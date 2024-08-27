Super Silver Haze Strain Review >>> Effects, Origin, Yield, & More! (2024)

This sativa-dominant is a High Times favorite. Super Silver Haze strain it’s known for its supreme all-day high, and is a reliable way to stay medicated while still managing to complete daytime tasks.

It is one of the best strains to calm minor and major anxieties with, creating a cerebral sense of relaxation, without the couch-lock.

Super Silver Haze was created by fusing the superpowers ofNorthern Lightswith the mellow energy of Haze and the legendary Skunk #1. This super-strain has won an array of first prizes in the late 90’s High Times Cannabis Cup.

This sticky sativa is at home in the deep tropics, preferring an equatorial climate to thrive in. Super Silver Haze is popular for many its many recreational and medicinal benefits.

It is both healing and invigorating while adding a boost of energy to its effects, making it the go-to for many occasional and regular smokers alike.

Super Silver Haze weed strain attributes: ORIGIN #1 Northern Lights , Haze and Skunk EFFECTS Happy – 10

Uplifted – 10

Euphoric – 9

Energetic – 8

Creative – 7 FRAGRANCE Citrus, diesel, pungent, skunky, sour, sweet FLAVORS Earthy, citrus, sweet, spicy, lemon, herbal ADVERSE REACTIONS Dry mouth – 10

Dry eyes – 7

Paranoid – 3

Dizzy – 3

Headache – 2 MEDICAL Stress – 10

Depression – 8

Pain – 5

Fatigue – 4

Lack of appetite – 4 FLOWERING TIME INDOOR 9 – 11 weeks FLOWERING TIME OUTDOOR Mid October PLANT HEIGHT Tall THC CONTENT % 18% CBD % 0.10% INDICA / SATIVA % 10% / 90% INDOOR YIELD 19 ounces per square meter OUTDOOR YIELD 15 ounces or more per plant CLIMATE Hot equatorial climates GROWTH LEVEL Medium RESISTANCE TO DISEASE High

* 10 is the highest

* 1 is the lowest

Effects

Super Silver Haze can come on quite strong, being the strong, stickysativathat it is. Nicknamed a “one-hitter-quitter”, this strain doesn’t require much of a dosage in order to feel its effects.

After a couple of puffs, you can instantly feel the surge of happy, and will have a hard time containing your smile. Super Silver Haze has a surefire way of giving you a sense of being enlightened and uplifted, and ready for your day to begin.

Super Silver Haze creates a vivid sense of euphoria, leaving you feeling energized with an array of joyous and inspired thoughts to delve into. For anyone who needs a little help in kick-starting their creativity, without feeling heavy and sluggish, Super Silver Haze is a no-brainer of a choice.

Super Silver Haze terpenes

Carene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, D-Limonene, and terpinolene are among the aromatics that make up this weed strain’s rich terpene profile.

Aroma & Flavor

The scent of this strain can easily be described as being simply amazing. The sour citrus whiff of Super Silver Haze is enough to wake up your tired brain cells in need of invigoration. This sativa carries a skunky fragrance cut in with a sweet undertone, making for a very special pre-smoke experience.

Super Silver Haze creates a herbal taste in your mouth that is peppered with a little spiciness to it. It gets its full-bodied flavor from its solid earthy vibes, mixed in with a very prominent citrus note and it leaves a fresh lemony aftertaste in your mouth.

Terpene Characteristics Carene sweet, citrus, pungent, herbal, earthy, musky, wood, cedar, cypress wood Myrcene earthy, musky, fruity, clover, hop, pungent Caryophyllene spicy, cinnamon, clover Linalool floral, lavender, rose, citrus, wood, rosewood D-Limonene citrus, lemon, orange, tangerine Terpinolene fresh, smoky, wood, herbal, citrus, floral

Adverse reactions

Among the more common side effects in sativas with this potency, is a sense of feeling dehydrated. Super Silver Haze can make you feel like you have a bad case of cottonmouth, combined with dry eyes.

Medical

In some rare cases, you might feel a little paranoid, especially after consuming a larger amount of this sticky strain. Super Silver Haze can create a slight headache and occasionally bring on some mild dizzy spells.

Patients love this potent strain for many reasons. Super Silver Haze treats a long list of mental health issues, making it a powerful game changer in the treatment of cases likedepressionand anxiety.

Because it induces a clear-headed cerebral euphoria, mixed with a strong body high, Super Silver Haze is ideal for treating cases of stress and fatigue. Symptoms forPTSDandADD/ADHDhave also been known to ease up when treated with regular use of this strain.

Other ailments that have been successfully combated with Super Silver Haze, are an array of pain conditions.Chronic back pain, muscle spasms and PMS are other reasons why this sativa has been prescribed by more and more doctors.

Its ability to manage pain and also help induce a hearty appetite in cancer patients who suffer from nausea due to chemotherapy and radiation, is another reason why Super Silver Haze is on the rise in terms of popularity in the medical marijuana community

Super Silver Haze grow info

Super Silver Haze requires a little more expertise for somebody to grow. It prefers a healthy indoor setting, most specifically thriving in a hydroponic environment. But this doesn’t mean it can only be cultivated indoor.

This strain is suitable for warm and balmy equatorial climates, and requires quite a bit of sun.

However, it is said that when grown outdoors, Super Silver Haze has the tendency to yield a little less than when kept in a controlled indoor environment. Read here to learn how to design the best cannabis grow setup?

Flowering time

Indoor grow

Super Silver Haze can take longer than other strains to flourish, requiring an estimated minimum of 9 weeks to flower. This plant can thenyieldan average of 10 ounces per square meter of delicious forest-green buds sprinkled with silver resin flakes.

Outdoor grow

This sativa, when grown outdoors, generally yields a little less than when kept indoors. You can expect a yield of 15 ounces per plant during harvest, which is around the middle of October on average.

Origin

Northern Lights

Haze

Skunk #1

FAQ about Super Silver Haze strain

What is the Super Silver Haze strain yield?

Super Silver Haze yields 19 ounces per square meter indoors and 15 ounces or more per plant outdoors.

How much THC does Super Silver Haze have?

Around 18% THC.

What are the origins of the Super Silver Haze strain?

Super Silver Haze was created by the Green House Seed company in Netherlands, by combining Haze, Skunk #1 and Northern Lights.

Have you ever smoked or grown your own Super Silver Haze? Please let me know what you think about this marijuana strain in the comments below.

Robert

