table: Cross Tabulation and Table Creation (2024)

Table of Contents
Description Usage Arguments Details Value References See Also Examples FAQs References
tableR Documentation

Description

table uses the cross-classifying factors to build a contingencytable of the counts at each combination of factor levels.

Usage

table(..., exclude = if (useNA == "no") c(NA, NaN), useNA = c("no", "ifany", "always"), dnn = list.names(...), deparse.level = 1)as.table(x, ...)is.table(x)## S3 method for class 'table'as.data.frame(x, row.names = NULL, ..., responseName = "Freq", stringsAsFactors = TRUE, sep = "", base = list(LETTERS))

Arguments

...

one or more objects which can be interpreted as factors(including character strings), or a list (or data frame) whosecomponents can be so interpreted. (For as.table, argumentspassed to specific methods; for as.data.frame, unused.)

exclude

levels to remove for all factors in .... Ifit does not contain NA and useNA is notspecified, it implies useNA = "ifany". See‘Details’ for its interpretation for non-factor arguments.

useNA

whether to include NA values in the table.See ‘Details’. Can be abbreviated.

dnn

the names to be given to the dimensions in the result (thedimnames names).

deparse.level

controls how the default dnn isconstructed. See ‘Details’.

x

an arbitrary R object, or an object inheriting from class"table" for the as.data.frame method. Note thatas.data.frame.table(x, *) may be called explicitly fornon-table x for “reshaping” arrays.

row.names

a character vector giving the row names for the dataframe.

responseName

The name to be used for the column of tableentries, usually counts.

stringsAsFactors

logical: should the classifying factors bereturned as factors (the default) or character vectors?

sep, base

passed to provideDimnames.

Details

If the argument dnn is not supplied, the internal functionlist.names is called to compute the ‘dimname names’. If thearguments in ... are named, those names are used. For theremaining arguments, deparse.level = 0 gives an empty name,deparse.level = 1 uses the supplied argument if it is a symbol,and deparse.level = 2 will deparse the argument.

Only when exclude is specified (i.e., not by default) andnon-empty, will table potentially drop levels of factorarguments.

useNA controls if the table includes counts of NAvalues: the allowed values correspond to never ("no"), only if the count ispositive ("ifany") and even for zero counts ("always").Note the somewhat “pathological” case of two different kinds ofNAs which are treated differently, depending on bothuseNA and exclude, see d.patho in the‘Examples:’ below.

See Also
How to Create Tables in R (9 Examples) | table() Function & Data Class6 Working with Tables in R | Data Analysis and Processing with R based on IBIS dataHow to Make Beautiful Tables in RTable | the R Graph Gallery

Both exclude and useNA operate on an “all or none”basis. If you want to control the dimensions of a multiway tableseparately, modify each argument using factor oraddNA.

Non-factor arguments a are coerced via factor(a, exclude=exclude). Since R 3.4.0, care is taken not tocount the excluded values (where they were included in the NAcount, previously).

The summary method for class "table" (used for objectscreated by table or xtabs) which gives basicinformation and performs a chi-squared test for independence offactors (note that the function chisq.test currentlyonly handles 2-d tables).

Value

table() returns a contingency table, an object ofclass "table", an array of integer values.Note that unlike S the result is always an array, a 1Darray if one factor is given.

See Also
Introduction to data.table

as.table and is.table coerce to and test for contingencytable, respectively.

The as.data.frame method for objects inheriting from class"table" can be used to convert the array-based representationof a contingency table to a data frame containing the classifyingfactors and the corresponding entries (the latter as componentnamed by responseName). This is the inverse of xtabs.

References

Becker, R. A., Chambers, J. M. and Wilks, A. R. (1988)The New S Language.Wadsworth & Brooks/Cole.

See Also

tabulate is the underlying function and allows finercontrol.

Use ftable for printing (and more) ofmultidimensional tables. margin.table,prop.table, addmargins.

addNA for constructing factors with NA asa level.

xtabs for cross tabulation of data frames with aformula interface.

Examples

require(stats) # for rpois and xtabs## Simple frequency distributiontable(rpois(100, 5))## Check the design:with(warpbreaks, table(wool, tension))table(state.division, state.region)# simple two-way contingency tablewith(airquality, table(cut(Temp, quantile(Temp)), Month))a <- letters[1:3]table(a, sample(a)) # dnn is c("a", "")table(a, sample(a), deparse.level = 0) # dnn is c("", "")table(a, sample(a), deparse.level = 2) # dnn is c("a", "sample(a)")## xtabs() <-> as.data.frame.table() :UCBAdmissions ## already a contingency tableDF <- as.data.frame(UCBAdmissions)class(tab <- xtabs(Freq ~ ., DF)) # xtabs & table## tab *is* "the same" as the original table:all(tab == UCBAdmissions)all.equal(dimnames(tab), dimnames(UCBAdmissions))a <- rep(c(NA, 1/0:3), 10)table(a) # does not report NA'stable(a, exclude = NULL) # reports NA'sb <- factor(rep(c("A","B","C"), 10))table(b)table(b, exclude = "B")d <- factor(rep(c("A","B","C"), 10), levels = c("A","B","C","D","E"))table(d, exclude = "B")print(table(b, d), zero.print = ".")## NA counting:is.na(d) <- 3:4d. <- addNA(d)d.[1:7]table(d.) # ", exclude = NULL" is not needed## i.e., if you want to count the NA's of 'd', usetable(d, useNA = "ifany")## "pathological" case:d.patho <- addNA(c(1,NA,1:2,1:3))[-7]; is.na(d.patho) <- 3:4d.patho## just 3 consecutive NA's ? --- well, have *two* kinds of NAs here :as.integer(d.patho) # 1 4 NA NA 1 2#### In R >= 3.4.0, table() allows to differentiate:table(d.patho) # counts the "unusual" NAtable(d.patho, useNA = "ifany") # counts all threetable(d.patho, exclude = NULL) # (ditto)table(d.patho, exclude = NA) # counts none## Two-way tables with NA counts. The 3rd variant is absurd, but shows## something that cannot be done using exclude or useNA.with(airquality, table(OzHi = Ozone > 80, Month, useNA = "ifany"))with(airquality, table(OzHi = Ozone > 80, Month, useNA = "always"))with(airquality, table(OzHi = Ozone > 80, addNA(Month)))
table: Cross Tabulation and Table Creation (2024)

FAQs

What is the difference between a table and a CrossTab? ›

The CrossTab Table, although similar to standard tables and charts, is commonly used to summarize the relationship between two categories of data by showing summaries of datasource cross sections. The Simple Table allows you to easily create a grid-like table structure with the rows and columns being dynamic.

Tell Me More
How to create a cross tabulation table? ›

In Microsoft Excel, cross-tabulation tables (or crosstabs) can be automated using the Pivot Table. You can either use the Pivot Table icon in the toolbar or click on Data > Pivot Table and Pivot Chart Report. Alternatively, you can press Insert and then click the PivotChart button.

Find Out More
What is tabulation and cross tabulation? ›

Cross tabulation is an instrument that we use to help us understand the relationship between two variables. Cross tabulation can only be used with categorical data. Categorical data is data or variables that are separated into different categories that are mutually exclusive from one another.

Read More
What is the difference between table and tabulation? ›

Answer: Table presents the data systematically, especially in rows and columns. On the other hand, tabulation can be defined as the process of placing classified data into tabular form.

Discover More Details
Is a pivot table the same as a crosstab? ›

Pivot tables and crosstabs are nearly identical in form, and the terms are often used interchangeably. However, pivot tables present some added benefits that regular crosstabs do not.

See Details
What is the alternative term for a cross tabulation table? ›

In statistics, a contingency table (also known as a cross tabulation or crosstab) is a type of table in a matrix format that displays the multivariate frequency distribution of the variables.

Discover More
How do I make a crosstab table in Excel? ›

On the Design tab, in the Query Type group, click Crosstab. In the query design window, double-click each field that you want to use as a source of row headings. You can select as many as three fields for row headings. In the query design grid, in the Crosstab row for each row heading field, select Row Heading.

Find Out More
What is the only way to create a crosstab? ›

The only way to create a Crosstab query is to use the Crosstab Query Wizard.

Know More
What is the purpose of a crosstab? ›

What is cross tabulation? Cross tabulation (crosstab) is a useful analysis tool commonly used to compare the results for one or more variables with the results of another variable. It is used with data on a nominal scale, where variables are named or labeled with no specific order.

Get More Info
What is an example of a cross tabulation question? ›

The question in our example, "Do you like our products?", has been cross tabulated, with gender from another question. In the table, the total compared responses (47), matches the total survey responses (47). All data has been accounted for and is properly separated by gender.

Learn More

What is the purpose of cross table method? ›

Cross tabulation is a method to quantitatively analyze the relationship between multiple variables. Also known as contingency tables or cross tabs, cross tabulation groups variables to understand the correlation between different variables. It also shows how correlations change from one variable grouping to another.

Find Out More
What are the disadvantages of cross-tabulation? ›

Disadvantages of Cross-Tabulation analysis:
  • When there are a huge number of participants, it becomes quite hard to keep track and interpret the results.
  • Using many cells and involving many tables decreases the accuracy and interface. It may also reduce the accessibility of the users.

Get More Info Here
What is an example of tabulation? ›

For example, when examining the population in Indian states, a table might compare the total number of males and females. Three-way tabulation goes a step further, presenting data from three interrelated subjects. In the previous example, it could involve analyzing literacy rates among men and women in various states.

See More
What is cross-tabulation in SQL? ›

crosstab(text sql) crosstab(text sql, int N) The crosstab function is used to produce “pivot” displays, wherein data is listed across the page rather than down. For example, we might have data like. row1 val11 row1 val12 row1 val13 ... row2 val21 row2 val22 row2 val23 ...

Tell Me More
What's the main difference between cross tab and list table? ›

By default, a Table item displays detail data in a grid layout, a CrossTab displays grouped data in a grid layout, and a List displays detail data in a free-form layout. By design, each Table or CrossTab cell contains a text box.

Learn More Now
What does cross table mean? ›

A cross table is a two-way table consisting of columns and rows. It is also known as a pivot table or a multi-dimensional table. Its greatest strength is its ability to structure, summarize and display large amounts of data.

Discover More
What are also called Crosstabs or two way tables? ›

Contingency Tables, also known as cross tabulations, crosstabs or two‐way tables, is a method of displaying the counts of the responses of two categorical variables from data.

View More

References

Top Articles
data.table in R – The Complete Beginners Guide
Top 7 Packages for Making Beautiful Tables in R
Latest Posts
Tables in R (And How to Export Them to Word)
Tabellen und Grafiken in R
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 5714

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.