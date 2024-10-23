Super Silver Haze Strain Review in 2023 - [Don't Miss] (2024)

Table of Contents
Growing Super Silver Haze Strain – Review in 2024 Indoors Cannabis Flowering Time & Yields Outdoors Cannabis Flowering Time & Yields Medical Benefits Effects Odor and Taste FAQs References

Looking for a very famous cannabis strain? The Super Silver Haze Strain is a strain that is known in all corners of the world. It is also one of the people’s favorites at High Times.

This strain is famous mainly for its ultimate high that will last you all day if smoked in the morning.

If you are looking to stay high but functional throughout the day, all while getting the medical benefits of cannabis, then this would be the ideal strain to grow and smoke.

It has the power to remove the stress, anxiety, and nervousness inside you.

After crossing the Northern Lights strain with Skunk #1 and Haze by Green House Seeds, Super Silver Haze Strain was made. The energy and the legendary Skunk traits from the parents make this strain a must-try.

During the late nineties, Super Silver Haze Strain won so many awards at the High Times Cannabis Cup.

This strain is made out of 10% Indica and 90% Sativa traits, so we can say it is almost Sativa and behaves like one. Buy the feminized seeds from ILGM today and start growing your own cannabis.

The high of this strain is very strong because of the 18% THC content. The CBD content is also good enough to remove a lot of mental and physical ailments from you.

Growing Super Silver Haze Strain – Review in 2024

Being a Sativa, this strain will need a climate that is sunny and warm to grow to its fullest capacity.

This strain is not recommended for beginners as it is a bit tricky to grow it. You will need prior experience with marijuana growing to grow a full-fledged Super Silver Haze Strain on your own.

However, if you still want to have a go, then make sure you read this post about “how to grow marijuana indoors at home” properly. We have laid out an in-depth step-by-step guide for the beginners. Check it out before you head on to the path of marijuana farming.

If you are somewhat experienced, then we would recommend you to grow Super Silver Haze Strain with the help of hydroponics. This strain will give you the best result when hydroponics is used as the method of growing.

Indoors Cannabis Flowering Time & Yields

The best yield can be achieved when the Super Silver Haze Strain is grown with hydroponics indoors in a controlled environment.

You can check out some of the best hydroponic equipment here. We have reviewed the best out there for you.

The strain will require nine weeks to flower, and at the end of the harvest, you will be left with about 19 ounces of buds per square meter of your plantation.

Outdoors Cannabis Flowering Time & Yields

Growing Super Silver Haze Strain outdoors can be tricky as it will require a warm, temperate, and equatorial environment. The strain will need a good amount of proper sunlight, as well.

According to the experts, you might get a slightly less yield than indoor growing, although you can expect a harvest of 15 ounces per plant.

Your plant will be ready to harvest in mid-October.

Medical Benefits

This is one of the best medicinal cannabis strains used out there by patients. It has also been one of the driving forces in the fight against depression and anxiety.

Smoking it will instantly give you a clear head followed by strong euphoric experience. Be ready for body high as well.

Are you feeling tired/fatigued? One joint of Super Silver Haze Strain, and you will be filled with energy!

People with PTSD and ADD/ADHD problems have successfully got relief after smoking this strain regularly. If you have problems like chronic pain, muscle spasms, or PMS, then all of them can be solved with regular usage of Super Silver Haze Strain.

Impressive, eh?

Lastly, this strain tends to trigger the munchies in smokers, which is a great help for people who are suffering from eating disorders because of chemotherapy.

Try it today!

Effects

As to the bad effects, smoking a lot of Super Silver Haze Strain might give you headaches and paranoia. You might feel dizzy if you overdo the smoking.

So, please start out very lightly and gauge the effects before diving right into it. This is a strong cannabis strain and aptly names as a one-hitter quitter.

Smoke a little bit of this strain, and you will be there in terms of heavy cerebral high and body buzz.

As soon as you start smoking, you will feel happy and relaxed. You are also going to get a lot of giggles as well. The strain gives upliftment to bad moods and a feeling of enlightenment.

Smoke it early in the day to keep the euphoric experience going for a long time. The joy, happiness, and energy are all going to sticky to you throughout the day.

Odor and Taste

If you like the herbal taste, then you are going to love this Super Silver Haze Strain. It will mix spicy and pepper flavors in your mouth, as well.

The underlying after taste of this weed strain resembles with earthy and citrus flavors. There is also a lemon aftertaste when you exhale the smoke.

Everyone who will smell this marijuana will agree with us when we say the smell of this strain is just amazing. The smell consists of strong sour/citrus aroma, which will tingle your senses upon taking a whiff.

There is also a skunk smell in this strain, which will get your mouth watering even before smoking the joint.

Super Silver Haze Strain Information:

  • Seedbank: ILGM
  • Sex: Feminized
  • Pack Size: 5 and 10 Seeds
  • Variety: Sativa/Indica
  • Strain Genetics: Skunk #1 + Haze + Northern Lights
  • Flowering Type: Photoperiod
  • Difficulty: Hard
  • Flowering Time: 9 to 11 Weeks
  • Where to Grow: Indoor, Greenhouse, and Outdoor
  • Medical Conditions: Eating disorder, Depression, Fatigue, Pain, PTSD, PMS, Stress, and Anxiety
  • Taste / Flavor: Citrus, Spicy, Lemon, Herbal, Sour, Skunky, Pungent, Sweet and Earthy
  • Effect: Uplifted, Happy, Creative, Energetic, Euphoric and Relaxed
  • Plant Height: Tall
  • THC Content: 18%
  • CBD Content: 0.1%
  • Yield: 19 oz/m2 Indoors and 15 oz/plant Outdoors
  • Outdoor Harvest: Mid October
FAQs

Is Super Silver Haze a good strain? ›

The buzz from Super Silver Haze is a functioning, daytime high. You'll be full of energy, but still feel peaceful, centred, and clear-headed. It's the perfect type of strain for a nice wake and bake session. Not to mention, Super Silver Haze is great for treating headaches/migraines, and anxiety.

Does Silver Haze get you high? ›

THC: Super Silver Haze is known for its high THC content, which often ranges between 18% to 23% or even higher in certain phenotypes. The high THC levels contribute to the strain's powerful psychoactive effects, inducing a euphoric and uplifting high.

What strain is similar to Super Silver Haze? ›

Super Lemon Haze

Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

What are the side effects of Super Silver Haze? ›

Dry eyes and a nasty case of cottonmouth are two symptoms that Super Silver Haze might give you. Rarely, especially after consuming more of this sticky strain, you might have a slight paranoid feeling. In addition, a minor headache and sporadic light vertigo are potential side effects of Super Silver Haze.

Does Super Silver Haze make you sleepy? ›

Does Super Silver Haze Make You Sleepy? Super Silver Haze can promote relaxation, but it is not typically associated with inducing sleepiness. Instead, it is known for its uplifting and invigorating effects that enhance mood and creativity while encouraging a productive day.

How long does Super Silver Haze high last? ›

Super Silver Haze strain reviews2,364

It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too. There are some mild visual effects and it is pretty potent; from a bowl, I'd expect 3ish hours at least.

What is the difference between silver haze and Super Silver Haze? ›

Crossbred, Haze and Northern Lights become Silver Haze, which can then crossbreed with electrifying sativa Skunk No. 1, generating Super Silver Haze and one intense brain-buzz.

Is Silver Haze good for anxiety? ›

Super Silver Haze

Thanks to the high THC content of the Super Silver Haze strain, certain individuals may experience heightened anxiety. Overall, the strain's strong psychoactivity might amplify anxious feelings, as the mind becomes more active and alert.

Is Super Silver Haze trippy? ›

Consumers have also noted it had the effect of reducing stress and uplifting their spirits for a long and productive day. Some have said they've gotten the munchies while using Super Silver Haze, while others found it created an enjoyable psychedelic or thought-provoking high.

What percentage of CBD is in Super Silver Haze? ›

Super Silver Haze CBD: A Legend Pimped With CBD

It's a 70% sativa and 30% indica strain that comprises an equal ratio of THC to CBD which measures around 8–14%. Super Silver Haze CBD develops long branches, which need to be contained in small indoor spaces.

What is super silver good for? ›

The instant joy spreading out right after the first hit makes Super Silver Haze Cannabis Seeds a prime strain for tackling low moods and depression. Beta-caryophyllene and myrcene are also considered effective anti-inflammatory agents. It's also a go-to medical cannabis strain for stress relief.

Is Silver Haze strong? ›

A classic sativa strain with THC levels averaging at 20-24%, Silver Haze is considered one of the most potent sativa strains on the market. Its effects are frequently reported as heavily cerebral, uplifting, and energizing.

What percentage of Silver Haze is a sativa? ›

Silver Haze induces uplifting, energetic, and creative highs, with an extra buzz on top. This 80% sativa-dominant strain flowers in 65-75 days.

What is the stretch of Super Silver Haze? ›

The stretch during flowering will be 2–3 times the size of the flower, and the plant can turn into a huge tree if given enough soil and food.

Which strain is best for high? ›

What are the best strains for feeling euphoric?
  • Trainwreck. ...
  • Sweeties. ...
  • Rainbow Belts. ...
  • Face Off OG. ...
  • Apples and Bananas. ...
  • White Runtz. ...
  • Gelato. ...
  • Jack Frost.

What is the strongest strain on the market? ›

5 Strongest Weed Strains
  1. Godfather OG. This is also listed as one of the strongest weeds available on other sites. ...
  2. Strawberry-Banana. This one is a sativa-dominant strain that is described as having a pleasant, fruity taste. ...
  3. Bruce Banner. ...
  4. Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) ...
  5. Gorilla Glue #4.
Jul 9, 2024

