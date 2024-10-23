Super Silver Haze Strain Review in 2023 - [Don't Miss] (2024)

Looking for a very famous cannabis strain? The Super Silver Haze Strain is a strain that is known in all corners of the world. It is also one of the people’s favorites at High Times.

This strain is famous mainly for its ultimate high that will last you all day if smoked in the morning.

If you are looking to stay high but functional throughout the day, all while getting the medical benefits of cannabis, then this would be the ideal strain to grow and smoke.

It has the power to remove the stress, anxiety, and nervousness inside you.

After crossing the Northern Lights strain with Skunk #1 and Haze by Green House Seeds, Super Silver Haze Strain was made. The energy and the legendary Skunk traits from the parents make this strain a must-try.

During the late nineties, Super Silver Haze Strain won so many awards at the High Times Cannabis Cup.

This strain is made out of 10% Indica and 90% Sativa traits, so we can say it is almost Sativa and behaves like one. Buy the feminized seeds from ILGM today and start growing your own cannabis.

The high of this strain is very strong because of the 18% THC content. The CBD content is also good enough to remove a lot of mental and physical ailments from you.

Growing Super Silver Haze Strain – Review in 2024

Being a Sativa, this strain will need a climate that is sunny and warm to grow to its fullest capacity.

This strain is not recommended for beginners as it is a bit tricky to grow it. You will need prior experience with marijuana growing to grow a full-fledged Super Silver Haze Strain on your own.

However, if you still want to have a go, then make sure you read this post about “how to grow marijuana indoors at home” properly. We have laid out an in-depth step-by-step guide for the beginners. Check it out before you head on to the path of marijuana farming.

If you are somewhat experienced, then we would recommend you to grow Super Silver Haze Strain with the help of hydroponics. This strain will give you the best result when hydroponics is used as the method of growing.

Indoors Cannabis Flowering Time & Yields

The best yield can be achieved when the Super Silver Haze Strain is grown with hydroponics indoors in a controlled environment.

You can check out some of the best hydroponic equipment here. We have reviewed the best out there for you.

The strain will require nine weeks to flower, and at the end of the harvest, you will be left with about 19 ounces of buds per square meter of your plantation.

Outdoors Cannabis Flowering Time & Yields

Growing Super Silver Haze Strain outdoors can be tricky as it will require a warm, temperate, and equatorial environment. The strain will need a good amount of proper sunlight, as well.

According to the experts, you might get a slightly less yield than indoor growing, although you can expect a harvest of 15 ounces per plant.

Your plant will be ready to harvest in mid-October.

Medical Benefits

This is one of the best medicinal cannabis strains used out there by patients. It has also been one of the driving forces in the fight against depression and anxiety.

Smoking it will instantly give you a clear head followed by strong euphoric experience. Be ready for body high as well.

Are you feeling tired/fatigued? One joint of Super Silver Haze Strain, and you will be filled with energy!

People with PTSD and ADD/ADHD problems have successfully got relief after smoking this strain regularly. If you have problems like chronic pain, muscle spasms, or PMS, then all of them can be solved with regular usage of Super Silver Haze Strain.

Impressive, eh?

Lastly, this strain tends to trigger the munchies in smokers, which is a great help for people who are suffering from eating disorders because of chemotherapy.

Try it today!

Effects

As to the bad effects, smoking a lot of Super Silver Haze Strain might give you headaches and paranoia. You might feel dizzy if you overdo the smoking.

So, please start out very lightly and gauge the effects before diving right into it. This is a strong cannabis strain and aptly names as a one-hitter quitter.

Smoke a little bit of this strain, and you will be there in terms of heavy cerebral high and body buzz.

As soon as you start smoking, you will feel happy and relaxed. You are also going to get a lot of giggles as well. The strain gives upliftment to bad moods and a feeling of enlightenment.

Smoke it early in the day to keep the euphoric experience going for a long time. The joy, happiness, and energy are all going to sticky to you throughout the day.

Odor and Taste

If you like the herbal taste, then you are going to love this Super Silver Haze Strain. It will mix spicy and pepper flavors in your mouth, as well.

The underlying after taste of this weed strain resembles with earthy and citrus flavors. There is also a lemon aftertaste when you exhale the smoke.

Everyone who will smell this marijuana will agree with us when we say the smell of this strain is just amazing. The smell consists of strong sour/citrus aroma, which will tingle your senses upon taking a whiff.

There is also a skunk smell in this strain, which will get your mouth watering even before smoking the joint.

Super Silver Haze Strain Information: