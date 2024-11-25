SUVs are setting new sales records each year – and so are their emissions – Analysis - IEA (2024)

Around 30 million SUVs with internal combustion engines were added to the global fleet in 2023, comparable to the total number of electric cars on the roads today. In 2023, there were 500 electric car models available worldwide, of which 60% fell under the SUV category, marking a significant increase from previous years. This trend is further reinforced as automakers plan to introduce a greater number of electrified SUV models in the near future.

Globally, SUVs now account for approximately 45% of the electric car fleet, a share that would be even higher were it not for the strong growth of small electric cars in urban areas in China. In advanced economies, the share of SUVs among electric cars is even higher at 55%. This is due to limited availability of smaller and more affordable compact models.

Despite advances in fuel efficiency and electrification, the trend toward heavier and less efficient vehicles such as SUVs, which emit roughly 20% more emissions than an average medium-sized car, has largely nullified the improvements in energy consumption and emissions achieved elsewhere in the world’s passenger car fleet in recent decades. Larger vehicles also pose challenges related to their increased use of critical minerals, as they are equipped with larger batteries. Additionally, they raise questions around pedestrian safety in constrained urban environments due to their higher front ends. On top of this, their greater parking space requirements, approximately 10% more than for medium-sized cars, can limit the use of valuable space in dense urban areas for other purposes.

To respond to some of these challenges, countries such as France, Norway, and Ireland have either established or are exploring legislative frameworks to reign in demand for SUVs. Major cities like Paris and Lyon are implementing higher parking charges specifically targeting SUVs in urban areas.

Shifting from fossil-fuelled cars to electric vehicles is a key strategy for reaching international energy and climate goals. However, measures such as rightsizing EV battery packs, tailoring fuel efficiency standards based on car size, and investing in innovative battery technologies with enhanced performance and durability, as well as lower material demand requirements, are also essential for a sustainable future.

