Super Silver Haze Weed Strain Effects & Reviews | Leafly (2024)

4.4(2358)
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Silver Haze.
Super Silver Haze strain effects
Reported by 2358 real people like you
Feelings
Negatives
Super Silver Haze strain flavors
Super Silver Haze strain helps with
Stress
36% of people say it helps with
Stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with
Anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with
Depression
Super Silver Haze reviews
4.4(2358)
October 23, 2016
w........4
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is a top 3 sativa for me (next to Strawberry Cough and Jack Herer). I treat depression and anxiety, and like other reviewers, I find that this strain features a great, long lasting body high, alongside clearheaded mental uplift. It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too. There are some mild visual effects and it is pretty potent; from a bowl, I'd expect 3ish hours at least. It is less racy than a typical sativa, and for a seasoned user, I think this is a great choice for a daytime med. If you're looking for something to treat depression and anxiety, this is definitely worth a try. It is calming, but uplifting, and for a sativa the body high cannot be beat. Def recommended.
June 14, 2011
k........r
Euphoric
Giggly
Uplifted
Dry mouth
After just a few puffs I began to feel the affects quite strongly! Gives off a very giggly and euphoric feeling letting you forget about all problems in life. Definitely recommend.
December 2, 2013
i........u
Focused
Relaxed
Another badass sativa for indica lovers!I actually feel this strain even with my super high tolerance which is always a nice surprise. Something about it brings me back to my high school days when life was much simpler. Ya, it's a badass strain.
June 4, 2014
e........o
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
This stuff is impressive. I see why it won so many cups. It looked ok, like something you'd expect to see that potent, but nothing special. It smelled like something affective, but again, nothing special. It tasted rather bland, like something slight burnt without much flavor. The high though, my god. One hitter quiter. It had me turned up in no time, but it seems to be potent enough to confuse my focus for a bit too. It's a long lasting high as well. While I wasn't pleased with the aesthetics, this bud gets my highest rating as a sativa.
February 20, 2015
J........1
I don't know what it was that set this one apart, maybe there was a specific cannabinoid that reacted with my brain or something, but this strain had me all smiles with a distinct "one with the world" kind of feeling. Amazeballs.
April 16, 2014
s........0
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Migraine pain comin on; nausea 6-7 when I medicated round 1830 or so. Takes bout 5-10 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (a must for me); very nice for a Sativa dominant. Head high energetic; awesome stoner sex with hubby! Body high exactly what I needed. Almost could not fall asleep; would not recommend for late afternoon/evening use. One of my favs for sure! Highly recommend for daytime use for pain/nausea! :-)
March 11, 2015
L........c
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Super Silver Haze has truly never let me down, this is definitely an amazing Sativa, with an AMAZING taste and smell. The high is an amazing full blown Sativa effects along with a very very nice body high. Definitely recommend it for Depression, Anxiety, Spasms, Pain, even Insomnia. Yes it's a Sativa but smoke enough and you'll be happily hazed over! The triple cross of Haze, Skunk & Northern Lights is just insane yet amazing definitely a must try if your a new toker!
April 11, 2014
J........8
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
I've got to say —this strain has given me a whole new outlook on life and such inspiration throughout the day. Super Silver haze completely eases my chronic fatigue and depressive symptoms almost instantly, and almost "cures" my Inattentive ADHD days after not even smoking at all —and not even taking stimulants. Very effective for people suffering with this conditions and related symptoms. This is true medicine!!
Photos of Super Silver Haze
