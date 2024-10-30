table function - RDocumentation (2024)

Table of Contents
Description Usage Arguments Value Details References See Also Examples FAQs References

Description

table uses the cross-classifying factors to build a contingency table of the counts at each combination of factor levels.

Usage

table(…, exclude = if (useNA == "no") c(NA, NaN), useNA = c("no", "ifany", "always"), dnn = list.names(…), deparse.level = 1)
as.table(x, …)is.table(x)
# S3 method for tableas.data.frame(x, row.names = NULL, …, responseName = "Freq", stringsAsFactors = TRUE, sep = "", base = list(LETTERS))

Arguments

one or more objects which can be interpreted as factors (including character strings), or a list (or data frame) whose components can be so interpreted. (For as.table, arguments passed to specific methods; for as.data.frame, unused.)

exclude

levels to remove for all factors in . If it does not contain NA and useNA is not specified, it implies useNA = "ifany". See ‘Details’ for its interpretation for non-factor arguments.

dnn

the names to be given to the dimensions in the result (the dimnames names).

deparse.level

controls how the default dnn is constructed. See ‘Details’.

x

an arbitrary R object, or an object inheriting from class "table" for the as.data.frame method. Note that as.data.frame.table(x, *) may be called explicitly for non-table x for “reshaping” arrays.

row.names

a character vector giving the row names for the data frame.

See Also
Tabellen und Grafiken in R

responseName

The name to be used for the column of table entries, usually counts.

stringsAsFactors

logical: should the classifying factors be returned as factors (the default) or character vectors?

sep, base

passed to provideDimnames.

Value

table() returns a contingency table, an object of class "table", an array of integer values. Note that unlike S the result is always an array, a 1D array if one factor is given.

as.table and is.table coerce to and test for contingency table, respectively.

The as.data.frame method for objects inheriting from class "table" can be used to convert the array-based representation of a contingency table to a data frame containing the classifying factors and the corresponding entries (the latter as component named by responseName). This is the inverse of xtabs.

Details

If the argument dnn is not supplied, the internal function list.names is called to compute the ‘dimname names’. If the arguments in are named, those names are used. For the remaining arguments, deparse.level = 0 gives an empty name, deparse.level = 1 uses the supplied argument if it is a symbol, and deparse.level = 2 will deparse the argument.

Only when exclude is specified (i.e., not by default) and non-empty, will table potentially drop levels of factor arguments.

useNA controls if the table includes counts of NA values: the allowed values correspond to never ("no"), only if the count is positive ("ifany") and even for zero counts ("always"). Note the somewhat “pathological” case of two different kinds of NAs which are treated differently, depending on both useNA and exclude, see d.patho in the ‘Examples:’ below.

Both exclude and useNA operate on an “all or none” basis. If you want to control the dimensions of a multiway table separately, modify each argument using factor or addNA.

Non-factor arguments a are coerced via factor(a, exclude=exclude). Since R 3.4.0, care is taken not to count the excluded values (where they were included in the NA count, previously).

The summary method for class "table" (used for objects created by table or xtabs) which gives basic information and performs a chi-squared test for independence of factors (note that the function chisq.test currently only handles 2-d tables).

References

Becker, R. A., Chambers, J. M. and Wilks, A. R. (1988) The New S Language. Wadsworth & Brooks/Cole.

See Also

tabulate is the underlying function and allows finer control.

Use ftable for printing (and more) of multidimensional tables. margin.table, prop.table, addmargins.

addNA for constructing factors with NA as a level.

xtabs for cross tabulation of data frames with a formula interface.

Examples

Run this code

# NOT RUN {require(stats) # for rpois and xtabs## Simple frequency distributiontable(rpois(100, 5))## Check the design:with(warpbreaks, table(wool, tension))table(state.division, state.region)# simple two-way contingency tablewith(airquality, table(cut(Temp, quantile(Temp)), Month))a <- letters[1:3]table(a, sample(a)) # dnn is c("a", "")table(a, sample(a), deparse.level = 0) # dnn is c("", "")table(a, sample(a), deparse.level = 2) # dnn is c("a", "sample(a)")## xtabs() <-> as.data.frame.table() :UCBAdmissions ## already a contingency tableDF <- as.data.frame(UCBAdmissions)class(tab <- xtabs(Freq ~ ., DF)) # xtabs & table## tab *is* "the same" as the original table:all(tab == UCBAdmissions)all.equal(dimnames(tab), dimnames(UCBAdmissions))a <- rep(c(NA, 1/0:3), 10)table(a) # does not report NA'stable(a, exclude = NULL) # reports NA'sb <- factor(rep(c("A","B","C"), 10))table(b)table(b, exclude = "B")d <- factor(rep(c("A","B","C"), 10), levels = c("A","B","C","D","E"))table(d, exclude = "B")print(table(b, d), zero.print = ".")## NA counting:is.na(d) <- 3:4d. <- addNA(d)d.[1:7]table(d.) # ", exclude = NULL" is not needed## i.e., if you want to count the NA's of 'd', usetable(d, useNA = "ifany")## "pathological" case:d.patho <- addNA(c(1,NA,1:2,1:3))[-7]; is.na(d.patho) <- 3:4d.patho## just 3 consecutive NA's ? --- well, have *two* kinds of NAs here :as.integer(d.patho) # 1 4 NA NA 1 2#### In R >= 3.4.0, table() allows to differentiate:table(d.patho) # counts the "unusual" NAtable(d.patho, useNA = "ifany") # counts all threetable(d.patho, exclude = NULL) # (ditto)table(d.patho, exclude = NA) # counts none## Two-way tables with NA counts. The 3rd variant is absurd, but shows## something that cannot be done using exclude or useNA.with(airquality, table(OzHi = Ozone > 80, Month, useNA = "ifany"))with(airquality, table(OzHi = Ozone > 80, Month, useNA = "always"))with(airquality, table(OzHi = Ozone > 80, addNA(Month)))# }

Run the code above in your browser using DataLab

table function - RDocumentation (2024)

FAQs

How to use table() function in R? ›

To use table(), simply add in the variables you want to tabulate separated by a comma. Note that table() does not have a data= argument like many other functions do (e.g., ggplot2 functions), so you much reference the variable using dataset$variable.

Show Me More
How do I get the documentation of a function in R? ›

The help() function and ? help operator in R provide access to the documentation pages for R functions, data sets, and other objects, both for packages in the standard R distribution and for contributed packages.

Find Out More
What is the write table function in R? ›

The write. table() function is used to export a dataframe or matrix to a file in the R Language. This function converts a dataframe into a text file in the R Language and can be used to write dataframe into a variety of space-separated files for example CSV( comma separated values) files.

Get More Info
What is the function to read a table in R? ›

To import a CSV file into R, the read. table function is often used with the appropriate parameters. The header parameter indicates if the first row contains column names, and the sep parameter specifies the comma as the delimiter.

View Details
What does table() do? ›

table() function in R Language is used to create a categorical representation of data with variable name and the frequency in the form of a table.

View More
How do you use a table function? ›

To invoke a user-defined table function, reference the function in the FROM clause of an SQL statement where it is to process a set of input values. The reference to the table function must be preceded by the TABLE clause and be contained in brackets.

Read On
How to get information on a function in R? ›

To access R's built-in help facility to get information on any function simply use the help() function. For example, to open the help page for our friend the mean() function. or you can use the equivalent shortcut.

Continue Reading
How do I add documentation in R? ›

To add documentation to an R package, you need to create a subdirectory “ man ” containing a set of files, one per function, in a special R Documentation format ( . Rd ). These will be the source for the documentation for each function; R processes them to create plain text, PDF, and HTML versions.

Get More Info Here
How do I see how a function is written in R? ›

Using the print or function Command

For functions that are not primitive (i.e., not written in C or Fortran), you can simply type the function name without parentheses, or use print. Output: function (formula, data, subset, weights, na.

Get More Info Here
What is the function of a table? ›

A function describes the relationship between an input variable (x) and an output variable (y). A table provides a list of x values and their y values. A table is a function if a given x value has only one y value. Multiple x values can have the same y value, but a given x value can only have one specific y value.

Show Me More

How to write a table in R Studio? ›

How to Create Tables in R?
  1. Syntax: as.table(data)
  2. Example: In this example, we will create a matrix and assign it to a table in the R language. ...
  3. Output: ...
  4. Syntax: table(dataframe$column_name, dataframe$column_name) ...
  5. Example: ...
  6. Output: 5 6 7 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 1.
Dec 27, 2021

Continue Reading
What is the table function in R proportion? ›

table() function shows each individual value as a proportion of the whole. For example: cell [1,1] = 1 / 21 = 0.0476. cell [2,3] = 6 / 21 = 0.2857.

Read On
What does data table function do in R? ›

It is widely used for fast aggregation of large datasets, low latency add/update/remove of columns, quicker ordered joins, and a fast file reader. The syntax for data. table is flexible and intuitive and therefore leads to faster development.

Know More
How to access data from a table in R? ›

To access the table values, we can use single square brackets. For example, if we have a table called TABLE then the first element of the table can accessed by using TABLE[1].

View More
How to read table in R with csv? ›

csv file into R, you can use read. csv, and as the only argument, put the path to the file you want to read in within quotation marks. Ideally, the file should be close to, if not in the same folder as, this script. That way you only need to type a relative path.

View Details
How do I pull a value from a table in R? ›

To access the table values, we can use single square brackets. For example, if we have a table called TABLE then the first element of the table can accessed by using TABLE[1].

Learn More
How do you use a table variable in a function? ›

To declare a table variable in SQL Server, start the DECLARE statement. The name of the table variable must start with at(@) sign. The TABLE keyword defines that the used variable is a table variable. After the TABLE keyword, define column names and datatypes of the table variable in SQL Server.

Tell Me More
How to read table in R with CSV? ›

csv file into R, you can use read. csv, and as the only argument, put the path to the file you want to read in within quotation marks. Ideally, the file should be close to, if not in the same folder as, this script. That way you only need to type a relative path.

Get More Info
How to apply a function to each row of a data frame in R? ›

apply() lets you perform a function across a data frame's rows or columns. In the arguments, you specify what you want as follows: apply(X = data. frame, MARGIN = 1, FUN = function.

Continue Reading

References

Top Articles
Common Texting Abbreviations and Acronyms
55+ Text abbreviations for business and casual contexts
Texting Acronyms: The Complete Guide - SimpleTexting
Latest Posts
Wasmo Telegram Link 2023
160+ Text Message Abbreviations and Symbols Decoded | LoveToKnow
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Velia Krajcik

Last Updated:

Views: 5704

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Velia Krajcik

Birthday: 1996-07-27

Address: 520 Balistreri Mount, South Armand, OR 60528

Phone: +466880739437

Job: Future Retail Associate

Hobby: Polo, Scouting, Worldbuilding, Cosplaying, Photography, Rowing, Nordic skating

Introduction: My name is Velia Krajcik, I am a handsome, clean, lucky, gleaming, magnificent, proud, glorious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.