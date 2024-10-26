Super Silver Haze Weed Strain Effects & Reviews | Leafly (2024)

Table of Contents
Super Silver Haze strain effects Feelings Negatives Super Silver Haze strain flavors Super Silver Haze strain helps with Super Silver Haze reviews Photos of Super Silver Haze Buy strains with similar effects to Super Silver Haze FAQs References

By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

4.4(2358)

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Silver Haze.

Super Silver Haze strain effects

Reported by 2358 real people like you

Feelings

Super Silver Haze strain flavors

Super Silver Haze strain helps with

  • Stress

    36% of people say it helps with

    Stress

  • Anxiety

    29% of people say it helps with

    Anxiety

  • Depression

    28% of people say it helps with

    Depression

Super Silver Haze reviews

4.4(2358)

October 23, 2016

w........4

Creative

Euphoric

Focused

Happy

This is a top 3 sativa for me (next to Strawberry Cough and Jack Herer). I treat depression and anxiety, and like other reviewers, I find that this strain features a great, long lasting body high, alongside clearheaded mental uplift. It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too. There are some mild visual effects and it is pretty potent; from a bowl, I'd expect 3ish hours at least. It is less racy than a typical sativa, and for a seasoned user, I think this is a great choice for a daytime med. If you're looking for something to treat depression and anxiety, this is definitely worth a try. It is calming, but uplifting, and for a sativa the body high cannot be beat. Def recommended.

June 14, 2011

k........r

Euphoric

Giggly

Uplifted

Dry mouth

After just a few puffs I began to feel the affects quite strongly! Gives off a very giggly and euphoric feeling letting you forget about all problems in life. Definitely recommend.

December 2, 2013

i........u

Focused

Relaxed

Another badass sativa for indica lovers!I actually feel this strain even with my super high tolerance which is always a nice surprise. Something about it brings me back to my high school days when life was much simpler. Ya, it's a badass strain.

June 4, 2014

e........o

Creative

Energetic

Euphoric

Relaxed

This stuff is impressive. I see why it won so many cups. It looked ok, like something you'd expect to see that potent, but nothing special. It smelled like something affective, but again, nothing special. It tasted rather bland, like something slight burnt without much flavor. The high though, my god. One hitter quiter. It had me turned up in no time, but it seems to be potent enough to confuse my focus for a bit too. It's a long lasting high as well. While I wasn't pleased with the aesthetics, this bud gets my highest rating as a sativa.

February 20, 2015

J........1

I don't know what it was that set this one apart, maybe there was a specific cannabinoid that reacted with my brain or something, but this strain had me all smiles with a distinct "one with the world" kind of feeling. Amazeballs.

April 16, 2014

s........0

Aroused

Creative

Energetic

Euphoric

Migraine pain comin on; nausea 6-7 when I medicated round 1830 or so. Takes bout 5-10 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (a must for me); very nice for a Sativa dominant. Head high energetic; awesome stoner sex with hubby! Body high exactly what I needed. Almost could not fall asleep; would not recommend for late afternoon/evening use. One of my favs for sure! Highly recommend for daytime use for pain/nausea! :-)

March 11, 2015

L........c

Energetic

Euphoric

Focused

Giggly

Super Silver Haze has truly never let me down, this is definitely an amazing Sativa, with an AMAZING taste and smell. The high is an amazing full blown Sativa effects along with a very very nice body high. Definitely recommend it for Depression, Anxiety, Spasms, Pain, even Insomnia. Yes it's a Sativa but smoke enough and you'll be happily hazed over! The triple cross of Haze, Skunk & Northern Lights is just insane yet amazing definitely a must try if your a new toker!

April 11, 2014

J........8

Energetic

Focused

Happy

Hungry

I've got to say —this strain has given me a whole new outlook on life and such inspiration throughout the day. Super Silver haze completely eases my chronic fatigue and depressive symptoms almost instantly, and almost "cures" my Inattentive ADHD days after not even smoking at all —and not even taking stimulants. Very effective for people suffering with this conditions and related symptoms. This is true medicine!!

Photos of Super Silver Haze

Buy strains with similar effects to Super Silver Haze

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in

FAQs

How does Super Silver Haze make you feel? ›

Super Silver Haze makes you uplifted, calm, content, inquisitive, and even happy. The balance between sativa and indica provides soothing mind and body effects, allowing you to feel energized without the usual physical feelings of jitters, restlessness, or an increased heartbeat.

What are the effects of silver haze strain? ›

Super Silver Haze is favored by both recreational users and medical cannabis patients. Its recreational effects often include feelings of happiness, creativity, and an overall sense of well-being. Medical users may find relief from conditions such as stress, depression, chronic pain, and fatigue when using this strain.

What is super silver good for? ›

The instant joy spreading out right after the first hit makes Super Silver Haze Cannabis Seeds a prime strain for tackling low moods and depression. Beta-caryophyllene and myrcene are also considered effective anti-inflammatory agents. It's also a go-to medical cannabis strain for stress relief.

Is Haze the most powerful weed? ›

Haze strains are the Long Walkers or Giants of the cannabis species. Almost pure sativa genetics and an extraordinarily powerful uplifting cerebral high distinguish Haze varieties from all other marijuana. For those that prefer to fly high, rather than stay glued to the couch, Haze is the stash of choice.

Is Super Silver Haze top shelf? ›

Super Silver Haze is one of the best strains on the market and has earned its place as a top-shelf cannabis strain through the years.

Is Super Silver Haze good for anxiety? ›

Super Silver Haze strain reviews2,362

I treat depression and anxiety, and like other reviewers, I find that this strain features a great, long lasting body high, alongside clearheaded mental uplift. It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too.

What is the difference between silver haze and Super Silver Haze? ›

Silver is exponentially more grounding, social and far less "psychoactive" than Super, and the mental high does not conflict with my surroundings or my mood, but instills a feeling of assurance.

Why is haze so good? ›

Haze is known to provide a strong and long-lasting psychoactive experience, making it a preferred choice for those seeking creative inspiration or a boost of motivation. Users often report feelings of euphoria, increased focus, and enhanced sensory perception.

What does haze do to you? ›

What is the health effect of haze? Haze particles can give rise to acute symptoms such as cough, wheezing, shortness of breath and a feeling of tiredness and weakness.

How powerful is super silver? ›

In the IDW Comics, Super Silver has been shown to be able to remove viruses at the molecular level from every living being with his Psychokinesis while moving at supersonic speeds.

What strain is similar to Super Silver Haze? ›

Super Lemon Haze

Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

Is silver haze illegal? ›

Silver Haze is a cannabis 'strain' or cultivar that belongs to the cannabis plant family. In the UK, legacy market, Silver Haze weed is illegal, and cultivating, purchasing, possessing or administering illicit Silver Haze is a crime.

What's better, Kush or haze? ›

Comparison of the effects: While Kush marijuana is known for its relaxing and sedative effects, ideal for pain relief and insomnia, Haze strains stimulate energy, creativity and is more suitable for daytime use.

What are the side effects of haze weed? ›

Amnesia Haze
  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS.
  • Feelings: Giggly. Euphoric. Happy.
  • Paranoid. . Dry mouth. . Dizzy.
  • Stress. Depression. Anxiety.
  • Amnesia Haze effects are mostly energizing. Amnesia Haze potency is higher THC than average.

Is haze better than smoke? ›

Haze is similar to smoke in its use and creation, however is more subtle. It is used to create a slightly hazy atmosphere (hence the name!) which allows lights and lasers to create beams that cross the room. It is not as thick as conventional smoke, and the intensity can be adjusted using a lighting console.

What does a haze high feel like? ›

Haze strain reviews489

The cerebral high is a hard-hitter, makes me extremely focused, talkative and happy, it erases every iota of stress within me and gives me monster munchies. But it also causes a bit of paranoia for a few mins, which is easy to handle for me. One of my all time favs.

How does Super Lemon Haze make you feel? ›

Super Lemon Haze is known for its head-focused high. With a THC content of up to 25%, this sativa-dominant hybrid offers a potent yet uplifting experience. Users often report a cerebral and euphoric high, accompanied by increased energy and heightened creativity.

How does haze affect you? ›

Following are the most common short-term health effects due to exposure to haze: Breathing difficulties, chest tightness, chest pain, shortness of breath. Throat irritation, dry throat, sore throat and/or or cough, phlegm. Eye irritation, excessive secretion of tears, and/or conjunctivitis (eye infection).

Does smoke haze make you tired? ›

The smoke contains carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and other chemicals like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. Inhaling this smoke can cause tiredness as it decreases the amount of oxygen available for your body, leading to low energy levels and headaches.

References

