table function - RDocumentation (2024)

## something that cannot be done using exclude or useNA.

## just 3 consecutive NA's ? --- well, have *two* kinds of NAs here :

## i.e., if you want to count the NA's of 'd', use

The summary method for class "table" (used for objects created by table or xtabs ) which gives basic information and performs a chi-squared test for independence of factors (note that the function chisq.test currently only handles 2-d tables).

Non-factor arguments a are coerced via factor(a, exclude=exclude) . Since R 3.4.0, care is taken not to count the excluded values (where they were included in the NA count, previously).

Both exclude and useNA operate on an “all or none” basis. If you want to control the dimensions of a multiway table separately, modify each argument using factor or addNA .

useNA controls if the table includes counts of NA values: the allowed values correspond to never ( "no" ), only if the count is positive ( "ifany" ) and even for zero counts ( "always" ). Note the somewhat “pathological” case of two different kinds of NA s which are treated differently, depending on both useNA and exclude , see d.patho in the ‘Examples:’ below.

Only when exclude is specified (i.e., not by default) and non-empty, will table potentially drop levels of factor arguments.

If the argument dnn is not supplied, the internal function list.names is called to compute the ‘dimname names’. If the arguments in … are named, those names are used. For the remaining arguments, deparse.level = 0 gives an empty name, deparse.level = 1 uses the supplied argument if it is a symbol, and deparse.level = 2 will deparse the argument.

The as.data.frame method for objects inheriting from class "table" can be used to convert the array-based representation of a contingency table to a data frame containing the classifying factors and the corresponding entries (the latter as component named by responseName ). This is the inverse of xtabs .

table() returns a contingency table, an object of class "table" , an array of integer values. Note that unlike S the result is always an array , a 1D array if one factor is given.

logical: should the classifying factors be returned as factors (the default) or character vectors?

logical: should the classifying factors be returned as factors (the default) or character vectors?

The name to be used for the column of table entries, usually counts.

The name to be used for the column of table entries, usually counts.

an arbitrary R object, or an object inheriting from class "table" for the as.data.frame method. Note that as.data.frame.table(x, *) may be called explicitly for non-table x for “reshaping” array s.

an arbitrary R object, or an object inheriting from class "table" for the as.data.frame method. Note that as.data.frame.table(x, *) may be called explicitly for non-table x for “reshaping” array s.

the names to be given to the dimensions in the result (the dimnames names).

the names to be given to the dimensions in the result (the dimnames names).

whether to include NA values in the table. See ‘Details’. Can be abbreviated.

levels to remove for all factors in … . If it does not contain NA and useNA is not specified, it implies useNA = "ifany" . See ‘Details’ for its interpretation for non-factor arguments.

levels to remove for all factors in … . If it does not contain NA and useNA is not specified, it implies useNA = "ifany" . See ‘Details’ for its interpretation for non-factor arguments.

one or more objects which can be interpreted as factors (including character strings), or a list (or data frame) whose components can be so interpreted. (For as.table , arguments passed to specific methods; for as.data.frame , unused.)

one or more objects which can be interpreted as factors (including character strings), or a list (or data frame) whose components can be so interpreted. (For as.table , arguments passed to specific methods; for as.data.frame , unused.)

table uses the cross-classifying factors to build a contingency table of the counts at each combination of factor levels.

FAQs

To use table(), simply add in the variables you want to tabulate separated by a comma. Note that table() does not have a data= argument like many other functions do (e.g., ggplot2 functions), so you much reference the variable using dataset$variable.

The help() function and ? help operator in R provide access to the documentation pages for R functions, data sets, and other objects, both for packages in the standard R distribution and for contributed packages.

The write. table() function is used to export a dataframe or matrix to a file in the R Language. This function converts a dataframe into a text file in the R Language and can be used to write dataframe into a variety of space-separated files for example CSV( comma separated values) files.

To import a CSV file into R, the read. table function is often used with the appropriate parameters. The header parameter indicates if the first row contains column names, and the sep parameter specifies the comma as the delimiter.

table() function in R Language is used to create a categorical representation of data with variable name and the frequency in the form of a table.

To invoke a user-defined table function, reference the function in the FROM clause of an SQL statement where it is to process a set of input values. The reference to the table function must be preceded by the TABLE clause and be contained in brackets.

To access R's built-in help facility to get information on any function simply use the help() function. For example, to open the help page for our friend the mean() function. or you can use the equivalent shortcut.

To add documentation to an R package, you need to create a subdirectory “ man ” containing a set of files, one per function, in a special R Documentation format ( . Rd ). These will be the source for the documentation for each function; R processes them to create plain text, PDF, and HTML versions.

Using the print or function Command



For functions that are not primitive (i.e., not written in C or Fortran), you can simply type the function name without parentheses, or use print. Output: function (formula, data, subset, weights, na.

A function describes the relationship between an input variable (x) and an output variable (y). A table provides a list of x values and their y values. A table is a function if a given x value has only one y value. Multiple x values can have the same y value, but a given x value can only have one specific y value.

How to Create Tables in R? Syntax: as.table(data) Example: In this example, we will create a matrix and assign it to a table in the R language. ... Output: ... Syntax: table(dataframe$column_name, dataframe$column_name) ... Example: ... Output: 5 6 7 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1. Dec 27, 2021

table() function shows each individual value as a proportion of the whole. For example: cell [1,1] = 1 / 21 = 0.0476. cell [2,3] = 6 / 21 = 0.2857.

It is widely used for fast aggregation of large datasets, low latency add/update/remove of columns, quicker ordered joins, and a fast file reader. The syntax for data. table is flexible and intuitive and therefore leads to faster development.

To access the table values, we can use single square brackets. For example, if we have a table called TABLE then the first element of the table can accessed by using TABLE[1].

csv file into R, you can use read. csv, and as the only argument, put the path to the file you want to read in within quotation marks. Ideally, the file should be close to, if not in the same folder as, this script. That way you only need to type a relative path.

To access the table values, we can use single square brackets. For example, if we have a table called TABLE then the first element of the table can accessed by using TABLE[1].

To declare a table variable in SQL Server, start the DECLARE statement. The name of the table variable must start with at(@) sign. The TABLE keyword defines that the used variable is a table variable. After the TABLE keyword, define column names and datatypes of the table variable in SQL Server.

csv file into R, you can use read. csv, and as the only argument, put the path to the file you want to read in within quotation marks. Ideally, the file should be close to, if not in the same folder as, this script. That way you only need to type a relative path.

apply() lets you perform a function across a data frame's rows or columns. In the arguments, you specify what you want as follows: apply(X = data. frame, MARGIN = 1, FUN = function.