, creativity, and focus.