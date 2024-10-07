Table | the R Graph Gallery (2024)

1️⃣ GT , gtsummary and gtExtras

→ GT : Customizable, user-friendly R table

The GT package, stands for "Grammar of Tables". It was created by the RStudio team and first released in 2018. It offers an intuitive, tidyverse-inspired syntax, making table creation accessible, including for beginners.

GT 's user-friendly design for handling complex formatting has quickly gained popularity in the R community. Its ease of use and readability make it a go-to choice for many R users seeking to create clear and aesthetically pleasing tables.

→ gtsummary : summary statistics tables

gtSummary is a companion package to gt , specifically designed to enhance gt 's capabilities in summarizing statistical findings. It bridges the gap between data analysis and table creation, allowing users to seamlessly generate summary tables directly from their analytical outputs.

By integrating with gt , gtSummary simplifies the process of transforming statistical results into well-organized and clear tables, ideal for reports or presentations.

→ gtExtras : more styling for gt

gtExtras augments and expands the functionalities of the gt package. It allows to create even more sophisticated and visually appealing tables.

It comes with a set of themes to make your table good-looking with just one more line of code. It provides functions to easily add plots in table cells. It also has helper functions to help with colors and icons.