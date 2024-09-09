Super Silver Haze Weed Strain Effects & Reviews | Leafly (2024)

I've got to say —this strain has given me a whole new outlook on life and such inspiration throughout the day. Super Silver haze completely eases my chronic fatigue and depressive symptoms almost instantly, and almost "cures" my Inattentive ADHD days after not even smoking at all —and not even taking stimulants. Very effective for people suffering with this conditions and related symptoms. This is true medicine!!

Super Silver Haze has truly never let me down, this is definitely an amazing Sativa, with an AMAZING taste and smell. The high is an amazing full blown Sativa effects along with a very very nice body high. Definitely recommend it for Depression, Anxiety, Spasms, Pain, even Insomnia. Yes it's a Sativa but smoke enough and you'll be happily hazed over! The triple cross of Haze, Skunk & Northern Lights is just insane yet amazing definitely a must try if your a new toker!

Migraine pain comin on; nausea 6-7 when I medicated round 1830 or so. Takes bout 5-10 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (a must for me); very nice for a Sativa dominant. Head high energetic; awesome stoner sex with hubby! Body high exactly what I needed. Almost could not fall asleep; would not recommend for late afternoon/evening use. One of my favs for sure! Highly recommend for daytime use for pain/nausea! :-)

I don't know what it was that set this one apart, maybe there was a specific cannabinoid that reacted with my brain or something, but this strain had me all smiles with a distinct "one with the world" kind of feeling. Amazeballs.

This stuff is impressive. I see why it won so many cups. It looked ok, like something you'd expect to see that potent, but nothing special. It smelled like something affective, but again, nothing special. It tasted rather bland, like something slight burnt without much flavor. The high though, my god. One hitter quiter. It had me turned up in no time, but it seems to be potent enough to confuse my focus for a bit too. It's a long lasting high as well. While I wasn't pleased with the aesthetics, this bud gets my highest rating as a sativa.

Another badass sativa for indica lovers!I actually feel this strain even with my super high tolerance which is always a nice surprise. Something about it brings me back to my high school days when life was much simpler. Ya, it's a badass strain.

After just a few puffs I began to feel the affects quite strongly! Gives off a very giggly and euphoric feeling letting you forget about all problems in life. Definitely recommend.

This is a top 3 sativa for me (next to Strawberry Cough and Jack Herer). I treat depression and anxiety, and like other reviewers, I find that this strain features a great, long lasting body high, alongside clearheaded mental uplift. It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too. There are some mild visual effects and it is pretty potent; from a bowl, I'd expect 3ish hours at least. It is less racy than a typical sativa, and for a seasoned user, I think this is a great choice for a daytime med. If you're looking for something to treat depression and anxiety, this is definitely worth a try. It is calming, but uplifting, and for a sativa the body high cannot be beat. Def recommended.

Super Silver Haze makes you uplifted, calm, content, inquisitive, and even happy. The balance between sativa and indica provides soothing mind and body effects, allowing you to feel energized without the usual physical feelings of jitters, restlessness, or an increased heartbeat.

Super Silver Haze is favored by both recreational users and medical cannabis patients. Its recreational effects often include feelings of happiness, creativity, and an overall sense of well-being. Medical users may find relief from conditions such as stress, depression, chronic pain, and fatigue when using this strain.

The instant joy spreading out right after the first hit makes Super Silver Haze Cannabis Seeds a prime strain for tackling low moods and depression. Beta-caryophyllene and myrcene are also considered effective anti-inflammatory agents. It's also a go-to medical cannabis strain for stress relief.

Haze strains are the Long Walkers or Giants of the cannabis species. Almost pure sativa genetics and an extraordinarily powerful uplifting cerebral high distinguish Haze varieties from all other marijuana. For those that prefer to fly high, rather than stay glued to the couch, Haze is the stash of choice.

Super Silver Haze is one of the best strains on the market and has earned its place as a top-shelf cannabis strain through the years.

I treat depression and anxiety, and like other reviewers, I find that this strain features a great, long lasting body high, alongside clearheaded mental uplift. It is happy and energetic, but calm and focused, too.

Silver is exponentially more grounding, social and far less "psychoactive" than Super, and the mental high does not conflict with my surroundings or my mood, but instills a feeling of assurance.

Haze is known to provide a strong and long-lasting psychoactive experience, making it a preferred choice for those seeking creative inspiration or a boost of motivation. Users often report feelings of euphoria, increased focus, and enhanced sensory perception.

Similar to Super Silver Haze, this strain contains moderate amounts of THCV.

Comparison of the effects: While Kush marijuana is known for its relaxing and sedative effects, ideal for pain relief and insomnia, Haze strains stimulate energy, creativity and is more suitable for daytime use.

The cerebral high is a hard-hitter, makes me extremely focused, talkative and happy, it erases every iota of stress within me and gives me monster munchies. But it also causes a bit of paranoia for a few mins, which is easy to handle for me. One of my all time favs.

Super Lemon Haze is known for its head-focused high. With a THC content of up to 25%, this sativa-dominant hybrid offers a potent yet uplifting experience. Users often report a cerebral and euphoric high, accompanied by increased energy and heightened creativity.

